Saudi King Salman Elevates Mohammed Bin Salman To Crown Prince…

This is another one of those dots the entire legacy media apparatus intentionally do not connect to the larger picture. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has just appointed his son Mohamed Bin Salman (nickname “MBS”) as the direct heir to the Saudi throne.
MBS is the 31-year-old son of King Salman, a key figure in the Trump coalition within the middle-east and widely considered the bridge to the modern future of Saudi Arabia. MBS met with President Trump earlier this year in the White House.
(Via Bloomberg) – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, placing him firmly as first-in-line to the throne and removing the country’s counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
In a series of royal decrees carried on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the monarch stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who had been positioned to inherit the throne, from his title as crown prince and from his powerful position as the country’s interior minister overseeing security. (more)
Very Good news for President Trump.
I hope this doesn’t mean foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir is out?
Nah, wouldn’t think so…
this tweet made me wonder – I’m not sure who the “interior ministry aides” are
Me too, he is MAGA-cool!
all I can think about is stan deyo’s atlantis presentation where he talks about M.B.S and M.B.N. I just watched that recently. Wow. This is a bigger deal than anyone realizes.
The Trump effect is deep and wide.
Handsome guy.
So glad you see him as a bridge to modern KSA, as I do. Combined with al Sisi wanting to modernize some aspects of Islam, and, well, this could be a real turning point for them…
I also wonder if King Salman is well? Maybe he is ill, and wants his son in ASAP…
Are there factions between MBS and other parties that will put his life at risk because he is so interested in redirecting the ME?
What kind of a person outside of the political spectrum is he, i.e. family, party behavior, education?
I hope I am not just naiive, but the Saudis appear to truly want to end the violence.
This is the beginning of a renaissance if it holds true.
The Saudis are great business men. they know they can’t keep going the way they’ve been going and be successful in industry and on the world stage, reform is necessary.
They can’t just immediately change everything, though, even if they wanted to, it has to be a gradual change.
As far as MBS’s safety… it seems to me, and I may be wrong, but it seems to me the King and the Royal Family rule the country with an iron fist and nobody has the power within the country to overthrow the family.
If his father was to pass away say within 2 to 5 yrs, he could potentially be king for 40-50 years, if he has the stamina. Im very interested in his character and background. Im also thinking about not just outside the family issues, but inside as well.
Something I tweeted earlier, to me, signals his son is open to women having more rights too…
What a clever way to frame that….
Mohammed bin Salman (or as desert people say: Mohammed son of Salman. I think that King Salman was not looking too well when Trump was there probably decided to give his son the reigns after his death but does leave the question why, but then blood is thicker than water. Yes, Trump, is the man! and he found that today’s Saudi Arabia needed to make changes and exert their power to stop the mayhem in their part of the world.
All of these kingdom or dictatorship governments are a constant struggle for influence. So ultimately, the King should be applauded because he picked the successor who is a reformer. He must have liked what Mohammad Bin Salman was saying. I’d imagine the King is a very wise man, he appears that way, and he likely sees the way the wind is blowing. Backwards ideas and fundamentalist Islam is not the future, and for the success of “The Kingdom” the King has chosen to go with a reformer.
I’m not sure if it’s a sign of faith in Trump in any way, but it shows that Saudi Arabia is heading in the right direction, no matter how slowly.
Remarkable changes since I lived in the KSA, even though there were hints back when I lived there ! Few Americans ( IMNSHO ) have any appreciation of the historical complexities of the rule of Saudi Arabia. But this announcement indicates to me the King is sending a message to all factions and sects extant within his kingdom that change is on the way and adapt to it !
