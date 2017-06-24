Jane and Bernie Sanders Under FBI Fraud Investigation Begun During Obama Administration…

Details are beginning to surface of a fraud investigation that began in 2016 as a result of complaints about Jane Sanders and her role in obtaining multi-million-dollar loans for a now defunct (closed in May ’16) Burlington University. Many people might remember the origins of this story which began long before the presidential primary season last year.
BACKSTORY – At the end of 2010, Mrs. Jane Sanders took out $10 million in loans on behalf of Burlington College to purchase a 32-acre swathe of land from the Roman Catholic diocese, which put the land up for sale to help cover the costs of a $17 million sexual-abuse settlement
As Ms. Sanders pursued financing for the land acquisition, she repeatedly said that Burlington College had received more than $2 million in fundraising commitments and pledges, according to numerous records. However, in fiscal year 2011, Burlington College raised only $279,000, though the college had earlier claimed to have secured $1.2 million in confirmed pledges.
The college almost immediately fell short on its financial obligations as the fundraising pledges and commitments Ms. Sanders cited in loan agreements never materialized. Less than a year after leading Burlington College into massive debt, Ms. Sanders resigned, taking with her a $200,000 severance package. The college was forced to close in 2016.
In January 2016, just prior to the college closing, Vermont lawyer Brady Toensing, who is also vice chair of the Vermont Republican Party, wrote a letter on behalf of Catholic parishioners to the U.S. attorney in Vermont, as well as the inspector general of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), seeking a probe into whether Ms. Sanders fraudulently secured the loans. The U.S. attorney, Eric Miller, confirmed that he had received the parishioners’ letter but would not comment on the status of any investigation.
CBS reports today that an FBI fraud investigation did actually begin, and now Jane and Bernie Sanders have hired a high powered legal firm to defend themselves against any potential criminal or civil charges.
(Via CBS News) Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his wife, Jane Sanders have hired prominent defense attorneys amid an FBI investigation into a loan Jane Sanders obtained to expand Burlington College while she was its president, CBS News confirms.
Politico Magazine first reported the Sanders had hired lawyers to defend them in the probe. Sanders’ top adviser Jeff Weaver told CBS News the couple has sought legal protection over federal agents’ allegations from a January 2016 complaint accusing then-President of Burlington College, Ms. Sanders, of distorting donor levels in a 2010 loan application for $10 million from People’s United Bank to purchase 33 acres of land for the institution.
According to Politico, prosecutors might also be looking into allegations that Sen. Sanders’ office inappropriately urged the bank to approve the loan. (continue reading)
Yeah Bernie and Jane.
They're the new version of Jack Reed and Louise Bryant.
They openly claim to be socialists, but you know what Lenin said.
Quote: "The goal of socialism is communism".
They want communism for the little people, not for themselves. They alone are smart enough to self govern, we Deplorable's aren't
You are correct they want communism for "the little people". What they want for themselves is "Money for Nothing"–Dire Straits
"A Communist is a Socialist that really means it" -TOB
Well they certainly don't look like Warren Beatty and Diane Keaton (I loved that movie BTW).
Jack Reed and Louise Bryant. Nice, mopar. It's the do-gooders that do you in.
And apparently Bernie was bought for $600K from the DNC as no longer needed to con voters and he took that money to BUY THEIR 3RD HOUSE on the Vermont shoreline. So, it has also come out that he has millions, so sue them to the hilt, please! Liars and cheats are most democrats and both of these are the picture of what some democrats look like. Man, we escaped all this garbage when we prayed and voted for Trump. By the way, I also think the Trump presidency maybe has a hand in getting this started and also against the Clintons. Don't rush him Trump because he is working day and night to get a lot of things done as promised, but the list is long but it will be COMPLETED! Also, note again that Ryan and McConnell are not repealing the ACA but doctoring it all against what Trump wants and asked for. Yep, we must drain the Congress swamp asap.
Crooks be crookin'!
Maybe the Clintons can give them some pointers on how to deal with avoiding corruption convictions.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Unfortunately "homie" Jeff Sessions don't play dat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I'm wondering if the Clintons, with their incredible wealth, recently hidden away in Qatar, are paying the legal bills here as part of the big Bernie Payoff of 2016.
