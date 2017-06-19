BREAKING: Otto Warmbier Has Died…

In a statement from the Warmbier family they announce the American student, Otto Warmbier, who was detained by North Korea, and released last week while in a coma, died today at 2:20pm EDT.

It was less than two weeks ago when the Warmbier family first found out about Otto’s condition – that he was in a coma for over a year. Now, less than a week after reuniting with their son, he has passed…

Family statement below:

(Media Link)

If you have not seen this interview it is well worth the time to understand the back story and the strength of the family. June 15th 2017 Tucker Carlson heartbreaking interview with Otto’s father Fred Warmbier.

I can’t even fathom how heartbroken the Warmbier family must be.

