Triple Stacked Nothingburger – Senator Tom Cotton Sums Up The Jeff Sessions Hearing (Video)…

To deflect the Clinton’s embarrassing loss in the 2016 election, the necessary media narrative began as “Russia Hacked The Election“.
The media narrative evolved into a “Russia Trump Campaign Conspiracy”, which eventually morphed into the “Russian Trump Collusion” narrative that has now transmogrified into the “Russian Trump Obstruction Narrative“….
Senator Tom Cotton rises to reset the inquisition and point out the absurdity of it all:
Bipartisan absurdity. Did President Obama collude with Emmanuel Macron to win the 2017 French election? Did UK European diplomat Nigel Farage collude with Donald Trump to win the 2016 U.S. election? Oh, but “muh Russia“.
Funny I ordered a burger and fries takeout tonight, with American cheese….when hubby asked what kind of cheese i then yelled Freedom Cheese!!😎🇺🇸💖💕
We will never get those 3 hours back. When will someone get enough backbone, do what is right, and end this pointless collusion investigation? The focus needs to be on the leaks; something, real, proven, tangible, and dangerous to our national security..
Oh, but Sessions did say leakers were going to get a nasty surprise 😁
Sessions most important comment of the afternoon. This is what the uniparty fears most. THE JIG IS UP!
Sessions comment – quoted verbatim at time mark starting 5:16:
“We cannot have people in our intelligence agencies, our investigative agencies, or in Congress leaking sensitive matters, on staff. And this is, I’m afraid, will result, and is already resulting in investigations, and I fear some people may find that hey wish they hadn’t leaked.”
Quote on quote. The hammer will fall and the leakers will rat each other out to save their ass 🙂 Fun times are coming!
The fact that he circled back and said “staff” out of sync with the rest of the list was telling. He wanted to ensure he included them!
Can’t wait for the other shoe to drop…
If The Swamp ends this pointless investigation they’ll just go back to shouting “raaaacissss” about everything, instead of just spouting it in between “Russia, Russia, Russia!” This is how elected officials keep the status quo going. Trump45 is crushing ’em on MAGA anyway 🙂
You mean the DEMS will never get those three hours back. They wish this hearing had never ever taken place. It was a gigantic win.
I have a choice of two Walmarts equally close to me. One is a very busy Walmart, the other one is in the ‘hood (a working class inner-ring suburb). I typically go to the one in the ‘hood because I can get in and out of there quickly and I don’t have to worry about how I’m dressed.
I was there this afternoon and a hoodie was sitting in his panel van. I had trouble believing this, but he had the Senate testimony on the radio in his truck and it was on at full blast. I’m guessing he was making a statement against Sessions, but I guess you never know.
Yes, but did y’all catch the comment from the dimm opener about being available in the weeks to months that may come? They have long term plans, but hopefully President Trump and crew can quash this.
It’s the global warming/climate change method. When the chosen words no longer fit the narrative, just change the words.
First it was “hacking”. Then “interference”. Now we’re down to “meddling”.
We’re bored of it all.
I have an advance copy of the NYT from next week and they are very upset about all the “Russian fussing about rearranging the bric-a-brac” during the election.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This nothingburger was perfect: zero content calories.
I kept my sanity and followed the comments here on CTH.
Go Trump! Go Sessions!
Same here in this corner. I didn’t want to be throwing things at my screen. 😉
I’m impressed with Cotton; might be the first time…
It was Cotton’s turn to appear as the champion. This permits the rest of the Republicans to sit there with their thumb up their …!
It was Lil’ Marco’s turn at the Comey hearings.
See how that works?
Hehe Sessions called Senator Rivero a number of times 🙂
I believe Cotton was at the little Get Trump Plot Fest at Sea Island. I was very disappointed to see his name on the list because I had comparatively high hopes for him when he first showed up in deecee.
Sen Tom Cotton is useful but remember – he is still a Swamp Dweller and part of the controlled opposition.
