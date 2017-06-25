Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

White House Senior Adviser to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by former Clinton White House aide ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about the current healthcare bills on Capitol Hill.

ABC’s Stephanopoulos is one of the most ardent Democrat party ideologues/operatives within media and this interview is a representative example of how he argues exclusively from a position of ideological advocacy against the Trump administration.

The example above explains the following:

22 Responses to Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

  2. coveyouthband says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Love me some K.A.C. but I won’t watch that clinton HACK who is a LIAR and hates us, KAC, and PDJT……

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      I actually wished I didn’t listen to it! This guy is a bigger POS than Chuck Toad and Chrissy Wallace. I am praying and hoping for two things to occur this week! The number one thing is Justice Kennedy announcing his retirement. The left will lose their minds and there won’t be enough popcorn for it. The second thing is the SC saying that the ban has been lifted and they will take it up in October basically allowing us to win twice since the 90 days will come and go.

  3. Hoosier_friend? says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Snufalupagus is a hateful loser!!

  4. Jlwary says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Wow. George is a f&%#*^! whine baby loser. Hey George, be a little more rude and condescending–you’re not quite hitting the right level of scumbag! 😠😡 smh, I cannot wait until 2018. Maybe the whole US of A will be red and show these losers how much they’re losing… which brings me to:

    Winning is so beautiful!! We are just going to keep on winning and winning and winning… until we are like,”oh noo-OK, Mr. President, let’s keep winning and winning some more!” BOOM MAGA for another 250 years. Get a life demo-rats–you’re obsolete. Extinct. Gonzo. Caput. ✌🏻👍🏻🇺🇸 All day long.

  5. Howie says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    DDD Report….U haz had enough of the republicans. I am over it. The stinkers have got the best possible president ever but they are just dithering, slithering, snithering, and blithering. Get em’ out! Up theirs and Sessions, Pence, McCain, and the rest. Get these punks outta my life.

  6. woohoowee says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Kellyanne doesn’t let Snuffy put words in her mouth or rattle her 🙂

  7. Howie says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Hell, we reported all this stuff 6 months ago. Good Grief. They call this crap news?

  8. hbaronaz says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I would never ever grant that SOB an interview for any reason.

  9. freeperjim says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Lil’ Georgette is such a phony & leftwing marxist – can’t stand to watch or hear him. Absolutely despicable.

  10. bkrg2 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    George S = Defender of all Swamp Creatures

  11. visage13 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I watched this morning and Kellyanne kicked his smug butt. It was awesome to watch. He is such a weasal.

