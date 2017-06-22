Senate Releases Healthcare Reform Bill – Only 142 (Easy to Read) Pages – W/Full pdf…

After Democrats announced they wanted nothing to do with the Obamacare reform efforts, the Democrat leadership and their water-carrying media counterparts cried foul because they feel they were not consulted on a current Senate bill to reform Obamacare. Go figure.
The original (’09/’10) ObamaCare bill was 2,700 pages and most of the toxic takeover construct was intentionally and ambiguously deferred to HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius where she added an initial 74,000 pages of regulatory and compliance rules and procedures. [Those HHS regulations now total 673,448+ pages and growing.]
Today, the Senate releases their version of a bill to reform the collapsing Obamacare construct. It is only 142 pages (full pdf below), and essentially tracks along the three-stage repeal and replace road map previously outlined by HHS Secretary Tom Price.
Despite their pearl-clutching pontifications, all of the whining politicians and media-gnats can read the bill in a few hours. Here’s the TOP-LINE basics:
♦ Overview of the Discussion Draft of Senate Amendment to H.R. 1628 – Help stabilize collapsing insurance markets that have left millions of Americans with no options.
•Short-Term Stabilization Fund: To help balance premium costs and promote more choice in insurance markets throughout the country, this stabilization fund would help address coverage and access disruption – providing $15 billion per year in 2018 and 2019; $10 billion per year in 2020 and 2021.
•Cost-Sharing Reductions: Continues federal assistance – through 2019 – to help lower health care costs for low-income Americans in the individual market.
•Free the American people from the onerous Obamacare mandates that require them to purchase insurance they don’t want or can’t afford. Repeals the individual and employer mandates.
•Improve the affordability of health insurance, which keeps getting more expensive under Obamacare.
•Long-Term State Innovation Fund: Dedicates $62 billion, over 8 years, to encourage states to assist high-cost and low-income individuals to purchase health insurance by making it more affordable.
•Tax Credits: Targeted tax credits will help defray the cost of purchasing insurance; these advanceable and refundable credits – adjusted for income, age and geography – will help ensure those who truly need financial assistance can afford a health plan.
•Health Savings Accounts: Expanded tax-free Health Savings Accounts to give Americans greater flexibility and control over medical costs; increased contribution limits to help pay for out-of-pocket health costs and to help pay for over-the-counter medications.
•Repeals Obamacare Taxes: Repeal costly Obamacare taxes that contribute to premium increases and hurt life-saving health care innovation, like the taxes on health insurance, prescription drugs, medical devices, and “high-cost” employer sponsored plans.
•Empowers states through state innovation waivers (Obamacare 1332 Waiver): Provide states additional flexibility to use waivers that exist in current law to decide the rules of insurance and ultimately better allow customers to buy the health insurance they want. Allow the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to fast-track applications from states experiencing an Obamacare emergency.
•Preserve access to care for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and allow children to stay on their parents’ health insurance through age 26. (There are no changes to current law as it applies to Veterans, Medicare, or Social Security benefits.)
•Strengthen Medicaid for those who need it most by giving states more flexibility while ensuring that those who rely on this program won’t have the rug pulled out from under them.
•Targets Medicaid to Those Most in Need: In 2021, begins gradual reductions in the amount of federal Obamacare funds provided to expand Medicaid, restoring levels of federal support to preexisting law by 2024 while providing fairness for non-expansion states.
•New Protection for the Most Vulnerable: Guarantees children with medically complex disabilities will continue to be covered. Provides additional state flexibility to address the substance abuse and mental health crisis.
•Flexibilities for Governors: Allows states to choose between block grant and per-capita support for their Medicaid population beginning in 2020, with a flexibility in the calculation of the base year. Allows states to impose a work requirement on non-pregnant, non-disabled, non-elderly individuals receiving Medicaid.
•New Protections for Taxpayers: Curbs Medicaid funding gimmicks that drive up federal costs.
Here’s The Full Senate Bill:
This looks to be an excellent start within the 3-Step process.
