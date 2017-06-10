The Entire Deep State DC Institutional Apparatus Knew President Trump Was Not Under Investigation…

When fired FBI Director James Comey testified to congress he admitted to telling President-Elect Donald Trump, and President Donald Trump, three times, he was never under investigation.

FBI Director Comey told President-elect Trump on January 6th he was not under investigation; Comey again told President Trump on January 27th he was not under investigation; and again on February 15th Director Comey told President Trump he was not under investigation.

However, more importantly, James Comey also admitted he told congressional leadership the exact same thing, repeatedly. Specifically, James Comey stated he informed: •Paul Ryan, •Nancy Pelosi, •Mitch McConnell, •Chuck Schumer, •Devin Nunes, •Adam Schiff, •Richard Burr, •Dianne Feinstein and •Mark Warner.

James Comey personally told Republican and Democrat leadership, and both the Senate and House intelligence committees, that President Trump was not under investigation.

Think about that for a minute.

That means all of these professional politicians knew the media claims of President Trump being under investigation was a nothingburger; completely false.

To add to that list, James Comey said he briefed each of the intelligence committees that President Trump was never under investigation.

Do you realize how many people that is?

Mike Conaway (11th District of Texas), Peter King (2nd District of New York), Frank LoBiondo (2nd District of New Jersey), Tom Rooney (17th District of Florida), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (27th District of Florida), Michael Turner (10th District of Ohio), Brad Wenstrup (2nd District of Ohio), Chris Stewart (2nd District of Utah), Rick Crawford (1st District of Arkansas), Trey Gowdy (4th District of South Carolina), Elise Stefanik (21st District of New York), Will Hurd (23rd District of Texas), Adam Schiff, Ranking Member (28th District of California), Jim Himes (4th District of Connecticut), Terri Sewell (7th District of Alabama), Andre Carson (7th District of Indiana), Jackie Speier (14th District of California), Mike Quigley (5th District of Illinois), Eric Swalwell (15th District of California), Joaquin Castro (20th District of Texas), Denny Heck (10th District of Washington), James Risch (Idaho), Marco Rubio (Florida), Susan Collins (Maine), Roy Blunt (Missouri), James Lankford (Oklahoma), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), John Cornyn (Texas), Dianne Feinstein (California), Ron Wyden (Oregon), Martin Heinrich (New Mexico), Angus King (Maine), Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Kamala Harris (California)

… All of them knew President Trump was not under investigation.

That also means that all of their key aides, staffers who assist each of the aforementioned politicians – and sit in on intelligence briefings, knew President Trump was not under investigation.

That network extends downstream to thousands of people on capitol hill, and everyone surrounding the White House, and everyone in key legislative contact, and they all knew President Trump was never under investigation.

That reality and acceptance also extends the concentric circles to those media voices and “sources” who were previously highlighted by WikiLeaks for close personal contact with each of the campaign teams and political constructs of those professional politicians.

The entire Deep State apparatchik knew President trump was not under investigation.

Heck, the leadership of the FBI and DOJ that James Comey often cites in his memos, leaks and explanations also knew President Trump was not under investigation; and all of the Washington Post, New York Times, WSJ and CNN stories were written based on these same “sources“. Sources who knew President Trump was never under investigation.

Other than one obtuse statement from what was apparently a frustrated Senator Chuck Grassley, the entire DC system kept a lid on the truth that President Trump was not ever under investigation.

In addition to his committee chairmanship, and direct position on the ‘gang-of-eight’ Representative Devin Nunes was even part of the Trump transition team. And James Comey stated he told Nunes that President Trump was not under investigation.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority leader Chuck Schumer were also personally told by James Comey that President Trump was not under investigation.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were personally told by Comey that President Trump was not under investigation.

Representative Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner were personally told by FBI Director James Comey that President Trump was never under investigation.

How many interviews did Pelosi, Schumer, Ryan, McConnell, Schiff and Warner give where they allowed the media’s “Trump Under Investigation Narrative” to remain unchallenged?

Why would republicans Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Richard Burr, and to a lesser extent Devin Nunes, never directly challenge the media narrative in their interviews?

Think about the scope of all of it.

Do you still cling to the invisible thread that the UniParty doesn’t exist?

Do you still somehow reconcile the professionally self-serving “Deep State” is merely a myth?

Think about it.

He wears a bullet proof vest for you.

Far beyond every single modern presidential candidate to ever run for office, this is one man who didn’t need to.

Remember this:

