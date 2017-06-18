Agenda-Poll FAIL: 2.6 Million CNN Responses, 70% Support President Trump…

Posted on June 18, 2017 by

CNN is conducting an on-line poll to determine the overall sentiment surrounding whether or not President Trump should be investigated for obstruction“?

With more than 2.6 million responses so far, more than 70% say NO.

(Take Poll HERE)

There is also a rather funny irony.  The wording of the survey suggests CNN’s admission that an obstruction investigation doesn’t currently exist; while breathlessly reporting 24/7 via their network that an investigation of obstruction must necessarily be ongoing….

“The Mamet Principle!”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, media bias, President Trump, propaganda. Bookmark the permalink.

119 Responses to Agenda-Poll FAIL: 2.6 Million CNN Responses, 70% Support President Trump…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    It’s the CNN townhall in Ohio, part 2.

    Hate it when a set-up fails, dont’cha CNN?

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    CNN is desperate for clicks. There is no crime, President Trump is not under investigation.

    However, there is leaking. Leaking from former President Obama admin/staff to the media. Leaking is a crime.

    Looks like the MSM is realizing that their “super secret sources” are about to go on trial.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. Chuck Finley says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Oh great, the Russians are at it again!!! /s

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I voted. With pleasure. Suck it, CNN.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  5. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Chances of CNN ignoring their own online poll? 100%!

    And ah, it should be President Trump, and not “Trump” as they word it in the poll.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  6. Ejay says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    MSM ‘journalists’ have totally lost any ability to identify newsworthy events and people. The MSM spends all of its time and resources following and making up fake stories about President Trump and his family.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Jim Peters says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    They’ll just deny it and say the poll was corrupted with Trump supporters (although very few watch CNN).

    They don’t just lie to all.of us, they lie to themselves hen it suits them.

    These MSM outlets are in for some harsh reality karma over the coming years.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    What I predict will happen now, and it’s already beginning, is that as the PR war against Trump fails there will be more outlets turning their rage against Trump supporters. This is an example:

    “Trump supporters’ jaw-dropping hypocrisy (opinion)”
    CNN

    In other words, as the swamp media runs out of unchecked attacks on Trump and as they begin to realize the attacks did not work, I think you will start seeing the media’s anger direct towards Trump’s base. In one final and desperate hope to make them turn on the president.

    Sorry guys. The high-water mark of the coup is over. Ebb tide is on and you are losing ground fast.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  9. codasouthtexas says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Just voted! Lol! At the bottom it says “this is not a scientific poll”! They did this during election! Online polls indicated trump was winning! When they did telephone calls to do polls it was totally for Hillary! Because they pulled in more Dems than repubs.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Ron says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    There’s you’re F&&kkin’ Approval Poll.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  11. IndiaMaria says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Oops! There goes the Ol’ “Trump is So Unpopular” narrative…..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. youme says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    They are all dying a very slow and painful death every time they dare ask about our President!

    Take this twitter poll that just concluded with 44,954 votes. A liberal with a following of 10,598 snowflakes started the poll. His profile read’s “I’m genderless – does that trigger you? • Otherwise a humanist, designer, writer and technologist.” Dublin City, Ireland

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      The GOPe never ever saw money like this before our President! They are screwed as well and have no choice but to support his agenda which will absolutely happen!

      Our Lion is a cash cow for these bastards. Money talks and BS walks.

      http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/rnc-fundraising-may-year/2017/06/16/id/796597/

      From the article linked above:

      The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Friday its total fundraising efforts for 2017 were $61.9 million, raising $10.8 million in May alone, The Hill reported.

      “Our fundraising success wouldn’t be possible without the support of our network of loyal grassroots donors across the country and bold leadership from President [Donald] Trump and Congressional Republicans,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel wrote in a statement.

      RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn echoed McDaniel’s sentiments, stating, “Breaking yet another fundraising record would not be possible without the unwavering commitment from Republican supporters, who know the president and Republican leadership are dedicated to improving and strengthening our country.”

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • zephyrbreeze says:
        June 18, 2017 at 7:56 pm

        Meanwhile Uncle Mitt Romney is interviewing Biden on bi-partisanship.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Ron says:
          June 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

          Rush is right on this one, Bi-Partisan just means the republicans go sit down next to the democrats. The democrats don’t stand up, they move their chairs back a lil’ further to the left.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
      • ECM says:
        June 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

        RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn echoed McDaniel’s sentiments, stating, “Breaking yet another fundraising record would not be possible without the unwavering commitment from Republican supporters, who know the president and Republican leadership are dedicated to improving and strengthening our country.”

        Well, one of them is…

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Ron says:
        June 18, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        ABSOLUTELY, Felice gets it.

        Yes, many of these republicans are traitors. The reason they do that isn’t because they’re evil, it’s because they like money.

        If they see it’s profitable to like Trump, many of them will support Trump and his agenda.

        The only pressure necessary on these clowns is CONSTANT FINANCIAL PRESSURE. Remind them at every turn that you only give money to President Trump, President Trump is where the money is.

        Liked by 13 people

        Reply
      • Contrarymary says:
        June 18, 2017 at 10:10 pm

        I wouldn’t give the rnc one thin dime until McConnell and Paul Ryan are gone and the party backs real constitutionalists. Until then I’ll give to those I want to win, not those who are dirty backstabbers.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      June 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      If we win the GA Spec Elec, flep, these guys are just toast. Would be a nice final touch heading into 2018.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • jstanley01 says:
      June 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      If that includes trigger laughter, that would be an affirmatory…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      June 18, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      He’s not even American!

      Oy!

