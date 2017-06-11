Czech Republic Joins Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in Refusing Merkel’s Economic Migrants…

According to at least one report the coalition of EU nations who no longer wish to accept virtually unlimited economic migration imposed by the collective EU is growing.
EU TIMES – The Czech Republic has joined its Central European neighbors in officially announcing a withdrawal from the European Union’s 2015 migrant resettlement program.
After much criticism of the scheme, which seeks to resettle an initial 160,000 migrants from Italy and Greece across EU member states, the Czechs have finally withdrawn citing concerns over security and the ‘’dysfunctionality’’ of what has been criticized as a shambolic program.
Prague had accepted only 12 of the 1,600 migrants required by Brussels before leaving the program, which imposes quotas on all 28 member states under threat of sanction.
The resettlement scheme was the EU’s initial response to the near Biblical wave of migrants which arrived in autumn 2015 following Angela Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders.
In April, Czech Interior Minister, Milan Chovanec, had stated that his government would have to decide whether resistance to the EU’s quotas was worth the massive fines such a refusal would incur. On Monday, Chovanec announced their decision, a definitive withdrawal based on concerns over terrorism and the vetting of migrants, mainly Muslims from the Middle East.
The decision was supported by a majority of parties across the political spectrum, with even left-wing parties, including the Communist Party, welcoming the announcement.
Public opinion in the Czech Republic, and surrounding countries, runs very strongly against immigration, particularly from Islamic countries. (read more)
Withdraw from EU and tell them to shove it with their fines.
A very telling statement from the source article:
“Last year, of a small group of Iraqi Christians welcomed to the country in a church-run scheme, 25 cancelled their asylum applications, retrieved their passports and rented a bus to leave for Germany. Complaints about the standard of accommodation from migrants went down badly among Czechs, many of whom struggle to pay their own rents.”
I think a similar attitude holds among sensible Americans about our own refugee and immigrant issues, not least those Americans who “struggle to pay their own rents”.
Trump should visit all of these countries and work some trade deals. And since they are small and up against numerous goliaths, I wouldn’t have a problem with a bit of subsidization to help them along.
From the article linked by SD:
The country’s president, Miloš Zeman, one of the few European heads of state to have supported Donald Trump in last year’s US presidential race, has called the current wave of migrants an ‘’organized invasion’’, drawing parallels between the large-scale migration and the opening stages of the Trojan War.
A visit by our President may just occur!
And naturally, Eastern Europe, even these post Soviet Bloc countries, will find themselves more closely aligned with Russia than the EU and Frau Cankles over in Germany.
What does that represent for those SSR satellites who are now free? Nationalism hopefully
Well, Mad Dog killed Baghdadi today, the Isis leader, not one mention!
Austria has suggested that Europe create a safe space in Northern Africa where the migrants from worn torn Muslim countries can flee to. Still funded by and step up by Europeans. There could be schools which could help prepare students for a transition to Europe.
*Or* they could be given an education and tools to rebuild home. I’m not sure why European countries feel the need to accept anyone but the best and brightest that they actually need. When did Europe become a set of proposition nations?
Why to Europe? Let them hang out there, then go home.
Well thank heavens not all of Europe is interested in committing civilizational suicide. Good for the CR!
Ad rem, i think my post is in the spam bin. Submitted 2x, not showing up. Please check? Ty!
SEEING WHAT’S HAPPENING IN EASTERN EUROPE…
Makes me wonder if years from it will be the US, Russia and the “Eastern Bloc” countries that will save the planet from another Dark Ages, save Christiandom and beat back the Islamic invaders..
I don’t think it’s far fetched…
Lastly, if we are going to allow immigration into our country seems to me it Poland, Czech’s, Slovakian’s, Hungarians, Romanians and native born Brits are countires that should have priority
Unfortunately, with “native-born Brits”, one must apply some additional criteria.
See, for example, the Manchester bomber. Native-born, 2nd generation, with immigrant parents from Libya.
Letting “Europeans” in on visa waiver is no longer a safe policy, at least nations with open border policies to fuslim immigration.
“Sanity is contagious. You get it from your Central European friends.”
Muslim supremacists ban non-muslims from entering entire cities like Mecca and Medina.
Why should westerners welcome these hateful bigots into our cities when they won’t allow us into theirs?
President Trump should find time to visit additional Central European countries aside from Poland next month. These countries deserve our support after they have finally realized the danger to their society with mass invasion of these so called economic refugees. When will these countries finally decide to leave the senseless and bureaucratic one world order EU like UK has done is another question that they will soon have to answer.
STELLAR!
Funny how things work, Gaddafi shakes down EU. EU helps take him out. EU shakes down smaller EU nations. What’s next?
The MEU.
Its simple: no Muslim “immigrants” = no Muslim jihad terrorist attacks.
Other than Germany, France, Sweden, and the UK, the world is waking up to the dangers of accepting these migrants.
Great news….Time to break the German-French cultural suicide bombers for good…This is the map of the countries that will be attending the Summit of Three Seas when Trump visits before G-20. I think he is going to speak, but don’t know for certain….The sea access is interesting.
Poland received first LNG shipment from America the other day. We are going to be a big player in natural gas in Central Europe. Good on all these fine people for preserving their heritage…
http://www.rigzone.com/news/oil_gas/a/150369/Polish_Minister_US_LNG_Imports_Could_Undermine_Gazproms_Position
The swamp rats on the tubes keep talking about how we don’t have the same problems as Europe because they assimilate better here. B.S.! The Kenyan impostor even made it so they don’t have to take a pledge of allegiance to the U.S. when they become citizens. Until we drop all but the English language here, they never will assimilate either.
Here’s a perfect example, posted just today.
“My hometown (Utica) is gone”
by Ann Corcoran
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/06/11/my-hometown-utica-is-gone/
Just add Mexican or any other people. As long as we allow massive refugees and anchor babies we are finished…The Muslim/refugee is particularly obscene, but this is nothing new..
Agreed! It ticks me off that we have wasted so much time on Russia-Russia-Russia, when Mexico influences EVERY election we have. EVERY Election! And the SPINELESS swamp rats USE THEM and other countries to continually make us feel less than. 😦
Strange how she blames so much on Trump. None the less, the damage is done.
She?
Why zero took the pledge of allegiance out. The pen & tongue jihad.
http://www.aina.org/news/20090212084921.htm
Jak se mas!
These Muslim countries have been fighting each other for centuries if they aren’t invading and being beaten back. Now in the last decade we have to take in the so-called refugees? No, Trojan Horse, indeed. Czech Republic sees the result of refugees. Somalians have taken over many parts of Columbus, OH, my old stomping grounds and even the new stomping grounds. The wars will never end in the M.E. it must be contained there.
Is this why Angela Murdkle and her Junker buddy wanted an EU army? To FORCE acceptance of rapefugees and population replacement? Grrrrr. GRRRRRRR!