LikeLiked by 7 people
and still better than any democrat. something that seems to be lost on a lot of commenters in here.
No argument there.
Sometimes political compromise can be truly ugly, and sometimes it’s not so bad. In this case it’s even enjoyable, but we have to be careful. Nonetheless, vote in as many Republicans as possible – NO Democrats!
After sitting through these hearings, ultimately I keep thinking about studying Civics and American History in school. I remember the pride I felt in our system and that “great deliberative body” the US Senate. I watch this charade and think, to quote an old song, “Is that all there is?”
I thought Jeff Sessions did well. The decency radiates from that man. Anyone can see that, can’t they? The foolish, petty, bumbling, visciousness of the Senators stands in stark contrast. What creepy, rude, and downright weird people these are. They are nothing like men like Patrick Henry or Daniel Webster, that’s for sure.
They can’t even be called good actors because good actors at least take time to rehearse their lines.
It was obvious by how poorly they read from their scripts that most certainly didn’t prepare their own questions, or at least read them over in advance. What an embarrassment to the United States of America some of these elected officials have become.
Cotton was a stand-out exception today. Great job.
I was thinking the same thing:
I have always thought that the US Senate is pretty much worthless. I’ve said it repeatedly: “The average American derives more daily utility from the US Helium Reserves than he does from the US Senate.” (Both are gaseous, but only one has real use. Also, note that the US hasn’t fielded a US military blimp in quite some time–and yet the helium reserves remain on the books.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was impressed with his genteel manner when Cotton asked him why Comey represented a couple of things differently and Sessions refrained from calling Comey a bald face liar, which is what I would have said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are witnessing a golden opportunity here in this time period, a time when the average half-ass lazy Republican senator can rise to stardom in opposition to the crazed Democrats, just by getting prepared with good research at hand.
I’m waiting to make up my mind until Maxine Waters weighs in. These white devils will say anything to protect each other.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Okay, ya made me laugh! At least I didn’t have food or drink in my mouth.
Appease 45! Appease 45! Appease 45!
…..uh oh…..wait….
In light of this…
https://t.co/hXKLrIos8F
I am enjoying this immensely.
By the way, did y’all hear that AFL-CIO Trumpka said Trump was “much better on trade”?…. While Congress hypnotized by shiny objects, TRUMP’s TEAM is KICKING A^^ and DEVASTATING the GLOBALISTS.
LikeLiked by 13 people
By the time they get their heads out of this muh russian stuff they will have missed the trouncing that ’18 will bring…then we’ll go through this crap again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They pointed out early in the hearing what a waste of time this was. Sessions should have been testifying in front of the appropriations committee like his fellow Cabinet members were, but the Senate roped him into this nothingburger circus show. Senate Democrats are obstructing the business of government with their obsessions over Russia.
When it comes time for House Democrats to justify re-election to their constituents by listing their accomplishments over 2017 and 2018, the only thing they can bring home is “we wasted two years investigating Russia, but if you give us two more years we promise we’ll find something”. Senate Democrats who are up for re-election in 2018 will have a few years of Obama they can use, but they need to start doing their actual jobs soon or 2020 and 2022 will be very painful for Senate Democrats.
Just move on and do your damn jobs already!
” but the Senate roped him into this nothingburger circus show. ” Close but not quite…
Sessions was the one who REQUESTED the hearing be made public. The Dimtards wanted it closed so members of their party could then tout that “Sessions is hiding something from the American people and that speaks volumes!”
So instead today, since their original narrative got destroyed, they attempted to take the old practice and legal standing of attorney/client privilege and the Constitutional rights of our President and turn them upside down by trying to convince the people of America there is no such thing, or that it applies only under certain circumstances – circumstances of THEIR chosing.