      Like

      Reply
  14. gary says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I voted! Hope you did too! 🙂

    It would be GREAT if Trump used the results in tweet in some way. Hopefully, CNN won’t add tons of extra votes via bots or trickery.

    Let’s get everybody to raise it to 90 percent votes are Pro Trump! Suck on that, CNN!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • gary says:
      June 18, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      The NEW PC opinion it’s become fashionable to DUMP ON CNN/Washington Post/ NYT!

      Wouldn’t that be so IRONIC, MSM were doing everything they could do destroy Trump, and it backfired, and made CNN/Washington Post/NYT the “villain” in this continuing saga!

      The enemy gets caught by his own traps and self-destructs. We are starting to see it, the MSM is on the defensive now, time to finish them off!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • gary says:
      June 18, 2017 at 8:16 pm

      Americans LOVE the underdog!

      More and more people are waking up to how it seems like Trump is the only Political Figure who is saying and doing what is RIGHT for AMERICA!

      He get’s hell from all sides, the MSM, the Dems, the Reps, Hollywood, BLM , etc.!

      Remember the movie ” Mr Smith Goes to Washington”, it was about an “outsider” congressmen feeling that the senate/congress was out of step with helping the average citizen. And the special interest groups tried to destroy him, It became a classic underdog movie. There are lots of these type movies. Americans eat this stuff up.

      Go Trump Go

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. zephyrbreeze says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    2.5 million votes so far.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. MK Wood says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Too funny. Another fail by the #VeryFakeNews CNN. I love when they eat the crap they try to spread.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Stringy theory says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    LMAO!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Nationalist says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    If you want to balance out the inevitable liberal cheating then here’s how you fight fire with fire on these kind of things…

    1) First copy the poll page URL: http://www.cnn.com/partners/ios/pages/poll/6_15_survey.html
    2) Open up a ‘New Private Window’ from the file menu on a Mac Safari browser.
    3) Paste the copied URL in the address field to go to the poll page
    4) Cast your vote
    5) Repeat as often as you wish by simply closing and re-opening ‘New Private Windows’.

    You can accomplish the same thing in most any browser that allows some form of a private browsing window. For example, in Chrome just open a ‘New ‘Incognito Window’ from the file menu.

    …you know what to do.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    CNN never fails…..
    to suck.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. Oldschool says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Perhaps we can choose a day, with some significance, spread the word, and all wear Trump attire while going about our normal routine. Hats, t shirts, signs whatever. Make it solidarity Trump support day. Like 4th of July or something like that. POTUS would see our support and love.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. TimeIsNow says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    We need a poll:
    Should CNN be permanently shut down for lies and slander?
    A) Yes
    B) Certainly
    C) And there should also be fines and prison time for all involved.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Tim702 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    This poll represented lyrically:
    But don’t ask me what I think of you.
    I might not give the answer that you want me to.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. R-C says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    That poll result page ought to come with a ‘laugh track’. Anybody savvy enough to add one, please do!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Minnie says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    No doubt this Blessed America trusts OUR President 🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. thluckyone says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    WHO SEZ that Sundance & TCTH doesn’t do “entertainment”? Rallying around our President and our Flag is summa-tha-BEST entertainment anywhere on ANY platform! Makes my neck turn MAGA RED! Plunk CNN with their own magic twanger! LOL! ROTFL! THANK YOU, TREEPERS! THANK YOU, SUNDANCE! PRUNES to you CNN! WINNNNNIINNNNNG! LOL!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Owlen Rose says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I’m surprised they haven’t taken it down, or reset it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Matt says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Can someone subpoena our grandstanding Senator from NY, Chuck Schumer, who some time ago on some media outlet, warned President Trump not to mess with intelligence agencies be cause “they’ll get you six ways from Sunday” or something similar? And demand from him what he meant? Would someone question Schumer about this?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. conservalicious says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Just voted! Here is a short clip for a laugh!
    https://vid.me/MS6o

    Like

    Reply
  29. Wink says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Congratulations CNN! You have just won “The Flying Fickle Finger of Fate” award.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Johnny says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    So do I

    Like

    Reply
  31. hpushkin says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Thanks for posting this, Sundance. I would not have known since I go no where near CNN. I voted, sent this article on to a list of people. They are voting. Fun!

    Like

    Reply
  32. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 18, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    My mind keeps going back to one thing…

    Why are “media/news” organizations allowed to fabricate stories & broadcast fake news which maliciously target & defame a sitting President when there’s absolutely no proof & when it’s been proven they purposely lied?

    The people own the airwaves, correct? So why does the FCC allow so called fact based news organizations to blatantly lie about & make up their own “facts”?

    Even on the opinion side of it, you shouldn’t be allowed to spew lies when there’s zero evidence

    Shouldn’t the FCC revoke their license? They’re not serving we the people, they’re purposely misleading & deceiving them

    Doesn’t a news broadcasting license come with some responsibilities & obligations regarding ethical rules of conduct?

    This is utterly ridiculous. They’re making an absolute mockery of our tradition of a free & independent press. Again, it’s our airwaves, not the globalist fat cats that own these propaganda companies

    Our government never does a damn thing. But of course, since they’re in on the scam

    Like

    Reply
  33. crossthread42 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    I posted a new POLL 😉 You know what to Do TREEPERS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Joe S says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    2.6 million plus 1!

    No!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. litlbit2 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    May several very tough attorney’s step up, file class action lawsuits against each individual network(MSM) and print providers(NYT, WPO, BUZZ etc)for inciting violence, division, hatered, even causing death against the American citizens. Filed in each state, each city.
    All evidence has now been written with results recorded showing all the atrocities.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s