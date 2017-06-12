Delta Airlines and Bank of America Pull Sponsorship of Trump Assassination Play…

Facing the growing possibility of customer backlash Delta Airlines and Bank of America have ended their corporate sponsorship of a New York play portraying of Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump, who gets knifed to death on stage in the performance.
U.S. media, journalists and left-wing activists are furious at their decision to end funding. Meanwhile, The New York Times, another corporate sponsor, remains proud in their support for political violence.
NEW YORK – Delta Air Lines and Bank of America have announced that they are pulling their sponsorship of a Manhattan-based theater company’s portrayal of Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage.
Atlanta-based Delta released a statement on Sunday saying it was pulling its sponsorship from The Public Theater “effective immediately.”
“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” the statement said. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste.”
Later Sunday night, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America said it was withdrawing its funding for the production.
“The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in such a way that was intended to provoke and offend,” the bank said in a tweet. “Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.”
Performances at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater began in late May, just days before comedian Kathy Griffin was widely condemned for posing for a photograph in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Trump’s head. (read more)
American Express and NYT remain obstinate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mean Unamerican Express?
You can mail your shredded Amex card to this address.
Feel free to call or fax to let them know what’s coming in the mail.
Amex has been getting beat up lately. Beat them some more.
UNAmerican Express Company
200 Vesey St
New York, New York 10285
Contact American Express
Phone Number: (212) 640-2000
Fax Number: (212) 640-0404
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a fight to the bitter end. Paris Ageement, TPP, Dakota pipeline. They are hurting. MAGA
LikeLiked by 10 people
You’re right. And I think we have an opening to help POTUS here.
Part of this psychotic behavior on the left – and the part that the HARD LEFT wants to keep going – is the moonbat herd feeling “all is lost” under Trump.
But that’s not really true. We see Ivanka and POTUS doing all these things which seem like they would thrill the left – and I actually believe that these things HAVE BEEN responsible for part of the Scott Adams-predicted change in attitudes toward Trump. Most moderates are no longer believing Trump is terrible, and many who didn’t REALLY believe it, are no longer pretending they hate Trump.
The Hillary forces are PUBLICLY QUIET about any Trump stuff that would appeal to liberals. They obviously can’t oppose it openly – it would look hypocritical, and open them up to comparison. Because, frankly, Ivanka’s very feminine feminism is a lot more appealing to women than the old harpy kind. Under the table the Hillary forces oppose it, and do so by promoting ridicule on the left and opposition on the right. Interesting, isn’t it?
So Trump can do more. Instead of just talking about jobs as the major benefit of getting out of the carbon hoax and warmist insanity, he can talk about the saved EPA funds doing what they SHOULD do to help the environment. Stuff that will actually matter to people in the United States. And the globe, if he does “original mission” EPA stuff like concern about oceanic pollution and floating garbage – OBVIOUSLY one place to start.
Trump and his team would have to be careful – the media will attempt to entangle, drag back to Obama regulations, etc. I’m fully aware of that. But we’re wise to their act. We know how they operate. Shake it off. Not a problem.
So the best way to defend against the hard left’s evil plots (because what they are doing here is normalizing Trump hatred to support bad stuff) is to directly target the hearts and minds of liberals. Show that he is doing things they like. The press will scream, and rage, and pull one way (ridicule) and then the other (Trump is a liberal!), but all to no avail. We just keep supporting him. And framed properly, the truth about what Trump is doing should appeal BROADLY. So no worries here.
Soft power. Take out the hard left’s assassination guns with soft power of pleasing their power base. Change nothing – just fire “comforting” truth at their base while the media screams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To your point on feminine feminism, what young woman would rather be dumpy ugly chubby bitter single childless Lena Dunham than beautiful fit married Ivy League grad executive and mother of three Ivanka?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No Lena Dunham! NOOOOOO! 😀
LikeLike
How is that not a hate crime?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps the liberals (not progressives, they will NEVER get it) are starting to put two and two together, when you show this kind of rapid hatred and vitriol towards President Trump, you are also showing it towards millions and millions and millions of Americans that love hin and voted for him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Eternal God, heavenly Father, I pray for the protection of our President, and thy servant, Donald J. Trump, that he may continue to be an instrument of thy will, now and in the future. In Jesus’ name, AMEN.
