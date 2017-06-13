President Trump Delivers Wisconsin Speech Urging Healthcare Reform Legislation…

Posted on June 13, 2017 by

Keeping the pressure on – During brief remarks at the airport today in Wisconsin President Trump again pointed out the need for congress to quickly address the current healthcare reform proposals.

5 Responses to President Trump Delivers Wisconsin Speech Urging Healthcare Reform Legislation…

  1. Janice says:
    June 13, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    God Bless this President! God Bless America!

  2. tuskyou says:
    June 13, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Fundraiser with Scott Walker after healthcare speech and visit to tech school
    http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee/news/2017/06/13/gov-walker-raises-more-than-1-million-fueled-by.html
    The article mentions small group of protesters but doesn’t name tgem – I saw a tweet from Occupy Milwaukee thanking them for participating.

  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 13, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    He’s doing a good job with this stuff, making the pitch.

    Also, you’ll notice that almost all the trips he takes involve the key swing states he knows he’ll need for 2020.

    Trump is very smart. He knows where his base is, who they are, and he takes care of them.

    • Charlie says:
      June 13, 2017 at 11:03 pm

      American people are his base. He’s restoring America so Americans can take care of themselves without the nanny state by shutting down regulations and opening doors for opportunities.

