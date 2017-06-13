Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies To Congress – 2:30pm Livestream…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be testifying before congress today and his former democrat colleagues have promised to tear him limb from limb. Fired FBI Director James Comey previously testi-lied that it was his opinion Jeff Sessions was placed inside the U.S. Attorney Generals office to coordinate with Vladimir Putin. Gottabe a spy, ohmygosh.

AG Jeff Sessions’ response will take place at approximately 2:30pm EDT today. Tickets for the circus level fiasco are sold out and media are breathless with anticipation.

RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2 – Alternate Livestream link #3

