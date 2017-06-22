If You Follow President Trump’s Healthcare Path Here’s What You Get…

Before explaining I must state this is written with a servant’s heart. It is not my intention to debate the arguments or merit of legislation, only to point out the logical pathway if people hang tough, support President Trump and stay out of the traps laid by special interests (and their special-interest paid troll army).

There’s a parallel, comparative and representative example of what President Trump’s smart policy team is trying to do with healthcare; it lies within another set of economic policy objectives. However, it takes elevation in thinking to understand the approach.

The comparative example is within the banking and finance industry.

For those who have read all the statements, watched the hearings, listened intently to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, you might have already noted their approach to working around the ridiculously burdensome Dodd Frank regulations within the banking and finance sector. – OUTLINED HERE –

Essentially, instead of trying to untangle all the complexities of decades long DC constructs enmeshing and enlarging the bureaucracy around banking, Trump’s team is constructing a parallel system. Cliff Noted for Brevity:

[…] The goal of a 21st Century “Glass Steagall”, ie. Commercial division -vs- Investment division, is created by generating an entirely new system of banks under different regulation. The currently remaining ten U.S. “big banks” operate as “investment division banks” per se’, and the lesser regulated community banks/credit unions (new), with under $10 billion in assets, operate as would be the “Commercial Side”. Instead of firewalling an individual bank internally within its organization, the Trump/Mnuchin plan looks to be firewalling the banking ‘system’ within the U.S. internally. Hope that makes sense. (read full outline)

Instead of trying to fix a mess of institutional bureaucracy, and nightmarish legislative complexity that might take years, Trump’s “America-First” economic empowerment financial mechanism works around the existing programs by leaving the existing burden of compliance upon the banking and financial entities that created the need for the bureaucracy in the first place; and simultaneously eliminates smaller financial enterprises from those regulations.

As a consequence the lower tier, middle-class financial system, is unleashed and free to operate. This parallel, and much more efficient pathway, is the same approach Trump’s Healthcare Policy initiatives are taking toward the health insurance marketplace.

Stay with me….

Like the financial system, there are too many complex special interests enmeshed within the construct of ObamaCare to generate any reasonable consensus on a one-size-fits-all rebuild. Right now there are legions of paid actors, paid interests, all trying to secure their own individual stake within the aggregate healthcare market.

Big Pharma, Big Labor (unions), Big Corporations (U.S. CoC) and Big Ed (finance and delivery) all have stakes in ObamaCare. That’s a bazillion lobbying interests, representing massive institutional systems, containing trillions of dollars, all simultaneously dispatching their Big Gun Lawyer/Lobbyists to protect their financial position.

♦Unions don’t want health insurance back in/on their liabilities. ♦U.S. CoC Multinational Corporations (Wall Street) don’t want the liability of worker health insurance back on their ledgers. ♦Big Pharma does not want limits to how much they can charge (profits) and they want a small group of decision-makers they can purchase and influence. ♦Big Ed doesn’t want government to lose control over college education subsidies. etc. etc.

{{{Yikes – Piranhas}}}

The initial goal of ObamaCare was manipulatively sold by controlling interests as a program to insure the uninsured, approximately 30 million people (2009). However, that was a farce clearly visible in hindsight. The actual goal(s) were established by all of the aforementioned interests.

Unfortunately, the ObamaCare scheme enmeshed, became self-actual, and weaponized itself -as predicted- against the ordinary middle class American. 150+ million people punished. Essentially, if you are not on medicare/medicaid, or eligible therein, you got screwed on the individual market scheme.

But that’s hindsight. Done is done. That horse has left the barn, rode out of town, and is long gone…. Previous healthcare insurance toothpaste is not only out of tube, but dried, encrusted and licked away by the horse that galloped by… Done is done.

So… understanding the system has self-actuated, Trump’s team has a new approach to reversing the damage to the individual healthcare market similar to the parallel track approach of the economic financial and banking market.

The medicare (federal health insurance) and medicaid (state health insurance) systems will remain the government safety nets for older and lower income populations. [Medicaid income eligibility qualifications in a 0 to 30-50k range depending on dependents.] This should have been the original approach all along; to cover the uninsured by giving them access to medicaid and the entire mess could have been avoided. Alas, that wasn’t the intent of the takeover for all of the aforementioned reasons.

Under Trump’s long-term (3 step) approach – the non-government healthcare market, the majority of the population, will break free from almost all of the ObamaCare government regulations; and the insurance market will be empowered to provide an insurance product that fits the individual needs of the person purchasing the insurance.

♦Dual System Approaches – Much like Secretary Mnuchin is proposing leaving government (via Dodd-Frank) attached to the “too-big-to-fail” group of banks and cutting all else loose from the regulations, so too is Secretary Price proposing to leave government attached to the “at risk population” (Medicare and Medicaid), the group 99% of all political talking points are structured around, and cut everyone else loose from the regulations.

•Step #1 establishes the ability (decouples ObamaCare). •Step #2 allows HHS to frame the parallel system (deregulation). •Step #3 establishes the broader parameters for the non-government health insurance market.

The House passed their Step 1 version. The current Senate bill is their side of Step 1.

It’s challenging to see the sunlight at the end of this complex tunnel, but it’s there.

