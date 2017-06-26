Justice Kennedy Remains on Court, For Now…

Well before most were discussing the possibility of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring from the court we anticipated he would. In January we discussed the ramifications for Senator Schumer filibustering the nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the court, and how politics was a land-mine if Schumer took that route.
The reasoning was simple. Justice Anthony Kennedy wants to retire, and Justice Kennedy holds institutional and traditional reverence for the court far beyond politics. Kennedy has previously showcased his disdain for politics and how it corrupts the court. Kennedy’s actual outlook is so steeped in judicial tradition he will defer, modify and delay his own personal interests if he senses a need to guard or protect the integrity of traditions within the court from the toxic infiltration of politics.
In all significant ways that matter, Justice Neil Gorsuch was/is more of an ideological replacement (high brow) for Kennedy than he was for Scalia, at least from the perspective of Kennedy. We anticipated, somewhat based on how Senator Schumer acquitted himself, that Kennedy would retire with a successful Gorsuch appointment.
JANUARY 31ST – […] Justice Kennedy is 80 years old and has openly stated he wants to retire. Kennedy views Gorsuch, his former clerk and protege’ as his replacement. Justice Kennedy sees Judge Gorsuch through a mirrored perspective.
With Gorsuch ideologically filling his legacy gap, it is reasonable to see Kennedy stepping down after the SCOTUS season this year. Most likely using the period of July/August 2017 recess for the term of replacement.
Justice Kennedy’s exit then provides President Trump with nominee #2. (LINK)
However, again accepting the institutional reverence held by Kennedy, the immigration and travel restrictions (Trump -vs- International Refugee Assistance Project), became a significant judicial consideration almost immediately following Gorsuch’s nomination announcement.
Kennedy would like to retire, but he would also most certainly revere hearing arguments and participating in the executive power (immigration) matter.
With all of that accepted, here’s an outside the box possibility. It might be entirely possible to see Kennedy remain on the court through September, October, November and December [arguments (17 days), conference (8 days)] and retire after the final conference schedule in December. If our review is correct, the most likely date would be Monday December 11th for such an announcement.
This could allow the court to front-load the more sensitive cases in the fall, Kennedy to participate. With Justice Kennedy exiting during the holiday recess and then court resuming (January 5th conference) with 8 justices.
Absent of the action above, Justice Kennedy appears committed for another year.
My brother made a great point! Maybe we are better off with Justice Kennedy announcing that he will be coming back for just one year and will retire at the end of the summer session in June 2018. This will cause our base to come out in droves to preserve our majority in the Senate (which will happen regardless) but it also would have tremendous benefits for our majority in the House.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Excellent point!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. I would like to see him retire ASAP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After reading the MSM celebrating the fact he may be staying, I am tending to agree because they will go ABSOLUTELY NUTS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree nole, but looks like he is staying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The sooner the egomaniacal swing vote kennedy leaves, the better a real conservative can replace him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I admire your brother’s thought processes!
LikeLike
I tend to agree here. the 9-0 ruling tells me that the court s starting to get annoyed with the clear activism showing up in the circuit courts. when even ginsburg is ruling against you it shows how activist the lower courts have become.. i just want a court that follows the constitution.
LikeLiked by 28 people
” i just want a court that follows the constitution.”
Me too. What part of each C was “hiring” to do a specific job that they now don’t understand?
We The People and Our President shouldn’t have to now constantly fight for the SC to do their job and enforce the Constitution had the legal system not been totally politicized under O….BUT we will fight!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not sure. But I think Donald J? Trump said something to the affect; you play the hand your dealt, not the hand you thought you’d be dealt.
This has helped me in my personal life. Hope is great, but being realistic is better. It cuts out so much confusion, mind games and mistakes. You can see clearly what needs to be done, not what you had “hoped” you do.
