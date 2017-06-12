Treasury Department Releases First Report on Current U.S. Financial System…

On February 3rd 2017 President Trump signed Executive Order #13772 calling for a system of reviews, first due in 120 days, of the U.S. financial, investment and banking system for possible reform. Today Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin released the first in a series of reports (full pdf below) outlining the U.S. Financial System.
Given the breadth of the financial system and the unique regulatory regime governing each segment, Treasury will divide its review of the financial system into a series of reports:
• The depository system, covering banks, savings associations, and credit unions of all sizes, types and regulatory charters;
• Capital markets: debt, equity, commodities and derivatives markets, central clearing and other operational functions;
• The asset management and insurance industries, and retail and institutional investment products and vehicles; and
• Non-bank financial institutions, financial technology, and financial innovation.
Today’s report covers the depository system.
The full report is below and it is rather extensive. Here’s my initial review of the content with the report embedded at the bottom.
Back in July 2010 when Dodd-Frank banking regulation was passed into law, there were approximately 12 to 17 banks who fell under the definition of “too big to fail”.
Meaning 12 to 17 financial institutions could individually negatively impact the economy, and were going to force another TARP-type bailout if they failed in the future. Dodd-Frank regulations were supposed to ensure financial security, and the elimination of risk via taxpayer bailouts, by placing mandatory minimums on how much secure capital was required to be held in order to operate “a bank”.
One large downside to Dodd-Frank was that in order to hold the required capital, all banks decreased lending to shore-up their liquid holdings and meet the regulatory minimums. Without the ability to borrow funds, small businesses have a hard time raising money to create business. Growth in the larger economy is hampered by the absence of capital.
Another downstream effect of banks needing to increase their liquid holdings was exponentially worse. Less liquid large banks needed to purchase and absorb the financial assets of more liquid large banks in order to meet the regulatory requirements.
In 2010 there were approximately twelve “too big to fail banks”, and that was seen as a risk within the economy, and more broad-based banking competition was needed to be more secure.
Unfortunately, because of Dodd-Frank by 2016 those twelve banks had merged into only four even bigger banks that were now even bigger risks; albeit supposedly more financially secure in their liquid holdings. This ‘less banks’ reality was opposite of the desired effect.
The four to six big banks (JP Morgan-Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, US BanCorp and Mellon) now control $9+ trillion (that’s “TRILLION). Their size is so enormous that small group now controls most of the U.S. financial market.
Because they control so much of the financial market, instituting a Glass-Steagall firewall between commercial and investment divisions (in addition to the Dodd-Frank liquid holding requirements), would mean the capability of small and mid-size businesses to get the loans needed to expand or even keep their operations running would stop.
2010’s “Too few, too big to fail” became 2016’s “EVEN FEWER, EVEN BIGGER to fail”.
That’s the underlying problem for a Glass-Steagall type of regulation now. The Democrats created Dodd-Frank which: #1 generated constraints on the economy (less lending), #2 made fewer banking options available (banks merged), #3 made top banks even bigger.
This problem is why President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin are working to create a parallel banking system of community and credit union banks that are external to Dodd Frank regulations (less than $10 billion asset based) and can act as the primary commercial banks for small to mid-sized community businesses.
The goal of “Glass Steagall”, ie. Commercial division -vs- Investment division, is created by generating an entirely new system of banks under different regulation. The currently remaining ten U.S. “big banks” operate as “investment division banks” per se’, and the lesser regulated community banks/credit unions operate as would be the “Commercial Side”.
Instead of firewalling an individual bank internally within its organization, the Trump/Mnuchin plan looks to be setting up a system for firewalling the banking ‘system’ within the U.S. internally. [See page 132 appendix “B” Table of Recommendations]
Hope that helps to make sense as you review the first of the reports:
.
Very much appreciate your expertise on this Sundance.
I also thank you for wading through this and isolating the meat and the effect. After awhile these issues can appear very convolted. MAGA THANK YOU!
The small, community banks weren’t big investor’s anyway, they just just caught up in the regulations that they shouldn’t have been. They dealt with local contractor’s and such. Never in the investment side of lending.
It’s good to see that the adults are in charge again.
Just experienced the effects of the big banks restraining capital at the local level (North Florida/property investing). We were flat out told by several reps at the “too-big” banks that for a small business/investor, going to a local bank was the best (only) option right now.
Which is and will be subject to the amount of money the local bank can actually “afford” to loan a small start up in need of capital- or will. A small company that is established and looking to grow will end up first in line every time.
