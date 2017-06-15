President Trump Delivers a Video Message Prior To Congressional Baseball Game…

Just prior to the congressional charity baseball game tonight, a message from President Donald Trump was broadcast to the crowd of approximately 23,000 in attendance.
Advertisements
Just prior to the congressional charity baseball game tonight, a message from President Donald Trump was broadcast to the crowd of approximately 23,000 in attendance.
So cool, Mr. President. You are truly the best!
LikeLike
President Trump makes me think of a good parent who is involved in the lives of his children. He is present with us during the good times and the bad, always supportive and uplifting. He understands our discouragements and our aspirations, our fears and our hopes, and he cheers us on to greatness.
MAGA! ” Let’s play ball!”
LikeLike
I wonder how his message was received by those in attendance…….
Hopefully at least one camera zoomed in on the Dems to capture all the eye rolling because we all know they just cannot contain themselves, not even in situations like this.
LikeLike