Wow – Standard and Poor’s Threaten Illinois With Municipal “Junk Bond” Status – First State Ever Facing “Junk Bond” Status…

There was a widely read Chicago Tribune op-ed written a few days ago outlining an approach to dissolve the entire state and apportion the geography to Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Iowa. –SEE HERE– It was written tongue-in-cheek, but with an uncomfortable level of reality behind it.
Illinois has been struggling with its finances for a long, long time.
The Illinois long-term labor pension liabilities are ridiculous in the extreme. However, things just went from bad to jaw-droppingly, gobsmackingly, unbelievably worse.
According to the latest financial media reports, Standard and Poors Global Ratings agency has positioned Illinois bonds to drop below “investment” grade; that would make Illinois the first state in the nation to achieve “junk bond” status.
(Via ABC) Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to “junk” status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.
S&P Global Ratings has warned the agency will likely lower Illinois’ creditworthiness to below investment grade if feuding lawmakers fail to agree on a state budget for a third straight year, increasing the amount the state will have to pay to borrow money for things such as building roads or refinancing existing debt.
The outlook for a deal wasn’t good Saturday, as lawmakers meeting in Springfield for a special legislative session remained deadlocked with the July 1 start of the new fiscal year approaching.
That should alarm everyone, not just those at the Capitol, said Brian Battle, director at Performance Trust Capital Partners, a Chicago-based investment firm.
“It isn’t a political show,” he said. “Everyone in Illinois has a stake in what’s happening here. One day everybody will wake up and say ‘What happened? Why are my taxes going up so much?'” (read more)
Ouch !
Bail in alert !!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can assure you that CA is right behind Illinois in a huge debt for pensions, crimes, taxes, sanctuary cities, you name it.
LikeLiked by 12 people
BINGO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Chicago Police Pension is going bust.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/pension-crisis/chicago-police-pension-goes-bust/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great! Chicongo communists may be getting what they deserve.
“A warning from humanity.”
LikeLike
I’m from Cali, and there’s days I wake up and wish Trump was our Governor. But, I realize how selfish that is, and glad I’m he’s where he is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live in Florida and I wish he was my senator
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am from CA too. There are more of us than Sacramento and Moonbeam realize.
One thing I am concerned about is Kamela Harris. She is being groomed for obama’s place. Indian/African American woman.
Look up her sister, Maya and her brother-in-law Tony West. West worked under Eric Holder at DOJ. He now currently serves as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for PepsiCo, Inc. He also serves as President of the PepsiCo Foundation.
Maya Harris West was one of Hillary Clinton”s top advisors on her 2-16 campaign.
LikeLike
Yep, read they have to put off Single-Payer. Rut Roh, no money. Wha??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everybody “Just KNEW” Hilebeast would be coming to the rescue!
They had planned accordingly….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, we’re next.
LikeLike
Actually, CA has a real economy with real GNP growth. Despite all the overwhelming regulation, the State generates lots of weatlh.
The problem is that with as much money as the state rakes in (and it’s a LOT) the Soviet Progressives figure out yet more moronic ways of spending more.
LikeLike
Yes, their pensions and welfare for illegals, for starters.
LikeLike
Someone on FB suggested taking away Illinois’s statehood, and make them a territory again. Then they would be off the teat of the federal govt. Maybe they should have suggested the same for California.
LikeLike
So does that make Obama the Junk Bond King? SNORT
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe Donna, but it makes all of us suckers because ultimately the only revenue of the government is what they take from us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The Art of the Deal”. Everyone was wondering when President Trump was going to put the smack down on Rahm “Dead Fish” Emmanuel.
So there you go, check mate. Always look on the bright side, eh?
LikeLiked by 3 people
THIS!
LikeLike
What goes around comes back to smack them in the face.
LikeLike
And Rahm his Crown Prince.
RIP Illinois.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve been waiting for this announcement for over six years. And I agree with the poster above who sited California as another 800 pound gorilla in the room that no one seems to be discussing on the MSM.
