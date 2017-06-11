Czech Republic Joins Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in Refusing Merkel’s Economic Migrants…

According to at least one report the coalition of EU nations who no longer wish to accept virtually unlimited economic migration imposed by the collective EU is growing.

EU TIMES – The Czech Republic has joined its Central European neighbors in officially announcing a withdrawal from the European Union’s 2015 migrant resettlement program.

After much criticism of the scheme, which seeks to resettle an initial 160,000 migrants from Italy and Greece across EU member states, the Czechs have finally withdrawn citing concerns over security and the ‘’dysfunctionality’’ of what has been criticized as a shambolic program.

Prague had accepted only 12 of the 1,600 migrants required by Brussels before leaving the program, which imposes quotas on all 28 member states under threat of sanction.

The resettlement scheme was the EU’s initial response to the near Biblical wave of migrants which arrived in autumn 2015 following Angela Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders.

In April, Czech Interior Minister, Milan Chovanec, had stated that his government would have to decide whether resistance to the EU’s quotas was worth the massive fines such a refusal would incur. On Monday, Chovanec announced their decision, a definitive withdrawal based on concerns over terrorism and the vetting of migrants, mainly Muslims from the Middle East.

The decision was supported by a majority of parties across the political spectrum, with even left-wing parties, including the Communist Party, welcoming the announcement.

Public opinion in the Czech Republic, and surrounding countries, runs very strongly against immigration, particularly from Islamic countries.  (read more)

33 Responses to Czech Republic Joins Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in Refusing Merkel’s Economic Migrants…

  1. milktrader says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Withdraw from EU and tell them to shove it with their fines.

    • nimrodman says:
      June 11, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      A very telling statement from the source article:

      “Last year, of a small group of Iraqi Christians welcomed to the country in a church-run scheme, 25 cancelled their asylum applications, retrieved their passports and rented a bus to leave for Germany. Complaints about the standard of accommodation from migrants went down badly among Czechs, many of whom struggle to pay their own rents.”

      I think a similar attitude holds among sensible Americans about our own refugee and immigrant issues, not least those Americans who “struggle to pay their own rents”.

  2. Brant says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Trump should visit all of these countries and work some trade deals. And since they are small and up against numerous goliaths, I wouldn’t have a problem with a bit of subsidization to help them along.

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 11, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      From the article linked by SD:

      The country’s president, Miloš Zeman, one of the few European heads of state to have supported Donald Trump in last year’s US presidential race, has called the current wave of migrants an ‘’organized invasion’’, drawing parallels between the large-scale migration and the opening stages of the Trojan War.

      A visit by our President may just occur!

  3. Bouchart says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    And naturally, Eastern Europe, even these post Soviet Bloc countries, will find themselves more closely aligned with Russia than the EU and Frau Cankles over in Germany.

  4. mikebrezzze says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Well, Mad Dog killed Baghdadi today, the Isis leader, not one mention!

  5. Nighside says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Austria has suggested that Europe create a safe space in Northern Africa where the migrants from worn torn Muslim countries can flee to. Still funded by and step up by Europeans. There could be schools which could help prepare students for a transition to Europe.

    • AM says:
      June 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      *Or* they could be given an education and tools to rebuild home. I’m not sure why European countries feel the need to accept anyone but the best and brightest that they actually need. When did Europe become a set of proposition nations?

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      June 11, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      Why to Europe? Let them hang out there, then go home.

  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Well thank heavens not all of Europe is interested in committing civilizational suicide. Good for the CR!

  7. Gil says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Ad rem, i think my post is in the spam bin. Submitted 2x, not showing up. Please check? Ty!

  8. SpanglishKC says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    SEEING WHAT’S HAPPENING IN EASTERN EUROPE…

    Makes me wonder if years from it will be the US, Russia and the “Eastern Bloc” countries that will save the planet from another Dark Ages, save Christiandom and beat back the Islamic invaders..

    I don’t think it’s far fetched…

    • SpanglishKC says:
      June 11, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      Lastly, if we are going to allow immigration into our country seems to me it Poland, Czech’s, Slovakian’s, Hungarians, Romanians and native born Brits are countires that should have priority

      • nimrodman says:
        June 11, 2017 at 8:35 pm

        Unfortunately, with “native-born Brits”, one must apply some additional criteria.

        See, for example, the Manchester bomber. Native-born, 2nd generation, with immigrant parents from Libya.

        Letting “Europeans” in on visa waiver is no longer a safe policy, at least nations with open border policies to fuslim immigration.

  9. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    “Sanity is contagious. You get it from your Central European friends.”

  10. James F says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Muslim supremacists ban non-muslims from entering entire cities like Mecca and Medina.

    Why should westerners welcome these hateful bigots into our cities when they won’t allow us into theirs?

  11. Just Curious says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    President Trump should find time to visit additional Central European countries aside from Poland next month. These countries deserve our support after they have finally realized the danger to their society with mass invasion of these so called economic refugees. When will these countries finally decide to leave the senseless and bureaucratic one world order EU like UK has done is another question that they will soon have to answer.

  13. Watcher says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Funny how things work, Gaddafi shakes down EU. EU helps take him out. EU shakes down smaller EU nations. What’s next?

  14. GSR says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Its simple: no Muslim “immigrants” = no Muslim jihad terrorist attacks.

  15. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Other than Germany, France, Sweden, and the UK, the world is waking up to the dangers of accepting these migrants.

  16. ALEX says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Great news….Time to break the German-French cultural suicide bombers for good…This is the map of the countries that will be attending the Summit of Three Seas when Trump visits before G-20. I think he is going to speak, but don’t know for certain….The sea access is interesting.

    Poland received first LNG shipment from America the other day. We are going to be a big player in natural gas in Central Europe. Good on all these fine people for preserving their heritage…

    http://www.rigzone.com/news/oil_gas/a/150369/Polish_Minister_US_LNG_Imports_Could_Undermine_Gazproms_Position

  17. TwoLaine says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    The swamp rats on the tubes keep talking about how we don’t have the same problems as Europe because they assimilate better here. B.S.! The Kenyan impostor even made it so they don’t have to take a pledge of allegiance to the U.S. when they become citizens. Until we drop all but the English language here, they never will assimilate either.

    Here’s a perfect example, posted just today.

    “My hometown (Utica) is gone”
    by Ann Corcoran

    https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/06/11/my-hometown-utica-is-gone/

  18. Mike says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Jak se mas!

  19. Kaco says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    These Muslim countries have been fighting each other for centuries if they aren’t invading and being beaten back. Now in the last decade we have to take in the so-called refugees? No, Trojan Horse, indeed. Czech Republic sees the result of refugees. Somalians have taken over many parts of Columbus, OH, my old stomping grounds and even the new stomping grounds. The wars will never end in the M.E. it must be contained there.

  20. thluckyone says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Is this why Angela Murdkle and her Junker buddy wanted an EU army? To FORCE acceptance of rapefugees and population replacement? Grrrrr. GRRRRRRR!

