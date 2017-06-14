Dramatic Eye Witness Video of Shooting During GOP Baseball Practice…

At approximately 7:00am this morning a man named James T Hodgkisson (66) opened fire on a group of republican congressmen, staff and associates who were practicing for an upcoming congressional baseball game. (Details)
The dramatic eye-witness video (and audio) below captures most of the event:
Is this the guy who says he hadn’t called police bc someone else probably did already?
Yeah, at two minutes he says he assumes people called 911 already.
This is a dangerous trend we keep seeing where people record rather then call 911 for help. That lost time and lack of on scene info could cost lives.
I appreciate the evidentiary value of video but please call 911 first people.
How did he know they were there? Not common onowledge. Who knew what, when.
Thanks to the NYT.
I heard Rand Paul say this morning that only leadership gets Capitol Police security. So, they were there because Rep. Scalise was there. If they hadn’t been there…
Where were they this morning?
They killed the shooter. As Rand Paul said if not for them they’d all be dead.
One office ran toward the still armed shooter, and shot him. What the heck more do you want?
Wow…well…they didn’t say which park, and there are lots of schools and parks there. And we know he was at the YMCA right across the street for the month and a half since he left his home in IL. From Sundance’s link, YMCA members noticed him there ALL the time. He wasn’t scoping out other places, just this one park. Who told him WHICH park the members of Congress practice in?
Wonder if it’s the same place they actually play the game, whenever that is?
No, the game was to be played at Nationals Park in downtown DC.
It’s as if the NYTimes was acting as a conduit to an insider, isn’t it? Isn’t this what the spies used to do to get info across? Put in open news sources and magazines?
We’ve heard he was there for two months – and this article with this info was two months ago. It’s as if he got orders for where to go and what to do from this paper, isn’t it?
Yeah and we’re supposed to be UNARMED.
We as tax payers get the bill for their 24/7 ARMED protection.
What HYPOCRITES!
Yep; and a wall of security around their homes and offices. But they don’t want America to build a wall.
In the linked NYP article, the would-be assassin’s wife claims that he just packed up and left without giving a reason. Not sure I believe that. Might be another case of somebody who knew something, but didn’t report it.
I’m inclined to believe her. He’s a nutjob. Who knows why she remained married to him, but I’d be willing to bet that hardly a word was spoken between them on a regular basis.
Apparently they’ve been separated for a few months.
At least since he went to DC.
Don’t excuse his behavior as being a nut job. He was clearly able to plan this attack out well.
normal sane people don’t plan out attacks like this
Being a nut job does not excuse his behavior. Just because he was able to plan the attack and be methodical does not mean he’s not a psycho/nut job. A person can be a nut job, but not qualify for any insanity excuse. Look at serial killers, many are methodical yet at the same time, they are complete nut jobs.
This is a traditional D vs. R baseball game the Republicans were practicing for. Did anyone find out if the Rs on the team always used this field or if they would randomly select a field to practice? Why was Hodgkinson at this particular YMCA for what seems to me like a waiting game to ambush Republicans? Who told him Rs would practice there, if he was tipped off? He left EVERYTHING suddenly, let his livelihood expire, i.e., he let his Home Inspection license expire after the election, left his wife of 30 yrs, everything. It’s like he went on a leftist jihad suicide mission. Totalitarians use their useful idiots to do dastardly things…and I bet this was one more instance of that.
“leftist jihad suicide mission”—Best description for this event
Yup. Was just listening to a Scott Adams periscope about this very idea.
He saw a tweet from someone who call the shooter “radicalized by MSM,” and Adams agreed that’s what happened here.
I am going to listen to Scott Adam’s periscope now as it sounds as if he is on point.. as usual!
Was he hired to kill?
Did he drive, fly, train, or bus the 800 miles from Belleville, IL to Alexandria?
How the heck can he just leave his business for 1½ months?
Was he sleeping at the YMCA, or just hanging out there to watch the ballpark?
He had no business. Lost his license (home inspector) no business.
