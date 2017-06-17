First Family Head To Camp David For Father’s Day Weekend…

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barron and his grandparents Viktor and Amalija Knavs will spend father’s day weekend together at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

[…] A short drive from the town of Thurmont, Maryland, Camp David covers more than 125 acres, with a cabin for the president and about a dozen cabins for guests. Guests can use tennis courts, a heated swimming pool, a bowling alley and a movie theater. For the golf-loving Trump, there is a single golf hole with multiple tees. (more)

Young master Barron is apparently a fan of the Arsenal Football Club (AFC).

Give him a few years and Barron will be like:

  1. breener says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    God be with you and keep you safe President Trump

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  2. calbear84 says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Have a great weekend Trump family! You’ve earned it.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Ron says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Big Daddy’s gonna be so dissapointed in that golf hole. When he plays, he plays really fast, hits the ball, goes and finds it, hits it, goes and finds it, moves to the next hole, bam bam bam. He’s famous for this.

    Now all he’s got is the same hole, over and over again???!!!!????

    Welp, we’re gonna have to renovate the entire property.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Tonawanda says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    God bless our courageous President and his family.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. Jimmy Jack says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I am absolutely in love with these belted midi dresses she’s wearing lately. LOVE this look and was happy to see Ivanka with a similar look the other day.

    Sorry for the girl moment. It’s just so nice having such beautiful women in the WH giving us such outstanding and classy fashion examples. I think you’re going to see women start to up their style game as a result.

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      Absolutely!! When I saw our First Lady, I thought ‘shirt dress’! A style from the 50’s (?) when cotton reined supreme and dresses had hems! She looks fabulous.

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
    • Artist says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Yes! Her “predecessor” seemed to have a penchant for clothing more akin to drapes and sofas than fashion!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        June 17, 2017 at 4:43 pm

        Either Michelle Obama had poor taste, or just didn’t know, but her designers did her no favors. She could have worn much more flattering clothes, regardless of body build.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • joshua says:
          June 17, 2017 at 5:12 pm

          Omar the tentmaker from the ME did not have a lot of experience except burkas and camel blankets to work with…fortunately, Michelle was more like the camel and although a burka would have been better, she wanted to out the innate taste she was born with so she would not upstage her mother living in the WH with the chilluns.

          Like

          Reply
        • jackphatz says:
          June 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

          I think she had very limited taste which is fine for everyday jobs so she ended up looking bizarre most of the time. Think back at Laura Bush, even Hillary during the WH days, like Melania they are wearing what looks to be ‘everyday’ styles. Michelle’s either looked ‘polyester’ or over the top.

          Like

          Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          June 17, 2017 at 5:32 pm

          Since I believe she made the final decision on her clothes, it was just her with really bad taste. Oh my gosh, like Lorenetn below, I was really embarrassed at times as well.

          Like

          Reply
      • lorenetn says:
        June 17, 2017 at 4:51 pm

        and the media googled all over her no matter what Michelle wore or how horrible she looked. I remember being embarrassed by some of the horrible things she wore.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      And – the Daily Mail always gives us similar items that are far below the price of our first family income level clothing.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      Mrs. Boss and I noticed women in church are beginning to wear veils again, including some who appear to be roughly of college age. The Melania effect. 100%!

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • corimari2013 says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      I saw that one of the NBC commentators for the Belmont Stakes, Carolyn Manno, wore a sleeveless white tonal-striped dress that looked so much like the lovely dress Melania wore to Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem on May 23.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • ALEX says:
        June 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm

        Women never cease to amaze me. I don’t have this ability as I remind my wife regularly. I do like the dresses for what it’s worth. Sure beats the Yoga pants revolution or revulsion in many cases, although Melania could make that work too…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • NJF says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      I love following FLOTUS’s fashion! She always looks stunning, and she’s so darn distracting. ☺️

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      You’re not alone jj. Love the beauty and their elegance.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      I love the classic style, but clear modesty of the First Lady’s clothes. She is setting an example, one I hope our current culture picks up on. We’ve sexualized little girls and women – well, personally I love a dress, and actually they’re cooler than slacks or jeans. But that’s just me, and no offense intended toward anyone.

      Melania is a very classy Lady.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • maiingankwe says:
        June 17, 2017 at 5:26 pm

        LadyPenguin,
        I cannot see how any offense could be taken by your comment. 😊

        My mum wore dresses for decades here in the U.S. before she finally broke down and started wearing slacks. Should’ve seen the shock on my face when I first saw her wear jeans and then shorts for the first time. I swear the earth shook and rumbled. She held her head high the whole time and I was too scared to ask questions about the sudden change.

