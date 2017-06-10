The Entire Deep State DC Institutional Apparatus Knew President Trump Was Not Under Investigation…

When fired FBI Director James Comey testified to congress he admitted to telling President-Elect Donald Trump, and President Donald Trump, three times, he was never under investigation.
FBI Director Comey told President-elect Trump on January 6th he was not under investigation; Comey again told President Trump on January 27th he was not under investigation; and again on February 15th Director Comey told President Trump he was not under investigation.
However, more importantly, James Comey also admitted he told congressional leadership the exact same thing, repeatedly. Specifically, James Comey stated he informed: •Paul Ryan, •Nancy Pelosi, •Mitch McConnell, •Chuck Schumer, •Devin Nunes, •Adam Schiff, •Richard Burr, •Dianne Feinstein and •Mark Warner.
James Comey personally told Republican and Democrat leadership, and both the Senate and House intelligence committees, that President Trump was not under investigation.
Think about that for a minute.
That means all of these professional politicians knew the media claims of President Trump being under investigation was a nothingburger; completely false.
To add to that list, James Comey said he briefed each of the intelligence committees that President Trump was never under investigation.
Do you realize how many people that is?
Mike Conaway (11th District of Texas), Peter King (2nd District of New York), Frank LoBiondo (2nd District of New Jersey), Tom Rooney (17th District of Florida), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (27th District of Florida), Michael Turner (10th District of Ohio), Brad Wenstrup (2nd District of Ohio), Chris Stewart (2nd District of Utah), Rick Crawford (1st District of Arkansas), Trey Gowdy (4th District of South Carolina), Elise Stefanik (21st District of New York), Will Hurd (23rd District of Texas), Adam Schiff, Ranking Member (28th District of California), Jim Himes (4th District of Connecticut), Terri Sewell (7th District of Alabama), Andre Carson (7th District of Indiana), Jackie Speier (14th District of California), Mike Quigley (5th District of Illinois), Eric Swalwell (15th District of California), Joaquin Castro (20th District of Texas), Denny Heck (10th District of Washington), James Risch (Idaho), Marco Rubio (Florida), Susan Collins (Maine), Roy Blunt (Missouri), James Lankford (Oklahoma), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), John Cornyn (Texas), Dianne Feinstein (California), Ron Wyden (Oregon), Martin Heinrich (New Mexico), Angus King (Maine), Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Kamala Harris (California)
… All of them knew President Trump was not under investigation.
That also means that all of their key aides, staffers who assist each of the aforementioned politicians – and sit in on intelligence briefings, knew President Trump was not under investigation.
That network extends downstream to thousands of people on capitol hill, and everyone surrounding the White House, and everyone in key legislative contact, and they all knew President Trump was never under investigation.
That reality and acceptance also extends the concentric circles to those media voices and “sources” who were previously highlighted by WikiLeaks for close personal contact with each of the campaign teams and political constructs of those professional politicians.
The entire Deep State apparatchik knew President trump was not under investigation.
Heck, the leadership of the FBI and DOJ that James Comey often cites in his memos, leaks and explanations also knew President Trump was not under investigation; and all of the Washington Post, New York Times, WSJ and CNN stories were written based on these same “sources“. Sources who knew President Trump was never under investigation.
Other than one obtuse statement from what was apparently a frustrated Senator Chuck Grassley, the entire DC system kept a lid on the truth that President Trump was not ever under investigation.
In addition to his committee chairmanship, and direct position on the ‘gang-of-eight’ Representative Devin Nunes was even part of the Trump transition team. And James Comey stated he told Nunes that President Trump was not under investigation.
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority leader Chuck Schumer were also personally told by James Comey that President Trump was not under investigation.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were personally told by Comey that President Trump was not under investigation.
Representative Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner were personally told by FBI Director James Comey that President Trump was never under investigation.
How many interviews did Pelosi, Schumer, Ryan, McConnell, Schiff and Warner give where they allowed the media’s “Trump Under Investigation Narrative” to remain unchallenged?
Why would republicans Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Richard Burr, and to a lesser extent Devin Nunes, never directly challenge the media narrative in their interviews?
Think about the scope of all of it.
Do you still cling to the invisible thread that the UniParty doesn’t exist?