Example: my garden. Got it fenced, rototilled planted and then BOOM! My plants were dying, not growing strong. What the heck. Awesome soil, water, sun, no rabbits,deer. Hmmm, then I stepped on some swampy soil, only to find a massive tunnel system. It was the “Vole’s”. Have you ever tried to outsmart a rat, cat or mole. Well, voles are in that category.
Im open for suggestions. I’ve tried garlic, caster oil, two mouser cat, urine, traps. Need an organic solution as it’s in my garden. For now I’m, just going to out plant them, overwhelm them with food. Then in the fall, maybe put down wire mesh/carpenter cloth. Sigh…….
LikeLike
Import a vole predator?
LikeLike
Mz Molly,
Have you tried Peppermint Oil?
It repels rats, mice, squirrels…so maybe it would work with voles?
LikeLike
Voles are unreal to get rid of….severely persistent.
LikeLike
Off-topic….this belongs on the Open Thread.
LikeLike
“[…]We The People and Our President shouldn’t have to now constantly fight for the SC to do their job and enforce the Constitution had the legal system not been totally politicized under
OFDR….BUT we will fight!”
Fixed it for ya.
…….
It is FDR that sold out this country Bigly.
Pascal Lamy former World Trade Organization Director-General indicates that an European Union like super state has been the goal since the 1930s when FDR was president.
Pascal Lamy: Whither Globalization?
As I wrote earlier Interdependence is a very very important concept to understand too. link
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that Gorsuch may already be producing consensus!
See post below at 4:00 pm.
LikeLike
🙂 I was struck by the 9-0 ruling, too. I must admit it increased my confidence in the SCOTUS. Until this ruling, I thought the liberal justices didn’t care about the law or the Constitution only politics. If they can put aside their partisanship there might be hope for the country.
LikeLike
Never mind how Ginsburg ruled here, she should have had to recuse!
Justice Ginsburg should have recused from any SCOTUS decision having anything at all to do with President Trump due to her earlier anti-Trump political actions.
Her failure to recuse combined with her outspoken politization of her justiceship, should be grounds for her removal from the court. This outspoken political action along with failure to recuse could set a precedent for the entire SCOTUS to each become politicized activists during any and all future elections. This cannot stand.
Law and order means not merely waiting for a natural death to occur because offenders are of a high ranking office/highly wealthy class, or sickly and elderly.
If she is too sickly to be expected to judge her own actions, she is also too sickly to judge the actions of anyone else.
LikeLike
It makes sense Kennedy may have delayed retirement if there are specific upcoming cases he wants to decide on.
However, when he does decide to retire, why does it mean there will only be eight judges for a while? I seem to remember other retirements where the judge agreed to stay on after announcing retirement until replacement judge was confirmed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trouble, have you seen the confirmation process for trump’s appointments?
LikeLike
Thank you, Justice Kennedy because at least you have a working brain and respect for the office. Now, if only they can remove Ginsburg because she is incapable of being on the Court. Removing her will probably wind up being physically as she sleeps most of the time and unaware of anything and when awake hates America and wants it to be run by government, dislikes Trump and has been very vocal about that, so since she is an appointee, she can be removed and I am emailing Trump to get this done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO Ginsburg, at 84 yo is the oldest justice, and has had several bouts with cancer – colon cancer in 1999 & pancreatic cancer in 2009.
I don’t think she’ll ever resign. Her pay back will be staying on the bench until she drops dead. Her MO of obstructing justice.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruth_Bader_Ginsburg#Nomination_and_confirmation
LikeLiked by 5 people
I didn’t know about her cancer. I don’t care for her, but surviving 2 really tough cancer diagnosis is pretty huge. Would never had thought it was possible.
That being said, she screwed the liberal cause by not stepping down when Zero could have effectely replaced her.
Thank goodness for us.
LikeLiked by 9 people
She’s just too evil to die.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, that’s true, but she was probably sure Clinton would win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like everyone else inside the Wash DC bubble she must have thought that HRC would be elected so there was no hurry to retire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct NJF. They thought hill was going to appoint supremes.