        My mum always wore appropriate dresses for the occasion, it was how she was raised in England. And we lived in Wisconsin! Cold winters. She was such a class act. Her manners were impeccable and her graciousness was off the charts. It has got to be an European thing or just old school? It seems both have lost it, but us more so, since Melania is so young.

        I think it speaks volumes about our First Lady Melania, she refuses to bow down to pressure or influence of any kind. She’s stays true to who she is and how she was raised. What a way to honor ones parents.

        And no, I don’t wear dresses, but I’m slowly moving to long skirts. I love wearing my long underwear with them in the winter with some pretty boots. No one can ever know, and it’s like I got one on them if that makes sense. I think my Mum would’ve had to be sitting down if she saw me now wearing one of them.

        The stories I have of my Mum trying to make me into a young lady when I was young, one of them wearing a pretty dress. I wish she could see how even though it seemed I wasn’t listening to her, I heard every word and trying to do the same with my own child.

        Sorry guys my Mum’s birthday was recent, and it just brings up more memories than usual. Have a magnificent weekend and Happy Fathers Day to all of you great Dads out there! Enjoy those handsome ties!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  6. sundance says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Frank says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Is a woman ever more beautiful than when with her family?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. missmarple2 says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I would like to know how long it took them to sweep the Camp David buildings for surveillance equipment. The Marines run Camp David, so I am certain of the safety there.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Speaking of Barron’s attire, remember how quickly the t-shirt he was wearing last weekend sold out? Don’t be surprised if the trend continues. The kid has style and people are paying attention.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • corimari2013 says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Look at Barron’s height in relation to his parents. He is just a few inches shorter than his 6’2″+ father, and he looks to be almost the exact height as his 5’11” mother.
      An impressive 11-year-old boy!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • LBH says:
        June 17, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        He’s gonna be a tall one. I’m guessing 6′ 8″ or 6′ 9″. His shoe size already looks to be the same as President Trump’s…and he’s eleven.

        Like

        Reply
  10. First Last says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Happy Father’s Day PT…enjoy your weekend!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Oh the horrors–Just look at all the money the Trumps are spending this weekend–(I will make a bet there will be at least an article or tweet about trump travel money.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. jat says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    The First Lady has impeccable taste and style. That crisp white shirt dress is flawless.
    Wishing the First Family a wonderful Father’s Day weekend.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. kathycovfefe says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Is Trump carrying his MAGA hat?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. georgiafl says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Wonder if our First Lady has a pistol or grenade in her pocket? She always looks extremely protective and ready to launch an attack on anyone who threatens her cub.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. joninmd22 says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Good weekend for it and the weathers fine and I used live on the flight path for the helicopters.

    Thurmond is a nice town and perhaps the Trump’s get a chance to take in some local color at some future time..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. fedback says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    ‘The Expert’s’ latest 5D chess move ?

    Labour leader Corbyn is a big Arsenal supporter. Now Londoners must open their arms to Trump…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. NJF says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Happy Fathers Day Mr. President!

    Hope they have a relaxing time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Lin Rei says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      I’m so glad the Trump family can spend Father’s Day together away from the world for a weekend. I wonder what Barron will make of Camp David? Hope they enjoy themselves, they deserve it..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  18. lorenetn says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I been thinking about what a shame it is that no magazines seem to write positive articles about Melania’s clothes. She always looks so elegant and beautiful, plus her sense of style is superb. There is a great story here that should be bi-partisan positive, but fake news refuses to cover it.

    We should have been blasted with feature articles about the clothes Melania wore on the recent trip abroad. They were carefully chosen by FLOTUS for each stop. Each outfit had a special significance.

    I feel robbed of the joy of hearing about her selections. The one today is another stunned. So simple, yet so beautiful.

    MSM ignores our beautiful FLOTUS unless, of course, they concoct a fake news negative story about her. Sad.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      June 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      By now in the Obama’s administration there were articles about re-doing the living quarters, Michelle’s favorite designers, the issues Michelle was tackling, on and on.

      Now it’s like Melania is invisible.