And again, the monopoly problem still remains. dodd-frank and four to six “big banks” controlling what is now $9 trillion but will only grow… with apparently at this point no way to get rid of either thanks to uniparty.
Because globalism. The globalist bankster cartel can afford to wait out this Trump presidency be it four or eight years and then the four to six “big banks” will start buying up the parallel banking system.
We should all know by now that once evil creeps in and installs itself it never goes away. The not at all “federal” “reserve” comes immediately to mind.
Agreed. In our case, our normal banker (big bank) tried to get us $$$ but was over ruled by corporate, as they just weren’t doing any small stuff at all. And yes, the parallel system will be swallowed as soon as the uni-party can be put into play by the big boys at a future date.
Just remembering the days when my hometown had quite a few local banks, with one named after the city itself. Now, most have been swallowed whole.
Yes, me too. I can remember even further back in time when we were paid with a thing called a check, a paper document, that you actually drove to the bank, parked your car, walked into the bank to cash or deposit it, and the teller would smile and wave and say “Hello, Sylvia! How’s your Mother? I missed her at choir practice.” Gone with the wind.
In Ohio and many other states you could tell which big metro area you
were in by the bank signs you saw. You saw different banks in Cincinnati,
Dayton, Columbus, Toledo, even smaller metro areas like Springfield ( 55,000
back then.).
Well … I can remember even further back in time when there was this stuff called cash, sort of like rectangular pieces of lettuce that we stuck in the bank and the teller would smile and ask, “Hey Stew, how’s your mom? When’s her next parole hearing?” More than her Thompson, Mom loved the license plates she made.
Dude, I am trying to eat my Caesar salad. Now I have salad dressing and croutons on the floor. Thanks for the laugh, though!!!
Vigilance. We’re gonna need some. For a LONG, LONG time.
Don’t forget the will the courage and to act against evil. That’s the thing we are most missing…
Perhaps it is time to break up the monopolies. AT& T was broken up fro similar reasons. I am patient and realize Trump has an over flowing plate and doing his best to implement campaign promises. So don’t take my response as a criticism. I still shudder when I think about HiLIARy as President. Hopefully they will, “lock her up”.
Aren’t Amazon and Google monopolies … speaking of AT&T and monopolies being broken up? Is the secret to keeping a monopoly the donating only to left wing causes?
FrankDodd just made Wall Street banks larger… we have investment properties as well, but we own them out right because we don’t like debt, but love the passive income.
Way above my pay grade. Glad you are on top of it in you actuary way Sundance.
Gosh, me too FofBW. Makes my head ache. Still, I plodded through the Executive Summary and am grateful that Sundance made that understandable. Awfully glad to have the information. Awfully glad I don’t have to understand every jot and tittle or we’d be in even bigger trouble that we are now.
A very interesting read, indeed!
If Treepers ONLY read the Executive Summary and its key objectives, this is the MAGA Roadmap to building a financial system for Main Street and NOT Wall Street:
I copied the Executive Summary key bullet points below and in parenthesis, stated “how” those objectives are enabled! Thank you, Sundance!
POTUS MAGA ROADMAP
A. Empower Americans to make independent ﬁnancial decisions and informed choices in
the marketplace, save for retirement, and build individual wealth; (REMOVE THE FED FROM BAILING OUT WALL STREET THROUGH DEBT BUY BACK AND LET THE MARKET WORK!)
B. Prevent taxpayer-funded bailouts; (STOP BAILING OUT BIG BANKS)
C. Foster economic growth and vibrant ﬁnancial markets through more rigorous regulatory
impact analysis that addresses systemic risk and market failures, such as moral hazard and
information asymmetry; (REDUCE REGULATIONS)
D. Enable American companies to be competitive with foreign ﬁrms in domestic and foreign
markets; (IMPLEMENT AMERICA FIRST ECONOMICS)
E. Advance American interests in international ﬁnancial regulatory negotiations and
meetings; (IMPLEMENT AMERICA FIRST ECONOMICS)
F. Make regulation eﬃcient, eﬀective, and appropriately tailored; and (REDUCE REGULATIONS
G. Restore public accountability within Federal ﬁnancial regulatory agencies and rationalize
the Federal ﬁnancial regulatory framework. ((REMOVE THE FED FROM BAILING OUT WALL STREET THROUGH DEBT BUY BACK AND LET THE MARKET WORK!)
Nice!!!