LikeLike
Not to throw cold water on our party, but look how long we will have to suffer the “wise Latina woman” and her Obama buddy Justice Kegan.
LikeLike
Alan Kagan doesn’t look none too healthy. He could stand to lose weight.
LikeLike
Ginsburg has suffered from heart problems as well. After a workout session with her personal trainer, she was admitted to the hospital and doctors placed a stent in her heart.
At 84, the same age as Ginsburg, my grandmother was operated on for breast cancer. The doctor said, if she had not lied about her age, they would never have touched her because at that age her tissue just fell apart as they tried to operate. She never recovered and died within. (1958 or 9 IIRC)
Will she last another 3 to 7 years??? I kind of doubt it. Chemo does a real tap-dance on the heart.
LikeLike
to be honest I am sick of these lifetime Judicial appointments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are not lifetime appointments when you consider how vulnerable to impeachment the founders made them. Now to elect Congressmen who will actually do it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You could grow to love lifetime appointments if President Trump gets to replace Kennedy, Ginsberg and Stephanie Breyer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winning!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A clue to Justice Kennedy’s intentions – he held the 5 year reunion of his former clerks a year early. This may indicate he will retire at the end of this year or next Spring.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’d rather Ruth hangs up her ‘Gone Fishing’ sign before Justice Kennedy announces anything.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Crap! Sorry, but I cant celebrate another year of Kennedy.
LikeLike
The anticipation of death is far worse than death itself thanks to Crying Chuck!
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/24/supreme-court-will-justice-kennedy-retire-this-month.html
From the article linked above:
Kennedy has played an important role as the court’s swing vote on many important rulings. His departure would allow conservatives to wrest near total control of the bench for the foreseeable future.
The WAPO is preparing its readers for what they are describing as ARMAGEDDON! Chuck the Duck will have absolutely no recourse since he allowed Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option on Neil Gorsuch.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-terrifying-and-terrible-prospect-of-justice-kennedy-retiring/2017/06/23/bc73ff9a-5830-11e7-a204-ad706461fa4f_story.html?utm_term=.d593237d9c9c
From the article linked above:
So if Kennedy is inclined to retire, it is hard to begrudge him that choice. But his departure would be terrible for the court and terrible for the country. It could not come at a worse time. Any court vacancy these days, under a president of either party, triggers a battle between liberal and conservative forces. Kennedy’s retirement would unleash nomination Armageddon, given the feral political environment and the pivotal role he plays on the closely divided court.
One of the final 3 candidates to replace Justice Scalia was Thomas Hardiman.
http://time.com/4650544/supreme-court-nominees-donald-trump/
From the article linked above:
Hardiman is known for protecting gun rights and taking an originalist approach to Second Amendment cases.
However, the man that will cause some to literally commit suicide if he is the ultimate choice is William Pryor. He also was one of the final 3 candidates to replace Justice Scalia.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/pryor-perhaps-the-most-polarizing-supreme-court-justice-possibility/2017/01/28/f25bb7e2-e4ae-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.44e4b6bf77fa
From the article linked above:
Pryor is perhaps the most polarizing figure of the potential nominees, with some groups thinking he leans too far right
When President George W. Bush nominated him to his current post in 2003, Senate Democrats refused to allow Pryor’s confirmation, calling him an “extremist,” citing his position on both Roe v. Wade and Lawrence v. Texas as examples.
Pryor, 54, has been an especially outspoken critic of abortion rights, calling Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Roe v wade calls itself a bad decision it says that if the science gets more clear about “life” being before “viability” then it is a bad decision .
LikeLiked by 4 people
If DemBots don’t like Pryor, President Trump could always appoint a 40-year-old with a limited enough record to avoid controversy.
