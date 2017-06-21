Mark Steyn Weighs In On Special Election Outcomes…

Political humorist Mark Steyn gives his perspective on the continual failures by the democrats to win elections. Steyn coins the apt phrase “Deep State Dinner Theater” to point out the ridiculous Russian narrative.
Funny, and specifically accurate analysis.
Husband and I laughed this morning about “Deep State Dinner Theatre
That is a great one!
“And it’s not even GOOD dinner theatre.” (said with his wonderful accent)
I really would love it FOX gave the Martha McCullough slot to a new show with Mark Steyn.
It would certainly boost their ratings.
DEEP STATE DINNER THEATRE -SPREAD THIS EVERYWHERE- LOVE IT !!!!
It’s time to call out FAKE ART. Particularly FAKE BAD ART.
Boutique liberal ideas.
The less relevant the issue is to the average American the more invested the DNC becomes.
Transgender bathrooms etc. otherwise known as boutique liberal crackpot ideas according to Mark Steyn.
I agree whole heartedly.
“Boutique liberal ideas” – OMG! – I love that!
It’s like stopping at the ski-town store next to the vegan cafe – the one called “The Virtue Signal”.
“I’ll take transgender bathrooms and a cruelty-free latteeeee, porrrr favorrrr!”
Hahahahaha! Love that picture with the Master and the Wimp who is getting smaller and more insignificant by the day!
Me too, duchess01! 🙂
One suggestion to the person who posts this wonderful photo.
Can you keep the chair Obama is sitting in normal size and just shrink Obama?
That would make him look like a little kid in a normal sized chair.
Tiny man, big chair.
Less dignified.
I do believe obama gets smaller every time I post this picture! LOL!
Reminds me of the picture of Lil Marco – you know – I think the chair should be changed to a highchair – don’t you, sunny?
Lol Mr. Trump says “those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O!” Note the ‘O’ – ‘O’bama?
XD
Saw that “O” last night… those Trump tweets are deadly…just love him. Never stop tweeting!
Ossoff ….or both.
Poetic pounding!
The tide has turned back to the President again. I think everyone is starting to see what we already knew – aligning yourself with the MAGA movement is really popular. The only wildcard is Mueller but I see the President running a victory streak now.
Steyn, Farage and Watts would dominate the air waves. Throw in a few others like Mark Simone….
Jesse Watters, that is.
NYGuy54-Exasperating getting stuck with Mueller. Investigaing fake narrative of Russia hacking and fake obstruction. Don’t want to see that happen again. No appointments from the enemy’s camp.
Mark needs his own show!
Man, ain’t that the truth.
Love Steyn’s observation about Hollywood audiences APPLAUDING ideologically correct jokes, but not laughing. WOW. Propaganda transformation right there. And it’s SICK.
This makes me think that Hollywood is using Vegas-level research techniques to stack their audiences. Interesting.
The way it would work is controlling who gets tickets. It can be totally automated. When it’s lean, you take everybody’s money. But when there is competition for tickets, you give them to Democrats, anti-Trump, and swayable types. All of which data is freely available for a nominal fee.
Our President Trump hit it out of the park with those tweets! Spot on and to the point. Okay, we won, you lost, now let’s try to work together to MAGA.
I’m so proud of all the Americans that went out and voted for our side on November 8th and and all the voting since then. We couldn’t have done it without you guys. It seems more are listening then thought, and the ones who don’t have their ears to the ground seem to be getting more disgusted than ever imagined by all of this bs coming from the dems and some of the republicans.
This is another amazing day for all Americans, and while a good number of us are happy and celebrating, our President Trump and his administration are working tirelessly.
So proud of everyone who have worked so hard for this and who have not wavered.
Smile and be proud today, it is a beautiful day,
Ma’iingankwe
These two commercials will sink these animals to the bottom of the ocean never to come up again!
For those that ask me to stop showing these commercials, I won’t because this is war and there is absolutely no retreat from it! Plus you will see them over and over and over again in 2018 and 2020!
Sometimes we need to be reminded.
Prior to the election I posted over and over, no matter how much the “polls”, media and pundits “might” say in the closing days of the election, no matter how much Trump is ahead, 5,10,20, a gazillion points ahead, get out and vote.
Don’t believe anything you hear and only 1/2 of what you see.
I’ll be saying that more in 2018 & 2020
Please stop showing these commercials. Kathy Griffiths face is horrifying. 🙂
Nick you are ABSOLUTELY right! I will stop!
I think Bill Mitchell got this one right as well
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DC3VtPgXUAY9mK9.jpg:large
Mark Steyn for warm up act before WH Press Briefing followed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, yea👍😂
my curiosity got the better of me, so i checked in to see what never trumper e.ericson’s take on the race is. he did not disappoint. excerpt below. the last paragraph borders on delusional.
“That leads me to the fifth point, Nancy Pelosi is as much an anchor on the Democrats as Trump is on the GOP, if not more so. If Democrats want to win GOP seats, Pelosi needs to stay in the shadows …By being so vocal about the implications of this race, the Democrats fired up the GOP voters to defend Trump. It is a poor strategy moving forward for them…Tenth, expect Karen Handel to be her own person in Congress. She will stand up to both sides and she will not be a yes woman for anyone. Jon Ossoff too will come out of this with an enhanced reputation among Democrats. He is going to be a force to contend with in the future. His political career is just starting.”