This one is the kicker – B. Prevent taxpayer-funded bailouts; (STOP BAILING OUT BIG BANKS). I have a very good friend who spoke at a mortgage re insurers conference a few years ago, and he basically told them that until they get of the type of moral hazard outlined in “B” that they were doomed to repeat the same disasters over and over again. Not only was he not invited back to speak, but was not invited back even as an attendee the following year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish they would also remove the”bail-in” scenario.
Indeed. How about denying US Government’s control to make banks fail? Someone please remind the younger ones here of the Community Reinvestment Act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!!
Thank you for the summary!
Excellent!
Thank you too, Flight93 Gal!
MAGA!
zThanks, Sundance. I wad hoping we could see this TBTF banks forced to move from Wall Street to more Main Street, buy maybe this parallel approach has merit
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s kind of like using Twitter and other social media sites to run a parallel operation against the MSM. The people hear the truth, and the MSM losers become whiners.
Insofar as TBTF goes, I seem to recall that a quasi-monopoly known as AT&T was carved into little pieces known as Baby Bells. Carving up 4 banks into smaller pieces may not be as tough as it sounds.
You know, I like to read stuff like that. I’m the only person I know that actually reads the ToS before clicking “I agree”. But this Swamp Lingo is maddening. For example: Why would a bank need a “Living Will”? Also,if they insist on using acronyms could they at least spell it out once per page some I can find what they are talking about?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m struck by Trump & Administration’s “business” approach…. their common sense actions reveal how badly Americans have been deceived for the last 25 years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is actually happening everywhere, in other fields. There has been a steady removal of people who understand the business side, and pod-person replacement of them with lawyers and accountants. Kinda spooky.
And then there’s Hollywood, but let’s not go there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I couldn’t agree more.
I like Tom Cotton and he is a patriot but positively clueless about business. His solution to illegal immigration was to raise the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour to pay legal locals better and illegals would be out of jobs. Eye roll. That will only encourage businesses to hire MORE illegals to work under the table and grow illegals working here. He was trying to be helpful but didn’t understand the business side of it. Raising minimum wage pushes up the cost of the product/service and only makes illegals more attractive! He has a outstanding military background but no business savvy and again, he meant well.
I think we need people that are more well rounded with actual business experience instead of career politicians that are increasingly disconnecting and push forward legislation and policies that only benefits them directly and will fund them for their re-election. It has become VERY corrupt. Forget term limits! We need educated voters and an educated populace. Term limits if that could ever happen would just have career politicians taking turns as Putin did with Russian elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting point! Yes – Cotton is the kind of guy about whom the men of my childhood would say “Nice kid, but a bit wet behind the ears.”
Trump is running a meritocracy. He is keeping people who can do the job, and getting rid of people who can’t. People who KNOW THE BUSINESS – whatever that is. NOT political hacks, or “true believers” with thin resumes.
VERY, VERY Trumpian. The people he is keeping, and his new appointments, all have something in common, I’ve noticed – they are REALLY good at what they do. They also get the job done without questions, they imaginatively do that without excuses, and they put the job before politics or background. That means they are people who have serious ability. And THAT is exactly what this government needs.
AMERICA FIRST MEANS BUSINESS FIRST. Get the job done.
When will people realize that the trillions of dollars of debt was planned and executed by professional politicians NOT LOYAL to the United States. MANY OF OUR ELECTED AND APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE ARE CRIMINALS
LikeLiked by 6 people
EXACTLY
Money BUYS votes and unfortunately people vote FOR money.
When times are better, they vote AGAINST having their taxes subsidizing the less motivated and career parasites.
The exact Obama agenda of bankrupting the country by taking the 241 years of accumulated national debt and doubling it in 8 YEARS — B. HUSSEIN O. is a TREACHEROUS TRAITOR!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“”Growth in the larger economy is hampered by the absence of capital.””
This “crisis” seves the globalsts at another level.
I fight globalization at the local levels where urbanization is a tool of federal/UN agendas. Towns and cities find capital and bonds scarce unless projects and policies align with global and federal agendas like HUD, EPA, DoT and FEMA. Wealth is transferred via mass transit, high density housing, public infrastructure “investments”, erosion of property rights, no-bid single-source contracting and other types of public-private partnerships. All made possible by federal grants and constrained capital.
This aspect of globalization then furthers itself. It concentrates wealth and populations dependent on government-aligned capital flow into areas that will vote for more of the same. Freemarket capitalism starves. Monopolies strengthen.
The collusion between larger municipalities and Federal agencies is dangerous – bypassing state sovereignty.
This must be reversed. I pray Trump and Mnuchin’s strategy engages with haste – the monopolies and the public-private partnerships must be busted up. IT CANNOT HAPPEN SOON ENOUGH.
