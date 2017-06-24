Michael Brown’s Parents Paid $1.5 Million in Settlement…

According to multiple media reports Ms. Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown Sr. will cash-in on the death of their son, Michael Brown, with a total settlement against all parties of $1.5 million.  [Ferguson, essentially, paid off a nuisance lawsuit.]

(VIA ABC NEWS) The family of Michael Brown, an African American teen whose fatal shooting by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, sparked large-scale protests, has settled its lawsuit against the city for $1.5 million, said Apollo Carey, the city attorney for Ferguson.

The settlement amount was paid by the city’s insurance company “on behalf of multiple defendants,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber’s order approving the settlement didn’t mention the amount, but he said the split of the amount between Brown’s parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, is “fair and reasonable” and “provides for a reasonable amount” for attorney fees and expenses, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The judge ordered the settlement agreement sealed, writing that its disclosure “could jeopardize the safety of individuals involved in this matter, whether as witnesses, parties, or investigators,” the newspaper reported. (read more)

  2. Too Real says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Sorry, folks I just do not get this. A sad day in America to pay a criminals family money for his bad and dangerous behavior.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:10 pm

      This is grotesque. I’m not surprised, mind you, but I am sickened.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • aprilyn43 says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:31 pm

      @Too Real – Good is bad & bad is good, this is the world of the “Left”. No morals, no right or wrong, but the good ppl always pay.

      Like

      Reply
      • setup2100 says:
        June 24, 2017 at 8:39 pm

        CORRECT April but who lets them get away with it???? We Do and as long as there is a paycheck at the end it will continue. We have no one to blame but OURSELVES. We elect these scumbags politicans and they are never exposed to this crap and could care less, no one is the blame but ourselves. Watch the circus about to explode in the SENATE over OBAMACARE and the end results does not effect the politican in any way. PUT them on the same program as the people it will be fixed correctly in ONE Week.

        Like

        Reply
    • Gil says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      This is sadly, EXTREMELY COMMON practice by cities and leo agencies. The money doesnt belong to the cities, it belongs to the taxpayer, and these people, who are SUPPOSEDLY stewards in good faith of our money, refuse to fight to protect it from opportunists by saying “see you in court”.
      If the people, ie taxpayers, forced the cities and agencies to fight the majority of these cases in court there would be no payout because most of these opportunists either have no case or wont bother with court proceedings.
      Another part of actions have consequences.

      Like

      Reply
  3. robertnotsowise says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    And the insurance company was fine with this?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. auscitizenmom says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    These pay-offs to these black parents who raise feral criminals has got to stop.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. WVPatriot says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Barak Hussein and his third world NO justice department…pathetic.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. H.R. says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Here’s how my wife put it, and I can’t improve on it.

    “Jackpot justice. Michael Brown’s parents cash in because their son was a thug.” (Spit! implied.)

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Anon says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    They will be broke in three years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:16 pm

      They are likely almost broke now. Their lawyers got most of the loot. And who says playing the race card does not pay.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • tenndon says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      Once the Revved-Up Al gets his share along with the lawyers, they’ll have little left. That will be squandered on drugs and alcohol.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • H.R. says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      Two or less, Anon. The lawyers are already in for 2/3rds; contingency. A couple of cars, a blow-out party, and a decent house and his family is back to busted.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      They got 500K a piece. They will be broke in 3 months

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • booger71 says:
        June 24, 2017 at 8:21 pm

        I stand corrected. Just read they got 245K a piece. They will be broke in 3 weeks

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • trialbytruth says:
          June 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

          hmmmm since in a settlement no admision of guilt is standard I dont see how they claim a loss so does this get taxed as regular income

          Like

          Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          June 24, 2017 at 8:42 pm

          They will probably buy a house they won’t be able to afford taxes on let alone the electric bill after they go through the cash. I’m sure all of their so called friends will be wanting some too and if they don’t pay? Watch out.

          I wouldn’t be surprised if these two tried to get back on the dole after they go through it all either.

          I doubt they will have many friends when this is all said and done. Plus, I’m sure they’re thinking they would’ve gotten even more money if they had stayed married.

          These two will destroy themselves and each other, so it may be a blessing in disguise. It just won’t be good for the rest of the country with thug families trying to cash in.

          Like

          Reply
    • JMC says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      They will fight over the (small amount of) money they got. Michael’s felon “stepfather” will buy drugs and fight with Michael’s mother (or rather, repository, since she saw little of him in his youth).

