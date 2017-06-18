Agenda-Poll FAIL: 2.6 Million CNN Responses, 70% Support President Trump…

CNN is conducting an on-line poll to determine the overall sentiment surrounding whether or not President Trump “should be investigated for obstruction“?
With more than 2.6 million responses so far, more than 70% say NO.
(Take Poll HERE)
There is also a rather funny irony. The wording of the survey suggests CNN’s admission that an obstruction investigation doesn’t currently exist; while breathlessly reporting 24/7 via their network that an investigation of obstruction must necessarily be ongoing….
“The Mamet Principle!”
Advertisements
It’s the CNN townhall in Ohio, part 2.
Hate it when a set-up fails, dont’cha CNN?
LikeLiked by 14 people
I should have said “CNN Ohio voter panel,” as compared with a townhall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t see checkable boxes for better answers;
* Yes, CNN should be investigated for sedition and treason.
* Yes, CNN should be removed from the airports.
* Yes, CNN should have its licenses pulled.
* Yes, CNN should be declared persona non grata in all cuntries.
FTFY
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m just grateful for the link. I would have missed the poll. Can I vote like a Demmacommierat? Multiple ballots?
LikeLike
I could not vote like a lefty, BUT I did my part to make it viral!
LikeLike
If you provide your Grandfathers Death Certificate, Yes…
LikeLike
It’s the truth unmasked. Period. You know it killed CNN to make these results public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it did, and that makes it all the sweeter, Pam!
LikeLike
CNN is desperate for clicks. There is no crime, President Trump is not under investigation.
However, there is leaking. Leaking from former President Obama admin/staff to the media. Leaking is a crime.
Looks like the MSM is realizing that their “super secret sources” are about to go on trial.
LikeLiked by 15 people
If it isn’t true, it isn’t leaking….. it is a lie. The lies in writing were libel before the Sullivan decision.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The leaking has been established. There is evidence of leaking. As Obama admin was the centerpiece of this issue. Leaking is a crime.
Updates – Who Is Evelyn Farkas and Why Did She Spill The Beans on Obama’s Secret Surveillance Operation?…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/29/updates-who-is-evelyn-farkas-and-why-did-she-spill-the-beans-on-obamas-secret-surveillance-operation/
LikeLiked by 3 people
There have been a lot of things that are being called leaks that have been lies. This will not be considered leaks imho. Btw. I read all of the articles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh great, the Russians are at it again!!! /s
LikeLiked by 7 people
I voted. With pleasure. Suck it, CNN.
LikeLiked by 17 people
And I enjoyed this small act of defiance so much, I just voted again in case my dear old liberal friend in Portland voted. Gotta cancel her out, just in case.
LikeLiked by 12 people
If you have a liberal friend you don’t need any enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLike
😁
LikeLike
I have a few very liberal friends. I guess I need to vote again too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely! You just know they would do the same for you….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unfortunately you are still down by 4 votes likely 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Sad.”
LikeLike
I voted with a big smile on my face…!
This past Friday afternoon, my wife and I were discussing the poll that had come out saying that President Trump’s approval rating had exceeded 50%. We both agreed that if the very left radical media was admitting to that figure, that in actuality it had to be between 70 percent and 80 percent…seems we could be right. President Trump is extraordinary, and a great American Patriot!
It was great to read that President Trump and his family enjoyed their time at Camp David.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Miss sylvia, your comment has caused me to be overcome by the vapors
Love it!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙂
LikeLike
😁😁😁😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just voted on all 3 devices. Does that make me a bona fide Democrat?
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least once a day I read something on this site that catches me off guard and I laugh my behind off. Today that is your comment, MC. Thankfully, I had no food or drink in hand or mouth at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if you’re still alive!
LikeLike
Chances of CNN ignoring their own online poll? 100%!
And ah, it should be President Trump, and not “Trump” as they word it in the poll.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Precisely – that’s PRESIDENT Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN will assuredly bury the results. The sweet part is that 800,000 of their Kool Aid drinkers will know that they lost.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are trying to bury it but it is being tweeted and retweeted. I voted and am going back to vote again.
