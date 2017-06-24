Wow – Standard and Poor’s Threaten Illinois With Municipal “Junk Bond” Status – First State Ever Facing “Junk Bond” Status…

Posted on June 24, 2017 by

There was a widely read Chicago Tribune op-ed written a few days ago outlining an approach to dissolve the entire state and apportion the geography to Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Iowa. –SEE HERE–  It was written tongue-in-cheek, but with an uncomfortable level of reality behind it.

Illinois has been struggling with its finances for a long, long time.

The Illinois long-term labor pension liabilities are ridiculous in the extreme.  However, things just went from bad to jaw-droppingly, gobsmackingly, unbelievably worse.

 

According to the latest financial media reports, Standard and Poors Global Ratings agency has positioned Illinois bonds to drop below “investment” grade; that would make Illinois the first state in the nation to achieve “junk bond” status.

(Via ABC) Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to “junk” status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.

S&P Global Ratings has warned the agency will likely lower Illinois’ creditworthiness to below investment grade if feuding lawmakers fail to agree on a state budget for a third straight year, increasing the amount the state will have to pay to borrow money for things such as building roads or refinancing existing debt.

The outlook for a deal wasn’t good Saturday, as lawmakers meeting in Springfield for a special legislative session remained deadlocked with the July 1 start of the new fiscal year approaching.

That should alarm everyone, not just those at the Capitol, said Brian Battle, director at Performance Trust Capital Partners, a Chicago-based investment firm.

“It isn’t a political show,” he said. “Everyone in Illinois has a stake in what’s happening here. One day everybody will wake up and say ‘What happened? Why are my taxes going up so much?'”  (read more)

Ouch !

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Bailouts, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Economy, Education, Election 2018, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Legislation, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, Union Activity - ALL. Bookmark the permalink.

86 Responses to Wow – Standard and Poor’s Threaten Illinois With Municipal “Junk Bond” Status – First State Ever Facing “Junk Bond” Status…

  1. Jeff says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Bail in alert !!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. carrie2 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    We can assure you that CA is right behind Illinois in a huge debt for pensions, crimes, taxes, sanctuary cities, you name it.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    So does that make Obama the Junk Bond King? SNORT

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I’ve been waiting for this announcement for over six years. And I agree with the poster above who sited California as another 800 pound gorilla in the room that no one seems to be discussing on the MSM.

    That’s why I would like to see them secede from the Union – let them crash and burn on their own.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • BreyerConstruct says:
      June 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

      I’m all for allowing California to secede; as long as we get First Rights of Refusal to buy their assets back after they crash and burn.

      Getting California back, with their debts settled and ruling class eviscerated would be pretty cool.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      June 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      I will still say CA is just too valuable, but not its government. Splitting CA into not 2 states but 3 is the better plan and I think would prevent the libs from having too much federal sway. The whole splitting off the coast from inland is just a total gift to the left. Brown just raised dmv fees and gas tax to pay for calpers, and they wont stop till the people are tapped out.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Mark T. (artist) says:
        June 24, 2017 at 9:40 pm

        Agree about the split but three states might be too much. Two most definitely, but I’m not a resident so I don’t have as deep a perspective as those who suggest for more.

        Like

        Reply
        • Gil says:
          June 24, 2017 at 9:54 pm

          Think coastal is liberals who have run off “the help” inland where they could find homes and must commute to work 1 to 4 hrs a day. Not equitable trade there. Inland lots of deserts, mountains but not necessarily useable land. Plus lots of federal blm land that cant be used.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Mark T. (artist) says:
            June 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

            Yep! I’ve been there many of times. I prefer the upper part of the state by far. Can’t stand much of the southern part of the state except maybe the coastal areas but I’ve been to far better beaches elsewhere and I don’t really like the people’s mindset there.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • LafnH2O says:
            June 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

            Gil,
            Inland also has the water, hydro dams, the food, the lumber, the parks and recreation.

            Not too shabby.

            Like

            Reply
      • LafnH2O says:
        June 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

        Gil,
        Do you mean the “Paris Accord” Calpers?

        I have a “friend” in Cali.. retired state employee… and they really, really, really need calpers to come through!
        In fact they’ve been banking on it!!

