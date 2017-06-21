Mark Steyn Weighs In On Special Election Outcomes…

Posted on June 21, 2017 by

Political humorist Mark Steyn gives his perspective on the continual failures by the democrats to win elections.  Steyn coins the apt phrase “Deep State Dinner Theater” to point out the ridiculous Russian narrative.

Funny, and specifically accurate analysis.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2017, Legislation, President Trump, propaganda, Special Elections, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Mark Steyn Weighs In On Special Election Outcomes…

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Husband and I laughed this morning about “Deep State Dinner Theatre

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. duchess01 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Hahahahaha! Love that picture with the Master and the Wimp who is getting smaller and more insignificant by the day!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. chojun says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Lol Mr. Trump says “those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O!” Note the ‘O’ – ‘O’bama?

    XD

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. NYGuy54 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The tide has turned back to the President again. I think everyone is starting to see what we already knew – aligning yourself with the MAGA movement is really popular. The only wildcard is Mueller but I see the President running a victory streak now.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. WSB says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Mark needs his own show!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Love Steyn’s observation about Hollywood audiences APPLAUDING ideologically correct jokes, but not laughing. WOW. Propaganda transformation right there. And it’s SICK.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      June 21, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      This makes me think that Hollywood is using Vegas-level research techniques to stack their audiences. Interesting.

      The way it would work is controlling who gets tickets. It can be totally automated. When it’s lean, you take everybody’s money. But when there is competition for tickets, you give them to Democrats, anti-Trump, and swayable types. All of which data is freely available for a nominal fee.

      Like

      Reply
  7. maiingankwe says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Our President Trump hit it out of the park with those tweets! Spot on and to the point. Okay, we won, you lost, now let’s try to work together to MAGA.

    I’m so proud of all the Americans that went out and voted for our side on November 8th and and all the voting since then. We couldn’t have done it without you guys. It seems more are listening then thought, and the ones who don’t have their ears to the ground seem to be getting more disgusted than ever imagined by all of this bs coming from the dems and some of the republicans.

    This is another amazing day for all Americans, and while a good number of us are happy and celebrating, our President Trump and his administration are working tirelessly.
    So proud of everyone who have worked so hard for this and who have not wavered.
    Smile and be proud today, it is a beautiful day,
    Ma’iingankwe

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    These two commercials will sink these animals to the bottom of the ocean never to come up again!

    For those that ask me to stop showing these commercials, I won’t because this is war and there is absolutely no retreat from it! Plus you will see them over and over and over again in 2018 and 2020!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Johnny Bravo says:
    June 21, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Mark Steyn for warm up act before WH Press Briefing followed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, yea👍😂

    Like

    Reply
  11. sg says:
    June 21, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    my curiosity got the better of me, so i checked in to see what never trumper e.ericson’s take on the race is. he did not disappoint. excerpt below. the last paragraph borders on delusional.
    “That leads me to the fifth point, Nancy Pelosi is as much an anchor on the Democrats as Trump is on the GOP, if not more so. If Democrats want to win GOP seats, Pelosi needs to stay in the shadows …By being so vocal about the implications of this race, the Democrats fired up the GOP voters to defend Trump. It is a poor strategy moving forward for them…Tenth, expect Karen Handel to be her own person in Congress. She will stand up to both sides and she will not be a yes woman for anyone. Jon Ossoff too will come out of this with an enhanced reputation among Democrats. He is going to be a force to contend with in the future. His political career is just starting.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s