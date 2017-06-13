Triple Stacked Nothingburger – Senator Tom Cotton Sums Up The Jeff Sessions Hearing (Video)…

To deflect the Clinton’s embarrassing loss in the 2016 election, the necessary media narrative began as “Russia Hacked The Election“.

The media narrative evolved into a “Russia Trump Campaign Conspiracy”, which eventually morphed into the “Russian Trump Collusion” narrative that has now transmogrified into the “Russian Trump Obstruction Narrative“….

Senator Tom Cotton rises to reset the inquisition and point out the absurdity of it all:

Bipartisan absurdity. Did President Obama collude with Emmanuel Macron to win the 2017 French election? Did UK European diplomat Nigel Farage collude with Donald Trump to win the 2016 U.S. election? Oh, but “muh Russia“.

