Senator Bernie Sanders Apologizes For His Campaign Worker Shooting Members of Congress….

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders apologizes for his campaign worker James T Hodgkison and the attempted mass murder of republicans in congress.

Bernie’s campaign worker James T Hodgkison (66) [pictured left] shot five people:

♦ House GOP Whip Steve Scalise

♦ Zak Barth (congressional aide)

♦ Matt Mika (lobbyist)

♦ David Bailey (capitol hill police)

♦ Krystal Griner (capitol hill police)

.

It will be interesting to see if the Democrats on Capitol Hill continue supporting political violence against President Trump and Republicans now that their supporters have started shooting people.