LikeLiked by 5 people
SDee, I have been preaching for months that we should de-centralize Social Security. The money you pay into that program should be held at your local bank when your paycheck arrives, and 20%+- could be invested. Capital for the bank…investment account for you. Get the slush fund out of D.C.
Great idea!
Get Congress’s grubby hands out of our cookie jars!
Couldn’t agree more!!!!!
I applaud the Administration’s noble effort to build some practical protection into the system.
But, since the entire global economy, including the US financial system, is actually not much more than a high-stakes shell game, the potential for disastrous collapse will always remain just one “wrong move” away.
At least the Trump Team is trying, and not just sitting on their hands, though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very good point Bobw
Anyone remember *FDIC Fridays* ?
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=FDIC%20Friday
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! That was funny. Argentinian.
I’m just a dumb blue collar construction worker doing the things American just won’t due. Be that as it may seems to me if a bank is too big to fail it is too big to exist and should be ordered to divest daughters (and sons let us not be sexist) until none are too big to fail.
My uptown wife works inside a really really big 3 letter wealth management firm and she is buried under DF spawned regs that do nothing useful other than possibly help chop down trees to print more and even more silly ass regs. Meanwhile the too big to fail are insulated from their foolishness knowing WHEN it again hits the fan they will be rescued – after all they are too big to fail!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s even worse than that. The “too big too fall” are huge on lobbying. Remember seeing STACKS of papers for Bills? The companies actually WRITE the legislation and leave loopholes for more financial benefits. This further kills small and medium sized businesses trying to grow. The big guys just get bigger at the expense of the small and mid sized companies. Typically the small guys go under and medium ones limp along and eventually get bought our by a bigger guy. I’d like to see SMALL and MEDIUM sized business representation of Trump’s business advisory board. The globalist Disney guy left. He favored junk science and the Paris agreement. Why not replace him with a small or medium business representative?
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/republicans-slash-dodd-frank-act-comey-testimony-excitement-article-1.3232515
From the article linked above:
Republicans slash Dodd-Frank Act amid Comey testimony excitement
While former FBI director James Comey’s testimony gripped most of the nation, Republicans voted to repeal a significant piece of Obama-era banking legislation.
“Our community banks are in trouble,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) “They are being crushed by the costly rules imposed on them by the Dodd-Frank Act. This law may have had good intentions but its consequences have been dire for Main Street.”
The issue is that the bill will need 60 votes in the Senate. The likelihood of getting 8 Democrats isn’t good.
https://www.housingwire.com/articles/40390-is-the-financial-choice-act-doa-in-the-senate
From the article linked above:
So while the bill in its entirety might not pass Senate, it doesn’t mean the act is completely dead.
Oliver Ireland, partner at Morrison & Foerster, explained in an interview that at least some portions of the CHOICE Act are unlikely to pass the Senate in this Congress and possibly thereafter.
However, he added, “It is likely that other portions, and possibly other regulatory relief proposals, may pass both the House and the Senate. It is too early to identify what will be viable in the near term, what may be viable in the longer run and what has no real prospect for enactment.”
Ireland stated, “The most likely path is for the Senate to come up with its own bill, which will require support from some Democrats, and to go to conference with the House and see what comes out of the conference.”
I happen to catch this last week, but very little mention was made by the single-minded MSM honing in on Comey. It’s a big deal. Thanks for posting it.
I totally missed that. Thank you.
Could the nuclear option push this through?
I thought TARP was to recapitalize the Banks.
What happened to all that money?
Did they send billions outside the country, pump up the Stock Market & Real Estate Market and pay themselves big bonuses?
Anything too big too fail should have been broken up and made smaller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of the TARP money was kicked back into democrat political campaign funds. I believe there was a spreadsheet attached to a wikileaks email from the DNC which detailed the astounding level of kicked back TARP money.
WOW! How depressing. We have been literally paying the bills of the opposition.
The banks are too big NOT to fail as per the globalists plans.
Thanks , Sundance, for this analysis. It seems like a good first step to get Main Street more capital. I have only a layman’s knowledge of finance, so my reasoning may be faulty, but I have the impression that a large portion of the “assets” that the mega-banks hold is imaginary wealth like carbon trading and over inflated investment-bubble stocks and sketchy derivatives…play money. The big guys get to play with it like it’s real now. Then when there is a meltdown, they are bailed out with tax-payers’ REAL money (or IOUs, given the current US deficit), so the banks win either way. I’m glad there are wizards like Sec. Mnuchin working on this. It is going to take some major drilling down to see what the banks really have, and what can be done to fix it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And six megacorporations control the press/media.
