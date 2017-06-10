President Trump and President al-Sisi Confirm Unity Against Qatar Funding Terrorism…

No leader in the region holds more anti-terrorism credibility than Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. President Sisi has challenged all Muslim leaders to denounce the hate within Islamic extremism and rise up to confront evil.

Al-Sisi is a Muslim leader who steadfastly supports the entire Egyptian population regardless of their religious faith. Sisi has stood firm to support Christians in Egypt.

WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt. The two presidents agreed on the importance of all countries implementing the agreements reached in Riyadh to fight terrorism, counter extremism, and stop the funding of terrorist groups. President Trump also emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among Arab countries. (Link)

EGYPT – President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has praised President Donald Trump for his role in “the formation of a united front to combat terrorism” after he called on Qatar to stop its financial support of extremist groups.



Al-Sisi’s praise-filled phone call on Saturday came after the US president echoed accusations made against Qatar by a Saudi-led group that cut diplomatic ties with the small oil-rich country earlier this week.



Al-Sisi thanked Trump for his participation in a counter-terrorism summit in Riyadh last May, in which he abandoned some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his presidential campaign and vowed to fight terrorism in partnership with Middle East leaders. (Link)

[…] I want to call on all other nations to stop immediately supporting terrorism. Stop teaching people to kill other people. Stop filling their minds with hate and intolerance. I won’t name other countries, but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Have no choice. This is my great priority because it is my first duty as President to keep our people safe. Defeating ISIS and other terror organizations is something I have emphasized all during my campaign and right up until the present. To do that, stop funding, stop teaching hate, and stop the killing. For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations. We ask Qatar, and other nations in the region to do more and do it faster. I want to thank Saudi Arabia, and my friend, King Salman, and all of the countries who participated in that very historic summit. It was truly historic. There has never been anything like it before and perhaps there never will be again. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of the end of funding terrorism. It will, therefore, be the beginning of the end to terrorism. No more funding. ~ U.S. President Donald J Trump

