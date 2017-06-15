Father of Imprisoned Student Otto Warmbier Thanks President Trump…

The father of Otto Warmbier, the American college student imprisoned in North Korea until this week, spoke today about his experience working with both the Obama and Trump administrations’ to free his son.

During a press conference at his local high school in Wyoming, OH Thursday morning Fred Warmbier outlined how the Obama administration told the family to sit and wait; and contrast against how the Trump administration took action on their requests.

Mr. Warmbier said the Obama administration told his family to “take a low profile.” When asked if the previous administration could have done more to secure the release of his son, Fred Warmbier responded, “I think the results speak for themselves.”

FRED WARMBIER: “When Otto was first taken, we were advised by the past administration to take a low profile while they worked to obtain his release. We did so without result.

Earlier this year, Cindy and I decided the time for strategic patience was over.

We made a few media appearances and traveled to Washington to meet with [Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan] Ambassador Joe Yun at the State Department.

It is my understanding that Ambassador Yun and his team, at the direction of the president, aggressively pursued resolution of the situation. They have our thanks for bringing him home.”

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    By their fruits ye shall know them.

  2. Joe Collins says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Mom and Day, future Trump voters!

  3. kpm58 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Well somebody just stepped in it with the SJWs.

  4. Ziiggii says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    While the doctors said they did not know what, specifically, caused Warmbier’s condition, they said lack of blood flow to the brain is to blame. Kanter said scans showed no evidence of a “traumatic brain injury,” and that Warmbier’s state was likely a result of a cardio or pulmonary arrest.

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/15/otto-warmbier-has-extensive-brain-damage-doctor-says.html

    I want to know what in the hell did they do to this kid?

    • Bull Durham says:
      June 15, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      They drugged him, poisoning his brain accidentally.

      He was very hyper if you ever saw his first videos when captured. That agitated state was probably treated with chemicals to sedate. They overdosed him.

    • LANE says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      So sad. But Obama being best friends with commies would never want to speak out against them. I hope he recovers. Obama is a hateful angry man. His Karma is about to hit him smack in the face.

    • mazziflol says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      I read somewhere he contracted botulism and they administered sleep aids..

      • Ziiggii says:
        June 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

        Yeah I don’t buy that explanation. I agree with the Dad on that point.

      • bflyjesusgrl says:
        June 15, 2017 at 8:58 pm

        Doctors said tests found no evidence of botulism. Obviously that was a lie. One sleeping pill would also not make him a vegetable. They stopped his heart somehow cutting off oxygen to his brain which caused extensive brain damage to all four quadrants. His scans showed NO signs of fractures, old or healing, therefore he was not beaten. NOKO sent a disk with 2 brain scans dated April and July of 2016, so that means whatever they did to him was done in March shortly after his trial. His arms and legs have lost muscle mass which also indicates he has not been active for the last 14 months. They’ve had him on a feeding tube and kept his skin in good condition the whole time. Prognosis is very grim for any type of recovery. I pray that the Lord would miraculously heal this young man’s brain and body, and give his parents the love, strength, and courage to get through this ordeal, in Jesus name, Amen.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      So much sadness. Poor kid, poor parents. My heart cries for them. I saw Elizabeth MacDonald interview General McInerney on FBN and she asked him what he thought had been done to the kid. They all obviously agreed all they could do was speculate, but the General said he suspects they essentially used him as a guinea pig. Either some sort of inhaled gas, or drug. He said not waterboarding.

      • Ziiggii says:
        June 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

        Yeah I know it’s all speculation, hence the wanting to know the specifics, but as a military guy – I can buy into the guinea pig idea. That sorta what I was going after with my post above.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          June 15, 2017 at 8:47 pm

          Yeah, I didn’t know you were military but it seemed like you were going in the same direction as the General. It’s just awful and we civilians have a hard time even speculating because it is not our forte. I was definitely chilled by the thought.

  5. Bull Durham says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    What a tragedy for this family. And a sad loss for America. But it happened under the Fraud-in-chief Obama and his feckless State Dept.

