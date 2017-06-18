Sunday Talks: John Dickerson -vs- Jay Sekulow

A transcript is available here for those who don’t want to hear the banter:

SEKULOW: The president issued that tweet on social media because of the report in the Washington Post from five anonymous sources none of which, of course, anyone knows about, alleging that the president was under investigation in this purported expanded probe.

The fact of the matter is the president has not been and is not under investigation. So this was his response, via twitter, via social media was in response to the Washington Post piece with five anonymous sources. And by the way John the five anonymous sources, they don’t even identify the agencies upon which these individuals reportedly worked. So the response there is clear and I want be really clear about this. The president is not and has not been under investigation.

DICKERSON: How do you know?

SEKULOW: Because we’ve received no notice of investigation. There has been no notification from the special counsel’s office that the president is under investigation. In fact, to the contrary. What we know is what James Comey said, the last thing we know is when he testified just a couple weeks back. That the President was not and is not a target of investigation. (more)

9 Responses to Sunday Talks: John Dickerson -vs- Jay Sekulow

  1. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    June 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    This is the second interview I have seen where this lawyer does not push back in a direction he could. Interviewer, when told by the lawyer that the President is not under investigation, asks how do you know. The lawyer falls for it. Why does he not ask the interviewer back how he (the interviewer) knows he is? Same thing this morning on Fox. When told he was reading people’s minds, the same thing could have been said about the Fox interviewer. But was not.

  2. freddiel says:
    June 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I rarely watch news on TV but happened to catch this interview. It was very uncomfortable to watch. If Mr. Sekulow is going to be a spokesman for President Trump, then he will need to learn how to control the narrative and grow a tougher skin.

  3. Anne says:
    June 18, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The video is not accessible to viewers outside the US. This one is:

  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 18, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Sundance, once again thank you for the transcript. Reading it is easier than listening to the bullying and hectoring. Greatly appreciated.

  5. Southern Son says:
    June 18, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    I am Very Proud of Jay!
    We need More Like Minded Patriots, to come forward to the Battle Lines.
    Republicans should be Ashamed!
    NEVER BEFORE!, has a sitting President, had to Suffer such Daily, and Continuous attacks.
    And the Attacks, are
    All Unfounded and Unsustantiated.
    From the Enemedia, Past Administration Officials, Career Politictial Beauracratic Hacks, and his Own Political Party!
    THEY are Ignoring True Justice, and Us.
    This is Proof of their Corruption!

  6. Anne says:
    June 18, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    The job of Jay Sekulow was to explain away the tweet of president Trump that was interpreted as a confirmation that he was under investigation.

    Jay Sekulow explains that this tweet was not a confirmation of investigation, but a response to the Faked News WaPo article. I think he was pretty convincing.

  7. Sloth1963 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Yet the Sarlacc’s hunger grows unabated 🙂

