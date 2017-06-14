Dramatic Eye Witness Video of Shooting During GOP Baseball Practice…

At approximately 7:00am this morning a man named James T Hodgkisson (66) opened fire on a group of republican congressmen, staff and associates who were practicing for an upcoming congressional baseball game.   (Details)

The dramatic eye-witness video (and audio) below captures most of the event:

  1. Jimmy Jack says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Is this the guy who says he hadn’t called police bc someone else probably did already?

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Yeah, at two minutes he says he assumes people called 911 already.

      This is a dangerous trend we keep seeing where people record rather then call 911 for help. That lost time and lack of on scene info could cost lives.

      I appreciate the evidentiary value of video but please call 911 first people.

  2. smarty says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    How did he know they were there? Not common onowledge. Who knew what, when.

  3. Martin Adamson says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Have Obama or Hillary commented yet? Every minute that passes makes their silence more eloquent. Remember the old leftist slogan from the Reagan era “Silence = consent.”? Let’s hold them to that standard.

  4. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Remember….

    Hillary said to resist
    Obama said to resist
    Loretta Lynch said “NEED MORE MARCHING, BLOOD, DEATH ON STREETS”

    Democrats own this…

  5. QuestGirl says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    There was a lot of gunfire.

  6. Xroads says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    That dude was in the line of fire more than I think he realized. Kudos to him for this. As for the ahole shooter, good riddance to bad rubbish.

    • corimari2013 says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      If I was walking my dog in the area and heard and saw what was going on at the diamond, I would be OUTTA THERE, not filming.
      Clear the area and call 911. Never assume someone else has called for help.

      • Mary Kate Conly says:
        June 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        My 9 yr old puppy Lulu shakes with fear when a soft covered magazine slips off the low coffee table onto the rug. I cannot imagine how she’d react to gunfire.

        That video is so disturbing. I’m sick over this.

  7. neilmdunn says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I counted at least 67 rounds(I think). Where did he get gun, ammo? Was he tipped off to GOP practice site? Recruited?

  8. Patriot1783 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    “What a way to start the f*%n morning”
    Ain’t that the truth 😞

  9. trumpsbamagirl says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Seeing Scalise laying helpless on the ground was heartbreaking. It wasn’t until the others ran to his aid that I started sobbing.

    I can’t imagine the emotional trauma of those that witnessed this event. I saw that Scalise’s condition had been lowered to critical. This is terrifying.

  10. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    I’m already seeing Twitter and Facebook posts claiming this was orchestrated by Trump to distract from Russia.

    These people are literally insane.

  11. psadie says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Lesson to be learned…Lock n’ Load NO MATTER where you go!

  12. CathyMAGA says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    There are just no words after watching that video…

  13. JC says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Oh, dear God, the shooting went on forEVER. Constant prayers for the victims.

    • JC says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      A naive question for safety experts: could someone have driven the black SUV toward the shooter and run him over? I know there were obstacles, and it’s different for those actually in the heat of the moment, but the sound of the SUV crashing through fences and dugout shed(s) would at least, perhaps, have distracted the devil doing the shooting so that one or two victims could have been spared. Probably twenty reasons not to do it; just wish there were creative ways for us (as we are all clearly in danger now) not to be quite so helpless.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        June 14, 2017 at 4:54 pm

        If there were only two police it would have been hard and stopped them from shooting which would not be the best tactic. They needed the SUV for cover. And unless it had a bullet proof window system they could have been shot.

  14. Lucille says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Rand Paul says this is a bi-partisan game and they all have a great time together, getting to know one another.

    I say that unless every single Democrat stands up before Congress and denounces all the violent speech, stupid stage plays, gossipmongers, college professors teaching hatred, AND gives an apology for their collusion, no more GAMES, buddy, of any kind with the leftie filth.

    Republicans need to lose their wimp act and denounce all Dems who do not apologize!

  15. mazziflol says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Shooters social media is taken down. Glad we got to it so fast.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Thanks again to the person who got it. We need to make that SOP around here whenever these things go on and share w CTH ASAP.

  16. NJF says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:11 pm

  17. sunnydaze says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    IMO, it’s sick that the baseball game is still going to be held tomorrow. They don’t even know what kind of shape Scalise will be in but “hope he can watch”.

    Cancel the game til you KNOW he can watch and is safely out of danger.