LikeLike
Some online polls have software that allows only one vote per device. Check the numbers after you vote.
LikeLike
MSM ‘journalists’ have totally lost any ability to identify newsworthy events and people. The MSM spends all of its time and resources following and making up fake stories about President Trump and his family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And doxing people like Sheriff Clarke.
http://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/06/18/can-we-pee-on-his-lawn-washington-post-reporter-tweets-sheriff-david-clarke-jr-s-home-address/
LikeLike
Perhaps Sheriff Clarke can return the favor and give out the addresses of all the various Urinalists of the Yellow Stream Media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll just deny it and say the poll was corrupted with Trump supporters (although very few watch CNN).
They don’t just lie to all.of us, they lie to themselves hen it suits them.
These MSM outlets are in for some harsh reality karma over the coming years.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What I predict will happen now, and it’s already beginning, is that as the PR war against Trump fails there will be more outlets turning their rage against Trump supporters. This is an example:
“Trump supporters’ jaw-dropping hypocrisy (opinion)”
CNN
In other words, as the swamp media runs out of unchecked attacks on Trump and as they begin to realize the attacks did not work, I think you will start seeing the media’s anger direct towards Trump’s base. In one final and desperate hope to make them turn on the president.
Sorry guys. The high-water mark of the coup is over. Ebb tide is on and you are losing ground fast.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Bring it!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah baby!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Opinions” are like you-know-whats. Everyone has one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
heh heh. Yeah.
LikeLike
Love that pic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may be correct. My guess is they’ll try to divide us. They haven’t figured out that we are, largely, indivisible. There simply was no other alternative worth voting for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right, Sloth. And we’ve come too far now to be split up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just voted! Lol! At the bottom it says “this is not a scientific poll”! They did this during election! Online polls indicated trump was winning! When they did telephone calls to do polls it was totally for Hillary! Because they pulled in more Dems than repubs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Last poll I took the questioner said “we already have enough people in that demographic -CLICK”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s you’re F&&kkin’ Approval Poll.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That would be a great bumper sticker with his face, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this-I have all the TIMEs with President Trump on the cover.
LikeLike
RON! THANK YOU for this pic! JEEPERS, I love this! HEY! THAT’S MY PRESIDENT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s OUR President!!
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops! There goes the Ol’ “Trump is So Unpopular” narrative…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
This guy gets on my nerves. There is a blurb running on the bottom of FOX today that Schiff for brains is demanding that Trump turn over the tapes by Friday if he has them or he will subpoena them. Good luck with that Schiff.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Schiff controls nothing.
Dems are losing the narrative fast. They and their media fellow travelers.
And they know it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just another hate America Democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the names Larry gives!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Putin’s real C*** Holder.
Just look at those perfect kewpie doll lips.
LikeLike
Pencil neck.
LikeLike
…geek.
LikeLike
They are all dying a very slow and painful death every time they dare ask about our President!
Take this twitter poll that just concluded with 44,954 votes. A liberal with a following of 10,598 snowflakes started the poll. His profile read’s “I’m genderless – does that trigger you? • Otherwise a humanist, designer, writer and technologist.” Dublin City, Ireland
LikeLiked by 7 people
The GOPe never ever saw money like this before our President! They are screwed as well and have no choice but to support his agenda which will absolutely happen!
Our Lion is a cash cow for these bastards. Money talks and BS walks.
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/rnc-fundraising-may-year/2017/06/16/id/796597/
From the article linked above:
The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Friday its total fundraising efforts for 2017 were $61.9 million, raising $10.8 million in May alone, The Hill reported.
“Our fundraising success wouldn’t be possible without the support of our network of loyal grassroots donors across the country and bold leadership from President [Donald] Trump and Congressional Republicans,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel wrote in a statement.
RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn echoed McDaniel’s sentiments, stating, “Breaking yet another fundraising record would not be possible without the unwavering commitment from Republican supporters, who know the president and Republican leadership are dedicated to improving and strengthening our country.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Meanwhile Uncle Mitt Romney is interviewing Biden on bi-partisanship.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rush is right on this one, Bi-Partisan just means the republicans go sit down next to the democrats. The democrats don’t stand up, they move their chairs back a lil’ further to the left.
LikeLiked by 5 people
RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn echoed McDaniel’s sentiments, stating, “Breaking yet another fundraising record would not be possible without the unwavering commitment from Republican supporters, who know the president and Republican leadership are dedicated to improving and strengthening our country.”
Well, one of them is…
LikeLiked by 5 people
One.
LikeLike
ABSOLUTELY, Felice gets it.
Yes, many of these republicans are traitors. The reason they do that isn’t because they’re evil, it’s because they like money.
If they see it’s profitable to like Trump, many of them will support Trump and his agenda.
The only pressure necessary on these clowns is CONSTANT FINANCIAL PRESSURE. Remind them at every turn that you only give money to President Trump, President Trump is where the money is.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Agree: my cash goes directly to President Trump. He can dole it as he sees fit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have my latest RNC money request signed with a note advising them moola for them, I give to President Trump ONLY. Sealed and in the mail tomorrow.
LikeLike
“no” moola for them
LikeLike
I wouldn’t give the rnc one thin dime until McConnell and Paul Ryan are gone and the party backs real constitutionalists. Until then I’ll give to those I want to win, not those who are dirty backstabbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we win the GA Spec Elec, flep, these guys are just toast. Would be a nice final touch heading into 2018.
LikeLiked by 9 people
MAG not sure you saw my post on the Presidential Thread earlier this morning (12:24 am). I have no doubt about GA 6!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I saw it, flep, and I love it! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
If that includes trigger laughter, that would be an affirmatory…
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s not even American!
Oy!
LikeLike
I voted! Hope you did too! 🙂
It would be GREAT if Trump used the results in tweet in some way. Hopefully, CNN won’t add tons of extra votes via bots or trickery.
Let’s get everybody to raise it to 90 percent votes are Pro Trump! Suck on that, CNN!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The NEW PC opinion it’s become fashionable to DUMP ON CNN/Washington Post/ NYT!
Wouldn’t that be so IRONIC, MSM were doing everything they could do destroy Trump, and it backfired, and made CNN/Washington Post/NYT the “villain” in this continuing saga!
The enemy gets caught by his own traps and self-destructs. We are starting to see it, the MSM is on the defensive now, time to finish them off!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Americans LOVE the underdog!
More and more people are waking up to how it seems like Trump is the only Political Figure who is saying and doing what is RIGHT for AMERICA!
He get’s hell from all sides, the MSM, the Dems, the Reps, Hollywood, BLM , etc.!
Remember the movie ” Mr Smith Goes to Washington”, it was about an “outsider” congressmen feeling that the senate/congress was out of step with helping the average citizen. And the special interest groups tried to destroy him, It became a classic underdog movie. There are lots of these type movies. Americans eat this stuff up.
Go Trump Go
LikeLiked by 2 people
2.5 million votes so far.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN will take it down very soon!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here we go! Half way out!
LikeLiked by 8 people
It only lets me vote once. Actually that would be even better if everyone could only vote once – no double dipping. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me, too, dtzie60.
LikeLike
Too funny. Another fail by the #VeryFakeNews CNN. I love when they eat the crap they try to spread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you want to balance out the inevitable liberal cheating then here’s how you fight fire with fire on these kind of things…
1) First copy the poll page URL: http://www.cnn.com/partners/ios/pages/poll/6_15_survey.html
2) Open up a ‘New Private Window’ from the file menu on a Mac Safari browser.
3) Paste the copied URL in the address field to go to the poll page
4) Cast your vote
5) Repeat as often as you wish by simply closing and re-opening ‘New Private Windows’.
You can accomplish the same thing in most any browser that allows some form of a private browsing window. For example, in Chrome just open a ‘New ‘Incognito Window’ from the file menu.