Do you still somehow reconcile the professionally self-serving “Deep State” is merely a myth?
Think about it.
He wears a bullet proof vest for you.
Far beyond every single modern presidential candidate to ever run for office, this is one man who didn’t need to.
Remember this:
“Apparatchik”?
That would be “apparat” (аппарат).
I’m going to but-in here people, excuse me, but I’m going to yell…..
DO YOU REALIZE THE IMPORTANCE OF WHAT SD HAS POSTED HERE?
YES, TRUMP WEARS A VEST FOR US;…….BUT EVERY ONE OF THESE EFFERS HAVE BEEN GOING THROUGH THIS KABUKI THEATER, FOR WHAT EXACT PURPOSE?
EVERY ONE OF THESE ELECTED OFFICIALS , AND THEIR HEARINGS, AND THIS TOTAL B.S. MUH RUSSIA, WHEN THEY KNEW, THE POTUS WAS NOT GUILTY!!
Thank you!
But, they’ve got to keep investigating you know. /s
“He wears a bullet proof vest for you… Far beyond every single modern presidential candidate to ever run for office, this is one man who didn’t need to.”
Which is one reason I will never abandon this guy. Even if he were to push for policies I strongly oppose… I might get angry, but I will NEVER abandon him.
For any who ask, tell them, we will stick to Trump like you would stick to Hillary, or Bill, or Obama. That should suffice.
Exactly. I’m not going to agree on everything he does, but he is going to get the BEST he CAN get for us, given the SEWER RATS he has to deal with.
Feels like I will never stop crying, after reading this beautifully written essay from you, Sundance. I will pray for release from the intense hatred I’m feeling for all those evil, heartless people conspired against Our President.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Dean, your thoughts are understandable. I’d never felt such anger about our government and the revealed corruption as I did during the Obama years. Guess I was just blissfully unaware. Even the Clinton years still had some morality remaining. But the turn of the century brought great power to the Left, Bush didn’t fight it, and once Obama got in, we’d were lost. Almost.
I remind myself each and every day, that President Trump took “point” for us, is still taking point for us, and that we’re with him. The Left will never stop hating us – that’s just what they do, but the worst part is discovering those supposedly on our side who enable them. That we must do something about.
Maybe that’s why we’re so strong for Trump, he took away our feelings of helplessness, and with the men and women of integrity who he has now working for him, we have trust to stay strong and not cower anymore.
Don’t give up the hate. We’re just getting started.
very hot and one of sundance’s best
As Sundance has pointed out…THERE ARE TRILLIONS AT STAKE!!!. Since all of these weasels know that the jig is up (with that one itty-bitty sentence)…then this scenario makes the Swamp Critters even more dangerous—they are on their last legs and KNOW IT…PDJT is going to pull the plug sometime soon. Don, Jr was on and he was on the war path…SOMETHING BIG IS ABOUT TO BREAK…Don’t forget the popcorn AND CHIVAS!!!
Terrific article, but apparatchik means a member of the apparatus or the organization. (Others have probably said this already.)
This is my spin on Comey. In His testimony he admits he had no evidence against Trumo even after using dubious sources to obtain Illegal FISA warrants to spy on Trump. When all this failed he then had one on one meetings with Trump to try to entrap him in anything he could. When all this failed and Trump fired Comey then Comey states he took all the nothing he had and leaked/ spun it to make sure a special counsel was appointed. SOUNDS LIKE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AS A MINIMUM ON COMEY’S PART TO ME!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just following orders…
I’m thinking along the lines of the fact Comey actually creating “evidence” to “prove” a non-existent crime. That’s also criminal activity. It’s like filing a false police report. Do we have high crimes and misdemeanors at part of this sordid picture? Or maybe criminal and civil issues, though he is a public figure. How far can this go if their malice aforethought and intent?
“if there is malice aforethought.” 🙂
Comey’s disgraceful tenure was typical of Obama’s lawless administration from day one.
