BREAKING: Otto Warmbier Has Died…

Posted on June 19, 2017 by

In a statement from the Warmbier family they announce the American student, Otto Warmbier, who was detained by North Korea, and released last week while in a coma, died today at 2:20pm EDT.

It was less than two weeks ago when the Warmbier family first found out about Otto’s condition – that he was in a coma for over a year.  Now, less than a week after reuniting with their son, he has passed…

Family statement below:

(Media Link)

If you have not seen this interview it is well worth the time to understand the back story and the strength of the family.  June 15th 2017 Tucker Carlson heartbreaking interview with Otto’s father Fred Warmbier.

.

I can’t even fathom how heartbroken the Warmbier family must be.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Rescue Missions, Secretary Tillerson. Bookmark the permalink.

123 Responses to BREAKING: Otto Warmbier Has Died…

Older Comments
  1. gary says:
    June 19, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    For this person’s life not to be in vain, NO USA citizen should be able to go to N. Korea! The problems with N. Korea have been going on with high tensions for a few years, remember the humorous movie about the killing of N.Korea leader, I’m sure he was pissed about it.

    I mean no dis-respect, but, any USA citizen going to N.Korea should be on their own, the USA government should not try to get them back if they are arrested. Our government then has to use resources that should be used for military and more productive uses.

    At the time, most of use thought this kid was horsing around in the country, he was a dare-devil type, but N.Korea is NOT the country to insult anyone in. You know that, and I know that. I would NEVER go to N.Korea or Iran or any country that HATES the USA or has lots of terrorists.

    It is sad to see this kid die like that, so make his life mean something, I hope it teaches others NOT TO GO to N.Korea.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • NebraskaFilly says:
      June 19, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      I wasn’t initially aware that he was in China when he decided to go on the tour to NK. Although he was an adult and responsible for his actions, I also believe some blame lies with the tourism company that pushes these trips. But, then, it is China so……I can’t for the life of me figure out why Americans would go to these countries. I can understand if your business requires you to go to China but otherwise, I just can’t see it. But, then, I am a stick-in-the-mud corn-fed, Nebraska-bred country girl who has never been outside this country nor do I have any desire to do so. Maybe Australia? Wouldn’t mind visiting there, I guess. I was supposed to go to Egypt not too long after 9/11 but that didn’t pan out.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. LKA in LA says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Otto, May my soul meet yours in heaven one day. Rest in peace.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. georgiafl says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Are any other Americans still being held by these barbarians?

    Like

    Reply
    • rashamon says:
      June 19, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      The most detailed report I could find:

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • NebraskaFilly says:
        June 19, 2017 at 6:36 pm

        These three are the ones who are known. It is believed there are others.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        June 19, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        From the link:
        “The release of Otto F. Warmbier on Tuesday leaves three American citizens known to now be held in North Korea. Two were arrested in the last two months; Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-duk, on April 23, and Kim Hak-song, also known as Jin Xue Song, on May 6; the North Korean authorities accused each man of “hostile acts.” Little is known about the case of the third American, Kim Dong-chul, including why he was detained in 2015.”

        “The experiences of other Americans who have been detained and eventually released by North Korea, often with the help of prominent American politicians, crack open the door on the secretive regime’s network of prison camps and the deprivation found there.

        “It was a 5-by-6-foot cell, and there were a couple of slats on the doors,” Laura Ling, a journalist detained in 2009, revealed in a magazine interview after her release. “There were no bars, so you couldn’t see out, and if they closed those slats, it just went completely dark. There was no way to communicate with the outside world.”

        Another captive, Kenneth Bae, a missionary, said in his memoir “Not Forgotten,” published after his release in 2016, that he was interrogated 15 hours a day “from 8 in the morning until 10 or 11 o’clock at night, every day for four weeks — it was very intense.”

        Like

        Reply
  5. JAS says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    God bless him and his family. That was one of the most undeserving deaths in my recent memory, at the hands of unspeakable butchers. I pray for him and his family with a very heavy heart. If this happened in my family I would be devastated.

    And shortly thereafter I would wage war on NK all by myself. I really want all the people responsible for his death to suffer the same exact fate. This is hot anger now. NK must pay, and dearly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Patriot1783 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Rest in peace Otto. I pray his family has the strength to recover and make public his autopsy so NO ONE can doubt what went on there and what happened to their 22 year old son.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. MOA says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    There is an excellent chance the obese commie will hear about this subject again.

