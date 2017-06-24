Michael Brown’s Parents Paid $1.5 Million in Settlement…

According to multiple media reports Ms. Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown Sr. will cash-in on the death of their son, Michael Brown, with a total settlement against all parties of $1.5 million. [Ferguson, essentially, paid off a nuisance lawsuit.]

(VIA ABC NEWS) The family of Michael Brown, an African American teen whose fatal shooting by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, sparked large-scale protests, has settled its lawsuit against the city for $1.5 million, said Apollo Carey, the city attorney for Ferguson. The settlement amount was paid by the city’s insurance company “on behalf of multiple defendants,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber’s order approving the settlement didn’t mention the amount, but he said the split of the amount between Brown’s parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, is “fair and reasonable” and “provides for a reasonable amount” for attorney fees and expenses, the Post-Dispatch reported. The judge ordered the settlement agreement sealed, writing that its disclosure “could jeopardize the safety of individuals involved in this matter, whether as witnesses, parties, or investigators,” the newspaper reported. (read more)