Long list of Obama’s unconstitutional actions and abuses of power: http://tinyurl.com/HistoricFirsts
The Trump Defense is quite simple. He hasn’t done anything. There are many thousands of hours of unscripted video of the man. Nothing there but #Pussygate. Okay, ya got one. Then there were the RNC email leaks (which Comey perjuriously said never occurred). Nothing there. The White House traitors of both parties leaked everything they could leak. Nothing there. Certainly if the tax returns held anything damaging the Democrats there would have leaked them, so there is nothing there. This is what the Democrats cannot believe. Liars think everyone is lying. Cheaters think everyone is cheating. Thieves think everyone is stealing. Not quite everyone, creeps. The best bit of The Trump Defense is it cannot be duplicated. It cannot be plausibly imitated. It cannot be denigrated. It has, to now, been obfuscated. THAT is what has come to a screeching halt. Forward.
Have to comment about “talk about others grabbing” vs. “putting a cigar in it…”
Remember it was Comey that sent Martha Stewart to jail — not for committing the crime of insider trading (what she did wasn’t illegal) — but for trying to cover up her non-crime.
Now that’s Comey justice!
I’m sure the msm will be all over this any time now … NOT!
They knew too.
Power and influence in the hands of corrupted people.
This is exactly why we need term limits. These clowns are hell-bent on leading us down Alinsky’s road just so they can keep their little fiefdoms in power indefinitely.
Time for WE the People…
To CLEAN HOUSE…
The perfidy of the political establishment was never in doubt…
Comey committed an unspeakable crime against a sitting president as service to the Deep State!
Comey as revenge after being rightfully fired created and engineered a criminal conspiracy against DT by using his friend who by the way disappeared from his home while Comey ‘testified/lied’ to force the Mueller – an old tag team partner going back to the indictment of Scooter Libby – as a special investigator.
What Comey did and admitted during his appearance was that of a immoral, criminal corrupt and highly vengeful character lashing out at DT while engineering his leak via friend to the leftist paper with the one intent only: the appointment of Mueller!
I agree with Newt Gingrich and Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch that the appointment of Mueller came about via fraund and criminal conspiracy by Comey ergo Mueller either should quit and close this shameful chapter out immediately.
It is Comey that should be charged with criminal conspiracy intending to successfully remove a sitting president via the engineered coup. He clearly is the tool of the Deep State. Knowing that Mueller has a history with Comey and also has no clean hands he should resign immediately since we all now know how his appointment came about via Fraud by Comey.
Reading on the ‘American Thinker’ this morning there is the case against Comey and Mueller laid out clearly and unmistaken with its compilation so perfectly stated and is the must read for today.
Did Mueller give Comey immunity before he appeared and what was discussed by these two before Comey decided to expose his vengeful act against Donald Trump knowing that there is nothing to investigate?
In the meantime he name was : Seth Rich! I suppose Comey never getting a look at the supposed DNC servers is also just an accident? The Deep State is getting more sloppy, dangerous and desperate by the day!
Comey committed an unspeakable crime against a sitting president as service to the Deep State!
,,, For a $10 Million IMMEDIATE PAYOFF.
Well, I just tweeted everyone of those that I could. My twitter account has now been suspended. Spoke truth to power as long as I had the ability to. Some speech isn’t so free, apparently. Oh well. My conscience is clear. Not one of them has ever responded to my email, calls, or letters anyway. Figures that I’d get gulaged. Can’t say I’m happy to be less free in the “land of the free.” Godspeed y’all; I’m all unpersoned. Keep the heat on while you can. They will silence all who dare speak out eventually given time. Damned shame all around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hang tuff. Get on gab.ai, or open another twitter. I’ve never had any trouble but I block all instigators and use grammatical errors on purpose or run ons. Just proof read everything and if it sounds like it will be thrown out because of algorithms in program… not human. I’ve been on twtr since ’09.
Daggone, what was it that got you suspended? The truth?
Comey basically proofed he was and is a part of the Resistance and like Comey when you’d see him with his clothes off…… he’s standing on two very flimsy spindlely legs full of cracks and that’s why he only ever even attempts at 6’8″ tall to dunk a basketball every ten years. Something big is going to happen soon as their whole Anti-Trump Resistance is teeter tottering on all their Hatred and Anger they’re using against Trump turning to DUST!!!
