President Trump Holds Emotional Meeting Ahead of Votes on Two Important Laws..

Tomorrow, the House will vote on the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which will cut federal grant money to cities that shield dangerous criminal aliens from being turned over to federal law enforcement. The House will also vote on Kate’s Law – named for Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times. This law will enhance criminal penalties for those who repeatedly re-enter the country illegally.
Today, ahead of tomorrow”s vote, President Trump met again with families of victims impacted by the crimes committed by illegal aliens, thanked them for their courage and presented their stories for all to hear. The passage these laws, and the enforcement of America’s border security, represents well-known campaign promises.
[Transcript] – 3:07 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Good to have you all. Hello, Chairman. Great man, right here. Might be another one right there. We have some good ones. We had a wonderful meeting on healthcare, yesterday, you probably know about, and so we’re moving along. Hello, Thomas.
Thank you very much for being here to discuss two crucial votes taking place in Congress tomorrow on vital safety and national security legislation.
We’re joined by the Chairman of the House Judiciary, Bob Goodlatte, a friend of mine for a long time. Bob is one of the most skilled legislators in Congress — and you didn’t even tell me to say that, Bob, right — (laughter) — and he’s worked with law enforcement to write a series of critical immigration bills that will close the dangerous loopholes exploited by criminals, gang members, drug dealers, killers, terrorists.
MS-13 is a prime target. They are bad people. And we’ve gotten many of them out already. You know, we’re pretty much at the 50 percent mark. We’re getting them out as fast as we can get them out, and we’re freeing up towns. We’re actually liberating towns, if you can believe that we have to do that in the United States of America. But we’re doing it, and we’re doing it fast.
Also with us today are Congressman Peter King, another friend. Lou Barletta — where’s Lou? Lou, another friend. So you’re running for governor, Lou? Look behind you, Lou. You can make a big announcement — (laughter.) Lou Barletta, an early supporter. Thank you, Lou. And David Young.
Tomorrow, the House will vote on the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act. It’s been in the works for a long time. People have wanted it, Bob, for a long time. But we were able to get this process going, and I hope you’re going to be successful. You’ll be successful, tomorrow, with the vote?
REPRESENTATIVE GOODLATTE: We will.
THE PRESIDENT: Good — which will cut federal grant money to cities that shield dangerous criminal aliens from being turned over to federal law enforcement.
The House will also vote on Kate’s Law, named for Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant and who’s been deported five times. This law will enhance criminal penalties for those who repeatedly reenter the country illegally.
Countless innocent Americans, including the loved ones of many families in the room — and many of these families are friends of mine — great friends of mine that I got to know over the campaign trail because they fought so hard for this. And they are with us. They’ve had members of their family killed by illegal immigrants and, really, people with multiple — in some cases, multiple deportations.
I’m especially honored to be here with so many courageous families whom I did get to know so well over the past period of time. You know, here’s one right over here. Jamiel — a great, great man with a great son — great son, great family.
You lost the people that you love because our government refused to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. And that’s even the existing immigration laws, without new laws. That’s existing immigration laws.
For years, the pundits, journalists, politicians in Washington refused to hear your voices, but on Election Day, 2016, your voices were heard all across the entire world. Right? You better believe it. Nobody died in vain, I can tell you.
Chairman Goodlatte has produced a package of truly key immigration enforcement bills. We’ve been waiting for these for a long time, and I want to thank you, Chairman, for doing that. Great job. And it’s just perfect.
This package includes the Davis-Oliver Act, whose passage I called for nearly a year ago at my inauguration speech and immigration speech — both — the immigration speech taking place in Phoenix, Arizona. The Davis-Oliver Act was named for Detective Michael Davis and Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver, who were gunned down in the line of duty by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record and two prior deportations. And everybody knew this person was big, big trouble, and they begged law enforcement to get him out. And they were unable to do that.
Their incredibly brave widows honored — and they’re here with us, by the way — we’re honoring them today. And it’s honored — where are you please? The widow — where is — they’re here someplace. In the back of the room? Thank you, everybody. Thank you.
We’re privileged to be joined by Melissa. Melissa —
MS. OLIVER: Right here.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s what I thought. Hello, Melissa. (Laughter.) Melissa Oliver. And I just want to say that your father was a true hero — and you know that — and a great gentleman, and we miss him. You miss him. We miss him.
We’re calling on all members of Congress to honor grieving American families by passing these lifesaving measures in the House, in the Senate, and then sending them to my desk for a very rapid signature. I promise you, it will be done quickly. You don’t have to wait the mandatory period. It will be very quick, Melissa, in honor of your father and others, okay? And in honor of Jamiel.
MR. SHAW: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: It’s time to support our police, to protect our families, and to save American lives. And also to start getting smart.
So with that, I’d like to ask each of the families invited, and some of the folks that I know that — and some I’ve gotten to know so well. I’d like to start with Jamiel, to tell just a quick story about how great your son was, perhaps what happened, so that other people can learn by it. I mean, your son was an incredible young man, incredible student and athlete. Tell us about your son, Jamiel.
Dan Scavino apparently does not understand that these killers were not immigrants. They were illegal aliens.
At least he got the ILLEGAL part correct.
At least he got the ILLEGAL part correct.
omg i didnt realize that… hearbreaking is all i can say too
And this is how you hold Congress' feet to the fire.
And this is how you hold Congress’ feet to the fire.
I don't believe we have ever been given the straight story about where Kate's killer obtained the gun he killed her with. Somehow it was under a bench where he "FOUND" it and it just went off. It was said to be an agent's gun. That's all I remember hearing! As we often say here, "Something's very fishy with that story."
I believe he stole it from the vehicle of an LEO.
I believe he stole it from the vehicle of an LEO.
What I love about President Trump is that he isn't a politician whatsoever. To him, he thinks "I said I was going to do these things, so that's what I'm going to do." To him, it's as simple as that and I couldn't love him more for it.
That is the mind of a good businessman.