Maybe they can escape the long arm of the law by fleeing to Venezuela…
Say it isn't so Bernie..like Fauxahauntas, I thought you hated these big banks who gave out loans to their cronies/sarc off
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 24 people
The stench really stinks on this one. Too many tentacles – the Sanders are in too deep.
Well, well, well….
Looks like ole' Bernie and Jane are going to "Feel the BURN" after all. Sure hope it don't get to HOT for y'all 🙂
I hear prison is can be a great place for conversion
Only Hillary's political opponents get investigated by the FBI. Andrew McCabe can't get out of there soon enough.
Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha.
200,000 severance package = attorney fees.
Aw, that's too bad, Crooked Jane.
I bet the loans went into Bernie's campaign war chest.
Hmmmm, I thought the rules of law and integrity only applied to the little people, who knew?
A Federal Bureau of Matters Fraud Investigation.
But… but…Bernie flies coach…with the unwashed. I saw the pictures.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He probably had to. His wife had all the money.
Isn't it interesting. Every communist is a crook at heart and in behavior. That must be why they are so knee-jerk about projecting badness/criminality out onto others. First, that is all they know. Second, they hope they can blind others to their (leftists') evil deeds everywhere. It's like whack-a-mole. Everywhere one looks they are trying to destroy the integrity of everything American.
By writing this, I am not imputing all criminality to leftists. So-called conservatives or liberals can be deeply involved in corruption, too. This reality used to be why we had a two party system. Countervailing powers, competition, keeps the opposition more honest.
Poor BernieJane. Looks like they'll have to sell one of many homes to pay for lawyers' fees.
What goes around comes back smacking you in the face.
What goes around comes back smacking you in the face.
Can we tie the obama administration into this tit-for-tat cover-up and extortion caper?
Can we tie the obama administration into this tit-for-tat cover-up and extortion caper?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Brady Toensing is Joe DiGenova's law partner, I believe, along with DiGenova's wife Victoria Toensing. DC firm, but Brady Toensing practices in DC and Vermont, and elsewhere. That's a small firm but lots of experience with political cases.
https://i0.wp.com/theconservativetreehouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/bernie-sanders-2.jpg
LikeLiked by 15 people
Or gal. Sorry. That was so gender presumptive of me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or it, or xe, or oh I get so confused.
Reminds me of the "Hillary-she" at a Trump rally. 🙂
Reminds me of the “Hillary-she” at a Trump rally. 🙂
I'm still waiting for any of them to be punished….???
Sorry, Cinderella. Democrats don't get punished.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Welp….down below they will, that's for sure.
The Burning Land.
The Burning Land.
Downside, I suppose that's more air time for screechy Fauxcahontas.
😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
😁
Lol!
Here's hoping 👍
LikeLiked by 13 people
Here’s hoping 👍
I don’t doubt that red, but will the MSM news cover it more than one 30 second report.
Hubbie and I were just commenting on this earlier today. Whether the FBI investigating BernieJane are Black Hats or White Hats. And If they are Black Hats helping Obama to take down and blame Bernie for Dems problems, is a possibility. We'll have to see how it all plays out…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bernie Sanders campaigning in 2015 against his wife, telling her that you will no longer receive huge compensation packages while your employees suffer:
Justice for thee but not for we, right Bernie?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Justice for thee but not for we, right Bernie?
What he's not saying there…is HOW he's going to do all that.
Answer: By force.
Answer: By force.
By jack-booted force and tyrannical oppression.
By jack-booted force and tyrannical oppression.
Yeah, he believes in socialism in so far as he doesn't have to work a real job & can con others into supporting him
Yep. A true socialist.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep. A true socialist.
Under true capitalism, this deal would have never happened as it was obvious they didn't have the cash to make the payments.
"True believing socialist"??
Not in my view. Ever see that picture of him floating around on the internet–the one of him driving his $180,000 car?
“True believing socialist”??
Not in my view. Ever see that picture of him floating around on the internet–the one of him driving his $180,000 car?
Video here, I believe.
