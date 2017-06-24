Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Modernizing The U.S. Federal Government…

Posted on June 24, 2017

Modernizing government might not sound sexy as a political agenda item, and definitely doesn’t carry the interest of MSM headlines, however it’s actually a key tenet to reducing the size, scope and expense of government.  The utilization of modern technology to downsize government is a policy initiative.

The Trump administration is quietly putting private sector operational efficiencies into place within the federal government, as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross outlines:

27 Responses to Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Modernizing The U.S. Federal Government…

  1. Hoosier_friend? says:
    June 24, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    The abuse our POTUS endures is horrendous. I thank God every day for him and I think I’ll start praying for him more often.

  2. Harry Lime says:
    June 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    The way it was supposed to be. The way it was supposed to work…

  3. Julie4Trump says:
    June 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Can you imagine any of President Trump agenda being utilized by HilliAry? His cabinet picks are A one, and now another Supreme Court Justice, wow, MAGA

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 24, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    On the “Reconciliation” silver bullet:
    Why the hell can’t Congress change the Reconciliation rules?
    THEY CAN – with 51 votes in the Senate, if they decide against filibusters.
    They can change their rules anytime they want – nothing in the Constitution prevents them.

    Congress writes its OWN RULES:
    They can use reconciliation anytime they want for anything they want.
    Let it apply a change to the rules to “this one budget” if they want.
    They can change reconciliation to dump ObamaCare.
    They can change the FAKE 10-year horizon to 15 years.
    They can incur deficits to reignite the economy with Tax Reform.

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but the Congress is now a CHARADE of CHARLATANS.

    • booger71 says:
      June 24, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      You aren’t wrong.I don’t think the Founding Fathers ever envisioned anything but a simple majority in any vote. The filibuster rule is a crap rule to make the Senate seam more important than they are.

    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      June 24, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      Congress/ politicians Do Not write any bills …… Politicians just enact the laws and paid to push the agendas that special interests ( google, Soros, Big banks etc.) Unelected people want pushed through and lobbyists lobby for them ……… Politicians wouldn’t know How to write a bill if their life depended on it….. They are just the paid, elected puppets for these big donors, bought and paid for ……… THIS is why i was so attracted to PDJTRUMP…. He did not accept ANY donors except from we the people …….. He was the first ever to walk into the Whitehouse with no IOUs………. THIS is why they can’t stand him because he could not be bought ……… And this is also why good, honest decent people will not and can not run for office and it’s a shame, BUT also why I love and respect our President even more because he refused to be bought to do right by the American people and this Country we love ……….

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        June 24, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        The Trump Administration is NO DOUBT moving on three fronts against LEGISLATIVE CORRUPTION:
        • Tracking the Lobbyist AUTHORS of every major piece of Legislation.
        • Tracking the Legislators’ DELAY TACTICS and VOTES for major Legislation.
        • Following the CORPORATE MONEY to finger Pay-to-Play criminals.

    • Carl H says:
      June 24, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      When can we replace politicians with self service kiosks?

  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 24, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    My experience within the bowels of government accounting bears witness to Wilbur Ross’ statements.

    I loved his example about owning a ten year old car and you start having to face huge maintenance costs and you have to determine whether it is cost effective to maintain or replace.

    Wilburine clearly understands the secrets of government accounting which is amazing since his experience is all private sector. Things are done very differently in government budgeting and accounting, and Wilburine has already got that all figured out. Good for him. Smart man.

    • camulla says:
      June 24, 2017 at 5:55 pm

      Thank the Lord for blessing us with this administration. We have a reprieve, and we need to be thankful for it. I also think a political action committee needs to put together all the violent remarks from the left, put them in an ad, and start using it on television so low information voters see how radical Democrats are.

  6. NJF says:
    June 24, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Love me some Wilbur the Wolverine!!!

    • duchess01 says:
      June 24, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      Oh, me, too! He is so smart and savvy – the Trump Administration is filled with so many intelligent, broad-minded men/women – isn’t this they way it is supposed to be, NJF?

  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    President Trump: SOLUTION for INVESTING in AMERICAS’ FUTURE
    [Proposed solution in the absence of details from the Administration]

    Create a “Special Class” for PARTNERED INFRASTRUCTURE DEBT.
    • Set the Special Class as JOINTLY-funded debt with States & Industry.
    • Limit the Special Class to CRITICAL Infrastructure Investments.
    • Put that Special Class at the FRONT of the LINE for REPAYMENT.

    Permit States and Industry to earn fees for the use of this Infrastructure according to (1) their share of the investment, (2) the performance of the infrastructure and (3) the durability of the Infrastructure.

    These approaches should reduce interest rate requirements, reduce debt levels, drive higher-quality infrastructure and maximize public benefits.

  8. Janice says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    We are so blessed! Devine Intervention is what I tell friends. Many of them are seeing the light. Thank you Father God! 🙂

  9. Aintree77 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Wilbur! Wilbur! There has never been a better Commerce Secretary in the history of the USA. Maybe Last Refuge can help Wilbur expose some of the egregious waste of taxpayer funds.
    The people have a right to know how their taxes are being spent or wasted at will by Dems and anti Trumpists.

    Why not have a daily, weekly or occasional LR Cost $$$ Tabulator or Cost Clock on your site that tallies up how much the faux Russian- Trump Collusion campaign has and is continuing to cost taxpayers. This tactic has been a very effective method of revealing the true costs of something wasteful or misguided in other countries.

    If you added up all the billable hours and costs that the various Congressional Committees and all of their aides have wasted on this issue (rather than doing other things) as well as the total costs of the Comey-Rosenstein Mueller investigation including office space, computer equipment, Dem lawyers salaries, Mueller’s salary and whatever else you decide to add to the hefty tally. Then most importantly, you can compare these enormous expenditures to other programs or initiatives that could have used the money like veteran’s bonuses, kid lunch programs in poor areas…(just a few examples but LR could think of better comparisons.

    Visible evidence of how much money and time has and is being wasted on this fiasco would be illuminating.

    • Aintree77 says:
      June 24, 2017 at 6:26 pm

      Ken Starr’s Clinton Whitewater Special Counsel lasted 4 years. Imagine how outrageously high Mueller’s tab will be in today’s dollars if the naive-Comey-duped Rosenstein allows his pal Mueller to continue hiring all the available Dem and Hillary lawyers he can find and to continue siphoning much needed tax money at will from the DOJ budget or other areas over a span of years. Utter Madness!

  10. BP_1 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Please, US Gov, please…. go to the blockchain and smart contract technology so you can catalyze yourself into minimization..

