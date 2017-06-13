President Trump Delivers Wisconsin Speech Urging Healthcare Reform Legislation…

Keeping the pressure on – During brief remarks at the airport today in Wisconsin President Trump again pointed out the need for congress to quickly address the current healthcare reform proposals.
Advertisements
Keeping the pressure on – During brief remarks at the airport today in Wisconsin President Trump again pointed out the need for congress to quickly address the current healthcare reform proposals.
God Bless this President! God Bless America!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fundraiser with Scott Walker after healthcare speech and visit to tech school
http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee/news/2017/06/13/gov-walker-raises-more-than-1-million-fueled-by.html
The article mentions small group of protesters but doesn’t name tgem – I saw a tweet from Occupy Milwaukee thanking them for participating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://fox6now.com/2017/06/13/a-happy-surprise-in-waukesha-pres-trump-hints-at-big-news-for-the-badger-state/
Sounds like more jobs!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s doing a good job with this stuff, making the pitch.
Also, you’ll notice that almost all the trips he takes involve the key swing states he knows he’ll need for 2020.
Trump is very smart. He knows where his base is, who they are, and he takes care of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
American people are his base. He’s restoring America so Americans can take care of themselves without the nanny state by shutting down regulations and opening doors for opportunities.
LikeLike