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/448393/watch-bernie-sanders-unconstitutionally-impose-religious-test-public-office
Video here, I believe.
http://watchdog.org/239139/vermont-debt-tops-3-billion/
Important question of the day: do we call them "Jernie?" now that they are a high profile couple? Or "Bane?"
http://watchdog.org/239139/vermont-debt-tops-3-billion/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bane sounds right, as they may be the bane of liberals' existence.
Works for me!
Great idea–or Banie.
Jerniebane 😰
Jerniebane 😰
LikeLike
VT Digger newspaper’s local article on the local gossip re: the FBI Investigation,.
https://vtdigger.org/2017/06/22/sanders-lawyered-up-in-federal-probe-of-burlington-college/
For Sander’s expansion plan to work, the college would have had to triple enrollment. The buildings they purchased needed costly renovations, but they didn’t even have the money to pay the principle on the loans. The Diocese had to underwrite them a loan for part of the money because they couldn’t secure financing for the full amount, and the college obviously defaulted. That is why the “Catholic parishioners” are seeking answers, they want to know if they were the victims of fraud.
Typical “if you build it they will come” liberalism. You need to make sure there is a demand for something before you build it, or they won’t come at all.
What are the odds that some of the “catholic paritioners” are pissed off Hillary fans looking for some pay back.
This story predates the election.
https://heatst.com/politics/catholic-parishioners-investigate-jane-sanders-for-federal-loan-fraud/
I’m a Catholic, this story has had many of us scratching our heads for years. It was upsetting that the Diocese jumped through hoops to finance this deal, then they could have sold it to a Catholic order of religious. There are many traditional Catholic orders that have cash on hand. Unlike the more liberal parishes run by the liberal dioceses, conservative and Catholic parishes and orders are growing.
Then there’s the Illegals Underground Railroad … not restricted to the Catholic Church.
Typical. Two lying scumbags preaching socialism to the ignorant masses in order to gain power for themselves, while using the capitalistic system to obtain wealth far beyond the means of the average worker
Hey, just like the communist upper hierarchy
What a bunch of two bit phonies. Too bad our thoroughly brainwashed youth can’t comprehend this reality
Not all of them, my 3 sons and all in their circles have been aboard the Trump 🚂 from the start 😁
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Yes Minnie, because you & some parents like you actually teach their children the truth & care about the country. Most do not
Too many are perfectly fine with handing their children’s minds over to unhinged, progressive hippie morons who completely manipulate & pervert their critical thought process
This is the dirt the Clinton machine that turned Bernie into an instant Hillary fan. Hillary gets him a nice house, no investigation or a Hillary-type one with Comey. He never counted on a Trump win. None of these crooks did.
I saw this coming from a mile away! Bernie is a greater threat to the Democrat establishment than even our President. The fact that he has been touring the country about creating a new party (People’s Party) based on small donations versus Wall St donations is the fear for these demons. He also will splinter the Democrat vote so that Republicans will win elections in very blue states. Bernie needs to be stopped at all costs. I actually hope he is able to survive this and take out his anger of his wife being indicted on the Democrat party that started this investigation a year before our President.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/10/politics/bernie-sanders-peoples-summit/index.html
From the article linked above:
But it was his unsparing assessment of the party whose nomination he sought in 2016 that set off an audience of nearly 4,000 mostly dedicated “Berniecrats.”
“I am often asked by the media and others, ‘How did it come about that Donald Trump, the most unpopular presidential candidate in the modern history of our country, won the election?'” he offered teasingly as chants of “Bernie would have won” filled the hall.
“My answer is that Trump didn’t win the election, the Democratic Party lost the election,” Sanders said, reviving his own past criticisms.
Thanks, Fle…we posted at the same time.
It’s all clear now.
I had momentarily forgotten about Bernie’s 3rd party that he’s been pushing for.
This is why they want him gone.
Precisely!
Obunghole ordered the investigation.
Hope that message is loud and clear.
flepore: “Bernie needs to be stopped at all costs.”
Well, yeah… if you’re a Democrat. Otherwise, I might send his campaign $25 here and there to keep his 3rd party in play. MDLA! (Make Democrats Lose Again)
LikeLiked by 1 person
H.R. You are absolutely right! I would as well.