Claim the “Obama Precedent”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My prediction: Ginsburg will be gone sooner than Kennedy. Her hate for Trump is eating her alive… what little is left of her.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Folks this article does a great job of showing how the court was thinking on cases they took but more importantly cases they didn’t. President Trump should be completely vindicated from folks that were concerned about Neil Gorsuch. He will prove to be an incredible pick because he is going along with Justice Clarence Thomas on all decisions.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/supreme-court-rules-on-concealed-guns-church-rights/
From the article linked above:
Example # 1) The Supreme Court is rejecting yet another call to decide whether Americans have a constitutional right to carry guns with them outside their homes.
Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch said the court should have reviewed the appellate ruling. Thomas said the decision not to hear the case “reflects a distressing trend: the treatment of the Second Amendment as a disfavored right.”
Example # 2) The Arkansas court said state officials do not have to list both same-sex spouses as named parents on birth certificates, even though state law allows a birth mother’s opposite-sex husband to be listed when the baby is not biologically related to him. Both couples received the birth certificates they wanted when they won in trial court.
Conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, saying the lower court decision should not have been reversed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree…midyear seems most likely…President Trump is committed to MAGA and will choose someone like Supreme Justice Gorsuch who is unquestionably qualified.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If there are cases coming up that pertain to Trump, Ginsburg should have to recuse herself maybe that is a reason Kennedy is staying in for now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With the Supreme Court finally picking up a case involving Christians being forced to celebrate homosexual “mirage”, I am not all that excited that Kennedy is staying on. The man who single handedly decided to redefine marriage and claim power that was never given to the federal government decideds to stay on the bench to determine if homosexuals have more rights than men and women of faith.
This should end well….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kennedy will rule that Baker shouldn’t have to be forced to serve gays due to his religious beliefs looking at his past thinking on stuff like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shouldn’t be forced to serve them I mean.
LikeLike
I hope that is the case, but the man invented a constitutional right ex nihilio so that now we have all sorts of these cases flooding our courts. Apparently, people defeating this issue at the ballot box just wasn’t acceptable to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t expect him to stay consistent with what he’s said in the past. My understanding of the man is that he’s slowly turned more and more wishy-washy and hoping to please the Left the longer he’s been in DC
LikeLike
This later retirement will also be H U G E when factoring in mid term elections. Same play by our POTUS just helping get people out to vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So an 81 year old man is risking the Republicans losing the senate in 2018 and then there will be a 4-4 balance until 2025 the earliest. I knew he was a liberal democrat the whole time. What a horrible human being.
LikeLike
You’ve ignored Sundance’s post with a December 11 opportunity for Kennedy to retire.
As someone posted earlier, the 2018 Election may attract an UNBEATABLE Republican turn-out to expand control of the Senate to enable President Trump to complete his restoration of Constitutionalists to the Bench at all levels of the Federal Judiciary.
If so, Republican control over the House will undoubtedly expand as well – regardless of RINOs losing out to Primary Challengers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See above:
fleporeblog says:
June 26, 2017 at 2:17 pm
LikeLike
This is what terrifies the left regarding the Supreme Court’s current status (from Breitbart):
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/26/supreme-court-reinstates-trump-travel-ban-muslim-majority-countries/
“A dissent from the per curiam decision, written by Justice Clarence Thomas and joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, would have gone further and stayed the injunctions in their entirety, allowing the travel ban to go fully into effect immediately.”
So the dhimmicrats are now looking at the possibility that PDJT could appoint 2 additional Supremes and the Court would then have 5 bona fide conservatives. They are going to really be apoplectic about this ruling because they should see the handwriting on the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disapointed Kennedy did not retire. Will have to pray for patience.
LikeLike
Justice Kennedy just MIGHT be finding life on the Court FUN again with his protege Justice Gorsuch now aboard and contributing to shape consensus opinions …
After all, Judge Gorsuch has a 97% UNANIMOUS record for the 2,700 opinions he authored!
