Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies To Congress – 2:30pm Livestream…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be testifying before congress today and his former democrat colleagues have promised to tear him limb from limb. Fired FBI Director James Comey previously testi-lied that it was his opinion Jeff Sessions was placed inside the U.S. Attorney Generals office to coordinate with Vladimir Putin. Gottabe a spy, ohmygosh.
AG Jeff Sessions’ response will take place at approximately 2:30pm EDT today. Tickets for the circus level fiasco are sold out and media are breathless with anticipation.
RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2 – Alternate Livestream link #3
Seriously??? How did I miss that….or are you being /s?
I would like to see a link for that quote….
Lord give this man the strength and resolve to receive the bounty of enemy arrows he is about to receive.
Deflect those arrows. Every.last.one.
Amen and Amen!
Through You we will push down our enemies;
Through Your name we will trample those who rise up against us. Ps 44:5
Amen.
Jeff Sessions is not a stupid man in fact he is far more intelligent than those who will be questioning him. To his credit he knows more than most people think and I believe he is playing a wonderful game of chess and will expose many in the deep state for what they are. Criminals we people like Loretta Lynch in Jail. Mueller has nothing on our President and Jeff Sessions. The dems and the establishment Rinos are going to fall right into this trap. The media doesn’t get it. Our President is a brilliant tactician if he thought that Sessions would be hurt he could order his attorneys not to let him testify. He has made some mistakes. However, were they done purposely to expose the deep State? The firing of Flynn proved only that the deep State and the media where wrong about him. I trust our President and Jeff Sessions more than anyone in his administration. That even includes are globalist VP Mike Pence. Our President has a plan and it is to destroy the media by making them look foolish and getting those progressives in our party to fall in line even if he needs to run people against them. Lets see if I am right. Comey is the head of a huge snake and the only way you kill a snake is to chop its head off. I believe that Sessions will finish him off for good. No matter if Mueller is a democrat the facts are the facts.
So????????
Enough of this circus already. I hope Sessions unrecuses himself and first order of business is to fire Mueller for conflict of interest with Comey and his legal teams multiple donations to the Democratic Party and next charge Comey for lying to congress, collusion with the democrats and attorney general and obstruction of justice.
Enough.
Agree.
This Special Counsel fiasco is 100% the responsibility of Jeff Sessions, who could not take a little heat from Chucky Schumer and so recused himself. Then he compounded his error by appointing this Deep State Flak Rosenstein, who gave us the Special Counsel.
Treepers, if they can make Jeff Sessions into a Russian spy they can do it to anyone. This is getting downright scary!
Agree and I would love to see Trump declassify documents and hang a few SOBs. Someone’s needs to take the gloves off.
Time to buy more ammo
conservalicious says:
Hitler and Stalin used to be successful labeling people as spies and killing them.
We have moved into an aria not familiar to Americans but here we are. We turned into a Banana Republic and we are penalized. They were skilled the opposition gave us much material things and we were diverted from truths to bliss with our toys.
To many people lost their jobs and we all woke up when our lion roared down the escalator. We are awake and now what do we do to help our lion and truth keepers…?
I have no expectations of Session and pray for him God will guid him and give him strength . What ever happens happens it is out of our hands.
The Obama administration said that James Rosen of Fox was a Chinese spy to surveil him.
They know he isn’t a Russian spy, they just want him recused.
Mission Accomplished.
Um… not setting my expectations high. Since he recused himself from Muh Russia and everything Campaign and he is not even being briefed on the witch hunt details, Sessions will only confirm that Comey was fired because he treated poor Mrs. Clinton unfairly.
Seriously, is that your best hunch? You best stop predicting, it is not in your tool box of gifts.
Hey MSM and Dems, will you be having nothing-fries with your extra large nothing-burger? We’ll even throw in the cheese.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing burger with a side of speculation, some rhetoric, extra lies, and a big glass of whine.
I’m just so fed up with these evil demoncrats’ dog and pony show. How about starting to indict all obozo’s accomplices including him and hillwitch? What the heck? They are obstructing our president’s agenda and the Rinos are in bed with them. Traitors and weasels.
You realize that the GOPe runs the US Senate, right? –And that the GOPe runs the House?
This is ALL McTurtle’s doing. And RINOryan’s. They run the show on Capitol Hill.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And smirking about it.
It is beyond obvious now that what we are witnessing is an attempted coup by the Deep State. The “Republican” senators and representatives have it within their power to end this, but their inaction speaks volumes. In 35 minutes AG Sessions faces the baying mob, and I feel confident that he will do his duty. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump did accomplished something today. He exposed who are for WeThePeople and who are our enemies, esp after 5 months of chances for them to change their ways. The enemies are deeply entrenched. I’m fine with that-it means they are really closer to Hell.
God is on our side. He brought us this far….pray for AG Sessions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My mouth dropped to the floor when that rat told Sessions to give back any awards from the KKK. Sessions face after the question said it all. He looked hurt. These people truly have no shame.
The best defense is a strong offense! It’s way past time to kick ass and take some names. I hope this is the beginning of the Trump Admin taking the fight right back at these folks attempting this coup.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fingers crossed and saying a prayer for A.G. Sessions. And I hope he rips their asses out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m sure that the Suspicious Kitties are on stand-by, but this hearing may be a snoozer for them and may require a post-hearing catnip hour.
Guess we’ll see if there are any new clumps buried in the DC litter box….
Almost Nuke O’clock.
I hope Sessions gives a long opening statement that lays out the facts and states clearly that the FBI has opened an investigation into Lynch and into James Comey on obstruction and failure to report.
Also into Comey perjuring himself before Congress and removal and disseminating of FBI controlled documents.
And into the Obama White House for giving Classified Documents and Classified Information to the Hillary Clinton Campaign. And the politicizing of the DOJ to help her get elected.
I do not know much about legal proceedings, but I assumed that one needed proof that a crime has been committed and then a Special Prosecutor can investigate and find out for sure that the evidence is true….
Something is Rotten in Washington and it needs to be stripped, fumigated and refurbished!
The Sessions testimony is going to completely bury the President’s jobs speech in Wisconsin today. More great planning by somebody in the White House. Priebus would be my guess. He is a complete disaster.