…you know what to do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN never fails…..
to suck.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perhaps we can choose a day, with some significance, spread the word, and all wear Trump attire while going about our normal routine. Hats, t shirts, signs whatever. Make it solidarity Trump support day. Like 4th of July or something like that. POTUS would see our support and love.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How about any day and every day? We can do some man on the street impromptu interviews. Been wanting to do this anyway. Americans are so funny and will tell ya what they think – and everyone we’ve run across to ask likes Trump45 🙂
LikeLike
I love that woohoo, but I think a specific day might get more attention
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds good 🙂
LikeLike
We need a poll:
Should CNN be permanently shut down for lies and slander?
A) Yes
B) Certainly
C) And there should also be fines and prison time for all involved.
LikeLiked by 6 people
C C C C C C C C C
In case I wasn’t clear – C!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha ha-
A) Yes
B) HELL yes
C) With EXTREME PREJUDICE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This poll represented lyrically:
But don’t ask me what I think of you.
I might not give the answer that you want me to.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ok tim, driving me crazy now, what song is this from. Blues genre I think.
LikeLike
You nailed it Blues/Rock. It’s “Oh Well” by Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac in 1969.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes. Love that song. Thank you so much
LikeLike
That poll result page ought to come with a ‘laugh track’. Anybody savvy enough to add one, please do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait, R-C! Where’s that wonderful black guy with the incredible laugh? In my mind I HEAR him and I can almost SEE him! THANK YOU for bringing him to mind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Henry Davis! Love me some Henry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
FOUND IT, Wend! Found it, R-C! YES! Love me some Henry Davis!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt this Blessed America trusts OUR President 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHO SEZ that Sundance & TCTH doesn’t do “entertainment”? Rallying around our President and our Flag is summa-tha-BEST entertainment anywhere on ANY platform! Makes my neck turn MAGA RED! Plunk CNN with their own magic twanger! LOL! ROTFL! THANK YOU, TREEPERS! THANK YOU, SUNDANCE! PRUNES to you CNN! WINNNNNIINNNNNG! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m surprised they haven’t taken it down, or reset it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can someone subpoena our grandstanding Senator from NY, Chuck Schumer, who some time ago on some media outlet, warned President Trump not to mess with intelligence agencies be cause “they’ll get you six ways from Sunday” or something similar? And demand from him what he meant? Would someone question Schumer about this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Forgot about that. But that would fill in all the leaks nicely.
LikeLike
That should be replayed over and over, everywhere.
LikeLike
Just voted! Here is a short clip for a laugh!
https://vid.me/MS6o
LikeLike
Congratulations CNN! You have just won “The Flying Fickle Finger of Fate” award.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So do I
LikeLike
Thanks for posting this, Sundance. I would not have known since I go no where near CNN. I voted, sent this article on to a list of people. They are voting. Fun!
LikeLike
My mind keeps going back to one thing…
Why are “media/news” organizations allowed to fabricate stories & broadcast fake news which maliciously target & defame a sitting President when there’s absolutely no proof & when it’s been proven they purposely lied?
The people own the airwaves, correct? So why does the FCC allow so called fact based news organizations to blatantly lie about & make up their own “facts”?
Even on the opinion side of it, you shouldn’t be allowed to spew lies when there’s zero evidence
Shouldn’t the FCC revoke their license? They’re not serving we the people, they’re purposely misleading & deceiving them
Doesn’t a news broadcasting license come with some responsibilities & obligations regarding ethical rules of conduct?
This is utterly ridiculous. They’re making an absolute mockery of our tradition of a free & independent press. Again, it’s our airwaves, not the globalist fat cats that own these propaganda companies
Our government never does a damn thing. But of course, since they’re in on the scam
LikeLike
I posted a new POLL 😉 You know what to Do TREEPERS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
2.6 million plus 1!
No!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May several very tough attorney’s step up, file class action lawsuits against each individual network(MSM) and print providers(NYT, WPO, BUZZ etc)for inciting violence, division, hatered, even causing death against the American citizens. Filed in each state, each city.
All evidence has now been written with results recorded showing all the atrocities.
LikeLike