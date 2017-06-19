BREAKING: Otto Warmbier Has Died…

In a statement from the Warmbier family they announce the American student, Otto Warmbier, who was detained by North Korea, and released last week while in a coma, died today at 2:20pm EDT.
It was less than two weeks ago when the Warmbier family first found out about Otto’s condition – that he was in a coma for over a year. Now, less than a week after reuniting with their son, he has passed…
Family statement below:
If you have not seen this interview it is well worth the time to understand the back story and the strength of the family. June 15th 2017 Tucker Carlson heartbreaking interview with Otto’s father Fred Warmbier.
I can’t even fathom how heartbroken the Warmbier family must be.
For this person’s life not to be in vain, NO USA citizen should be able to go to N. Korea! The problems with N. Korea have been going on with high tensions for a few years, remember the humorous movie about the killing of N.Korea leader, I’m sure he was pissed about it.
I mean no dis-respect, but, any USA citizen going to N.Korea should be on their own, the USA government should not try to get them back if they are arrested. Our government then has to use resources that should be used for military and more productive uses.
At the time, most of use thought this kid was horsing around in the country, he was a dare-devil type, but N.Korea is NOT the country to insult anyone in. You know that, and I know that. I would NEVER go to N.Korea or Iran or any country that HATES the USA or has lots of terrorists.
It is sad to see this kid die like that, so make his life mean something, I hope it teaches others NOT TO GO to N.Korea.
I wasn’t initially aware that he was in China when he decided to go on the tour to NK. Although he was an adult and responsible for his actions, I also believe some blame lies with the tourism company that pushes these trips. But, then, it is China so……I can’t for the life of me figure out why Americans would go to these countries. I can understand if your business requires you to go to China but otherwise, I just can’t see it. But, then, I am a stick-in-the-mud corn-fed, Nebraska-bred country girl who has never been outside this country nor do I have any desire to do so. Maybe Australia? Wouldn’t mind visiting there, I guess. I was supposed to go to Egypt not too long after 9/11 but that didn’t pan out.
Plenty to see in the good ole USA especially if you drive.
Otto, May my soul meet yours in heaven one day. Rest in peace.
Wow that is an unambiguous statement!
Are any other Americans still being held by these barbarians?
The most detailed report I could find:
These three are the ones who are known. It is believed there are others.
From the link:
“The release of Otto F. Warmbier on Tuesday leaves three American citizens known to now be held in North Korea. Two were arrested in the last two months; Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-duk, on April 23, and Kim Hak-song, also known as Jin Xue Song, on May 6; the North Korean authorities accused each man of “hostile acts.” Little is known about the case of the third American, Kim Dong-chul, including why he was detained in 2015.”
“The experiences of other Americans who have been detained and eventually released by North Korea, often with the help of prominent American politicians, crack open the door on the secretive regime’s network of prison camps and the deprivation found there.
“It was a 5-by-6-foot cell, and there were a couple of slats on the doors,” Laura Ling, a journalist detained in 2009, revealed in a magazine interview after her release. “There were no bars, so you couldn’t see out, and if they closed those slats, it just went completely dark. There was no way to communicate with the outside world.”
Another captive, Kenneth Bae, a missionary, said in his memoir “Not Forgotten,” published after his release in 2016, that he was interrogated 15 hours a day “from 8 in the morning until 10 or 11 o’clock at night, every day for four weeks — it was very intense.”
God bless him and his family. That was one of the most undeserving deaths in my recent memory, at the hands of unspeakable butchers. I pray for him and his family with a very heavy heart. If this happened in my family I would be devastated.
And shortly thereafter I would wage war on NK all by myself. I really want all the people responsible for his death to suffer the same exact fate. This is hot anger now. NK must pay, and dearly.
Rest in peace Otto. I pray his family has the strength to recover and make public his autopsy so NO ONE can doubt what went on there and what happened to their 22 year old son.
There is an excellent chance the obese commie will hear about this subject again.
Creeping up on the American population is the fact that the unstable obese commie can’t be allowed to develop ICBMs….in a world of shadows a rabid NK could be used as a disguised surrogate to launch against the US. China says Who? Not us? Go ahead retaliate against those nasty NK-ians.
My heart aches for his parents. I can’t imagine. At some point, I am sure they will be able to draw a measure of comfort from knowing they were able to get him home and to see him again. Tragic.
I have to wonder….if Obama had tried just a little bit to get this young man home a year ago maybe he would be alive today? Maybe just a little bit? I guess he didn’t tick the right minority boxes on the Social JusticW scale. May he rest in peace.