    Now, the medical costs of keeping his body alive will probably bankrupt the family.
    The bills should be sent to Obama.

  6. CO Gal. says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    They actually covered this a small amount on NBC nightly news. The statement the father made that President Trump was key to his release and that the president had called him. Poor kid is in poor condition it sounds like.

  7. Bridge at Remagen says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    I’m sure this will be all over the news./s

  8. snaggletooths says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Have a lot of empathy for this family

    • Maggie says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      I agree – 22 year olds tend to think they are invincible. My own kids did a lot of traveling after university round Asia etc. Of all of the awful news over the past week or so the outcome for this young man and his family has caused me the most sadness.

  9. NJF says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    What a horror. I’m glad the family is warning other parents about these scam “experience trips”

    Obama is evil. Remember Jim Foley? He was back on the golf course in less than 10 minutes after that press conference.

    He was only interested in freeing Bergdahl, and the only reason he wanted to do that was bc he wanted to free more terrorists from GITMO.

  10. georgiafl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    The father seemed to apologize to the questioner for taking President Trump’s call. That irked me a bit.

  11. georgiafl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Life is cheap in China and even cheaper in DPRK

  12. Comrade Mope says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    This is a teachable moment. When leaving the jurisdiction of these United States you leave behind our ‘rule of law’. A new rule of law is applied. In some places questioning begins with what we would consider torture. Chose your destinations well. Don’t put your government in a position where your safety comes at the detriment of all. We take our Rights as a “given”; other countries do not.
    I am reminded of the Greenpeace activists that were thrown in a Russian prison.
    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2013/oct/28/greenpeace-arctic-30-russia-jails

    • Matroidman says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      Sorry about what happened to him, but what was he thinking when he chose to go there? Sometimes you have to use the brain God gave you.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        June 15, 2017 at 8:38 pm

        My heart just breaks for this family. And I totally get your point of view. If I remember correctly, what I heard several months ago from the father is that the kid and a group of friends from college, I think, were traveling and were in China or Taiwan or Singapore or some place like that and they saw this ad for a tour to NK and thought heck yeah, great idea! We’ll take a side trip! Oh dear.

        I think that our popular culture and educational system plays down American exceptionalism o such an extent and plays up how WONDERFUL SMASHING and FABULOUS other “cultures” are and you simply must go and travel and experience how the rest of the world lives because it is just so, so, enlightening. And so people rush out to do it and see it.

        Yeah, whatever. I have no interest in having to squat over a hole in the ground to do my business trying to shoo flies out of my face at the same time, and dining on boiled goat or whatever and risk getting tossed into jail for some unknowable crime.

        But that’s just me, and I am an old grump,

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      I said downthread that I think the idea of American exceptionalism has been so drummed out of the educational curriculum and popular culture that kids who are eager to rush out and see the world have no real clue about what makes this country special and they assume everywhere else is going to be just as safe and secure and the USA.

      Some years ago I had a younger acquaintance who was planning a trip to Canada to protest something or another to do with the “Holy Mother Earth.” I cautioned her that Canada isn’t the US and that they don’t have Free Speech in the way that we do (or used to).

      So I did my best to advise against going to a foreign country and go protesting their government. It seemed fool hardy to me. But of course, she went. And nothing bad happened which is great. And of course Canada isn’t North Korea. But still.

    • AmericaFirst says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Comrade Mope, You brought up something I want to elaborate on: Leaving behind our “rule of law.” That rule of law is what helped make this country great, it is the reason we have been successful and is also the reason so many people from across the globe see our society and want to come here.

      Unfortunately, that same rule of law is what we are very tenuously holding onto, and on the verge of losing completely if anything – ANYTHING – happens to our President. Even with his best efforts and a best case scenario, our rule of law is so severely jeopardized that we will be lucky to keep it.

      I believe that Rule of Law and the frittering away of it is the reason many of us voted for President Trump.