There is a post on his facebook thread stating he was leaving his job 12/31/16
He let his Home Inspection license expire in November after the election. He knew what he wanted to do. It was just a matter of getting a Republican target. Who gave him the info on this baseball field in Alexandria…THIS PARTICULAR FIELD which he staked out for he last month and a half while he stayed at the YMCA across the street…the month and a half since he left his wife and home in IL.
I heard this is where they have practiced for years, as this is a yearly charity event for the Repubs. to take on the Dims……
Who were his contacts in the area? Who was his handler?
This was highly targeted attack. Most of these representatives were Trump supporting Republicans as pointed out by someone else here (obviously I wouldn’t put Flake into that category but I could be wrong).
There is much more to this than simply a deranged lefty Bernout. I understand they have been encouraged to be violent and yes, I think they are a threat to our country as well as our safety but there is more to this than that.
Sundance, I trust you will continue to shed sunlight on this.
It appears he did not know for sure as he asked if they were Republicans….
Again, goes to planning.
Probably because they were about to play each other, so he might not have known which team was practicing….
Flake is a Never-Trump flake.
So were the rest of the uniparty puppets there. I guess it’s too bad for them that no one could ever make an insane “leftist” understand uniparty.
Yes, I agree with you Jimmy Jack.
Does a deranged person observe and wait to do his dirty deed for over a month?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump’s birthday was significant to him…ruin his day?
I’m not sure there is much more to it. There doesn’t have to be. Too many unstable people out there and too much inflammatory Leftist hate — this was inevitable. It wouldn’t have been hard to know where to go to kill some republicans. It’s DC after all — you can’t throw a stick without hitting a politician.
It was leaked by A DEM. I guarantee it.
Even as brain dead as the GOP is, they aren’t hooked up with a group like this guy is, called TERMINATE THE GOP or something like that. Obama is LAUGHING at this. SOB.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read this practice for Congressional baseball game has been posted on facebook
The exact time and place was posted? Kinda foolish, if so. Especially considering they’ve been swamped by leftists in their townhall meetings and all the hateful rhetoric and violent imagery coming from the Left.
Wow, incredibly reckless if true. You know, the police wouldn’t even have been there initially unless the majority whip had been there.
You’re giving the McCains in Congress far too much credit.
If he was walking his dog as it appears he probably saw them and heard shits ring out.
Shots – I meant shots. Although the other might have applied too – no judgments. I would have crapped my pants too.
Jimmy Jack, I don’t know how many times I’ve caught myself making the same mistake. It doesn’t matter if I’m trying to use the U or the O, the I always pops in. Gotta laugh though, sometimes it’s more appropriate.
My congressman was on local TV last week talking about how they were practicing early in the mornings. It doesn’t sound as though it was that much of a secret.
Yes. They were practicing for the next day’s charity event is what I heard.
and remember when Sen Tillis fainted on that field a few weeks ago and they took him in an ambulance to the hospital…common knowledge by now
Sen. Tillis collapsed in a 3-mile race on May 17:
http://thehill.com/homenews/333783-tillis-collapses-during-race-taken-away-in-ambulance
Have Obama or Hillary commented yet? Every minute that passes makes their silence more eloquent. Remember the old leftist slogan from the Reagan era “Silence = consent.”? Let’s hold them to that standard.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No. Neither has Chelsea – it’s not an Alex Jones interview so I guess she’s is waiting for polling before acting.
Don’t be fooled. DEMS LOVE it.
This was premeditated.
Hillary’s suck-up bagman Terry McAullife showed up to politicize this shooting.
McAuliffe should take notice of President Trump’s remarks. They were class.
As for McAulliffe’s comments, he was an ass.
Remember….
Hillary said to resist
Obama said to resist
Loretta Lynch said “NEED MORE MARCHING, BLOOD, DEATH ON STREETS”
Democrats own this…
I don’t think you can shame her. This -is- what she wanted, by her own words,
Mike
We need to put them in jail for their crimes. All of them!
Been going on for a while now. Remember back in ’08 Obama “They bring a knife, we bring a gun”?
