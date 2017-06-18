7th Fleet Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin Press Conference – Collision at Sea of USS Fitzgerald…

Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, answers questions about USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) collision with cargo freight-liner ADX Crystal during a press conference at Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
.
[Prepared Remarks – Transcript] USS FITZGERALD experienced extensive damage and flooding after a collision with the Filipino container ship at 0220 local time, 17 June, approx. 56 nm off the coast of Honshu, Japan.
The damage included a significant impact under the ship’s pilothouse on the starboard side and a large puncture below the ship’s waterline, opening the hull to the sea.
The ship suffered severe damage rapidly flooding 3 large compartments that included 1 machinery room and 2 berthing areas for 116 crew. The Commanding Officer’s cabin was also directly hit, trapping the CO inside.
The crew’s response was swift and effective, and I want to point out – as we stand by the ship – how proud I am of them.
Heroic efforts prevented the flooding from catastrophically spreading which could have caused the ship to founder or sink. It could have been much worse.
The crew navigated the ship into one of the busiest ports in the world with a magnetic compass and backup navigation equipment. 1 of 2 shafts were locked.
Because of the tireless damage control efforts of a resolute and courageous team, the ship was able to make its way back to port safely on its own power last evening.
The FITZGERALD Crew responded professionally as all Sailors are expected to fight the damage sustained to their ship. They are known as the “Fighting FITZ” and the crew lived up to that name.
We owe it to our families and the Navy to understand what happened. Under my authority, I am initiating a JAGMAN investigation into this collision, and I will appoint a flag officer to lead that investigation. There will also be a Safety investigation.
The U.S. Coast Guard is to take the lead on the marine casualty investigation.
We recognize that there are other organizations who have equities in this incident, and we expect they will conduct their own separate investigations. More information on any further investigations will be forthcoming.
I will not speculate on how long these investigations will last.
As you are aware, we have found the remains of a number of our missing shipmates. Our deepest sympathies are with the families of these Sailors.
Out of concern for the families and the notification process, I will decline to state how many we have found at this time. We owe that to the families and friends of these shipmates and hope you can respect this process.
We will update you after all notifications have been made.
We have transferred remains to Naval Hospital Yokosuka. The families are being notified and will be provided the support they need at this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts are prayers.
Their loved ones are what makes this Navy great, so this loss is something we all do feel. The names of the deceased will be released soon.
Unfortunately we don’t have the details regarding the conditions during their final moments, but hope that the investigation may shed some light on that matter.
At the same time, I want to express my most heartfelt appreciation to our Japanese allies for their swift support and assistance.
Japanese Coast Guard ships and helicopters were the first on scene and our first medevac, the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, was accomplished thanks to a JMSDF helicopter.
A second medevac was performed for two Sailors with minor injuries. All three patients are alert and under observation at Naval Hospital Yokosuka.
We set up a USS Fitzgerald Emergency Family Assistance Center within hours, and disseminated the phone numbers to their hotlines through social media and Navy websites.
This support center remains open for chaplain and counselor care indefinitely, 24/7, on the Fleet and Family Support Center’s 4th floor.
But to be clear: my sole focus now has shifted to helping the grieving family, crew and friends of the Fitzgerald.
The Navy family comes together during a tragedy, and I want to thank the entire Yokosuka community rallying their support in these difficult days. Fellow Sailors, family members, and civilian members of the Navy team were all out here last night to welcome FITZGERALD home and provide the crew and grieving families with food, blankets, clothes, and emotional support. MWR, Port Operations, NEX, USO, the Chief Petty Officer Mess, and many others pulled together to help out.
I ask all of you to keep the affected families in your thoughts and prayers, and respect their privacy as we work to get them the answers they deserve regarding their loved ones. (link)
translation ??
LikeLike
Yada yada yada
LikeLiked by 1 person
something fishy…
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/06/something_is_fishy_about_uss_fitzgerald_story_we_are_getting_from_the_media.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
This.