It’s my opinion that like the Brilliant Businessman Trump is working behind the scenes right at this moment to pull the brace out holding up Liberal’s side of the Teeter Totter and with the coming HUGE…… CRASHING….. Clashing and Gnashing of the Toothless Liberals Plans to Dethrone a Legally Elected President Before he even took the Oath of Office get destroyed by the Supreme Court Decision on Immigration Ban and the sure to follow Lawsuit and Legal Action against James Comey. I say Lawsuit because I believe Trump has artifully been dodging the lame blanks they’ve been firing at President Trump and how Trump set the TRAP for Comey to be alone with him by secretly taping (digitally) his one on one with him.
It’s a set up my friends and one that will end up with Trump testifying under oath that Comey is LYING and his spagetti legs…. Liberals are standing on with him crumble to the ground. Comey’s whole life will be passing before him like Anthony Weiner’s Dreams of being a Child Porn Star!!! ……at this point Comey will have no future and that’s if Hitlery and Bill don’t get to him first like they did Seth Rich!!!!
The Grand Tour.
I used to describe the US Congress as the 535 most useless people on the planet. But now I see it’s even worse than useless, much worse.
VIRGINIA: Tuesday June 13 vote Corey Stewart (original Trump State Campaign Chairman) for Governor, and Reeves (fmr Army Ranger and vice detective) for Lt. Gov!
Gillespie and Vogel are deep state GOPe!!!
Unfortunately, Corey Stewart will not win the Primary because he cannot win the election and most will go for Gillespie for the Primary (well known name vs unknown).
I am hoping and praying that Reeves will win his. I quite like him.
Tweet Sundance’s post to @GOPChairwoman which is Ronna Romney Barrett’s twitter a/c. Tell her we are done funding @GOP & @ RNC. Our future lies wth President Trump, not them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ronna is WELL aware of the lazy GOP support for Trump and is actively and aggressively supporting President Trump as Chair of the RNC. She has a large team assembled to push back on the lying liars.
Do a little research before slamming her.
I am not slamming Ronna; I am WELL aware of her support for President Trump in Michigan. I’m saying contact her in all ways possible so SHE has the proof she needs to convince candidates we are paying attention and want candidates who support Trump’s agenda.
Sorry if I was unclear.
Read this thread and watch the video…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/11/sunday-talks-rnc-chair-ronna-mcdaniel-vs-chris-wallace/#comments
Meanwhile, senator McCan never misses an opportunity to slander president Trump:
They don’t even pretend anymore,
Mike
Once a traitor always a traitor.
this guy’s the biggest joke of a leader since Pontius Pilate.
God forgive me, but this traitor lying scumbag needs a major heartattack RIGHT now. Why is it good productive people die young and nasty lying scheming people like McStain and Soros live forever?
Its the demons inhabiting their bodies keeping them propped up.
EVEN THOUGH it is now stated unequivocally that TRUMP WAS NEVER UNDER INVESTIGATION..
“Muh Russians” just keep rolling along!!!
Vague hints that well.. its Trump people, if not Trump himself, and Trump WILL be investigated eventually…. they persist in the notion that NO EVIDENCE is just a cue to keep looking… the evidence is out there.. just haven’t found it… YET
It really is more akin to a religion… They have FAITH that “the lord” will provide!! (evidence of collusion in a vast Russian Conspiracy to pervert the Election).
These pesky Russians!! They are Obama’s Russians!!!
IF they were HACKING the 2016 election.. it was on Obama’s watch.
WE KNOW there was no collusion with Trump!!\
Tie to check out HILLARY.. and OBAMA HIMSELF!!
Muh Russians BelongaObama
Deep State is going down. Down. Deep State can not survive in the Streaming Sunshine. It is Doomed. The Swamp is going to be evaporated. It will not even have to be drained. Global Warming ya know. Funny how things work.
AG Sessions needs to step up during his testimony next week to the Senate Intel Traitor Committee. I have no doubt Sessions remains 100% loyal to POTUS and the truth but I DO question Sessions ability to play offense versus defense. Like Newtie said today on Fox News Sunday…AG and Republicans need to END the Mueller/Comey/Rosenstein UNIPARTY witch hunt against POTUS.
ALL Treepers need to contact Sessions AG and say “ENOUGH”! by calling: Department Comment Line: 202-353-1555
Department of Justice Main Switchboard: 202-514-2000
Speculation:
AG Sessions will address a joint session of the Justice and Intelligence Committees of both the House and Senate to make the following announcement:
• “Former FBI Director Comey’s sworn testimony established that all allegations of collusion and obstruction of justice related to President Trump were FALSE.