    This feels like the London Mayor “show must go on ” crap.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      It will be a great UniParty event. A sign of unity and solidarity. A special kumbaya moment.

      Shortly after that you will hear from several sources: “See how well we can get along? Everything was just fine until THAT guy came to Washington.”

      Count on it.

      • Bob Thoms says:
        June 14, 2017 at 4:31 pm

        Yep. Then they will vote for more funding for their personal security…………..and deny americans the right to carry, a border wall, deportation of criminal illegals.

      • growltiggerknits says:
        June 14, 2017 at 4:46 pm

        Its part of the Democratic play book so they can look like the winners by stepping over bloodied bodies. I pray President Trump is being constructive with his cold anger and we see the Democrats & MSM facing the Justice they have earned.

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      Agree. Sick. No sense of decency. Proper protocol. Let’s hope their isn’t a second shooter lurking.

    • NYGuy54 says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Agree with you completely. It’s really not appropriate to be doing that anymore.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Let’s hope none of the Trump’s go with the kids to show they will not be cowed by fear.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Idk, I don’t believe we should let terrorists win by cancelling events. It emboldens them. This shows resolve. But I also understand your point.

      Maybe the difference here is no one is saying this should be accepted bc it’s “part and parcel” of life as a Congress member in America.

  18. jakeandcrew says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    There was a dog park next to the ball field. On FOX & Friends, it was reported that people grabbed their pets and hit the dirt. Seems like that’s what this guy did.

    Rep. Wenstrup, who had been a combat surgeon in Iraq, said he felt like he was back in Iraq on the field of fire – but without his weapon.

    Horrible.

  19. GForce says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    A dramatic and horrific way to learn what it’s like to be under fire. Real fire! Our military, police officers, border patrol, and countless others are up against this every day.

    My heart goes out to those who had to experience first hand the paralyzing terror of being an intentional target of evil and having to watch helplessly unable to offer aid while a friend bleeds out.

    I pray that everyone there today recovers physically and emotionally. I also pray that something good will come out of this.

    • Landslide says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      Amen. Typing with tears in my eyes. God, bring justice and sanity to our nation🙏🏼

    • Rock Knutne says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      Now I know what it must have felt like for poor hillary when she came under sniper fire getting off that helicopter… wait…WHAT??

      Sorry never mind.

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      May every person there under the onslaught of 10-minutes of firing SUPPORT President Trump’s agenda to make America safe again in whatever way he deems necessary.

      If they don’t, it’s dereliction of duty.

  20. ladysforest says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Off topic, but important. In the region of NY near where I live, a muslim man was arrested today – had multiple stashes of illegally owned firearms, and lots and lots of ammo. http://www.pressconnects.com/story/news/public-safety/2017/06/14/weapons-bust-da-announcing-arrest/393688001/

  21. indiana08 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Seeing these congress critters on Fox at this press conference for the baseball game is sickening. The democrat Doyle is talking BS about bipartisanship along with the republican Barton. The leftwing nut jobs in Congress have gotten on the house/senate floor and said the most disgusting things about republicans and Pres. Trump. Yesterday some black democrat congressman was calling Trump supporters racist. The mayor of Jackson, WI took down VP Pence and Pres. Trump pictures. They encouraged this behavior today with THEIR rhetoric. Now they pretend to pray for photo ops and talk about unity only so they won’t have a mass firing of democrats in November 2018. This while their insane base is celebrating the shooting of five people on the internet. The democrats need to be held accountable for their nastiness starting with people like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama (they bring a knife, we bring a gun), Tim Kaine and Loretta Lynch….along with they Stephen Colbert types, the fake news MSM and the rot gut in Hollywood.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      It seems already apparent that the underlying message the chattering classes and die-hard UniParty members intend to get across over the next several days: “We’re all victims. Everything was just fine around here until that Trump guy came along.”

  22. FL_GUY says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    There is nothing more cowardly than an armed individual attacking unarmed people. I believe he didn’t know there would be security there and apparently it was only there because a House leader was there. If it had just been the regular people, there would not have been any security. I am grateful that this hate filled psycho got instant justice for his evil crimes. In my opinion, this nutjob had help and I would like to know who aided and abetted him; perhaps the investigation with REAL investigators will flush them out.

    • Rock Knutne says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Let’s lose the ‘psycho’ and ‘nutjob’ talk about this guy.