One more set of six, and we have 666.
I am thinking the beast is not a man, but a system.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Man runs the system.
Haven’t I heard or read that Pelosi and the like made millions off Dodd-Frank?
Thanks Sundance for your succinct review of this complex situation. What a brilliant idea by POTUS & Sec Mnuchin to defer the mega-bank problem (for now) and focus on what can be done at a local “we the people” level now. Allowing small and medium size banks to extend capital to their own communities with foster trust in the financial system. Can’t wait to read more on this topic.
Of course, the whole thing was a set-up in order to keep the money / power consolidated in the hands of the elite
For decades & decades, every f***ing thing that’s been put into motion in the financial world has been fabricated for the benefit of the elite, who use our bought & paid for “representatives” to bring it to fruition
The people have lost the power of the purse, our purse, which in turn means we’ve lost the ability to choose our destinies & live in true freedom
This is the crux of Presidents Trump’s agenda. He’s old enough to have been part of the business-banking world when it still worked for the average citizen, with both citizens & companies working together to produce a viable society
“………who use our bought & paid for “representatives” to bring it to fruition”………..
Here are some bought and paid for representatives from 1980s:
John McCain of the Keating Five. You remember the Keating Five, don’t you?
Five corrupt U.S. senators, including McCain, John Glenn, Alan Cranston, Donald Riegle and Dennis DeConcini — amazingly, all Democrats except for McCain — got themselves in a bit of a pickle.
Somehow McCain came out smelling like a rose…
https://pjmedia.com/michaelwalsh/2013/3/8/john-mccain-american-hero/
And believe it or not John McCain is still standing………
Too many dollars chasing too few legitimate engines of revenue has been spawning building deconversions.
With the cost of new constructions and lack of lending developers are looking to find existing buildings that they can deconvert from Condominiums to Rentals.
Many condos were forced to accept more rentals, as sales stalled after the crash.
Many underwater on their mortages leased there units, because they’d take a big hit.
In buildings where there is a mix of 60/40 renters to resident and investor owners the people who developed the pre-crash economic model have now turned their energies to trying to make renters of everyone.
With our money derived from TARP, ZIRP and the propped up stock market Hedge Funds, Private Equity Groups and banks look for C+ to B tier condo buildings at roughly, $260/sq.ft. in Chicago to take the piece of cheeze from the small landlord and the resident owner.
The biggest component of the return on their investment deconverting is the monitization of the resident owner square footage in a 60/40 % Small landlord / occupant owner building (percentage can vary but you get the
It is not improving the property and the higer rents that typically derive from that, IMHO.
Monitized formerly resident owner sq. ft. + Small landlord piece of cheese.
It drives people in to renting.
As this scam picks-up, the vast population of America will be renters, many former owners.
You won’t be able to find a landlord that’s not a Bank, Hedge Fund or large Equity Group.
People can thank the UniParty for it.
What’s the going thing around Atlanta is new buildings that are “live/work/play”
developments, where vast amounts of older single family or smaller square feet
retail is tore down and replaced with bigger square foot retail, adjacent to apartments.
Nestled in between is 1/2 to 3/4 acre of “greenspace”.
When they write about these developments in smaller local papers, they always
mention ‘the percentages.” Thirty percent of the housing is for seniors, 40% is for
“work force housing”, x percent is for “low to moderate income persons”. When I
start hearing percentages thrown out, then I know that tax credits are being scammed
to help pay for the construction/ attract investment. Haven’t done further research,
but expect that little slab of “greenspace” is there for the tax advantages, also.
Thank you once again SD, you make it so easy to understand!!!
An awful lot of pundit types out there have been yammering bigly about President Trump not knowing what he’s doing with regard to financial issues and a pending (potential) crash.
Yet here we see him doing his best, and probably more than any one man has done, to get a handle on exactly what is going on.
I notice the genius experts all have different opinions, and the genius experts somehow forgot to tell anybody what was coming before it came.
Fewer entities are easier to control whether it’s in banking, in media, in healthcare, etc. Control the money, the culture, and the health & person of a people. Institute a surveillance state in a parallel, incremental fashion in the name of security, of course. Then, convert to a cashless society (which is being test run in India). And, presto, you have everything in place for total control of the useless eaters. If they revolt? Empty their bank account or leak their medical records or plant evidence of a crime on their computer or destroy their reputation via the media. Nah, that’ll never happen. Conspiracy theory, tin foil hat stuff…
LikeLiked by 1 person