        Uh oh…

        DMV and gas taxes ain’t gonna pay for the 3 houses, boat, golf membership, lavish vaca’s, weekends on the coast…

        Gov brown better think bigger. Much bigger.

        Here’s an idea…
        Slice the coastal cities ie. S.Fran, L.A., San Jose, etc (Think the country of Chile, in S. America) off from the rest of the state, and they can live off the tourism.

        Like

        Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

      Or…..another way (optimistic). The illegals will leave because California is out of money AND the liberals will move to Mexico because it’s cheaper.

      Win Win. Everyone is happy.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      June 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      Not to mention that Moody’s is a scam and S&P is always three years late and a gazillion dollars short…oh by da way, your bonds suck….

      Like

      Reply
    • mcclainra says:
      June 24, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      Just posted above to let/make them revert to a territory, both of them.

      Like

      Reply
  5. unconqueredone says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Why would Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Iowa want IL? And who gets stuck with Chicago? Maybe let Milwaukee and Chicago form their own failed state?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. filia.aurea says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Kudos to John Kass in the Chicago Tribune. Kill the flock with one stone. Who would take the Obominable library?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Charles says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Another Democrat First. Losing!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. mw says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Praise Christ we have a President who isn’t going to bail them out

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Janie M. says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Just found this announcement at the Mega Millions lottery site. I believe it was last year or the year before, when IL would not pay out prize monies in excess of $4 or $600 – because of funding issues. A class action lawsuit followed and eventually all prize money was paid.

    NEWS ABOUT MEGA MILLIONS GAME IN ILLINOIS
    Why Is The Lottery Halting Powerball And Mega Millions Sales?
    The groups that own and operate these two popular games will not permit Illinois to sell the games without funds available to pay prizes. The Illinois Lottery must have an appropriation from the legislature to fund the prize payments, which has not yet happened.

    – See more at: http://www.illinoislottery.com/en-us/Mega_Millions.html#sthash.6J1Tsejl.dpuf

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Deb Foster says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Indiana does not want libs from Illinois.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Katie says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    As someone living in NW Indiana, this is the worst thing that could happen. We don’t want people from Illinois flooding into our state. We’re red and we can pay our lottery winners and we want to keep it that way. I live five minutes away from Gary. I don’t need the rest of Chicago’s south side coming here, too.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Owlen Rose says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    There’s only one man who could fix Illinois, and he’s already spoken for. #MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. NoeliCannoli says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Mayor Rahm Emanuel, like most of the Dems, believed Hillary would win the election and solve Chicago and Illinois fiscal crisis with a huge Federal bailout. He bet on the wrong horse and now there is no way to go but down.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. waicool says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    democrats are running out of other people’s money

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Newman says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Boy, I always thought the Venezuela Marxist economic model could work in Illinois. Shocked

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. rf121 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    The funny thing is all these so called successful blue states, IL, CA, NY etc claim they support all the so called red poor states. These blue states are broke and won’t admit it. San Ramon, CA had three retired fire chiefs making close to $200,000 a year. House of cards destined to fall.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      rf121 I live in NYC and I can tell you that if it wasn’t for a Wall Street and the revenue it generates for the city and the state, Ny would be in the same boat. However, NYC and state are fiscally sound and doing well because of the rise in the market.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. Watcher says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    The crooks outnumbering the victims.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Mz Molly Anna says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    First cut out all illegal welfare and send them back. Send back all refugees. Adjust all state workers salaries to be capped at Illinois median income. Stop hiring immediately! Use natural attrition to reduce states payroll. Stop all payments to the University because the people who put in 30 yrs are more deserving of some % ( use the Illinois median income as what the new pensions will be) of their retirement.

    Every state that is going to go down, should. Do not bail out one state unless the strictly apply what the WH deems as necessary to right the ship. Hard time are not fun, but never having to suffer consequences for your actions is a fairly tale.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 24, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      I suggest they all learn to embrace Capitalism……the Darwin Theory will figure out the rest. The beauty is we don’t have to do a thing. President Trump will make sure they clean up their own mess in Chicago.

      The rural part of Illinois will be fine. The rest will have to figure it out for themselves.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      June 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      DOJ should be prosecuting all Illinois and Chicago politicians and Attorneys General from the past 30 years under a massive RICO case.