But Lordy, they’ve ratcheted it up 1000 notches in the past year. With total backing of the MSM.
All Hate All the Time.
There was a lot of gunfire.
I bet it felt like even more for those out in the open, unarmed and targeted. Especially for the ones with their children with them.
Imagine the massacre that could have been, if armed security was not there
Or if the guy knew how to shoot. He was THANKFULLY a lousy shot or many more would be dead and seriously wounded.
Ahh you beat me to it.
It sounds like he practiced before he came… but then couldn’t once he was near DC. There is a big difference between shooting at a target and a moving person. Shooting at moving objects is what police and others who are interested train to do.
Without opposing fire, all he had to do was walk up to the first base dugout where they were hiding…
Exactly! If those two police officers had not been there, I can only imagine what the result would have been…hell the guy would have been more successful with a handgun…he simply could have ran across the field right up to the guys and shot them point blank. He would have gotten a few had they been standing in a group before the cops got to him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, thank God. I would have been devastated for all of them but as all of you longtime Treepers who’ve seen my posts know, I have a special place in my heart for Rand Paul.
Thank God this cretin couldn’t hit what he was aiming at.
I thought I heard two different types of gunshots. Can anyone identify the sounds?
That dude was in the line of fire more than I think he realized. Kudos to him for this. As for the ahole shooter, good riddance to bad rubbish.
If I was walking my dog in the area and heard and saw what was going on at the diamond, I would be OUTTA THERE, not filming.
Clear the area and call 911. Never assume someone else has called for help.
My 9 yr old puppy Lulu shakes with fear when a soft covered magazine slips off the low coffee table onto the rug. I cannot imagine how she’d react to gunfire.
That video is so disturbing. I’m sick over this.
I counted at least 67 rounds(I think). Where did he get gun, ammo? Was he tipped off to GOP practice site? Recruited?
Every shot was fueled by the hatred stirred up by the democrats and the media. The media has to be made to understand their part in this.
Eveery shot fired was a premeditated shot with the intent to murder a GOP congressman.
No trial needed.
Justice served, quickly.
This was a political assassination and I believe it was at the behest of the Deep State operatives who grow more desperate every day to cover up their crimes.
They sent a message this AM – we can get at you anywhere, anytime, in daylight with your kids watching.
An act of terror.
Any act of terror anywhere at this point is likely to have a deep state connection, no matter where…
Because globalism.
People don’t like to talk about that though, which is only good for deep state.
“What a way to start the f*%n morning”
Ain’t that the truth 😞
Not to take away from the seriousness of this, but did anyone else think the cameraman sounded just like Ricky from Trailer Park Boys?
Honestly, Dizzy?
Seeing Scalise laying helpless on the ground was heartbreaking. It wasn’t until the others ran to his aid that I started sobbing.
I can’t imagine the emotional trauma of those that witnessed this event. I saw that Scalise’s condition had been lowered to critical. This is terrifying.
The hip cavity is the largest and can hold a lot of blood. I pray that Senator Scalise will recover. Cold anger here in Louisiana.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted the links somewhere. I’ll find them. Rep. Wenstrup was the other one. He wrote an article against human trafficking just last week
I hope it both scares and infuriates the Republicans in Congress to wake up to the evil forces in our country who will kill them and anyone who gets in their way and actually do something about it.
Push back against this Deep State coup that we are witnessing play out on our televisions during these hearings daily.
Expect no change. Denial is overpowering for these people. All it will mean is an increase in security, not change in attitude.
I’m already seeing Twitter and Facebook posts claiming this was orchestrated by Trump to distract from Russia.
These people are literally insane.
LikeLiked by 14 people
They really do not care, do they? They are really more interested in destroying our country than helping lift it up. We need make sure Bernie Sanders message is not going to fly anymore so they better get to work.
Yes, but not just mentally ill, they are insane in a very vile, evil way….
Someone else wrote a Twitter comment that said something like, ‘One down, two hundred and [something] to go.’
That person should be found and put in jail.
I do believe it was orchestrated but not by Trump – by those who created the fake Russia narrative in the first place and who leaked.