We so love our president!
US too Katie.
We so love our president!
US too Katie.
Will this be the 2nd or 3rd time these imbeciles try to pass a no brainer like Kate’s law?
It is the one item that used to get Bill O'Reilly all worked up because he helped to craft this. His original rant was the basis for the mandatory sentencing. I believe he may still be working on this.
It is the one item that used to get Bill O’Reilly all worked up because he helped to craft this. His original rant was the basis for the mandatory sentencing. I believe he may still be working on this.
The left have no brain or heart. The leftists are cold fish. Evil
Personally, I can hardly bear to look at Jamiel Shaw’s father. The pain on his face makes me tear up every time I see him. While all of the stories are painful, for some reason Jamiel’s hits me especially hard.
The left have no brain or heart. The leftists are cold fish. Evil
Yeah, I was thinking seeing him “Maybe he doesn’t want to tell his story, he looks distraught…”
Then I slapped myself when I realized he doesn’t mind telling the story, because he’s been thinking about it everyday for the past 10 years.
He said a few times, that for years, he never heard his Son's name out loud… and then he heard Candidate Trump saying it over and over again and it made him feel like somebody cared about his son.
Tears. It is horrible to lose a loved one like that. Many people avoid mentioning your loved one because they hesitate to bring up a painful subject, but often we are so happy to just talk about them and share our memories of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will tell you why. Jamiel 's dad had worked hard to keep his son on the good path, away from drugs and gangs. He had encouraged him and worked with him to produce a child with achievement and promise, against the odds.

And an illegal took that away in a senseless act of violence, enabled by our government.
Jamiel’s family tried to sue Los Angeles country, but a judge ruled they could not sue for wrongful death when the LA Sheriff released the illegal alien back into the community instead of returning him to Mexico.
Very little coverage of this. See below:
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sdut-judge-tosses-jamiel-shaw-wrongful-death-lawsuit-2010may26-story.html
I will tell you why. Jamiel ‘s dad had worked hard to keep his son on the good path, away from drugs and gangs. He had encouraged him and worked with him to produce a child with achievement and promise, against the odds.
And an illegal took that away in a senseless act of violence, enabled by our government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
"This law will enhance criminal penalties for those who repeatedly re-enter the country illegally"

That's no solution. That's like increasing penalties for gang members who carry firearms, useless.

However there is a solution PTrump has already found.