In all my years I’ve never seen a group of adults like like four year olds. I’ve never seen so many government officials openly lie and willingly lie about someone or something just to have their way. This is very telling and it is telling me that We, The People are TOO CLOSE to their jugular and they can feel the heat of the hot blade in our voting hands.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The entire muh Russia conspiracy is a magical carpet ride into an alternative reality where truth is passed off as doubt and lies are embraced as portals leading to more pathways of futility. A real Twilight Zone adventure being orchestrated by a band of D.C. miscreants that have known all along that the amusement ride was never about an investigation into collusion or obstruction but rather a hearing of witches and warlocks who are brewing up a biased broth serum to administer to anyone and everyone who may collaborate that the President must either resign or be impeached.
This eery reality was caused by the real culprits of evil, the former Administration sycophants and the Clinton cronies along with Global cabalists and a complicit media who devised this fantasy based on the fact that the hag of all hags lost the most winnable election in campaign history. Not because of Russian obstruction to the election but because the law abiding citizenry had enough of the corruption the hag got away with for decades.
Her undoing was herself and no one else to blame. As for Mr. Bojangles the real dancer of deception, his Administration sycophants will get theirs too, as AG Sessions alluded to today during the frenzied questioning of nothing Comey.
Sen Cotton nailed it. Every lame “scandal” is built on the original lie. What a waste of resources, money and time. Why does congress let the Dims keep spitting poisonous, false innuendo? This needs to stop, but no-one seems to have the will or the nads to really stand up and say “put up or shut up.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
because the RINOs want our President gone too so they’re giving the demwits a lot of leeway in the hopes that they succeed. I’ve said it before… if I were a betting woman I would bet everything I own that Lyin Ryan drew up articles of Impeachment on 11/9/16 and has them sitting in his desk drawer while he waits for the opportunity to put them to use
Well here’s a triple-decker Dagwood Club Special with a bag of chips on the side.
McCabe’s wife has spoken though the Governor of Virginia:
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/06/13/mcauliffe-hillary-just-got-move/
LikeLiked by 1 person
McAuliff must have watched the stupid display his party made today. Lankford pinned their tails on their foreheads when he mentioned short memory comparing Holder’s refusal to reveal confidential conversations with his president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m having a laugh.
A classic!
I was too and I thought he was a no-Trumper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey puts the D in comedy.
Good one!
Cotton is 100% correct. Problem is the pathetic GOP head of this committee (Burr – NC) and his sidekick (Warner – VA) clearly intend to make a career out of this fake investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pathetic reaction of Senator Franken:
Paul Raven @praven7 1m1 minute ago
Replying to @SenFranken
For God’s sakes. Do you have brain damage? It was Sessions who called for public hearing. How much more forthcoming could he be?
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY for responding. (I don’t tweet)
I didn’t until last week.
I’ve started pushing back against this nonsense.
Al Franken finally being funny.
My answer to that faux senator, Franken: “Stop pretending to be an intelligent person. You aren’t.”
Cotton is exactly the talent Trump will be using to rejuvenate the GOP.
Four main takeaways from the clownshow:
1. Trump/Russia, if not entire ‘investigation’ – dying or dead. Mueller SP now DOA.
2. Sessions emerges with reputation and integrity enhanced.
3. Comey has a choice – flip or go to jail. Sessions specifically said the leaker(s) are being targeted.
4. Crazy Kamala will probably be next Dem nomination for POTUS. What an awful woman. Great news, Trump 2nd term is guaranteed.
Oh I forgot there’s a 5th – Democrats now survive on nothing but innunendo, smear and MSM hot air. They came across as unhinged, rude and dumb.
The only thing that Senator Cotton could have done better was to show General Sessions the entire two page stack of evidence dealing and exposing the Russia/Trump collusion. A single sheet of white blank paper would have made for a good laugh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Calvin & Hobbs Transmorgrified 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 …ohhh plz work may have to find smaller image
Oh Lord, sorry admins, didnt know there would be so many 🤔
A welcome break nonetheless! Thanks, SAGG!
Cool thread and cool comment but I cannot tell a lie.
I just want to rip those democrats faces off.
