Congressional Black Caucus Refuses White House Invitation for Meeting…

Three months ago the congressional black caucus met with President Trump, discussed their goals, objectives and interests, and agreed to a follow-up meeting.

The White House extended the invitation for the follow-up, and the congressional black caucus now refuses to meet.

Apparently the entrenched political identity games of the CBC are stronger than their responsibility to represent their constituents.

(read letter – pdf)

Oh well...  Looks like we all have to keep on MAGA without the divisive interests of the race-baiting congressional black caucus.

10 Responses to Congressional Black Caucus Refuses White House Invitation for Meeting…

  1. BobW462 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Such a refusal seems not only politically moronic, but raciss, as well.

  2. rsmith1776 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    The Democrat Party – the party of racism, intolerance, hatred, and backwardness.

    May it disappear drowned in the river of history.

  3. MOA says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Raaaaacists…..

  4. Sloth1963 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Take the time gained for more MAGA less divisive BS.

  5. MK Wood says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Too bad, their loss.

  6. hypnotique59 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    They have absolutely nothing to offer, so why should they go and get more egg on their faces? It is pretty sad that they will be voted back in …. yet …. again.

  7. Oldskool says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Send them some Kentucky Fried Chicken coupons and forget about it.

  8. Patriot1783 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    “…to educate you…”

    Yeah ok 🙄

  9. SonFlower says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Ok, here we a go with the holdover BS of the Obama administration. CBC: “we are serious about advancing the interests of “our people…” (the Black community- not the Americans….) (and we ) took every opportunity to EDUCATE you…and (show you) the provisions “necessary” (that we demand you take for us to continue to talk with you) to act on..” Good riddance

