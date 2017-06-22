Oh Lordy – FBI Leaker James Comey Spotted Entering New York Times…

Posted on June 22, 2017 by

Oh Lordy, this is divinely funny…

(Via Daily Mail) Former FBI director James Comey made a quiet visit to The New York Times on Thursday, one of few public outings since he admitted leaking stories to the newspaper about President Trump before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8.

Leaker Comey kept his sunglasses on and his gaze forward as he marched through the front entrance of the Times Square office building which houses the publication shortly after 6pm. He was accompanied by his wife Patrice Failor who also wore sunglasses. (read more with additional pictures)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

175 Responses to Oh Lordy – FBI Leaker James Comey Spotted Entering New York Times…

Older Comments
  1. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I just sent to Scott Adams for his take.

    If he picks this up as well… it will start to take off

    Like

    Reply
  2. CathyMAGA says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Am I the only one that finds Daily Mail’s website background annoying? It’s too much- regardless of what they have on there- it’s distracting. Hard to stay on the site and just read…

    Like

    Reply
  3. suncc49 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Comey must be getting desperate… usually he just shares second hand through his effiminate male law professor connections

    Like

    Reply
  4. mantaplagi says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Aaaw, he probably just got caught short while out shopping and was looking for a public convenience.

    So he popped into the NYT for a leak.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Didn’t Trump tweet that he didn’t have a tape yesterday? So Comey would be going to NYT to put his spin on the story. My 2 cents….

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s