Saturday June 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beautiful! I love owls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
CATURDAY !!!
These Adorable 1940s Naval Cats Had Their Own Hammocks
The hard working kitties did a purr-fect job in serving their country.
Eagle relaxing aboard his ship the HMS Eagle.
Saipan, mascot of the USS New Mexico. He was recused after the battle of Saipan in 1944.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Precious babies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mods, the page seemed to get jumpy after I posted this, you may need to delete it.
It’s an mp4
LikeLike
… it shoots my CPU usage way up near 100%
LikeLike
I’m the non-techy in my family. Could gif’s or whatever on webpages be the reason for the cpu usage to get 100% (or disc running high) causing pages (esp Treehouse) be painfully slow to load, or to scan thru a page due to freezing up, &/or difficulty typing in the reply box? At the moment mine is working well & my cpu is in teens. I have a tendency to keep my task manager open to end a task when it freezes up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
So AG Sessions — what exactly has he done the last 5 months other than recuse himself? The number of prosecutable federal crimes (Fast & Furious, IRS, Clinton e-mail, Clinton Foundation, classified government documents on who knows how many uncleared systems [Wiener, Abedin, lawyers, IT specialists, etc.], voting fraud, to name a few) are staggering and all within Sessions’ bailiwick. In the words of Harvey Keitel as he’s talking to Nicholas Cage in National Treasure, “someone’s got to go to prison.” Get on it, Mister AG!
LikeLike
You have no idea how many grand juries are secretly impaneled, how many investigations are on-going, nothing. AG work is not done in the sunshine. When they are ready to prosecute and win (usually at a 98-99% success rate), they strike.
These are all huge cases with massive numbers of miscreants. Turning some against the others is a time-consuming task.
Sessions will nail the criminals and corrupt.
So much impatience.
What about the Oval Office, having nominated less than 200 names when they need to fill at least 500. And when they could go full staffing for a year orr two with 4000 jobs.
You seem to be very patient with a very inept Oval Office group that has mediocre communications for 5 months, and is doing a sub-par job of getting the President who he needs in the Executive Branch.
This isn’t TV or the movies. It’s Federal Law and Jeff Sessions will get it done.
It’s clear you don’t understand recusal, ethics, tradition and the job of AG.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sessions isn’t in the advertising business.
But you can bet he means business when it comes to justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Darwin Award
Holy Smokes! Don’t Smoke Pesticides, good grief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
can anyone please help why my posts shows awaiting moderation when post from home computer?
Honestly I never posted anything bad or trolled or knowingly violated rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just say “pretty please” 🙂
LikeLike
My word, I sure hate to post a link that Ive not explored, but this is awesome :oP
https://audioboom.com/listen/everything-us
LikeLike
This one’s for you Covfefe Georgia Grace. Enjoy. Tina Guo, the cellist, blew me away- made me think of the 2cellos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my goodness, it has been so hot in the Interior of Alaska these past few days. It hit 88F today and is still at 80F 10:30pm at night.
I seriously don’t know how you guys can do it in the south. I was so melting today. So, I took the two pups and three 12 year old girls swimming for a few hours. We all had a blast.
It may seem late to others, but the sun is still out. It’s bright as bright can be. We do have a storm moving in fast from the south, so at least it will cool off for a bit. Oops, the sun is now hiding. Still too hot for me though. 72F would be my perfect temp with a cool breeze to keep the skeeters away.
Seriously though, I don’t know how anyone can survive temps in the nineties or hundreds. We might see that for a bit more than a week later down the road this summer, but not really any longer than that. Thank goodness.
Most of our homes only have a breeze for air conditioning. It’s just what it is.
So for anyone dealing with hotter temps, my hat is off to you.
Stay cool and enjoy your summer!
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLiked by 1 person
🐱
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Happy Caturday, Treeps.
(#372; In which Events end Poorly)
LikeLike
TFW you need to get rid of cable TV…
On the plus side, today is Carurday 😸
LikeLike
erm, Caturday
LikeLike
Stray Cat Walked Up to Soldier with Broken Soul and Saved His Life…
“A young soldier left the battlefield with traumatic brain injuries and a broken soul. Right before he was about to give up on life, a stray cat walked up to him, placed his paws on his leg…it saved his life. Meet Scout!”
http://www.lovemeow.com/stray-cat-walked-up-to-soldier-with-broken-soul-and-saved-his-life-2427272631.html
LikeLike
An update to my problem with Amazon…guess enuf hollerin worked, the rats are finally at least tellin everyone what they’ve been doing for over a year…
LikeLike