That’s why I would like to see them secede from the Union – let them crash and burn on their own.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m all for allowing California to secede; as long as we get First Rights of Refusal to buy their assets back after they crash and burn.
Getting California back, with their debts settled and ruling class eviscerated would be pretty cool.
LikeLiked by 13 people
ABSOLUTELY! Spoken like a true capitalist business man! I like your way of thinking 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
And the entire coastline for security and trade.
LikeLike
NOOOO!!!!!! Never let them back in the union! Bring on the “Great State of Jefferson” to fill the void! Relegate Kookiefornia to a territory status without voting rights after they come crawling back.
LikeLike
BreyerConstruct,
Great idea! I’m in for that as long as CALIFORNIA PAYS FOR THE WALL. The wall, that is, around Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon.
It’s not going to be cheap either, considering the terrain the wall will cross…
LikeLike
I will still say CA is just too valuable, but not its government. Splitting CA into not 2 states but 3 is the better plan and I think would prevent the libs from having too much federal sway. The whole splitting off the coast from inland is just a total gift to the left. Brown just raised dmv fees and gas tax to pay for calpers, and they wont stop till the people are tapped out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree about the split but three states might be too much. Two most definitely, but I’m not a resident so I don’t have as deep a perspective as those who suggest for more.
LikeLike
Think coastal is liberals who have run off “the help” inland where they could find homes and must commute to work 1 to 4 hrs a day. Not equitable trade there. Inland lots of deserts, mountains but not necessarily useable land. Plus lots of federal blm land that cant be used.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep! I’ve been there many of times. I prefer the upper part of the state by far. Can’t stand much of the southern part of the state except maybe the coastal areas but I’ve been to far better beaches elsewhere and I don’t really like the people’s mindset there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gil,
Inland also has the water, hydro dams, the food, the lumber, the parks and recreation.
Not too shabby.
LikeLike
Gil,
Do you mean the “Paris Accord” Calpers?
I have a “friend” in Cali.. retired state employee… and they really, really, really need calpers to come through!
In fact they’ve been banking on it!!
Uh oh…
DMV and gas taxes ain’t gonna pay for the 3 houses, boat, golf membership, lavish vaca’s, weekends on the coast…
Gov brown better think bigger. Much bigger.
Here’s an idea…
Slice the coastal cities ie. S.Fran, L.A., San Jose, etc (Think the country of Chile, in S. America) off from the rest of the state, and they can live off the tourism.
LikeLike
Or…..another way (optimistic). The illegals will leave because California is out of money AND the liberals will move to Mexico because it’s cheaper.
Win Win. Everyone is happy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LOVE that idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just make sure they don’t go into AZ and TX-if they do voter ID is a must.
LikeLike
Not to mention that Moody’s is a scam and S&P is always three years late and a gazillion dollars short…oh by da way, your bonds suck….
LikeLike
Just posted above to let/make them revert to a territory, both of them.
LikeLike
Why would Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Iowa want IL? And who gets stuck with Chicago? Maybe let Milwaukee and Chicago form their own failed state?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take all of chicago and redo it into a penitentiary city like escape from new york.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we ought to right the wrong of the Pigford case and make everyone who received reparations in that case actually farm tne land. Them they can turn their guns on rabbits.
http://nlpc.org/2010/09/30/congressmen-request-probe-black-farmer-claims-question-pigford-case/
LikeLike
We must make sure Chiraq only goes into one state now that the Blue Wall has been breached.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read somewhere a good suggestion-city-states that have their own governments-as in the Renaissance and pre-Bismarck Germany. This way the saner parts of the state aren’t enslaved by the cities.
LikeLike
Kudos to John Kass in the Chicago Tribune. Kill the flock with one stone. Who would take the Obominable library?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Citizens get the documents he’s hiding there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another Democrat First. Losing!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praise Christ we have a President who isn’t going to bail them out
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just found this announcement at the Mega Millions lottery site. I believe it was last year or the year before, when IL would not pay out prize monies in excess of $4 or $600 – because of funding issues. A class action lawsuit followed and eventually all prize money was paid.