What you do see, is BUILD A WALL, problem fixed.
This is institutional oppression of the American citizen.
And flip them back before they enter.
That’s no solution. That’s like increasing penalties for gang members who carry firearms, useless.
However there is a solution PTrump has already found.
What you do see, is BUILD A WALL, problem fixed.
And flip them back before they enter.
What in your wildest imagination led you to believe that locking repeat-offender illegal aliens up for LESS time makes Americans safer?
SD, have you reviewed the legislation yet?
Are there any statements by anyone in congress saying this is doa?
I am EXTREMELY suspicious so close to the holiday that theyll not vote or vote no and scuttle under a rock hoping people will too distracted by the holiday.
Jamiel Shaw sr. and jr., southern California
Sabine Durden/Dominic, southern California.
I followed both radio and paper of both. Tragic and tip of the iceberg here.
Build the wall, deport them all.
Ty for watching so close SD.
Too close to home for us, too. The No Sanctuary for Criminals Act law will really help here in Ca.
We attended the Costa Mesa rally when all these Angel parents came on stage. The whole amphitheater was dead silent. Everyone was crying, listening to their stories. Candidate Trump had a hard time trying to keep his face calm. Rough moments for us all.
I pray the Angel parents will continue to find strength to keep going with their mission. They were very brave to do this for a long time. God Bless them all.
Watch the part of the video where Sarah Root's mother is talking about her being brain dead on life support, and watch the President's face as he's listening to that.
Cutting federal grant money to cities who release illegal crminals. Fantastic! Austin releases them all the time. Wonder if denying the grant funds will deter them???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cutting federal grant money to cities who release illegal crminals. Fantastic! Austin releases them all the time. Wonder if denying the grant funds will deter them???
LikeLiked by 6 people
Another promise kept by our President. These families were shouting from the rooftops for years to be heard, and Trump is the first President that listened to them and to give them a voice.
I have to also give credit where credit is due: The House seems to be cranking out the laws each week only to have them sit at the Senate. Last week, a Freedom Caucus Rep who was at the shooting incident with Scalese, tore the Senate apart and said that they need to get going and do their job. He talked about how the Bills are piling up at the Senate that the House passes. God only knows how long it will take to get these to Bills through the Senate and on the desk of the President to sign.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am not very hopeful about getting bills through the Senate.
Even if every single Republican will vote for it (doubtful) they still have to find 8 Dims to join them and vote for it and the Dims are marching lock step, utterly and completely unwilling to do anything that might make PDJT look like he has accomplished something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right, Sylvia. Dims don’t care about America. They don”t care if they have blood on their hands. They are sabotaging President Trump and us. Evil.
Hope Congress votes the correct way tomorrow.
Hope Congress votes the correct way tomorrow.
Did you ever hear when Candidate Trump called Jamiel on his law show? Jamiel has this little radio show he does, and Candidate Trump called him one time. How awesome is that?
Let’s hope that tomorrow will be the beginning of the end of the lawlessness in our nation.
BUILD THAT WALL!! I DON’T CARE WHO PAYS FOR IT!!
Donald Trump is quite a guy. I'm glad he did that, and I am glad that you shared that bit of information. I hadn't heard it.

I think it is obvious Jamiel's story has touched PDJT deeply. And I like him even more for that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump is quite a guy. I’m glad he did that, and I am glad that you shared that bit of information. I hadn’t heard it.
I think it is obvious Jamiel’s story has touched PDJT deeply. And I like him even more for that.
The best part, is after President Trump hangs up, Jamiel tells all the listeners he’s not racist…. and goes on a YUGE rant about how politicians suck…. except for President Trump. He tells the story about the first time he met President Trump, and the sincerity in him.
“I know he loves America. He loves America because he loves America, not because he wants to get something out of it… he’s got everything! How much more he need? He got everything, so what do he want, ‘I gotta get some more’ ? He ain’t like that… he wants to be able to be just like us. He wants to take his family, and walk down the street, and not be shot dead.”
One of the absolute, most passionate, most reasoned, most sincere supporters of President Trump in the entire damn country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I'm truly thankful. But the fact here is that nothing addresses why illegal aliens come to the US in the first place. Why not? Big Gov is like Big Pharm. As long as both can prescribe a pain killer, neither will talk about what caused the pain in the first place. There's no money in it. The End.
Everything he and President Trump said, over a year ago, is happening right now just like they both said it was going to happen.
I’m truly thankful. But the fact here is that nothing addresses why illegal aliens come to the US in the first place. Why not? Big Gov is like Big Pharm. As long as both can prescribe a pain killer, neither will talk about what caused the pain in the first place. There’s no money in it. The End.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My odd story went off point. The USA must be a beacon for people in other countries not to surrender and leave their own but to fix the wrongs IN their own countries.