      He’s neither. (although they’d like you to think he is)

      He’s a typical leftist being driven to do exactly what the party of his choice and the media has been pushing and prodding them to do since Donald Trump was overwhelmingly elected President.

      There’s more of them out there. Be prepared.

      MAGA

  23. Bob Thoms says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    When seconds count, help is minutes away.

  24. stillers213 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Media promoted dissent and Hollyweird make-believe political violence has consequences. Indoctrinated pea-sized human brains are incapable of separating reality from fiction.

  25. Bob Thoms says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Let me guess what Paul Ryan’s legislative response will be =

    Increased funding for the Capitol Police to hire more security for Congress, increased spending to fortify Congressional building, offices and tougher criminal penalties for acts against Congress.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      He sounded so insincere this AM. I watched his whole speech and he had not one ounce of authenticity or sincerity in his voice. He looked like he wanted a pat on the back from Pelosi when he was done.

      These weak men make me sick.

      • Mary Kate Conly says:
        June 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

        I thought Ryan was awful today. And Pelosi was disgusting: HER Italian-amiercan heritage, HER Sunday prayer habits…..

        she needs to join “I’m with HER” in jail.

  26. tempo150101 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    IDIOT! There’s a reason why they call this a “portrait” shot, because it’s meant for a PORTRAIT. When was the last time you had your TV in an upright position? Movies are to be taken in landscape!

  27. Texian says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Now see there.. if the guy videoing was armed, instead of filming he could have flanked the perp and neutralized the situation much sooner..

  28. Bob Thoms says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    FBN anchors lecturing viewers “we need to take it down a notch”……………………………….smh…….

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      They’ve been vomit inducing all day. I’m really disappointed in Melissa Francis. She’s normally reasonable.

      I switched to OAN. I couldn’t take it anymore.

  29. dragon says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    The mental illness is pouring out of every “progressive lib” twitter comment about this.

    They condone this.

  30. sunnydaze says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Huffpo contributor’s comment re. the shooting “F*ck Steve Scalise”:

  31. stillers213 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Just when you thought liberal behavior could not be more vile and disgusting; the next day arrives.

    • dragon says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Remember, these are the “adults” who should be in charge of socially engineering all of our lives.

      Seem like a bunch of Chicago mob scum to me.

    • joshua says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      shut down public schools for a start. turn them all loose in the streets to destroy each other…winner take all….let me know when it is over.

  32. Bob Thoms says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    If Trump is “Hitler” and Trump Movement people are “nazi’s”; then killing us is a good thing, right?







    • georgiafl says:
      June 14, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      Wonder if these pundits uttered the same vile accusation during the same time period?

      Usually they use the same sound bite simultaneously during the same 24 hour news cycle.

      Early in the campaign, Trump was compared to George Wallace by 17 or more pundits on the same day.

      Over and over they seem to spew their ugly little catch phrases and memes at the same time.

      Orders from headquarters. Probably Soros, Clintons or the Bush globalist cabal.

      Wherever/whoever their ideas and words come from is an ugly, evil entity.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        June 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

        I wonder if anyone has kept some sort of a list of who said what about Trump and when. Like an Excel spread sheet or something. Hopefully some weaponized autist on 4chan or Reddit has.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Thanks for posting these in one place, Bob. And we all know there are more where they came from.

      And yes, if Trump were really Hitler and his supporters were really NAZIs then of course one would expect sane people to react against and #RESIST.

      Which is EXACTLY why CNN/MSM and the Dem Party need to be held accountable.

      This is happening because they are lying to and inciting gullible and/or hateful people.

      And they KNOW it.

      I will not be accepting any “apologies” from Dem reps. Their apologies are worth sh*t. They didn’t speak out at any point during the past year? Save. It.

      Too late.

  33. Dave says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Rep. Scalise was down for so long, he could have bled out if the shot hit an artery. Or he could have been hit again. Will anyone learn from this? No, the Dems will continue to blame guns while totally ignoring how they themselves incite violence and bloodshed by encouraging and enabling unstable followers to carry out their wishes. Include Hollyweirders in that bunch too. To me, when they spew real hate messages to the nation, they are accessories to the crimes.