      Have them rat out the Pay-to-Play Grifters, Contractors, Institutions and Corporations who perpetuated this.

      Confiscate ALL their assets.

      Convert ALL pensions to self-funded 401Ks with ZERO matching.

      Place a Special Tax on pensions paid to state government retirees who have moved out-of-state in the past 20 years, and reduce pensions to recover previous payouts that were greater-than-market for the number of years served.

      Convert ALL salaries to Median Income levels (including the unemployed) with ZERO bonuses.

      Sell ALL state assets with a market value.

      President Trump should appoint Carl Icahn as Governor with COMPLETE AUTHORITY over IMMEDIATELY BALANCING the Budget, REALIGNING Unfunded Obligations with MINIMUM WAGE (NOT median wage, to account for their historical MAXIMUM-WAGE RIP-OFFS), and CANCELLING DEBT owned by institutions who KNEW it was Junk Status.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I feel terrible for our Treeper’s that live in Illinois. It seems that if they remain in the state, they will be paying a ridiculous amount on taxes to bailout the incompetent local and state politicians. Or they will have to consider leaving the state. Amazing that the state is basically surrounded by red states.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Between state and city land and priceless works of art, Illinois could cover all costs in present dollars if ever brought to a true bankruptcy proceeding. However, like Detroit, any bankruptcy will be brought forward that screws private and public pensioners and taxpayers while maintaining current levels of government largesse. A simple 10 year freeze in actual spending would solve most issues.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. AmericaFirst says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Illinois has a Republican governor, Brunner, who has tried very hard to work with all parties to try to manage this debt. Everybody wants it all, no compromises.

    So a Republican, the first in a long time, is left holding the bag. I certainly hope that this is not what is in store for President Trump on the national level.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      June 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      The economy will get worse before it gets better, and it’s up to us to educate everyone we know that the last 25 years of gloabalist policies are what are to blame, and we voted for Trump because he knows how to fix it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      When Rahm’s staff don’t get their paychecks the light will go on. The Republican Gov and President Trump are going to be the heroes in this saga. Don’t worry. President Trump has just been waiting. I want to hear the speech old Dead Fish Emmanuel makes when the audits and investigations begin. bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    What? The “tax and spend, and stay in denial until you are bankrupt” model didn’t work? Imagine that.

    They need to hold this up as an example of the democrat plan for America.

    And….NO BAILOUT ever, ever, never, ever!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 24, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      And all God’s children said “Amen”. Chicago has been out-of-control for a long time. Springfield aside, the corruption has always been in Chicago. I love the smell of audits in the morning……beautiful. Lock them up! Take their ill-gotten gains for the state treasury.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      June 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      Take Rahm’s toe shoes away….

      Like

      Reply
  23. MaineCoon says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    For those interested Armstrong details the bankrupt vs. default issue for Illinois. The article speaks for itself. It also brings up the issue of federal programs like Medicaid yet run on a stte level.

    “But the Illinois crisis is something new. Its constitution forbid diminishing state employee pensions. So the public pensions are sucking in all the available money resulting in taxes rising, property values falling, and public services being cannibalized to pay pension.”

    This is what these crooked politicians do to us. Put us in great debt. Brings to mind Obama doubling US debt to $17TT. He knew exactly what he was doing. Let’s not forget he got his training in Chicago.

    https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/sovereign-debt-crisis/can-illinois-go-bankrupt-or-just-default/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. 2packs4sure says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    60 years of Republicans running Illinois into the ground !!!!!!!
    WAIT………………..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. fred says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    The game is this…..bring in millions of illegals and flood your state. That gives you the majority just say si se puede and continue the payments…….Problem is you also get all thier problems and family members to deal with in sickness and in birth. The costs are staggering and will break both of these socialist sanctuary states full of Hispanic politicians voting benefits for thier people……….ILL. and CA. are walking zombies soon to fall…………Like Obama care do we save it or crush it and get on with watching the fail and it will be ugly movie……

    Like

    Reply
  27. LafnH2O says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Just “Means Test” all gov’t retirees, regardless of age.
    With those kinds of retirement packages, they don’t need Social Security!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s