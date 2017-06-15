MAGA Continues – HHS Secretary Tom Price Hosts Healthcare Reform Forum at White House…

While the MSM continues selling the various pitches and talking points of their DC-based deep state operations, the Trump administration continues driving forward on the primary issues that matter to ordinary Americans.
(Via Secretary Tom Price) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., hosted a listening session with Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and medical and healthcare professionals to discuss the challenges that patients and providers face under our current healthcare system.
Secretary Price began the meeting by voicing his thoughts and prayers for Majority Whip Steve Scalise and other victims of the attack yesterday morning. He expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police and to those who protect us every day for their bravery and willingness to serve. Administrator Verma and Doctors Raymond DeCorte and Joe Uddo, two constituents of Majority Whip Scalise, echoed these thoughts.
Attendees of the listening session included doctors and medical professionals who represent many different specialties. Each shared their unique perspective on how Obamacare has adversely affected their practice and patients.
Secretary Price listened to their experiences in complying with overly burdensome Obamacare regulations and treating patients who have either lost their insurance because of Obamacare or who are enrolled in Obamacare, but can’t afford the services they so desperately need. The listening session participants told many similar stories, and each of them stated that now is the time for healthcare reform.
Secretary Price affirmed the Department and President Trump’s commitment to put in place a healthcare system that’s responsive to the needs of patients and a system where doctors, families, and patients are making medical decisions—not Washington, D.C. Secretary Price noted the Administration is committed to improving healthcare in America and to provide individuals and families the relief they so desperately need.
The following individuals participated:
Dr. Joseph Abboud – Orthopedic Surgeon, Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ralph Alvarado– Primary Care Doctor and State Senator, Winchester, KY
Dr. Robin L. Armstrong – Internist, Houston, TX
Dr. David L. Cannon – Orthopedic Surgeon, Germantown, TN
Dr. Raymond DeCorte – General Surgeon, Metairie, LA
Dr. Ada Fisher – Retired Physician, Salisbury, NC
Ms. Tonya Horton – Small Medical Business Owner, Patient, Employer, Bryant, AR
Dr. Thomas Little – Cardiologist, Cookeville, TN
Dr. Ryan Stanton – Emergency Medical Doctor, Lexington, KY
Dr. William Thornbury – Primary Care Physician, Family Practice, Glascow, KY
Dr. Joe Uddo – General Surgeon, Metairie, LA
Dr. Jill Vecchio – Radiologist, Denver, CO
Dr. Anthony Vintzileos – Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Mineola, NY
(link)
I bet the media is all over this and will give it a nice, extensive write up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOT.
Seema is so gorgeous. We have the best Indian women, don’t we?
LikeLike
Those who oppose Trump’s America will lose !!
LikeLiked by 7 people
SD you are absolutely right!
The Republican Senators are starting to sh…t their pants folks!
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-gop-paves-way-for-obamacare-repeal-bill/ar-BBCjqRR?ocid=twmsn
From the article linked above:
Senate Republicans are paving the way for legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fast-tracked the House bill on Thursday, placing it on the Senate calendar and allowing it -as expected- to skip over the committee process.
Senate Republicans are writing their own proposal, but will use the House bill as a shell to get their own bill through the upper chamber. McConnell’s move will allow him to quickly bring up the legislation once Republicans are ready to vote.
“We’ve had plenty of time to discuss this issue. … We’re getting close to having a proposal to whip and take to the floor,” he told reporters during a weekly press conference.
The turtle had his head almost decapitated last week by our President.
One of the two families was from Kentucky. The Governor and his Lieutenant were there to greet the President. Guess who is up for reelection in 2020. The same year our President is up for reelection. He and the Governor get along and have mutual respect for each other. Someone like that with the backing of the WH could easily primly the Senate Majority Leader.
Plus his wife is killing him every night in bed to get Healthcare and Taxes done so that she can get a crack at making history with the $1 trillion dollar Infrastructure plan. Mitch can’t escape it no matter how hard he tries!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ha-his head ripped off by POTUS and his you-know-what by Elaine. Those Asian girls look fragile but they are tough as hell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll believe it (and anything else the Senate says) when I SEE it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its about Time
LikeLiked by 2 people
Under the radar politics.Only Trump could pull it off. As Trump critics chase the imaginary cheese, Trump keeps pumping out the real meat. Don’t blink anti-trumpers, because suddenly one day the realization the whole nation was being completely transformed right under your nose the whole time.
Trump studied Sun Tzu, and he’s using his many tactics brilliantly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to see some of these Legislations pass – getting a little of these “listening” sessions! Time for ACTION!
LikeLike
calm down now….Chinese proverb says: “gently gently, catchie monkey”
LikeLike
It is constantly being reported at various websites that the gop want to dump the ACA but keep the taxes. Well, that’s what this rotten insurance scheme is.. great big taxes to destroy jobs and the middle class. Insurance is NOT healthcare! It is super annoying that the insurance industry can own and dictate to doctors and ruin peoples lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As someone who buried a husband after two years of fighting cancer, and have had cancer myself, I can assure you that good health insurance helps to ease the agony and burden when someone is seriously ill. It gives access to better and faster health care, not having to be on a waiting list when you are terminally ill is a godsend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what are our CHOICES exactly?…
On the one hand there’s Govt run healthcare programs, and on the other there’s the health insurance industry.
LikeLike
I’ve personally over 45 years had no problems with private health insurance companies. I’m sure there are those that have, but as opposed to obamacare, I know which I choose,
Mike
LikeLike
I blame the doctors for this. They let them in as middle man a long time ago. They are the ones who have the skills but they are pretty much allowing themselves to be owned by the insurance companies. Doctors should be offering their patients payment plans that mimic insurance. This is just my opinion.
LikeLike
I’m not sure a doctor’s practice would be a large enough risk pool to be able to offer that. A few serious problems could wipe one doctor out while the one in the next clinic might wind up just treating some broken bones and coughs and sniffles.
Also, the best doctors attract the sickest patients. A payment plan by a good cancer doctor would be like having no insurance because -all- of his patients would be consuming expensive medical care.
Mike
LikeLike
We see huge biases against cheap, effective medicines and high potency supplements. Especially in cancer treatment.
Because of our family technical resources, we’ve reduced our costs 98% over “normal” for much better cancer treatment. Our biggest problem is supplies because of FDA interference and nonperformance in simple approvals. And dropped most insurance because it’s not that useful either.
LikeLike
I refuse to go broke over healthcare. I have had a conversation with my God and asked him to please not afflict me with any deadly disease unless He is ready for me to join Him. I will not play the game. In the meantime, I do research and look for alternative cures.
LikeLike
I quit my Medical Practice four years ago because I could see the intrusion of ObamaCare entering into the exam room. Trump’s Team wants to ALMOST make me want to jump back in.
The LESS government supervision of Medical PAYMENT, the better for THE PATIENT. BELIEVE ME on this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
America has needed this voice for a long, long time. Remember Bob Dylan’s “twenty years of schooling and they put you on the day shift”? Well, you don’t need twenty years of schooling to become educated in American and Western values and culture, and there was NEVER anything wrong with the day shift. The steady stream of anti-American and anti-blue collar propaganda, demeaning the men and women who get their hands dirty and the lives they lead (“little boxes made out of ticky tacky”) has been relentless for over half a century.
And one of the best things that can be done for the trades is to deport 10 million illegal aliens as fast as we can. THEY are the ones who wrecked the trades. Buying a hammer and a Skil saw at Home Depot does not make you a carpenter.
LikeLike