  34. neilmdunn says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Early analysis with commentary about the right and left.
    https://kakistocracyblog.wordpress.com/2017/06/14/the-lefts-national-pastime/

  35. keebler AC says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I didn’t know there was a new thread! This belongs here, especially following those videos above showing how mass media and the elitists delude and endanger lives of Americans for self-virtue signalling.

    Bernie and the Democrat entertainment shills who have massive power over the gullibles telling them their lives are inadequate unless they live in extravagance like they can, are at fault. Bernie’s and their apologies are NOT ADEQUATE to absolve them – they must put action into their apologies to remedy and stop the incitation of Americans to believe their lives are worthless unless they live in emulation of Hollywood and on the backs of middle-class working families.

    I just read about Bill Gate’s massive mansion and it’s literally a villa fit to house the whole of Syria. Same with islands owned by Beyonce, none of which these gullibles have access to. In fact, Gates auctioned off a tour of his mansion to one of his employees at $35,000. It wouldn’t be so bad except these are the same elitists claiming the very same middle-class employees and families need to pay up to “feed the ‘poor’ “. 30% of their income still leaves vast stores of savings for them, not so for middle-class families. If Gates and Beyonce gave up 30% of their private property for housing the poor, they would still have umpteen other residences and exclusive luxury habitats in which to reside safely. Not so for middle class who can barely find room for each member of their family, sharing space.

    This false incitation to unhappiness and violence by political leaders and the entertainment industry for virtue signalling has to stop!!

  37. Bob Thoms says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Texan Rep. Williams (Ft. Hood) is giving a presser…..void of anger. no outrage….all capitulation….

  38. fleporeblog says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Wow! Watching that video made it so much more real for me. I cried watching Congressman Scalise laying on the ground while this POS was continuing his barrage. I hope and pray that his wife and two beautiful kids never watch this video and see their dad lying on the ground bleeding out.

    I live in NYC and can’t wait until I can finally retire in 11 years and move to either Jacksonville, FL where my wife and youngest daughter live or to Texas. I made sure my wife has multiple weapons in our house. I have nothing in NYC. Scary times!

    • keebler AC says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      It’s heartbreaking. Strong prayers for Scalise’s quick and full recovery.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      Please move to JAX, Flepore.

      We need to keep our voting #’s up in this area.

      • fleporeblog says:
        June 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

        sunnydaze good news, I am registered to vote NOW in FL because we purchased a home. I also have a FL driver’s license. I dropped myself from the roles in NY. I can’t wait to vote for Governor Scott in 2018 when he takes Bill Nelson out as a Senator as well as the local Republican Congressman that will be running to be reelected in the district that my wife lives.

        2020 will be a joyous vote for me when I can vote to reelect our President and my vote will count!

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      There is a person who was hit numerous times – I don’t know which one. I can’t imagine surviving that but I pray he will.

  39. Comrade Mope says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    A special prosecutor should be named to investigate political violence. Including the Seth Rich murder.

  40. sundance says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      This continued pushing of hatred of anyone with wealth is incredibly dangerous and has been going on since Obama got in office. And to those at the bottom, everyone else looks wealthy.

      Doesn’t the CIA/FBI routinely infiltrate these protest groups? The more I see the more suspicious I am who this guy really is.

  41. sundance says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm

  42. sundance says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm

  43. jstanley01 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Cowering on the ground while an active shooter takes pot shots, with nothing but your camera and your dick in your hands, it can’t be a good feeling…

  44. georgiafl says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:03 pm

  45. georgiafl says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    O.M.G.!

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      Do people see now why “Dem Apologies” will be worthless at this point?

      They’ve unleashed this sh*t. They’ve been working at it for over a year now. Not.One. Dem rep pushed back on the Hate. Not. One.

      Multiple opportunities to do so.

      They can’t win elections so now they’ve got to just wipe the competition out.

  46. georgiafl says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:07 pm

  47. jogreggre says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    This is so sad, and so totally predictable. This tragedy is a consequence of the continuous hate speech from the left aimed at President Trump and Republicans. The media has convinced millions of Americans that Mr. Trump and his campaign staff colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. It is a perfectly ridiculous meme and was only cooked up by John Podesta to explain how with a two to one money advantage, the press pounding her opponent while promoting and endorsing her, she nevertheless lost the election.

  48. georgiafl says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Hero!

  49. Harry Lime says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Obviously Donald Trump broke this poor man (the shooter). Where’s Lisa Bloom?