The left will believe any nonsense they hear that fits their agenda regardless of evidence or facts. That is more scary than anything. They’re dangerous.
Lesson to be learned…Lock n’ Load NO MATTER where you go!
Can’t do that in Washington D.C. thanks to the liberal lawmakers.
What about Alexandria? These people need to be able to protect themselves.
There are just no words after watching that video…
Yes, you are right CathyMAGA…quite disturbing and very sobering.
Yes. Very. This video is very disturbing, sobering.
Oh, dear God, the shooting went on forEVER. Constant prayers for the victims.
A naive question for safety experts: could someone have driven the black SUV toward the shooter and run him over? I know there were obstacles, and it’s different for those actually in the heat of the moment, but the sound of the SUV crashing through fences and dugout shed(s) would at least, perhaps, have distracted the devil doing the shooting so that one or two victims could have been spared. Probably twenty reasons not to do it; just wish there were creative ways for us (as we are all clearly in danger now) not to be quite so helpless.
If there were only two police it would have been hard and stopped them from shooting which would not be the best tactic. They needed the SUV for cover. And unless it had a bullet proof window system they could have been shot.
Rand Paul says this is a bi-partisan game and they all have a great time together, getting to know one another.
I say that unless every single Democrat stands up before Congress and denounces all the violent speech, stupid stage plays, gossipmongers, college professors teaching hatred, AND gives an apology for their collusion, no more GAMES, buddy, of any kind with the leftie filth.
Republicans need to lose their wimp act and denounce all Dems who do not apologize!
Are you kidding? Republican reps like Barton (TX) are falling over themselves taking partial responsibility for the tone in Washington saying “we need to take a step back.”
Is he ia RINO (I don’t know him). If so, he does need to take a step back as do all Ds.
I could have reached through the TV and smacked his face, shooting victim or not. Both of them in that presser as a matter of fact,
Exactly. Nothing will change. If anything, republicans will become more timid and less outspoken. (Is that even possible?)
Uhmmm, you forgot the mock beheading of the President.
“…stupid stage plays…” covers it, Southern. But thanks for spelling it out.
Shooters social media is taken down. Glad we got to it so fast.
Thanks again to the person who got it. We need to make that SOP around here whenever these things go on and share w CTH ASAP.
Boy, ain’t THAT the truth.
Nicki Haley, you got anything to say about this…. huh?
As of yesterday, AmEx refused to pull their sponsorship. Lame reasoning.
File Complaint with them. I did. Via Chat.
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/american-express-refuses-pull-funding-nyc-public-theater/
Nolte has been on fire all day.
IMO, it’s sick that the baseball game is still going to be held tomorrow. They don’t even know what kind of shape Scalise will be in but “hope he can watch”.
Cancel the game til you KNOW he can watch and is safely out of danger.
This feels like the London Mayor “show must go on ” crap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shortly after that you will hear from several sources: “See how well we can get along? Everything was just fine until THAT guy came to Washington.”
Count on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Then they will vote for more funding for their personal security…………..and deny americans the right to carry, a border wall, deportation of criminal illegals.
Its part of the Democratic play book so they can look like the winners by stepping over bloodied bodies. I pray President Trump is being constructive with his cold anger and we see the Democrats & MSM facing the Justice they have earned.
Agree. Sick. No sense of decency. Proper protocol. Let’s hope their isn’t a second shooter lurking.
Agree with you completely. It’s really not appropriate to be doing that anymore.
Let’s hope none of the Trump’s go with the kids to show they will not be cowed by fear.
Idk, I don’t believe we should let terrorists win by cancelling events. It emboldens them. This shows resolve. But I also understand your point.
Maybe the difference here is no one is saying this should be accepted bc it’s “part and parcel” of life as a Congress member in America.
There was a dog park next to the ball field. On FOX & Friends, it was reported that people grabbed their pets and hit the dirt. Seems like that’s what this guy did.
Rep. Wenstrup, who had been a combat surgeon in Iraq, said he felt like he was back in Iraq on the field of fire – but without his weapon.