• “Furthermore, Comey’s testimony revealed that there was SEDITIOUS collusion among all members of America’s Justice and Intelligence Communities to undermine the Presidency of the United States of America, by allowing Comey to create a false pretext to persuade me to recuse myself as Attorney General from what turned out to be a groundless investigation, and then to trigger the unjustified appointment of a Special Counsel.
• “Finally, Special Counsel Mueller perpetuated this charade in failing to resign, after learning that the allegations were groundless, that was no charge to justify his continuation as Special Counsel – making this role a fraud, and that he had a conflict of interest when former Director Comey’s testimony revealed Comey’s complicity in perpetrating this fraud.
• “I therefore immediately discontinue my now-unnecessary recusal from the pursuit of justice for ANY and ALL issues over which I have responsibility as Attorney General, and terminate the role of Special Counsel Mueller, to free the American people to move on in our unrelenting effort to Make America Great Again.”
Mic drop.
YES! Agree and LOVE IT! Go, AG Sessions!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
If only, BKR.
Then grant immunity to the first 10 members of these Committees who out the full scope of Deep State Sedition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PROSECUTIONS of Deep State FUNDING SOURCES will conclude in time to identify FUNDING RECIPIENTS prior to the final NOVEMBER VOTE for the 2018 ELECTION.
Now…you are talkin’ my heart. Time for Sessions to kick out the jams baby. I expect nothing less. He haz to get in the fight. Now or never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAT-TIP to former FBI Director Comey for reminding America of the “ELECTORATE NEED to KNOW”!
This just screams uniparty. Not only that, some of the Dems went out of their way to get in front of the cameras to out right lie to the American people, shifty Schiff and Castro comes to mind.
Just the latest retweet in Lindsey Graham’s tweet stream. They are trying to take him down. Well, as President Trump says “I wish him luck…them luck”. Reflecting on what to do: take the names and put them in a word graphic entitled something like “They knew…POTUS was NOT under investigation…and didn’t say it” (like a word occurrence graphic) and use the graphic to communicate it to the entire congress and out into the media and to friends and family.
So, what are we going to do about this? There need to be a nationally broadcast confrontation by our President, naming names, asking why they are undermining the citizen’s voice. No Mr. Nice guy, fingers pointed, called out, embarrass the fool out of them. All of us should go down Sundance’s list and make the calls.
I really like Anthony Scaramucci. He is a loyal surrogate, advisor, and friend of President Trump. He was on Hannity on 6/9/17. This statement tells me that Trump is going back to his roots and will take on the Washington, D.C. Swamp. These Congress critters better watch out. This is the best news on POTUS that makes all of the other noise from last week background noise..
This is what he said about President Trump – paraphrased:
Sacarmucci said “they underestimate the President and how quick he is on feet. They underestimate how long term he is in strategic thinking. His next move is to clean this out (Comey). He tried it the Washington way for at least the first 4 – 5 months and it didn’t work. Now, he is going to these people and try it the Trump way and see very positive results. You will see effective results and change coming from the President over the next 2-3 months.”
One more thing on Scaramucci:
Anthony Scaramucci will be named Trump’s ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation & Development. OECD HQ is in Paris.
THANK YOU, WeThePeople! You’ve done more good for me that you realize. I hope BUNCHES of others read your post! LOL! Something about the name “Scaramucchi” influences me to imagine a character from the “Assassin’s Creed” video game (no, I don’t play).
I wish Anthony every “success” – lol! – whatEVER success may mean during his assignment. And I hope his detractors know what’s going to hit them – and I hope they’re helpless to resist. MAGA!!
thought I’d drop this here…a little shot in the arm
I’ve arrived at the devastating conclusion that PTrump gives jobs to Never Trumpers, Hillary donors and Obama holdovers because there is no-one else. Otherwise why would he still employ IRS Commissioner John Koskinen who targeted conservative organisations and individuals and hasn’t paid for that corruption at all?
Got me beat. PTrump can sack him with the stroke of a pen. It doesn’t help morale with base one little bit.