LikeLiked by 11 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
American Express has yet to yank their sponsorship.
https://joespub.publictheater.org/en/About/Sponsors/
LikeLiked by 3 people
American express holders need to be raising holy hell over this and cutting up their cards to boycott in support of TRUMP ASAP …… There is no help for NYT, they have already fell off the the cliff …..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want to point out the genius in the left’s ability to be abuser and abusee at the same time.
If you leave them alone, they come up with horribly abusive ideas. If you glance their way, you’re judgy, intolerant, and wrong.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Left wing hypocrites everywhere.
LikeLike
The deep state is testing the waters to see how the public would react to an assassination. We should never tire of making our outrage known.
LikeLike
Both of these statements are on target and are reflecting the disgust we have with media and hollywierd. Yes, a play where an American president is assassinated and the director and actors have no problem with it. Kinda like the disrespect Mike Pence was shown by the Hamilton cast.
Oh, right! Leftist actors have never had much of an affinity for conservative presidents…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe these people who did this Julius Caesar play are too stupid to realize that Caesar was big hero to the people of Rome.
It was the ‘nobles’ who hated him.
The senators of Rome…were nobles.
Caesar was enacting policies that the nobles didn’t like.
They considered him a ‘traitor’ to the ruling class.
That’s why they murdered him.
All of those nobles had to go into hiding…many of them left the country.
They were all eventually hunted down and killed.
So these idiots who did this play obviously didn’t know history.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This “modern Caesar” thing was played differently in central Ohio, but politics and assassination does seem to be on the mind of the artistic left. This may have been part of the cultural Marxist process of pre-normalizing an idea. Vodka for New York Trump haters – lite beer for us hicks. Not really sure if the Caesar character was meant to have any relationship to Obama, but whatever. I didn’t see it – just heard about it, and avoided “because cultural Marxism”.
http://theactorstheatre.org/2017-season/caesar/
LikeLiked by 3 people
NYC Phone number for American Express
(212) 640-2000
LikeLiked by 2 people
While the media and the devout never-Trumpers will never tire of this anti-Trump stuff, I would think most normal people regardless of political affiliation would get tired of this kind of behavior, especially since these anti-Trump elements seem to permeate just about every form of “entertainment” these days whether it be TV, a theater production, radio shows, songs, movies, etc… I know I’m tired of it.
I don’t like Obama or Hillary Clinton but that doesn’t mean I want anti-Obama and anti-Hillary messages to be in everything I see or hear. I just want life to carry on and be normal but they sure make it hard. This anti-Trump stuff is everywhere and it’s getting hard to get away from it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The left wing is counting on normal people to be reasonable while they keep pushing and pushing.
Any questions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julius Caesar assassination…
Senators stabbing a popular, charismatic leader (in the back).
Shakespeare was a bit of a “Nostradamus”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shakespeare had an eye for what mattered – patterns in history. And the evil ones like Hillary want those patterns to serve themselves and not the good of the country or the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despicable. All involved should be arrested. This is threatening his life. This would never have been done to any other president. The left have gotten so bold in heir hatred, when are they going to start paying for their crimes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have tried to contact AMEX via email, but website says that is not available. I will be calling them in the morning!!
LikeLike
Me too!
LikeLike
I remember when this kinda thing became “normal” during the Bush years. I thought it was wrong & dangerous then. Period. Finally some push back. We’d be a lot better off if it was simply unacceptable to ‘go there’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speaking of the Bush years, remember when Whoopie Goldberg became a pariah when she made that crude “bush” joke?
How quickly she has forgotten.
