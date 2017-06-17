First Family Head To Camp David For Father’s Day Weekend…

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barron and his grandparents Viktor and Amalija Knavs will spend father’s day weekend together at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

[…] A short drive from the town of Thurmont, Maryland, Camp David covers more than 125 acres, with a cabin for the president and about a dozen cabins for guests. Guests can use tennis courts, a heated swimming pool, a bowling alley and a movie theater. For the golf-loving Trump, there is a single golf hole with multiple tees. (more)

Young master Barron is apparently a fan of the Arsenal Football Club (AFC).

Give him a few years and Barron will be like:

MEDIA: Brazilian man in supermarket pic.twitter.com/QqAbYkWHSj — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 17, 2017