      A smart publisher would put out a magazine featuring all of this stuff. The public wants it and no one is serving the millions who voted Trump. It’s so disappointing.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Coldeadhands says:
      June 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Conversely, look at how the mendacious media worked to squeeze the last drop out of their “stories” on the fashionless prior Flotus.

      Like

      Reply
    • JEM says:
      June 17, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      The best part, lotenetn, is that the First Lady’s choice of clothes and how well she wears them speaks for itself. Simply beautiful and worn with natural flair. We love her just the way she is!
      Magazines not necessary to point that out, no Photoshop needed. 😊

      Like

      Reply
  19. maiingankwe says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I believe our young master Barron, is speaking to us loud and clear of who he is and his personality through what he wears. Kudos to him.

    It’s not like his parents will allow the msm to interview him. Thank goodness, even though I wouldn’t doubt Mom & Dad have been asked. Anyways, I don’t think any of the children have spoken at length to the press through any of the presidents. As nasty as our msm is I say good. Leave the young boy alone. I know I will just sit back and enjoy watching young Barron grow from a distance as it should be.

    Like

    Reply
    • McGuffin says:
      June 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      It’s apparent Barron does not like media attention. He sped up to walk hidden behind his Dad when he spied the cameras. Of course he’s smart enough to know that the media are lying pond scum so good for him.

      I agree it will be fun watching Barron grow from a shy lanky 11 year old into the strong, smart and brave young man we know he will be, right before our eyes. What we won’t see is Barron toking a joint and drinking at parties.

      I expect he will be a fashion trendsetter in his own right. Heck, he already is!

      Like

      Reply
  20. Annie says:
    June 17, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    As usual, Melania impeccably dressed, Barron just being a boy and as usual when POTUS stops to salute, tears form in my eyes, chills and pride swells in my heart.
    Thank you dear Lord for delivering to us this man to be our leader.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Katie says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    The WH runs a special every year of how they are decorating for Christmas and every year has a different theme. My mom and I used to watch Laura Bush’s years because she had Scotties and we do, too, and we loved seeing them running around. I can’t wait to watch again this year to see how Melania is going to deck it out.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Ivehadit says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    WE LOVE YOU DONALD AND MELANIA! AND YOUR WHOLE FAMILY! WE ARE WITH YOU ALL THE WAY!
    Happy Father’s Day!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Honeybee says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    So glad the Trumps are getting away from DC for a bit. DJT is a fantastic father….wishes him and his family a blessed Fathers Day.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Honeybee says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Wishing!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Abster says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Hope President Trump and family have a splendid weekend. I would think Barron would have a ball there. He needs a dog!

    Like

    Reply
    • McGuffin says:
      June 17, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      Oh please please I hope they adopt a mutt from the shelter. IF Trump did that the whole Country would be wanting to do that. What a message it would send.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Scotty19541 says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    After a very productive week that saw our fearless leader have his Birthday ruined by a vile libtard I am praying that President Trump and his family have the most wonderful and restful Father’s Day weekend possible! God knows he needs it and deserves it!! God Bless President Donald J. trump and his beautiful family ….. rest easy Boss …. WE HAVE YOUR BACK!!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Publius2016 says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Bugging in the 21st Century is more than physical plants, but includes turning all electronics against you too. The televisions, laptops, lighting, etc… Drones can be the size of ants as well. It is without a doubt that our President, his family and friends has been surveilled illegally, intrusively, and outrageously. The gauntlet he ran to become “45” will be heralded throughout the stars for a millennium…truly original and blessed! MAGA!

    Like

    Reply
  28. filia.aurea says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Is this the first stay at Camp David? I hope they all have a fun weekend, they certainly deserve it. Tons of time to re-imagine and explore.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Bendix says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Poor Melania, having to keep reminding herself to have a big smile on her face for no particular reason.
    It’s actually sexist to demand that a woman smile all the time, but that doesn’t stop allegedly feminist women in the MSM from commenting on her expression all the time.

    I’m glad Melania is able to have a casual and relaxing weekend with her family.
    I’m also glad to see Camp David getting use. It’s a good, old-fashioned American vacation area.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Mike diamond says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    God bless our president and his family ! Makes me thankful to be a american!

    Like

    Reply
  31. McGuffin says:
    June 17, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    AMERICAN. The first word that came to mind when I saw President Trump, First Lady and Barron. Old fashioned American values. Old fashioned American Class. Old fashioned American respect. They’re bringing it back!
    #MAGA (MakING America Great Again)

    Like

    Reply