NEWS ABOUT MEGA MILLIONS GAME IN ILLINOIS
Why Is The Lottery Halting Powerball And Mega Millions Sales?
The groups that own and operate these two popular games will not permit Illinois to sell the games without funds available to pay prizes. The Illinois Lottery must have an appropriation from the legislature to fund the prize payments, which has not yet happened.
– See more at: http://www.illinoislottery.com/en-us/Mega_Millions.html#sthash.6J1Tsejl.dpuf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indiana does not want libs from Illinois.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Hoosier seconds that motion.
LikeLike
As someone living in NW Indiana, this is the worst thing that could happen. We don’t want people from Illinois flooding into our state. We’re red and we can pay our lottery winners and we want to keep it that way. I live five minutes away from Gary. I don’t need the rest of Chicago’s south side coming here, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Build a wall?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Toughen up your welfare laws and you won’t have to worry about it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe Illinoisans will go to Mexico and Canada. Canada says they need more weed. Plenty of that in Chicago alone!
LikeLike
There’s only one man who could fix Illinois, and he’s already spoken for. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, like most of the Dems, believed Hillary would win the election and solve Chicago and Illinois fiscal crisis with a huge Federal bailout. He bet on the wrong horse and now there is no way to go but down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Doin’ the happy dance here…..couldn’t happen to a more deserving barbarian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The same thing happened to NYC…we finally got Rudy Giuliani. So maybe there is hope.
LikeLike
democrats are running out of other people’s money
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it Christmas already? bwaaaaaaaaaaa
LikeLiked by 2 people
Christmas in June!!!!!
LikeLike
Boy, I always thought the Venezuela Marxist economic model could work in Illinois. Shocked
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The funny thing is all these so called successful blue states, IL, CA, NY etc claim they support all the so called red poor states. These blue states are broke and won’t admit it. San Ramon, CA had three retired fire chiefs making close to $200,000 a year. House of cards destined to fall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
rf121 I live in NYC and I can tell you that if it wasn’t for a Wall Street and the revenue it generates for the city and the state, Ny would be in the same boat. However, NYC and state are fiscally sound and doing well because of the rise in the market.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rudy fixed NYC, IMHO. Cuomo and Commrade Wilhelm are ruining the rest of us, though.
LikeLike
The crooks outnumbering the victims.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At some point the music stops and all of the chairs are taken.
LikeLike
First cut out all illegal welfare and send them back. Send back all refugees. Adjust all state workers salaries to be capped at Illinois median income. Stop hiring immediately! Use natural attrition to reduce states payroll. Stop all payments to the University because the people who put in 30 yrs are more deserving of some % ( use the Illinois median income as what the new pensions will be) of their retirement.
Every state that is going to go down, should. Do not bail out one state unless the strictly apply what the WH deems as necessary to right the ship. Hard time are not fun, but never having to suffer consequences for your actions is a fairly tale.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suggest they all learn to embrace Capitalism……the Darwin Theory will figure out the rest. The beauty is we don’t have to do a thing. President Trump will make sure they clean up their own mess in Chicago.
The rural part of Illinois will be fine. The rest will have to figure it out for themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DOJ should be prosecuting all Illinois and Chicago politicians and Attorneys General from the past 30 years under a massive RICO case.
Have them rat out the Pay-to-Play Grifters, Contractors, Institutions and Corporations who perpetuated this.
Confiscate ALL their assets.
Convert ALL pensions to self-funded 401Ks with ZERO matching.
Place a Special Tax on pensions paid to state government retirees who have moved out-of-state in the past 20 years, and reduce pensions to recover previous payouts that were greater-than-market for the number of years served.
Convert ALL salaries to Median Income levels (including the unemployed) with ZERO bonuses.
Sell ALL state assets with a market value.