My question is where in this process will we see the elimination of the whole existence of the Independent Payment Advisory Board and all other avenues that the Federal Government can use to dictate what treatments and procedures physicians and hospitals can or cannot do or face the wrath of federal bureaucrats?
Also, from memory, in reading the ACA when it was first being posted online, so this may have changed, there was a section which placed all licensed hospitals and physicians to ultimately be under the jurisdiction of the military (in case of govt. declared emergencies they could tell doctors where they would be allowed to practice medicine, say under-served areas of the country or other emergencies).
Would elimination of those provisions in fall under Step 3? Or would those little gems that were spread throughout the original ACA still be on the shelf somewhere for a future Administration to dust off and put into play?
(I had read the original ACA as passed in the Senate and then reconciled and passed by the House then conferenced and sent to then Pres. Obama to sign into law so apologize for not being able to cite page and paragraph in reference to my IPAB and the military jurisdiction questions.)
Contact Trump with your questions and concerns at whitehouse.gov/contact#page which is what I have been doing. Thank God we finally have a president to whom we can make contact. I also like potus45@wh.com for communication with Trump. Take advantage of either or both sites because Trump wants our input.
I am not genius, so help me understand the bill. What happened to preexisting condition?
Will this bill reduce premium and deductibles?
Don’t freak out over Cruz, Paul, Lee, and Johnson opposition. It’s part of the process. Cruz just said he thinks they can get to a “yes” on passing this bill.
When freedom caucus opposed house bill, we ended up with stronger bill.
Cruz says wants improvements to lower cost and give states more flexibility.
I have not doubt Senate Bill has room for improvement before final bill format resolved.
I could care less what lyin Ted’s opinion is on anything.
This is a draft and improvements will be made this is only stage 1 .
Cruz will fall in line. His star status in Texas is very tarnished because of his over the top anti-trump attitutde….he could easily lose to a democrat the next election cycle………………………Mike Lee might be a problem; the Mormons love him. His seat is safe.
I was hoping Lee do a Chaffetz and leave, that be great news
In principal you are correct about the process. But I’m not buying their so-called sincerity one bit because there is no need whatsoever for them to run to the cameras and so stridently bad-mouth the bill.
It only gives the opposition talking points and harms the President. I can add two and two.
I can imagine LBJ as Senate leader having the likes of Cruz, Paul and Lee out-of-the-gate, bad mouthing a bill of his to the press.
The Senators would be quickly stripped of plum committee assignments and their offices would be relocated to the basement next to the janitor’s office. That’s what these three fools deserve.
Bad idea = charging a fee to form an association for purchasing coverage.
Thank you Sundance. I have been looking around for a detailed discussion on this bill and this is the only site I’ve found it. (I could have saved time by starting here, as I usually do.)
My fear is that the law of unintended consequences applies, and the impacts of these changes may not be predictable and quantifiable. However doing nothing is both, and very negative outcomes can be expected. I wish the prohibition of funds for PP was extended indefinitely rather than staged at one year. But so far, that is my only complaint.
Carolina, remember that we have not yet had the 2018 budget and I believe PP will be removed, just like NRP and PBS, and Arts. We need money to bring America and our standards up and not support those who murder, are non-objective and should sell their art like was always done before. So be a little patient.
One other thing that will help reduce costs and get more people covered… is repealing the rule that says 30hrs or more per week means you must provide coverage – hence only part time work available.
Repeal that, people can work full time again.
For those who actually think the GOP wants to get rid of Obamacare, I suggest rereading Sundance’s essay from last year: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/03/07/why-neither-democrats-nor-republicans-will-ever-remove-obamacare/#more-113429
Now would seem an appropriate time for a public service reminder that this only one more step in a drawn out process. This is not the final bill.
But it’s a good start.
This bill will pass. Guaranteed.
U.S. Chamber President Reacts to Senate Health Care Proposal
https://www.uschamber.com/press-release/us-chamber-president-reacts-senate-health-care-proposal