Strongly suspect either Norks or Islamists making a purposeful strike on the ship.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good link smiley. My thoughts, exactly.
LikeLike
They have many Japanese reporters in the crowd so they need to translate what the Commander is saying.
LikeLike
Whisky Tango Foxtrot ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lima Oscar Lima !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
significant impact under the ship’s pilothouse – Kamikaze Philippine captain? sounds like an intentional impact and navy ship could not get out of the way
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still don’t understand how that destroyer let another ship that close. It should be impossible for another vessel in the open ocean be allowed that close to a military ship on patrol. Something or someone screwed up big time.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
The damage far more expansive then what people can see because most of the damage below the water line. 116 in those 2 sleeping. compartments
LikeLike
The rhumb line of that cargo ship looks like 3 commingled EKG’s!
LikeLike
This is like trying to imagine a collision between a Corvette and a bulldozer in the middle of the Bonneville Salt Flats where they both had drivers … during the day? (BOTH ships had radar.)
LikeLike
I can’t understand why they had no warning! At least those poor sailors could have gotten out. This makes no sense to me.
LikeLike
question : does humidity have any effects on radar ?
LikeLike
if the bonneville was intentionally trying to hit the bulldozer – bulldozer cannot maneuver quick enough
LikeLike
Corvette = Destroyer … Container ship = bulldozer … Bonneville Salt Flats = Ocean
LikeLike
marine route of the Crystal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am completely devasted! I pray that the Lord didn’t allow them to suffer. At that time of night, they would have all been asleep. My heart goes out to their families. Father’s will be notified on Father’s Day that their son or daughter died because of this accident. Horrible! Thankfully they will all get proper burials. That may not mean much today, but over the years they will know that the body in the ground or in the mausoleum holds their loved one inside.
LikeLike
It is a tragedy. And we grieve with the thought of the notification of the next of kin.
This was no accident. It can’t be. Systems and controls failed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I too can’t imagine. Spent many a night in a sleeping compartment cot at the waterline. Can’t imagine being impaled like this. God Bless them and their families.
LikeLiked by 2 people
when my turn came to do night watch on the very large yacht I worked on I never took my eyes off the radar. If I did and a tanker was approaching an alarm went off so I find it hard to believe all this. A huge cargo tanker just rammed a destroyer that can go 60 knots. On the West Coast there are huge logs and other debris in the waterand the radar quickly identified all that and it was 10 years ago…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Top speed MIGHT be 60 km/hr … NOT 69.05 mph. which is what 60 knots per hour is. Wikipedia claims 30 knots … 35 mph but we know the classified top speed is higher, but not double.
LikeLike
This is the most troubling part, even though the container ship neither had its running lights or transponder on (that is an action taken willfully) the U.S.S. Fitzgerald still had radar..
LikeLike
I have two basic questions: 1) how could this happen? 2) why did this happen?
LikeLike
Answer to both questions is, “Lil Kim”
LikeLike
They answered everything but what we wanted to know.
LikeLike
Give us the names of the people in the pilothouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more we find out the more we suspect that this was not an accident. Thinking the worse. It is still Ramadan.
LikeLike
“Lil Kim” or mohammedans………….. Plenty in this part of the world, & ramadan isn’t over yet.
LikeLike
It’s a miracle more crew weren’t lost, or even the ship herself. Same question as The Judge, who was manning the pilothouse.
LikeLike
“Among the many lingering questions that should be asked is why was the radar and communication system on the Fitzgerald turned off? Also, why was US navy fleet and related satellite coverage from Hawaii and Guam MIA, and with the ships on collision course, why nobody was alerted especially since 2AM in Japan means it was working hours in the USA. A separate question: what and who was on that Philippine flag containership heading into Tokyo?”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-18/us-destroyer-nearly-sunk-after-deadly-collision-bodies-seven-us-sailors-found
LikeLike