Agenda-Poll FAIL: 2.6 Million CNN Responses, 70% Support President Trump…

CNN is conducting an on-line poll to determine the overall sentiment surrounding whether or not President Trump “should be investigated for obstruction“?

With more than 2.6 million responses so far, more than 70% say NO.

There is also a rather funny irony. The wording of the survey suggests CNN’s admission that an obstruction investigation doesn’t currently exist; while breathlessly reporting 24/7 via their network that an investigation of obstruction must necessarily be ongoing….

“The Mamet Principle!”