Uh…why is this coming out now?
This all happened some time back.
It should have come out during the primaries…but of course, Bernie was off limits then.
And there is CBS & Politico, two leftist outfits, who are suddenly remembering how to report on someone whose name isn’t ‘Trump’.
This just seems like there is something else going on here.
Bernie is up for reelection in 2018, right?
Are the Dems wanting to run someone else for that seat?
Stories were being written about this during the primaries, and I first heard about this years ago. The Daily Caller did some great reporting on this as well as some Catholic bloggers.
I’m assuming they are gearing up to announce some charges, and that perhaps that is why it is back in the news. Or perhaps they think they can use this to make Trump look like a tyrant. Who knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think all parties involved thought Hillary would win and so nothing would really come of it so long as Bernie towed the party line. Now that Trump & Co. are shaking things up, it’s everyone for “cis self” and Bernie is still a thorn in the side of the DNC so…I think they will try to get him out of politics for good one way or another.
They just wanted free college. Isn’t that what Bernie ran on?
Bernie and Jane — Napoleon and Snowball.
Under communism, everyone is equal, except some people are more equal than others.
Bernie Logic..
LikeLiked by 4 people
This must be part of Bernie’s plan to fund free college tuition for everyone. Except it wasn’t.
Anyone ever read “Animal Farm”?
Yes, and the Democrat supporters are “The Party of Hank.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie and Jane — Napoleon and Snowball.
Under communism, everyone is equal, except some people are moee equal than others.
“more”
Bernie is the commie…
And Jane she is the clerk
Both of them steal money
When they come home from work
Sitting there by the fire
Radio does play
A little request here “march of the wooden soldiers”…
You can hear Bernie say….
Sweet Jane!
..while counting money.
Jane Sanders (yes, the one under FBI investigation for potential bank fraud) has launched a think tank for the progressive voice. WaPo 6/17 article linked below states Jane founded the Sanders Institute, linked below also. You can “Meet the Institute’s Fellows”; one being Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and typical A-Listers.
“The Sanders Institute is dedicated to transforming our democracy through research, education, outreach and advancement of bold, progressive ideas and values.”
This Institutes’ cite would be a good source to go to and combat their sw crap!
The Congressional Resources page details links Senate and House raw vote tallies, contact information. It also has a link to the trending reasearch for the Library of Congress.
Bottom line: You your enemies’ resources to combat the enemy in their own campground. What ever they are attacking, make the contact and support it. Negate their support.
Jane has gone to a lot of effort. Wonder where all the MONEY is coming from to the non-profit? We need more information on the $$$.
FBI — Follow the $$$.
Jane & Bernie are just forging ahead without a trouble in the world…..
https://www.sandersinstitute.com/congressional-resources
https://www.sandersinstitute.com/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/06/07/jane-sanders-launches-think-tank-to-promote-progressive-voices/?utm_term=.c46c97d4e4eb
Oh, I hate these fake Institutes….They are a front for corruptions.
and nation destroying bazillionaires like George Soros
Agree!!
So Comey squelched the Hillary Investigations AND the Bernie Investigations (Loan Fraud and Senatorial Influence Fraud).
Comey OUTED the Hillary Investigations and COVERED the Bernie Investigations.
McCabe would appear to be COMPLICIT.
How many MORE did they squelch … or refuse to begin … COVERING with “cannot confirm or deny”?
And the Republican Senate OBSTRUCTS the confirmation of the new FBI Director to AID and ABET the CONTINUING COVERUPS and DESTRUCTION of EVIDENCE…
Zen Koan:
What is the sound of one hand clapping?
How many underarm spray deodorants do you need?
How many Vermont beach houses do you need?
We need our resident songster (sorry, his name eludes me right now 🤔 ) to create a song to the tune of “Jack and Diane” (John Mellencamp) re-titled “Bernie and Jane”…
️🎶 “Here’s a little ditty ’bout Bernie and Jane….” ️🎶
Of course the Sanders are corrupt. They’re leftists. Corruption is what they do.
