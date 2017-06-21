Saudi King Salman Elevates Mohammed Bin Salman To Crown Prince…

This is another one of those dots the entire legacy media apparatus intentionally do not connect to the larger picture. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has just appointed his son Mohamed Bin Salman (nickname “MBS”) as the direct heir to the Saudi throne.

MBS is the 31-year-old son of King Salman, a key figure in the Trump coalition within the middle-east and widely considered the bridge to the modern future of Saudi Arabia. MBS met with President Trump earlier this year in the White House.

(Via Bloomberg) – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, placing him firmly as first-in-line to the throne and removing the country’s counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.

In a series of royal decrees carried on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the monarch stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who had been positioned to inherit the throne, from his title as crown prince and from his powerful position as the country’s interior minister overseeing security. (more)