President Trump should appoint Carl Icahn as Governor with COMPLETE AUTHORITY over IMMEDIATELY BALANCING the Budget, REALIGNING Unfunded Obligations with MINIMUM WAGE (NOT median wage, to account for their historical MAXIMUM-WAGE RIP-OFFS), and CANCELLING DEBT owned by institutions who KNEW it was Junk Status.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel terrible for our Treeper’s that live in Illinois. It seems that if they remain in the state, they will be paying a ridiculous amount on taxes to bailout the incompetent local and state politicians. Or they will have to consider leaving the state. Amazing that the state is basically surrounded by red states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It isn’t even the whole state. Southern Illinois is red, but they can’t overcome the Chicago machine. My Uncle lives in southern IL and he has been fighting the good fight for years, he even ran for a statewide office. But it’s a banana republic at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fleporeblog. That is exactly what happened to California. Mass exodus of working people and mass influx of freeloaders. At a certain point the end comes. Chicago is the biggest sucking sound in the Illinois budget.
July 13, 2016
Chicago’s Collapse Has Begun
By Michael Bargo, Jr.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/07/chicagos_collapse_has_begun.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Between state and city land and priceless works of art, Illinois could cover all costs in present dollars if ever brought to a true bankruptcy proceeding. However, like Detroit, any bankruptcy will be brought forward that screws private and public pensioners and taxpayers while maintaining current levels of government largesse. A simple 10 year freeze in actual spending would solve most issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sell assets and land…
LikeLike
Illinois has a Republican governor, Brunner, who has tried very hard to work with all parties to try to manage this debt. Everybody wants it all, no compromises.
So a Republican, the first in a long time, is left holding the bag. I certainly hope that this is not what is in store for President Trump on the national level.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The economy will get worse before it gets better, and it’s up to us to educate everyone we know that the last 25 years of gloabalist policies are what are to blame, and we voted for Trump because he knows how to fix it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Rahm’s staff don’t get their paychecks the light will go on. The Republican Gov and President Trump are going to be the heroes in this saga. Don’t worry. President Trump has just been waiting. I want to hear the speech old Dead Fish Emmanuel makes when the audits and investigations begin. bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
LikeLiked by 1 person
What? The “tax and spend, and stay in denial until you are bankrupt” model didn’t work? Imagine that.
They need to hold this up as an example of the democrat plan for America.
And….NO BAILOUT ever, ever, never, ever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And all God’s children said “Amen”. Chicago has been out-of-control for a long time. Springfield aside, the corruption has always been in Chicago. I love the smell of audits in the morning……beautiful. Lock them up! Take their ill-gotten gains for the state treasury.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take Rahm’s toe shoes away….
LikeLike
For those interested Armstrong details the bankrupt vs. default issue for Illinois. The article speaks for itself. It also brings up the issue of federal programs like Medicaid yet run on a stte level.
“But the Illinois crisis is something new. Its constitution forbid diminishing state employee pensions. So the public pensions are sucking in all the available money resulting in taxes rising, property values falling, and public services being cannibalized to pay pension.”
This is what these crooked politicians do to us. Put us in great debt. Brings to mind Obama doubling US debt to $17TT. He knew exactly what he was doing. Let’s not forget he got his training in Chicago.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/sovereign-debt-crisis/can-illinois-go-bankrupt-or-just-default/
LikeLiked by 1 person
60 years of Republicans running Illinois into the ground !!!!!!!
WAIT………………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The game is this…..bring in millions of illegals and flood your state. That gives you the majority just say si se puede and continue the payments…….Problem is you also get all thier problems and family members to deal with in sickness and in birth. The costs are staggering and will break both of these socialist sanctuary states full of Hispanic politicians voting benefits for thier people……….ILL. and CA. are walking zombies soon to fall…………Like Obama care do we save it or crush it and get on with watching the fail and it will be ugly movie……
LikeLike
Just “Means Test” all gov’t retirees, regardless of age.
With those kinds of retirement packages, they don’t need Social Security!!!
LikeLike