Because simply taking in fugitives from failed states never does anything to change the failed state.

By the same token, the US is exceptional in that our revolution came about by being a colony with physical separation from the motherland. We formed our own identity.

Note to imperialists.
I started my career with a NY architectural firm that hired Russian (USSR) nationals as draftsmen and women for a project in Moscow. The day the DD (Design Development) drawings shipped out, they were in turmoil. They thought once that package was complete, my company would just return them to Moscow. They had no idea of future.
There were additional phases and quality control reviews afterward that would take at least a year, but they had no concept of this. Once the drawings were shipped, they thought they were done. It was shocking to see.
If anyone believes the American people didn't vote for the right President, all you have to show
Because simply taking in fugitives from failed states never does anything to change the failed state.
By the same token, the US is exceptional in that our revolution came about by being a colony with physical separation from the motherland. We formed our own identity.
Note to imperialists.
If anyone believes the American people didn’t vote for the right President, all you have to show them is this video. My understanding is the House GOP will vote for the two laws. However, the snakes/RINOs in the Senate either will not bring the proposed laws up for a vote or will vote it down. So, after it passes the House, we all need to contact these GOP snakes and make sure they vote on the laws.
There is no excuse for these bills not to pass. I cannot imagine what these families have endured. God Bless them! Thank you President Trump for being a man of your word.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump has truly not forgotten any promises or neglected anyone he met during campaign. He truly is amazing. I only wish some still riding the fence would give him a chance. This is history in the making…a wonderful, wonderful President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tears flowing! Thank you God for allowing this miracle, the election of We The People’s President. And dear God, please hug each of these survivors and let our President’s plan to save WTP become a reality yesterday. Amen!
It’s a travesty that these Sanctuary Cities have been receiving federal funds all these years.
They should have been cut off long ago!
The die-hard Dem-controlled Sanctuary Cities are also the ones that are the most broke & in debt.
Let’s see what they do when they’re faced with having to chose between fed money and continuing to break the law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just finished watching this all the way through. I caught part of this while it was still going on. These stories are so heartbreaking. It’s so sad when illegal criminals have more of a voice than innocent citizens. These families and any other families who have lost loved ones in this way deserve justice by both the house and senate passing this law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just think Pam, these are the STRONG parents. These are the ones who are physically capable of talking about it.
Imagine all the families destroyed by this kind of crap that aren’t even able to articulate it, or appear on camera and fight about it? There’s thousands of families like this, all over the country dealing with this kind of loss.
How much time did CNN give to this story? Did they cover it? What about Playboy?….just asking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you asking questions you already know the answer to again????
While I don’t think there should be any funding going to support these criminals, I have a problem with the fact that this is the only move being made right now. The Governors of these Sanctuary Cities are criminals. They do not care for the people of their states. They consider their constituents as “human resources”. The President will cut the funding, and the Governors will punish the good citizens. Believe me, they will still get their money. They will raise taxes or worse. These cities are well known for their organized crime, human trafficking, organ harvesting. Don’t be surprised if CPS quotas go up. I’m not kidding! They are monsters! Don’t give me the crap about “Well, vote them out!”. These people have reached down and corrupted the judicial system, and the local police. They totally control the electoral system. We are hostages. They need to be arrested by the Feds. Trump is tightening the screws, and I believe he means well. But right now, it is the innocent people that will be hurt.
TRUMP 2020
Truly moving. You can’t watch that without tearing up. What these families have been through is shocking. All because of politicians and a judiciary putting illegals first that should not even be in the country. The people who allow this to happen do have blood on their hands, and there will be a special place in hell for them.
Thank GOD for President Trump.
Finally these families and their loved ones will get some justice and would not of died in vain.