      Like

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      They’ll be broke before the first oil change on their new Escalade.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Harry Lime says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Michael Brown’s parents need to thank the media over and over again until that money has all been spent on…well’ whatever they spend it on. I’m guessing it’s all gone within 18 months or so.

    The media was never after the truth as they so rarely are.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Charlie says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Only in America does a thug’s parents get $$ when the thug tried to beat the hell out of a police officer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. beaujest says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Everything they touch turns to shit !!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. BobW462 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    These settlements are a form of operant conditioning. They just encourage thugs to play the “lottery”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Bendix says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    How much did they pay the young man, the police officer, who in the course of doing his duty had his life ruined?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. aprilyn43 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    More money than Michael Brown would have made in a lifetime; & the only good thing he ever did for his parents.
    Those weren’t tears of sorrow for a dead son, they were tears of joy, knowing they finally hit it big, the money train had finally arrived.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. snaggletooths says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Lets pay them and trayvon’s parents & the others for BAD parenting. Sad day for our society when you see this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. georgiafl says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Thug, Traitor and Terrorist rearing was a profitable business under Obama.

    These sorry excuses for parents got invitations to the White House, sex-change operations, TV interviews, book contracts, millions in damages (never mind the cost to other people and taxpayers).

    The entire Obama administration was a bizarre surreal moral-vertigo world where evil was good and good was evil; false was true, laws were broken, lies told were obvious, brazen, vicious, and never challenged, and trillions were stolen from this nation.

    SPIT!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. 4sure says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Most times the ins. companies representing gov’t. entities, esp. when it involves the police/black race hustlers are the one who says we “settle” the law suit. If the city objects, the ins. company tells them, if you don’t agree to the settlement, you are on your own. By offering to settle the lawsuit, the ins. company has fullfilled its obligation. Most entities are happy to get it over with.

    Like

    Reply
    • BobW462 says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      Settlements (read: “payoffs”) are risk management decisions that involve many factors of consideration. In this particular case, 1.5M was likely seen as getting out cheap.

      Like

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        June 24, 2017 at 8:39 pm

        Not in the long run though. Once you add up the cumulative payouts just like this it isnt.
        Besides it has to end or the lawsuits continue.
        Im waiting to see the cities who care enough to be good stewards and not passive cowards fight back. I wont hold my breath.

        Like

        Reply
  17. Minnie says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The judge sealed the settlement amount, nothing escapes leaking these days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. maiingankwe says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Well, that sure lets any thug family know what they can get if they raise holy hell in their town. All they have to do is loot, burn buildings, tell lie after lie to anyone who will give them a platform, beat up and steal from anyone they see as weaker and just simply raise holy hell.

    It’s so easy nowadays to claim your thug/criminal entrepreneur child was really a saint and didn’t deserve to get shot by police. It doesn’t matter if there is video showing what a bully your kid is. He’s changing his life around don’t you know?

    I thought insurance companies looked into the future to decide on important decisions. Looks to me as if this is going to cost them far more in the long run.

    This truly disgusts me.

    Like

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      Agreed, but those thugs should think twice before attempting similar actions.

      Our current President won’t put up with that crap and for that alone I’m extremely grateful.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Newman says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    The officer who shot that POS Brown should have got the $1.5MM

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. thetinfoilhatsociety says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Why? They don’t deserve it. WTH?

    Like

    Reply
  21. georgiafl says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    After the lawyers’ cuts – they may have 4-600K each which will likely go really fast.

    Do you all think any will be invested, spent on education for Michael Brown’s siblings if there are any, or charity?

    The money is likely to be cause of family disagreements. Remember the fight where Leslie and her family got into a fight over T shirt sales or something like that?

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      No doubt in my mind it will be gone within 1 year, and thats being generous.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JMC says:
      June 24, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      Exactly. They will fight. The tea shirt thing happened when the mother and her lover (i.e. Michael’s felon “stepdad”) attacked Michael’s Granny in a parking lot where Granny was selling the T-shirts.

      Like

      Reply
  22. James F says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Wht do these parents keep getting rewarded for raising violent felons?

    Like

    Reply
  23. mikebrezzze says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    1.5m should have been paid as a reward/bounty rather than a settlement !

    Like

    Reply
  24. First Last says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    “Paid” or “Received”??? Click baitl That’s why we;re here.

    Like

    Reply