Horrible.
I think he and Mo jumped in to save people. One used a belt as a tourniquet.
A dramatic and horrific way to learn what it’s like to be under fire. Real fire! Our military, police officers, border patrol, and countless others are up against this every day.
My heart goes out to those who had to experience first hand the paralyzing terror of being an intentional target of evil and having to watch helplessly unable to offer aid while a friend bleeds out.
I pray that everyone there today recovers physically and emotionally. I also pray that something good will come out of this.
Amen. Typing with tears in my eyes. God, bring justice and sanity to our nation🙏🏼
Now I know what it must have felt like for poor hillary when she came under sniper fire getting off that helicopter… wait…WHAT??
Sorry never mind.
May every person there under the onslaught of 10-minutes of firing SUPPORT President Trump’s agenda to make America safe again in whatever way he deems necessary.
If they don’t, it’s dereliction of duty.
Off topic, but important. In the region of NY near where I live, a muslim man was arrested today – had multiple stashes of illegally owned firearms, and lots and lots of ammo. http://www.pressconnects.com/story/news/public-safety/2017/06/14/weapons-bust-da-announcing-arrest/393688001/
One can bet he wasn’t going squirrel hunting with that armament.
If he’s charged under NY laws he should get some serious time.
Seeing these congress critters on Fox at this press conference for the baseball game is sickening. The democrat Doyle is talking BS about bipartisanship along with the republican Barton. The leftwing nut jobs in Congress have gotten on the house/senate floor and said the most disgusting things about republicans and Pres. Trump. Yesterday some black democrat congressman was calling Trump supporters racist. The mayor of Jackson, WI took down VP Pence and Pres. Trump pictures. They encouraged this behavior today with THEIR rhetoric. Now they pretend to pray for photo ops and talk about unity only so they won’t have a mass firing of democrats in November 2018. This while their insane base is celebrating the shooting of five people on the internet. The democrats need to be held accountable for their nastiness starting with people like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama (they bring a knife, we bring a gun), Tim Kaine and Loretta Lynch….along with they Stephen Colbert types, the fake news MSM and the rot gut in Hollywood.
It seems already apparent that the underlying message the chattering classes and die-hard UniParty members intend to get across over the next several days: “We’re all victims. Everything was just fine around here until that Trump guy came along.”
There is nothing more cowardly than an armed individual attacking unarmed people. I believe he didn’t know there would be security there and apparently it was only there because a House leader was there. If it had just been the regular people, there would not have been any security. I am grateful that this hate filled psycho got instant justice for his evil crimes. In my opinion, this nutjob had help and I would like to know who aided and abetted him; perhaps the investigation with REAL investigators will flush them out.
Let’s lose the ‘psycho’ and ‘nutjob’ talk about this guy.
He’s neither. (although they’d like you to think he is)
He’s a typical leftist being driven to do exactly what the party of his choice and the media has been pushing and prodding them to do since Donald Trump was overwhelmingly elected President.
There’s more of them out there. Be prepared.
MAGA
“Nutjob” is sort of redundant when we’re talking about leftists anyway. Goes with the ideology.
I guess you didn’t read the interview that Gateway Pundit conducted with his neighbor about the constant calls to the police on him. In one instant, he was shooting at the feet of his daughters boy friend and in another instance, the police confiscated a shotgun when he pulled it on his daughter and some of her friends.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/tgp-exclusive-interview-shooters-neighbor-tires-slashed-police-called-multiple-times-gunfire/
That is not rational behavior from my perspective. It’s not an excuse, it’s what it is and is the type of people the left are trying to get motivated to do violence since they are already prone to do so.
When seconds count, help is minutes away.
Maybe more if people don’t shut off their cameras for a moment and call 911!
This really annoys me. If you watch these kinds of videos it happens all the time.
Media promoted dissent and Hollyweird make-believe political violence has consequences. Indoctrinated pea-sized human brains are incapable of separating reality from fiction.
