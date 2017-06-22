Oh Lordy – FBI Leaker James Comey Spotted Entering New York Times…

Oh Lordy, this is divinely funny…

(Via Daily Mail) Former FBI director James Comey made a quiet visit to The New York Times on Thursday, one of few public outings since he admitted leaking stories to the newspaper about President Trump before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8.

Leaker Comey kept his sunglasses on and his gaze forward as he marched through the front entrance of the Times Square office building which houses the publication shortly after 6pm. He was accompanied by his wife Patrice Failor who also wore sunglasses. (read more with additional pictures)

Advertisements