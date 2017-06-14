Senator Bernie Sanders Apologizes For His Campaign Worker Shooting Members of Congress….

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders apologizes for his campaign worker James T Hodgkison and the attempted mass murder of republicans in congress.
Bernie’s campaign worker James T Hodgkison (66) [pictured left] shot five people:
♦ House GOP Whip Steve Scalise
♦ Zak Barth (congressional aide)
♦ Matt Mika (lobbyist)
♦ David Bailey (capitol hill police)
♦ Krystal Griner (capitol hill police)
.
It will be interesting to see if the Democrats on Capitol Hill continue supporting political violence against President Trump and Republicans now that their supporters have started shooting people.
Advertisements
When we take God out of schools and all things then we as a nation have no moral compass. As I explained to a lady at work who is totally against the 10 commandments posted in our county court house.
“Why are people there?”
To get a divorce? Thou shall not commit adultery.
To get arraigned for theft? Thou shall not steal.
For damaging others property? Thou shall not covet thy neighbors possessions.
For killing someone? Thou shall not murder (yes, the correct interpretation is murder not kill)
For stealing, harming or killing their parents? Well that covers numerous commandments but Honor thy mother and father.
For lying? Thou shall not bear false witness.
Ok, you get the picture. She is a rapid liberal but actually said that it made sense. Well duh lady.
LikeLike
Exhibit Z:
LikeLike
Curious coincidence?
Brad Wenstrup and Steve Scalise were both on the field for the shooting. Wenstrup wrote an article a week ago 6/6/2017: “Human Trafficking: As Easy as Ordering a Pizza”
and
Scalise tweeted a video message on #HumanTrafficking May 25 2017
Rep. Steve Scalise @SteveScalise
The House is taking strong action to protect victims of #HumanTrafficking and to bring child predators to justice.
https://twitter.com/SteveScalise/status/867843578265051136
LikeLike
Apology not accepted. Up theirs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stuff it, Bernie.
You and every other Dem Leader, plus the whole MSM have been pushing this “Resist” crap for months.
WTH did you THINK it was going to lead to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
GOP rep. received threatening email with subject line ‘One down, 216 to go…’ after lawmaker shooting’
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/337782-gop-rep-received-threatening-email-with-subject-line-one-down-216-to-go-after
LikeLike
If this does not rise above the level of shouting fire in a crowded theatre nothing does.
LikeLike
Loretta Lynch on behalf of Senate Democrats. ‘Nuff said:
LikeLike
But “nazis!!” and all of the other garbage rhetoric. While the left is saying things like “even this will not change their views on guns” we’re here again repeating the leftist campaigns have simply gone too far with their violence.
Are there actually any plans which will stop this? And will the “he’s literally Hitler” news people speak into the cameras to tell the world they were wrong to do what they’ve done? I doubt it but I think they should. None will accept the blame for creating this unprecedented political environment.
LikeLike
I would think we can not be many days away from labeling Fake News, MSM and the Democratic Party as terrorist organizations. Nothing to date in public or Congress or Senate to prove their actions differ.
LikeLike
Suspect was ‘always angry’ in messages to congressman but ‘never crossed the line’
Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), who represents the district where alleged shooter James T. Hodgkinson lived, said that Hodgkinson had contacted his office 14 times through email or telephone calls.
…
This one never crossed the line, but he was always angry,” said Bost, who added that his office continues to cooperate with law enforcement.
WOW!
LikeLike
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/2017/live-updates/public-safety/updates-shooting-at-congressional-baseball-practice-in-virginia/suspect-was-always-angry-in-messages-to-congressman-but-never-crossed-the-line/?utm_term=.6f5c14ee9e0e
LikeLike
Oh you just cannot imagine the response to this on Twitter! People were writing:
Happy now @CNN? Happy now @ChuckSchumer? Happy now #ShakespeareInThePark? Happy now @KathyGriffin?
You get the idea! Seems Republican politicians should all go out to the gun range and be sure to arm against VIOLENT RADICAL LIBERAL TERRORISTS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been hitting Twitter and FaceBook hard with similar, I am mad as heck, comments. Everyone should be slamming all guilty parties.
LikeLike
Well I got back in on CBS News comment section and we are actually winning the battle today …. more Trump supporters then Soros trolls!. Maybe they are just keeping a low profile or maybe we are turning the tide?
LikeLike
Let’s hope that somehow this was not a test of public response before going after our President. I know it sounds bizarre, but…..
LikeLike
Leftist assassins are all over the country and all wee weed up and ready to go. Everybody, be careful and govern yourself accordingly. The vichy government is not going to be there when the shooting starts. Keep yer eyes open. Be prepared at all times.
LikeLike
The fascist left fake news DNC pacs NBC, ABC, and CBS own this, as they’ve publicly created this Anti-American political environment at the behest of their globalist corporate fascist masters.
LikeLike
Bernie his fed his base anti-Trump hatred with his over the top rhetoric. He is just as bad as Morning Joe, Rachel Madcow, Kathy Griffen and others in the MSM. He should resign, but if he did most Democrats would have to follow suit.
LikeLike
Bernie Sanders is a phony . He threw his campaign and then champion violence. He had all those people supporting him and then choke!! . A socialist scum.
LikeLike
a reporter on fox news this morning said there was a flyer passed around the capital yesterday about the practice this morning. shooter must have got a copy or heard about them practicing. both teams was practicing at different fields
LikeLike
Mr. Sanders needn’t apologize for this media spawn. It’s media who owes US an apology.
LikeLike