Let me guess what Paul Ryan’s legislative response will be =
Increased funding for the Capitol Police to hire more security for Congress, increased spending to fortify Congressional building, offices and tougher criminal penalties for acts against Congress.
He sounded so insincere this AM. I watched his whole speech and he had not one ounce of authenticity or sincerity in his voice. He looked like he wanted a pat on the back from Pelosi when he was done.
These weak men make me sick.
I thought Ryan was awful today. And Pelosi was disgusting: HER Italian-amiercan heritage, HER Sunday prayer habits…..
she needs to join “I’m with HER” in jail.
IDIOT! There’s a reason why they call this a “portrait” shot, because it’s meant for a PORTRAIT. When was the last time you had your TV in an upright position? Movies are to be taken in landscape!
That’s almost important relative the everything else surrounding the story. Seriously?
yes.
Now see there.. if the guy videoing was armed, instead of filming he could have flanked the perp and neutralized the situation much sooner..
Excellent point. Happy someone made it. I’d rather shoot at that guy with a gun than a camera anyday.
FBN anchors lecturing viewers “we need to take it down a notch”……………………………….smh…….
They’ve been vomit inducing all day. I’m really disappointed in Melissa Francis. She’s normally reasonable.
I switched to OAN. I couldn’t take it anymore.
The mental illness is pouring out of every “progressive lib” twitter comment about this.
They condone this.
Huffpo contributor’s comment re. the shooting “F*ck Steve Scalise”:
Despicable.
Just when you thought liberal behavior could not be more vile and disgusting; the next day arrives.
Remember, these are the “adults” who should be in charge of socially engineering all of our lives.
Seem like a bunch of Chicago mob scum to me.
The Chicago mob was/is like a group of choir boys compared the the domestic and international Left.
shut down public schools for a start. turn them all loose in the streets to destroy each other…winner take all….let me know when it is over.
If Trump is “Hitler” and Trump Movement people are “nazi’s”; then killing us is a good thing, right?
Wonder if these pundits uttered the same vile accusation during the same time period?
Usually they use the same sound bite simultaneously during the same 24 hour news cycle.
Early in the campaign, Trump was compared to George Wallace by 17 or more pundits on the same day.
Over and over they seem to spew their ugly little catch phrases and memes at the same time.
Orders from headquarters. Probably Soros, Clintons or the Bush globalist cabal.
Wherever/whoever their ideas and words come from is an ugly, evil entity.
I wonder if anyone has kept some sort of a list of who said what about Trump and when. Like an Excel spread sheet or something. Hopefully some weaponized autist on 4chan or Reddit has.
Thanks for posting these in one place, Bob. And we all know there are more where they came from.
And yes, if Trump were really Hitler and his supporters were really NAZIs then of course one would expect sane people to react against and #RESIST.
Which is EXACTLY why CNN/MSM and the Dem Party need to be held accountable.
This is happening because they are lying to and inciting gullible and/or hateful people.
And they KNOW it.
I will not be accepting any “apologies” from Dem reps. Their apologies are worth sh*t. They didn’t speak out at any point during the past year? Save. It.
Too late.
The bigger problem is the GOP who are going Rodney King; no outrage, no anger…all capitulation…………
I definitely agree the GOPe are an equal problem. Don’t know if they are a “bigger” problem, but definitely equal.
Them and their mouthpieces like Neil Cavuto. Apologists for Hate Mongers.
Rep. Scalise was down for so long, he could have bled out if the shot hit an artery. Or he could have been hit again. Will anyone learn from this? No, the Dems will continue to blame guns while totally ignoring how they themselves incite violence and bloodshed by encouraging and enabling unstable followers to carry out their wishes. Include Hollyweirders in that bunch too. To me, when they spew real hate messages to the nation, they are accessories to the crimes.
If they got that tourniquet on him quickly enough he may live but lose his legs.
Early analysis with commentary about the right and left.
https://kakistocracyblog.wordpress.com/2017/06/14/the-lefts-national-pastime/
I didn’t know there was a new thread! This belongs here, especially following those videos above showing how mass media and the elitists delude and endanger lives of Americans for self-virtue signalling.
