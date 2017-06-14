Senator Bernie Sanders Apologizes For His Campaign Worker Shooting Members of Congress….

Posted on June 14, 2017 by

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders apologizes for his campaign worker James T Hodgkison and the attempted mass murder of republicans in congress.

Bernie’s campaign worker James T Hodgkison (66) [pictured left] shot five people:

♦ House GOP Whip Steve Scalise
♦ Zak Barth (congressional aide)
♦ Matt Mika (lobbyist)
♦ David Bailey (capitol hill police)
♦ Krystal Griner (capitol hill police)

.

It will be interesting to see if the Democrats on Capitol Hill continue supporting political violence against President Trump and Republicans now that their supporters have started shooting people.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, GOP DC Shooting, Legislation, media bias, Police action, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

151 Responses to Senator Bernie Sanders Apologizes For His Campaign Worker Shooting Members of Congress….

Older Comments
  1. ystathosgmailcom says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    When we take God out of schools and all things then we as a nation have no moral compass. As I explained to a lady at work who is totally against the 10 commandments posted in our county court house.
    “Why are people there?”
    To get a divorce? Thou shall not commit adultery.
    To get arraigned for theft? Thou shall not steal.
    For damaging others property? Thou shall not covet thy neighbors possessions.
    For killing someone? Thou shall not murder (yes, the correct interpretation is murder not kill)
    For stealing, harming or killing their parents? Well that covers numerous commandments but Honor thy mother and father.
    For lying? Thou shall not bear false witness.

    Ok, you get the picture. She is a rapid liberal but actually said that it made sense. Well duh lady.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Curry Worsham says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Exhibit Z:

    Like

    Reply
  3. wtd says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Curious coincidence?

    Brad Wenstrup and Steve Scalise were both on the field for the shooting. Wenstrup wrote an article a week ago 6/6/2017: “Human Trafficking: As Easy as Ordering a Pizza”

    and

    Scalise tweeted a video message on #HumanTrafficking May 25 2017

    Rep. Steve Scalise @SteveScalise
    The House is taking strong action to protect victims of #HumanTrafficking and to bring child predators to justice.

    https://twitter.com/SteveScalise/status/867843578265051136﻿

    Like

    Reply
  4. Howie says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Apology not accepted. Up theirs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Stuff it, Bernie.

    You and every other Dem Leader, plus the whole MSM have been pushing this “Resist” crap for months.

    WTH did you THINK it was going to lead to?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Nchadwick says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    GOP rep. received threatening email with subject line ‘One down, 216 to go…’ after lawmaker shooting’

    http://thehill.com/homenews/house/337782-gop-rep-received-threatening-email-with-subject-line-one-down-216-to-go-after

    Like

    Reply
  7. Howie says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    If this does not rise above the level of shouting fire in a crowded theatre nothing does.

    Like

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Loretta Lynch on behalf of Senate Democrats. ‘Nuff said:

    Like

    Reply
  9. Daniel says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    But “nazis!!” and all of the other garbage rhetoric. While the left is saying things like “even this will not change their views on guns” we’re here again repeating the leftist campaigns have simply gone too far with their violence.

    Are there actually any plans which will stop this? And will the “he’s literally Hitler” news people speak into the cameras to tell the world they were wrong to do what they’ve done? I doubt it but I think they should. None will accept the blame for creating this unprecedented political environment.

    Like

    Reply
  10. litlbit2 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    I would think we can not be many days away from labeling Fake News, MSM and the Democratic Party as terrorist organizations. Nothing to date in public or Congress or Senate to prove their actions differ.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Nchadwick says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Suspect was ‘always angry’ in messages to congressman but ‘never crossed the line’

    Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), who represents the district where alleged shooter James T. Hodgkinson lived, said that Hodgkinson had contacted his office 14 times through email or telephone calls.

    This one never crossed the line, but he was always angry,” said Bost, who added that his office continues to cooperate with law enforcement.

    WOW!

    Like

    Reply
  12. shorecastmedia says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Oh you just cannot imagine the response to this on Twitter! People were writing:
    Happy now @CNN? Happy now @ChuckSchumer? Happy now #ShakespeareInThePark? Happy now @KathyGriffin?

    You get the idea! Seems Republican politicians should all go out to the gun range and be sure to arm against VIOLENT RADICAL LIBERAL TERRORISTS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • justme928 says:
      June 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      I have been hitting Twitter and FaceBook hard with similar, I am mad as heck, comments. Everyone should be slamming all guilty parties.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Scotty19541 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Well I got back in on CBS News comment section and we are actually winning the battle today …. more Trump supporters then Soros trolls!. Maybe they are just keeping a low profile or maybe we are turning the tide?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Louisiana Steve says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Let’s hope that somehow this was not a test of public response before going after our President. I know it sounds bizarre, but…..

    Like

    Reply
  15. Howie says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Leftist assassins are all over the country and all wee weed up and ready to go. Everybody, be careful and govern yourself accordingly. The vichy government is not going to be there when the shooting starts. Keep yer eyes open. Be prepared at all times.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Dragon says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    The fascist left fake news DNC pacs NBC, ABC, and CBS own this, as they’ve publicly created this Anti-American political environment at the behest of their globalist corporate fascist masters.

    Like

    Reply
  17. nole2016 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Bernie his fed his base anti-Trump hatred with his over the top rhetoric. He is just as bad as Morning Joe, Rachel Madcow, Kathy Griffen and others in the MSM. He should resign, but if he did most Democrats would have to follow suit.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Paul says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Bernie Sanders is a phony . He threw his campaign and then champion violence. He had all those people supporting him and then choke!! . A socialist scum.

    Like

    Reply
  19. tvollrath66 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    a reporter on fox news this morning said there was a flyer passed around the capital yesterday about the practice this morning. shooter must have got a copy or heard about them practicing. both teams was practicing at different fields

    Like

    Reply
  20. Joe Goldstein says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Mr. Sanders needn’t apologize for this media spawn. It’s media who owes US an apology.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s