    Creeping up on the American population is the fact that the unstable obese commie can’t be allowed to develop ICBMs….in a world of shadows a rabid NK could be used as a disguised surrogate to launch against the US. China says Who? Not us? Go ahead retaliate against those nasty NK-ians.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    My heart aches for his parents. I can’t imagine. At some point, I am sure they will be able to draw a measure of comfort from knowing they were able to get him home and to see him again. Tragic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BobinFL says:
      June 19, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      I have to wonder….if Obama had tried just a little bit to get this young man home a year ago maybe he would be alive today? Maybe just a little bit? I guess he didn’t tick the right minority boxes on the Social JusticW scale. May he rest in peace.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. Ackman420 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I don’t want to imagine the pain Otto’s parents are in. My heart and prayers are with them.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Patriot1783 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Fox just reported Otto suffered severe physical abuse.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • NebraskaFilly says:
      June 19, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      The doctor said there was significant loss of brain tissue. I have read more than once that is most likely due to oxygen deprivation. Torture by restricting his breathing for significant periods, then bringing him back to torture again. I believe he was on the verge of death and they did whatever they had to in order to keep him alive until he was out of the country so he wouldn’t die while in NK.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Mist'ears Mom says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    This is beyond sad and tragic. I feel for his friends and family and the needless suffering they have had to endure without any help from obumbass’s government.
    How come President Trump was able to get this young man home and they couldn’t. I place the blame on odumbo-this young mans death is on him for not getting Otto out while covering up their ineptitude.
    RIP Otto, gentle journey. Deepest sympathies and prayers for his family and friends.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. K2P2 Ribbing says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    THANK GOD Trump returned this young man to his family BEFORE he died. His death is, of course, not the outcome anyone wanted, mind you, but having a loved one die over seas (or, for that matter, LOST at sea) would be even worse. May this family find closure and peace of mind by having looked on their son, touched him, kissed him, physically said goodbye, and then by burying him at home.

    Never having a body to mourn has got to add mountains of pain to an already horrible death.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. MfM says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Obama wanted his imprisonment kept quiet. Trump got him home. This is a terribly sad and tragic end to such a young life.

    The one possible good that came out of it is getting some sunlight on the horrible situation in NK. Otto’s very visible return, condition and death will likely keep other young, naive Americans from thinking it’s cool to visit NK. At least it’s a wake-up call to parents to not open their wallets if kids suggest a little side trip from Japan or some other country in the area.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Rightlady says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    My Mother’s heart cries for this sad sad story and the horrible suffering this young man endured. I am sickened by people in this world who do so much evil.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Death leaves a heartache no one can
    heal, love leaves a memory no one
    can steal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Jim Peters says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    To FatBoy:

    The American Eagle is back. Its wings are broad and talons razor sharp. It hovers over the world, all seeing and ever wakeful.

    It protects and avenges its own.

    You will have no rest or quarter, FatBoy. There is no place where you can seek refuge, no time where you can sleep in peace. When the Eagle strikes, it will come at you when you least expect, fast and furious.

    RIP Otto Wambier

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Red says:
      June 19, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      Well said Jim….my heart breaks for this young man and his loved ones. One can only imagine what these animals did……so very tragic! But I have to ask why would anyone WANT to go to NK?

      Like

      Reply
  19. 6x47 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    This is definitely going to hurt North Korean tourism

    Like

    Reply
    • deanbrh says:
      June 19, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      I am curious how a person in a coma can walk. The two guards walking with him did not appear to be holding him up so much as simply leading him. To walk, your body has to receive commands from your brain. A comatose person’s brain can’t send commands.

      Like

      Reply
      • Patriot1783 says:
        June 19, 2017 at 7:09 pm

        That video was during his trial almost a year and a half ago. Well before what ever happened to Otto that caused his coma.

        Like

        Reply
      • NJF says:
        June 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

        Isn’t that from after his “trial”?

        I saw one clip, once (everyone must habe pulled it) of him being carried off the plane when he landed in the US.

        2 carrying his feet & 2 holding him under his arms.

        Like

        Reply
      • Helen says:
        June 19, 2017 at 7:15 pm

        My husband said those pictures were before he was in prison.

        Like

        Reply
  21. EV22 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I’m was so very saddened to read about Otto’s condition when he was returned home.

    RIP, dear Otto. Sincerest condolences to his family.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. meadowlandsview says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Is there a gofundme for regime change?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I’m truly sorry for this young man & his family. I realize it’s a tragic time for them, & what I’m about to say isn’t meant for anyone except the parents of young future world travelers..

    Parents of young men & women, please understand the majority of young people in the age bracket of 18-24 are, in essence, still naive kids who hold a simplistic & idealistic view of the world

    They haven’t lived long enough to experience the realities of the world & have no idea of the consequences of their ignorance. On top of that they’ve had their minds shaped by a school system which celebrates the very ideologies, governments & political ideals that are the opposite of America’s, & view Americans as the enemy

    The reality is dictators, tyrants & uncontrollable ideological mobs control or hold sway in many countries of the world, & sending young Americans to those countries is like cheese on a mousetrap

    Young men & women need the guidance & parental authority of the adults who must know when to tell them no. The world is a much different place today. Allowing what are essentially kids to traipse all over the world & walk into danger spots is unacceptable

    As someone else stated above, I hope this tragedy isn’t in vain, & this young mans life helps save others from the same fate

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. sundance says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. teaforall says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Prayers and Thoughts are with the Warmbier Family. May God keep you wrapped in His love and Peace.
    RIP Otto,

    Like

    Reply
  27. sundance says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Just Curious says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Amen to the last post. Parents, please heed the advice of this post because it hits home the message that the world is nowhere near a perfect place, The ideologies that the state controlled education has instilled on these youngsters will not save them in the real word if they have foolishly believed in it.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s