I don’t want to imagine the pain Otto’s parents are in. My heart and prayers are with them.
Fox just reported Otto suffered severe physical abuse.
The doctor said there was significant loss of brain tissue. I have read more than once that is most likely due to oxygen deprivation. Torture by restricting his breathing for significant periods, then bringing him back to torture again. I believe he was on the verge of death and they did whatever they had to in order to keep him alive until he was out of the country so he wouldn’t die while in NK.
This is beyond sad and tragic. I feel for his friends and family and the needless suffering they have had to endure without any help from obumbass’s government.
How come President Trump was able to get this young man home and they couldn’t. I place the blame on odumbo-this young mans death is on him for not getting Otto out while covering up their ineptitude.
RIP Otto, gentle journey. Deepest sympathies and prayers for his family and friends.
THANK GOD Trump returned this young man to his family BEFORE he died. His death is, of course, not the outcome anyone wanted, mind you, but having a loved one die over seas (or, for that matter, LOST at sea) would be even worse. May this family find closure and peace of mind by having looked on their son, touched him, kissed him, physically said goodbye, and then by burying him at home.
Never having a body to mourn has got to add mountains of pain to an already horrible death.
Obama wanted his imprisonment kept quiet. Trump got him home. This is a terribly sad and tragic end to such a young life.
The one possible good that came out of it is getting some sunlight on the horrible situation in NK. Otto’s very visible return, condition and death will likely keep other young, naive Americans from thinking it’s cool to visit NK. At least it’s a wake-up call to parents to not open their wallets if kids suggest a little side trip from Japan or some other country in the area.
My Mother’s heart cries for this sad sad story and the horrible suffering this young man endured. I am sickened by people in this world who do so much evil.
Death leaves a heartache no one can
heal, love leaves a memory no one
can steal.
To FatBoy:
The American Eagle is back. Its wings are broad and talons razor sharp. It hovers over the world, all seeing and ever wakeful.
It protects and avenges its own.
You will have no rest or quarter, FatBoy. There is no place where you can seek refuge, no time where you can sleep in peace. When the Eagle strikes, it will come at you when you least expect, fast and furious.
RIP Otto Wambier
Well said Jim….my heart breaks for this young man and his loved ones. One can only imagine what these animals did……so very tragic! But I have to ask why would anyone WANT to go to NK?
This is definitely going to hurt North Korean tourism
I am curious how a person in a coma can walk. The two guards walking with him did not appear to be holding him up so much as simply leading him. To walk, your body has to receive commands from your brain. A comatose person’s brain can’t send commands.
That video was during his trial almost a year and a half ago. Well before what ever happened to Otto that caused his coma.
Isn’t that from after his “trial”?
I saw one clip, once (everyone must habe pulled it) of him being carried off the plane when he landed in the US.
2 carrying his feet & 2 holding him under his arms.
My husband said those pictures were before he was in prison.
In his remarks at the tech meeting today he said: we will fix this, we are on it, meaning NK.
I’m was so very saddened to read about Otto’s condition when he was returned home.
RIP, dear Otto. Sincerest condolences to his family.
Is there a gofundme for regime change?
I’m truly sorry for this young man & his family. I realize it’s a tragic time for them, & what I’m about to say isn’t meant for anyone except the parents of young future world travelers..
Parents of young men & women, please understand the majority of young people in the age bracket of 18-24 are, in essence, still naive kids who hold a simplistic & idealistic view of the world
They haven’t lived long enough to experience the realities of the world & have no idea of the consequences of their ignorance. On top of that they’ve had their minds shaped by a school system which celebrates the very ideologies, governments & political ideals that are the opposite of America’s, & view Americans as the enemy
The reality is dictators, tyrants & uncontrollable ideological mobs control or hold sway in many countries of the world, & sending young Americans to those countries is like cheese on a mousetrap
Young men & women need the guidance & parental authority of the adults who must know when to tell them no. The world is a much different place today. Allowing what are essentially kids to traipse all over the world & walk into danger spots is unacceptable
As someone else stated above, I hope this tragedy isn’t in vain, & this young mans life helps save others from the same fate
Good
Prayers and Thoughts are with the Warmbier Family. May God keep you wrapped in His love and Peace.
RIP Otto,
Amen to the last post. Parents, please heed the advice of this post because it hits home the message that the world is nowhere near a perfect place, The ideologies that the state controlled education has instilled on these youngsters will not save them in the real word if they have foolishly believed in it.