I suppose I’m guilty of some kind of an emotion crime. Jimmy crack korn an I don care…
I thought Al Franken was stupid on SNL….now I KNOW he is stupid when he is not scripted and time limited under some TV producer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sessionistic!
That’th a nithe listhpe that Thsenator Wyden hathse going there…
…and Sessions SCHPANKED him!
Hahaha… Boris and Natasha..hajaja whooo
I agree that it is a big NOTHING BURGER but what are they going to do about it? Mueller needs to be fired and the investigation ended…give us all a break!
Get this screwball out of govt. he should be committed with the type of outlandish question and accusations. He is one of the most sick political bottom feeders of congress. Get em out if here.
….one of the biggest leftists in congress….
At this point in time, I feel “queasy” about commenting at the CTH site until I know more about the backgrounds of the people here, especially SUNDANCE.
How do I know whether Sundance is an agent of the Russian government at this point? And in this atmosphere, I NEED TO KNOW.
I, frankly, do not know whether you “people,” whose comments I have been reading, are actually real people or just bots.
I AM SO CONFUSED!
Does anyone know what questions that I should ask of Sundance, and, frankly, all you all, to determine whether you are, in fact, Russian agents or bots (or both)?
After all, commenting here at CTH ain’t worth being hanged as a Russian agent!
Comrade Joe, do not be alarmed. In America you read the internet. In Russia the internet reads you.
Too late. You are part of it now…no escaping the truth.
My favorite part of Sessions testimony was when Kamala Harris was firing questions, nastily, so fast he didn’t have time to think about his answer let alone respond. I loved the pushback that he’s trying to give a complete answer because if he doesn’t, they’ll say he lied.
But the best part was when he was complaining about the rapid fire and he very cutely said, “It makes me nervous.” That was a direct hit on pusscake Comey.
I thought I heard a little laughter but at the same time, the Chairman was telling Harris to let him answer. So I think people might have missed it. Not me!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow…the democrats acted like a bunch or sprayed cockroaches today.
Burr is an absolute disgrace. And don’t even get me started on that scumbag Warner to whom the contemptible Burr has practically ceded control of the Intelligence commitee. Warner that arrogant bufoon has a face that is eminently fit to be smacked..
Comey may want to take an extra Pepcid to ease that queasy tummy after Sessions’ testimony.
I can not believe this is taking place…what a complete and utter joke.
Are the evil deep-staters promoting all of this as a distraction for something really bad?
Pray hard.
Seeing the photographers on the floor gave me an idea. They need to renovate the daily briefing room. Simple renovation, take out all the comfy chairs.
BTW, did any of you interpret PDJT’s comments to Lester Holt about why he fired Comey as BECAUSE of the Russia investigation. I interpreted as he fired Comey IN SPITE of the Russia investigation.
Why has this meme been continually repeated. Oh, yeah, stupid question Sorry!
Keep the faith that truth and justice will prevail.
The Trump loyalist cabinet team are like the fellowship of Lord of the Rings. Leaving their comfortable lives to fight a deep dark creeping evil that has been used to intimidating and destroying anyone opposed to their domination.
It will probably take every second of this first term to just level the playing field somewhat and force some of the major enemies out of their dark lairs and protected confines.
Sadly, the President can’t count on the enthusiasm and unanimous support of his own party. However, re-election worry and grass roots pressure can have a stimulating effect.
And each victory, accomplishment and exposure of treachery will change the momentum. MSM fake news be damned!
Ideally, the TDS fever breaks and the mass hypnotic spell wears off. The ‘resistance’ may seem daunting now, but I doubt they bargained for the ferocious counter attacks and out of the box thinking of the President.
The media and swamp dwellers still think of Watergate as the trusted paradigm. We’re over forty years beyond that now. The President won’t play the game the way they are conditioned to expect.
Day by day we can have our moods uplifted or depressed. But America is in great hands in the Oval Office. As long as the ultimate objectives of the Trump agenda are implemented in one way or another everything else is just a distraction.