LikeLike
Modern leftists are too culturally illiterate to realise that the message of the play is that after the assassination the assassins and their entire families wind up dead, they start a civil war and the Republic they thought they were defending ends up in a dictatorship.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t care about that part. Only the part where they get to kill the guy they hate.
LikeLike
I ordered Delta tickets for August today in appreciation of this! Good job Delta!
I don’t use Bank of America, but Good job to you as well!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Trump Pence website is active and receiving donations for the 2020 campaign. For now is what I can think of to help personally. Our beloved President Trump had already done more than I thought was possible. The enemy is mad and they show it. It must be horrible for them to see we are out of the Paris Global Warming Agreement, that the Dakota pipeline is already pumping 520,000 barrels of oil across the country, a new coal mine in Penn., out of The Trans Pacific Agreement, no more funding for international abortions, no Obamacare-mandated taxes to be collected by the IRS, the Lyndon Johnson religious speech mandate suspended, deportations of MS-13 gang members, illegal alien crossings 70% lower, and so many other good things happening to US almost daily. The Obama legacy is gone. America First is a mortal threat to Globalism. Therefore our Marxist enemies have Back senators killing Trump in the play. Our Communists are playing with fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When are they going to stop Im sick of it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who else supports this theater, so we can contact them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I worry about more is the “latent-content.” On the surface, this is a staged provocation – but wait, we’ve seen that plenty of times before. It’s always done onstage (MSM) in front of a mass audience. This was onstage before a smaller audience who are unlikely to take drastic action.
LikeLike
“Facing the growing possibility of customer backlash Delta Airlines and Bank of America have ended their corporate sponsorship of a New York play portraying of Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump, who gets knifed to death on stage in the performance.”
_____________
The next logical question is, WHY is Delta Airlines and Bank of America, two HUGE corporations, ‘sponsoring’ a ‘theater company’?!?
If you or I had a ‘theater company’, what are the chances that we could obtain ‘sponsorship’ from ANY giant of the corporate world, much less LOTS of them?
It’s not as if this is even a Broadway theater group, this is some group of whack-jobs are so corrupted in their minds that they thought it would be a good idea to behead the president of the United States as part of their theater of the absurd.
Not ready for prime-time is the understatement of the century regarding this insane clown posse production… and they have giant corporate sponsors like Bank of America, Delta Airlines and the failing Old Gray Harlot?
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edit/correction: stabbed to death, not beheaded…. oh, that’s much more acceptable!
.
LikeLike
Bank of America started out as the bankroller for the early film industry in CA. It was called the Bank of Italy then. They have continued from that time until now to provide the money to the “arts.” No doubt they have many leftie Trump-haters in their ranks. It’s the “in” thing for show business.
Keep praying that the forces of evil against President Trump and his administration will be defeated. Shining light in dark corners scatters the rats.
LikeLike
I am glad for the public statements denouncing the play and withdrawal of sponsorship.
I doubt the sponsors knew what they were sponsoring, probably just a general we want to sponsor the Arts, get our tax exemption, and forget it.
Going forward, all corporate entities will need to vet their ‘sponsorship’ more closely. This is a positive.
As for the NYT, they would sponsor anything goes, but we all know that from their reportage, if that is what we call it. Propaganda, lies and distortion is nothing new in this world. Oh, they forgot, the minions are ‘mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only a few months into the Trump administration, but we’re already seeing what “the line” is in regards to behavior from the left. Happened a lot sooner than I was expecting, I really didn’t think this stuff would happen for a while. But they came out swinging. First Kathy Griffin, now this garbage (the staging, not Shakespeare).
It makes me yearn for the simpler days of the Obama presidency, when the liberals reminded us every day, Obama is president, he won the election, show some respect to the office, even if you don’t like him you must support the president as your patriotic duty… where the heck did all those feel good slogans go? Oh yeah… sarc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apologies if this comment and link is off topic but well worth a view;
Senator Grassley Testimony – Fast and Furious, Six Years Later
LikeLike