Oh Lordy – FBI Leaker James Comey Spotted Entering New York Times…

Oh Lordy, this is divinely funny…
(Via Daily Mail) Former FBI director James Comey made a quiet visit to The New York Times on Thursday, one of few public outings since he admitted leaking stories to the newspaper about President Trump before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8.
Leaker Comey kept his sunglasses on and his gaze forward as he marched through the front entrance of the Times Square office building which houses the publication shortly after 6pm. He was accompanied by his wife Patrice Failor who also wore sunglasses. (read more with additional pictures)
I just sent to Scott Adams for his take.
If he picks this up as well… it will start to take off
Am I the only one that finds Daily Mail’s website background annoying? It’s too much- regardless of what they have on there- it’s distracting. Hard to stay on the site and just read…
Cathy, I only go there for pics of FLOTUS. They usually have the best spread on her.
Comey must be getting desperate… usually he just shares second hand through his effiminate male law professor connections
Aaaw, he probably just got caught short while out shopping and was looking for a public convenience.
So he popped into the NYT for a leak.
Didn’t Trump tweet that he didn’t have a tape yesterday? So Comey would be going to NYT to put his spin on the story. My 2 cents….