  13. StrandedinCA says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I don’t believe that a 20 or 22 year old kid can finance his own trip to North Korea. Seems like Mom and Dad had to help him out in that respect. I get it that they are mad that this horrible thing happened to their son – but they need to face facts that they helped put him in that situation. A agree with Georgiafl that he seemed to apologize for taking President Trump’s phone call. I won’t be surprised if we see this family bad-mouthing the Trump administration at some point down the road – probably sooner rather than later.

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      They’ve already trashed Pres Obama. So at this point, what difference does it make? /s
      The family obviously has trouble distinguishing real from fantasy, right from wrong, good idea from bad. By the time they do trash President Trump, who will listen?

  14. Tim702 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    If only the past administration would keep a low profile now.

  15. killdozer says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    https://www.commentarymagazine.com/foreign-policy/middle-east/engaging-hezbollah-or-hezbollah-controlled-lebanon/ They tortured him continuously for 15 months, occasionally sending videos of him naked and screaming to U.S. bureaus and agencies in Europe, until his body gave out. In the meantime, Hezbollah used the information he provided to dismantle U.S. intelligence assets in the Levant:< Imad Mughniyah, Hezbollah's international operations chief < It pertains to correlation

  16. Anne says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    This family is going through a terrible ordeal. I watched the press conference by the doctors and though they did not talk about the prognostic (at the request of the family), it is clear that Otto will never recover.

    It seems that Otto and his parents failed to anticipate the dangers of travelling to a country like North Korea. Hopefully, the testimony of the parents will alert families around the country to this reality.

    I wish the best for Otto and his family in those difficult circumstances.

  17. deborah foster says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Just got done watching Tucker Carlson’s interview with the Dad. I could tell at the end that Tucker wanted to cry. He couldn’t look at the Dad because he knew the kid’s prognosis wasn’t good of any recovery.
    No matter who they are, this is a sad story because I know they love their son.

  18. georgiafl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Two of my nephews grew up in Wyoming, OH and went to that high school.

    • georgiafl says:
      June 15, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      I was a child in S Korea when N Korea invaded. My father was and Army pilot teaching SKorean pilots to fly. Mom, my sister and I were evacuated out and my father stayed for the duration.

      The DPRK is evil and was/is a puppet of ‘red China’.

      I’m not able to trust China even yet. Their cyber crime, their cheap, sometimes deadly exports…no thanks..

  19. FlaBeachBum says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I could not help feel sad for this family, listening to the Doctors’ press conference today. Don’t know what the kid was doing over there, but it reminded me of something I had forgotten about. It USED to mean something around the world to hold a US Passport. As in if any of us got into some trouble somewhere, there would be a second thought about what retribution they may face if a US citizen was mistreated. Does anyone remember that or am I mis remembering what it used to mean to hold a US Passport?

  20. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    This kid’s brain has “atrophied” according to TV reports. Unless there is a real true miracle, it is unlikely he will significantly improve.

    A friend’s nephew just passed away, blessedly, two years after he sustained a traumatic brain injury from a hiking accident. He was about the same age as this kid and healthy as a horse. He was in a coma, but with his eyes open and able to make some very minor responses. He kept getting pneumonia and that finally took him.

    Tremendously sad to see a young life taken like this. I hope the parent’s find some comfort in getting their son home with them and knowing he isn’t languishing in a North Korean prison camp.

  21. TONYA PARNELL says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    THE BLAME IS WITH THAT SOB OHOMO

  22. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    And for pity’s sake let’s educate people NOT to go to North Korea.

    I have heard there are three or more Americans still in NK as prisoners. I heard of an American a year or two ago who was traveling in China, hiking, and he was taken by the NK to teach English to some North Koreans.

  23. maga2004 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Anyone thinking like me that he might have been in such despair over his fate that he decided to commit suicide, and they found him in that state? Seems weird that they would have intentionally harmed him; he was a very valuable pawn.

    And again what on earth was he doing in NK?

  24. peachteachr says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    “God is close to the brokenhearted and those crushed in spirit,” Psalms 34:18.

  25. waltherppk says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    The treatment for botulism in North Korea may be regular treatments done by putting a plastic bag over the patients head until they are suffocating and suffering repeated cumulative permanent brain damage until the desired degree of vegetable is the result.