Bernie and the Democrat entertainment shills who have massive power over the gullibles telling them their lives are inadequate unless they live in extravagance like they can, are at fault. Bernie’s and their apologies are NOT ADEQUATE to absolve them – they must put action into their apologies to remedy and stop the incitation of Americans to believe their lives are worthless unless they live in emulation of Hollywood and on the backs of middle-class working families.
I just read about Bill Gate’s massive mansion and it’s literally a villa fit to house the whole of Syria. Same with islands owned by Beyonce, none of which these gullibles have access to. In fact, Gates auctioned off a tour of his mansion to one of his employees at $35,000. It wouldn’t be so bad except these are the same elitists claiming the very same middle-class employees and families need to pay up to “feed the ‘poor’ “. 30% of their income still leaves vast stores of savings for them, not so for middle-class families. If Gates and Beyonce gave up 30% of their private property for housing the poor, they would still have umpteen other residences and exclusive luxury habitats in which to reside safely. Not so for middle class who can barely find room for each member of their family, sharing space.
This false incitation to unhappiness and violence by political leaders and the entertainment industry for virtue signalling has to stop!!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-post-warns-on-trump-hitler-was-elected-too/article/2584617
Texan Rep. Williams (Ft. Hood) is giving a presser…..void of anger. no outrage….all capitulation….
He just gave the shooter a pass; “I don’t think he had a political issue”………smh…………..
Capitulation !
RIDICULOUS!
Wow! Watching that video made it so much more real for me. I cried watching Congressman Scalise laying on the ground while this POS was continuing his barrage. I hope and pray that his wife and two beautiful kids never watch this video and see their dad lying on the ground bleeding out.
I live in NYC and can’t wait until I can finally retire in 11 years and move to either Jacksonville, FL where my wife and youngest daughter live or to Texas. I made sure my wife has multiple weapons in our house. I have nothing in NYC. Scary times!
It’s heartbreaking. Strong prayers for Scalise’s quick and full recovery.
Please move to JAX, Flepore.
We need to keep our voting #’s up in this area.
sunnydaze good news, I am registered to vote NOW in FL because we purchased a home. I also have a FL driver’s license. I dropped myself from the roles in NY. I can’t wait to vote for Governor Scott in 2018 when he takes Bill Nelson out as a Senator as well as the local Republican Congressman that will be running to be reelected in the district that my wife lives.
2020 will be a joyous vote for me when I can vote to reelect our President and my vote will count!
There is a person who was hit numerous times – I don’t know which one. I can’t imagine surviving that but I pray he will.
A special prosecutor should be named to investigate political violence. Including the Seth Rich murder.
This continued pushing of hatred of anyone with wealth is incredibly dangerous and has been going on since Obama got in office. And to those at the bottom, everyone else looks wealthy.
Doesn’t the CIA/FBI routinely infiltrate these protest groups? The more I see the more suspicious I am who this guy really is.
I read it was Brad Wenstrup = I think they got the name wrong here.
Fate and a purpose from above. He may have saved his life. If it ws him out there while shooter was active, he deserves presidential recognition.
Cowering on the ground while an active shooter takes pot shots, with nothing but your camera and your dick in your hands, it can’t be a good feeling…
O.M.G.!
Do people see now why “Dem Apologies” will be worthless at this point?
They’ve unleashed this sh*t. They’ve been working at it for over a year now. Not.One. Dem rep pushed back on the Hate. Not. One.
Multiple opportunities to do so.
They can’t win elections so now they’ve got to just wipe the competition out.
This is so sad, and so totally predictable. This tragedy is a consequence of the continuous hate speech from the left aimed at President Trump and Republicans. The media has convinced millions of Americans that Mr. Trump and his campaign staff colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. It is a perfectly ridiculous meme and was only cooked up by John Podesta to explain how with a two to one money advantage, the press pounding her opponent while promoting and endorsing her, she nevertheless lost the election.
Hero!
Obviously Donald Trump broke this poor man (the shooter). Where’s Lisa Bloom?