“ ‘I have decided… over 2,700 cases, and my law clerks tell me that 97 percent of them have been unanimous, 99 percent I’ve been in the majority. They tell me as well,’ he continued, ‘that according to the Congressional Research Service, my opinions have attracted the fewest number of dissents from my colleagues of anyone I’ve served with that they studied over the last 10 years.’ ”
https://www.republicanleader.senate.gov/newsroom/remarks/judge-gorsuch-has-a-record-of-building-consensus
LikeLiked by 5 people
THIS is downright exciting! I was just thinking ‘Gorsuch will be a unifying influence’… then read this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justice Kennedy must also appreciate the attitude of respect for the Law and Constitution that President Trump and his administration have exhibited.
Such a contrast between Trump and Obama, Holder/Lynch and Sessions!!!!
List of Obama/Holder/Lynch brazen disregard and offenses – http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2011/06/president-barack-obamas-complete-list.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judge Gorsuch looks ashen faced as he`s was shaking Judge Kennedy s ,poor guy
LikeLike
After the Murr decision last week, and Kelo a few years ago, I am not celebrating Kennedy staying on the SCOTUS, nor praising him in the slightest way for his “judicial integrity”.
Neither case even remotely should have been decided as they were, and while we expect the kneejerk decisions of Ginsburg and the other liberals on the SCOTUS, Kennedy has been a tremendous disappointment and worse, a destructive force to the future of freedom in the USA.
#MAGA
LikeLike
What was Gorsuch’s opinion on Murr? Were you happy with it?
LikeLike
Gorsuch did not vote, not being involved in the original hearings. The decision was 5-3, with the four lost cause liberals joined by Kennedy. I can’t imagine Gorsuch would have voted with the majority in this one….
#MAGA
LikeLike
I believe Gorsuch is a leader and unifier, if his record is any indication. He may be as influential – enough to turn the tide of leftist destructiveness to rule of law, and restore loss of basic Constitutional rights to states and citizens.
LikeLike
Agreed. I very much like what I see and hear so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Judge Kennedy decided to delay his retirement until Judge Ginsberg is gone. He would know first-hand her prejudice toward President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’ll be disappointing if Kennedy isn’t replaced immediately. He’s been a squish all along, and Pryor is waiting in the wings. Nothing the Swamp can do about it either. Trump will nominate Pryor instantly upon Kennedy’s retirement, and McConnell has no choice but to push it through.
But Kennedy is truly a squish, and knows ObamaCare is overloading his beloved Swamp right now, and likely seeks to spare his fellow swamprats the burden of unwanted political accountability, which he himself forever avoids, despite his ever-political decisionmaking.
Ginsburg is next, as she can’t help but be incapacitated soon, so best be ready with a third pick.
I’d prefer to overload the system always, and force it to try to keep up with a determined swamp-draining effort. Trump is correctly forcing action on all fronts. The Swamp wants him to slow down, which would be a mistake.
Fight on all fronts. Keep the pressure on. Tax reform. Arabian peninsula and Mideast reform. ObamaCare dismantlement. Energy reform. Regulatory reform. Bureaucracy housetraining. Judges. Trade deficit action. Immigration. Budget restructuring. All of it should be hammered constantly. Never relent, on any of it. Never tire. Never settle. Take what’s there today and come back for more tomorrow. Keep the pressure on always.
LikeLike
Well at least Justice Kennedy is concerned about the integrity of the court…he can stay as long as he likes unlike the “witches” on the Court who would throw the Constitution out!
LikeLike
Poor Ginsburg. She should have resigned 2 years ago when Pres. Obama could have replaced her with a leftist judge.
She was sooooo sure that Hillary would win. She wanted Hillary to appoint her replacement. So now she feels she is stuck hanging on, even if it isn’t in the best interest of her own health.
LikeLike
Ginsburg should be in a retirement home with ol’ Cankles. They can argue over what to watch on TV.
LikeLike