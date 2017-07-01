Financial Flagellation – Illinois Budget Deadlines Passes Without Action…

Utilizing some Bloomerberg and Zerohedge reporting – treeper SeekerofTruth provides a nice recap of Illinois financial self-flagellation. Charging head-first into the abyss:
SeekerOfTruth – June 30 came and went and the Illinois legislature did nothing. So the courts have stepped in now. Bloodbath coming. Fun to watch if any news outlets would report on the story. The bloodbath of decades of liberal policies and corruption.
“From Horrific To Catastrophic”: Court Ruling Sends Illinois Into Financial Abyss.
By the end of Friday – the last day of the fiscal year – Illinois legislators failed to enact a budget, and while negotiations continued amid some glimmers of hope and lawmakers planned to meet over the weekend, the failure marked a continuation of the historic impasse that’s left Illinois without a full-year budget since mid-2015, and which, recall, S&P warned one month ago will likely result in a humiliating and unprecedented downgrade of the 5th most populous US state to junk status.
Then came the begging.
According to Bloomberg, on Friday Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Democrat who controls much of the legislative agenda, pleaded with rating companies to “temporarily withhold judgment” as lawmakers negotiate. “Much work remains to be done,” the Democrat said on the floor of the House Friday, before the chamber adjourned for the day. “We’ll get the job done.”
… However, in a “shocking” development, just hours remaining before the midnight deadline to pass the Illinois budget, and Illinois’ imminent loss of its investment grade rating, federal judge Joan Lefkow in Chicago ordered Illinois to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars it owes in Medicaid payments that state officials say the government doesn’t have, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Judge Lefkow ordered the state to make $586 million in monthly payments (from the current $160 million) as well as another $2 billion toward a $3 billion backlog of payments – a $167 million increase in monthly outlays – the state owes to managed care organizations that process payments to providers.
Friday’s court ruling, which meant that the near-insolvent state must pay an additional $593 million per month, may have been the straw that finally broke the Illinois camel’s back.
“Friday’s ruling by the U.S. District Court takes the state’s finances from horrific to catastrophic,” Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, said in an emailed statement after the ruling.
As a result of the court decision, “payments to the state’s pension funds; state payroll including legislator pay; General State Aid to schools and payments to local governments — in some combination — will likely have to be cut.”
Also, without a budget that includes borrowing to pay down the bill backlog, Illinois by August will run out of money for key expenses for the first time since the stalemate began, according to Comptroller Mendoza. That means school funding, state payroll, and pension payments could be affected, she said. There won’t be enough money for these mandated or court-ordered payments.
she said that payments to bond holders won’t be interrupted (more below).
As noted above, Mendoza said that this won’t jeopardize debt-service payments, however she probably should have added “for now.” For now, Illinois hasn’t missed any bond payments and state law requires it to make monthly deposits to its debt-service funds.
===> Missed bond payments and the state goes into default. If bonds are moved to junk status many bond funds will have to sell the bonds because many mutual funds do not allow any or much junk rated bonds in the fund.
PS. This is the real number 1 news story in the country right now. And almost nobody even conservative sites are reporting on it. Muh Russia narrative needs to be replaced with Illinois policy and legislative failures as the number 1 story all over in the country. Illinois is the not so shiny example of the policies that the MSM so longs for and preaches as good every day.
Nothing will likely be done until this does become a national story and people see just how stupid Illinois people are. Right now they can save some face but not if this becomes headlines all over. This is no longer a kick the can further down the road situation. They only have until the end of summer until the can falls into the abyss. Then schools will not open and more importantly Teachers Union people will not be paid.
Bond payments missed and the state instantly goes into debt default and that activates financial legal processes. (link)
That’s right, I forgot: in the words of Chicago’s mayor, “never let a crisis go to waste.”
ILLINOIS BUDGET
Speaker Madigan: No vote on budget this weekend
Updated 1 hr 36 mins ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers returned to work Saturday after missing a key deadline to prevent the state from starting an unprecedented third consecutive fiscal year without a budget, but the House leader said a vote wouldn’t be taken over the weekend, meaning the state is entering dangerous territory.
A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois’ crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a final deal hasn’t been reached. House Speaker Michael Madigan appeared brief on his chamber’s floor Saturday and said negotiations on a budget deal were continuing.
Without a budget, the state comptroller will be unable to cover basic services ordered by courts, road construction and Powerball ticket sales could halt, and the state’s credit rating could be downgraded to “junk.”
The fiscal morass is the longest of any state since at least the Great Depression, with Illinois ringing up a $6.2 billion annual deficit and a $14.7 billion stack of past-due bills.
Democrats who control the Legislature said the latest proposal, which won a preliminary 90-25 vote in the House on Friday, would be fueled by a $5 billion income tax increase and $2.4 billion in spending reductions. Revenue details have yet to appear in the legislation, but lawmakers weary of the two-year standoff with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner approved the spending outline.
Lawmakers were negotiating spending-and-revenue work as well as issues demanded for two years by the first-term governor, such as freezing local property taxes.
Republicans responded to Madigan’s announcement Saturday by standing in objection. One GOP member shouted “Speaker Junk” – a reference to the state’s creditworthiness – as Madigan left the floor.
Madigan said Friday that he would send messages to the major credit agencies, which promised a downgrade of Illinois’ creditworthiness if the state didn’t have a deal by the new fiscal year. Credit agencies typically don’t publish analyses on weekends or during holiday periods, so the timing might be in Illinois’ favor.
The Prairie State’s last annual budget expired two years ago. Without a deal this time, the United Way reports that 36 percent of all human services agencies in Illinois face closure by year’s end, according to Rep. Greg Harris, the Chicago Democrat sponsoring the fiscal blueprint.
“There’s really not much to say, given the gravity of the situation we’re in. People in every corner of the state are watching what we do, to see if we get the job done,” Harris said in presenting the plan on the House floor Friday. “We’re staring at an abyss which faces us tomorrow morning when the clock strikes midnight.”
Still, what has routinely been acidic, rancorous debate over how to meet the state’s financial needs gave way to a measured tone of cooperation.
“I come to you today with great joy, not with regret or despair. We’re going to save our state, and we’re going to save it together,” the House Republicans’ floor leader, Rep. Steve Andersson of Geneva, said to thunderous applause.
The House adjourned mid-afternoon with the caveat from Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang, a Skokie Democrat, that “meetings are taking place all over the building.”
The proposal awaiting final House approval is similar to a Senate fiscal plan, meaning the House plan would need Senate concurrence. It’s unclear whether House members who voted for Friday’s spending outline would cast similar tallies for a yet-to-be-unveiled revenue plan, which will likely include a 32 percent hike in the personal income tax rate, from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.
Few places in Illinois have been hit harder by the financial mess than the capital city, where state bills owed to the city, hospitals and other vendors have topped $300 million, said Springfield Republican Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez.
“Almost everyone in my district has been touched by this crisis, and many have lost sleep, including me,” Wojcicki Jimenez said. “I’ve not been able to go to church, drop off my kids at school, go to the grocery store, eat out, without friends, neighbors, people I don’t even know, urging me to pass a balanced budget.”
