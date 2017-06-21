Congressional Black Caucus Refuses White House Invitation for Meeting…

Three months ago the congressional black caucus met with President Trump, discussed their goals, objectives and interests, and agreed to a follow-up meeting.

The White House extended the invitation for the follow-up, and the congressional black caucus now refuses to meet.

Apparently the entrenched political identity games of the CBC are stronger than their responsibility to represent their constituents.

(read letter – pdf)

Oh well... Looks like we all have to keep on MAGA without the divisive interests of the race-baiting congressional black caucus.

