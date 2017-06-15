MAGA Continues – HHS Secretary Tom Price Hosts Healthcare Reform Forum at White House…

While the MSM continues selling the various pitches and talking points of their DC-based deep state operations, the Trump administration continues driving forward on the primary issues that matter to ordinary Americans.

(Via Secretary Tom Price) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., hosted a listening session with Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and medical and healthcare professionals to discuss the challenges that patients and providers face under our current healthcare system.

Secretary Price began the meeting by voicing his thoughts and prayers for Majority Whip Steve Scalise and other victims of the attack yesterday morning. He expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police and to those who protect us every day for their bravery and willingness to serve. Administrator Verma and Doctors Raymond DeCorte and Joe Uddo, two constituents of Majority Whip Scalise, echoed these thoughts.

Attendees of the listening session included doctors and medical professionals who represent many different specialties. Each shared their unique perspective on how Obamacare has adversely affected their practice and patients.

Secretary Price listened to their experiences in complying with overly burdensome Obamacare regulations and treating patients who have either lost their insurance because of Obamacare or who are enrolled in Obamacare, but can’t afford the services they so desperately need. The listening session participants told many similar stories, and each of them stated that now is the time for healthcare reform.

Secretary Price affirmed the Department and President Trump’s commitment to put in place a healthcare system that’s responsive to the needs of patients and a system where doctors, families, and patients are making medical decisions—not Washington, D.C. Secretary Price noted the Administration is committed to improving healthcare in America and to provide individuals and families the relief they so desperately need.

The following individuals participated:

Dr. Joseph Abboud – Orthopedic Surgeon, Philadelphia, PA

Dr. Ralph Alvarado– Primary Care Doctor and State Senator, Winchester, KY

Dr. Robin L. Armstrong – Internist, Houston, TX

Dr. David L. Cannon – Orthopedic Surgeon, Germantown, TN

Dr. Raymond DeCorte – General Surgeon, Metairie, LA

Dr. Ada Fisher – Retired Physician, Salisbury, NC

Ms. Tonya Horton – Small Medical Business Owner, Patient, Employer, Bryant, AR

Dr. Thomas Little – Cardiologist, Cookeville, TN

Dr. Ryan Stanton – Emergency Medical Doctor, Lexington, KY

Dr. William Thornbury – Primary Care Physician, Family Practice, Glascow, KY

Dr. Joe Uddo – General Surgeon, Metairie, LA

Dr. Jill Vecchio – Radiologist, Denver, CO

Dr. Anthony Vintzileos – Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Mineola, NY

