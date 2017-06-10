President Trump and President al-Sisi Confirm Unity Against Qatar Funding Terrorism…

No leader in the region holds more anti-terrorism credibility than Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. President Sisi has challenged all Muslim leaders to denounce the hate within Islamic extremism and rise up to confront evil.
Al-Sisi is a Muslim leader who steadfastly supports the entire Egyptian population regardless of their religious faith. Sisi has stood firm to support Christians in Egypt.
WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt. The two presidents agreed on the importance of all countries implementing the agreements reached in Riyadh to fight terrorism, counter extremism, and stop the funding of terrorist groups. President Trump also emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among Arab countries. (Link)
EGYPT – President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has praised President Donald Trump for his role in “the formation of a united front to combat terrorism” after he called on Qatar to stop its financial support of extremist groups.
Al-Sisi’s praise-filled phone call on Saturday came after the US president echoed accusations made against Qatar by a Saudi-led group that cut diplomatic ties with the small oil-rich country earlier this week.
Al-Sisi thanked Trump for his participation in a counter-terrorism summit in Riyadh last May, in which he abandoned some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his presidential campaign and vowed to fight terrorism in partnership with Middle East leaders. (Link)
[…] I want to call on all other nations to stop immediately supporting terrorism. Stop teaching people to kill other people. Stop filling their minds with hate and intolerance. I won’t name other countries, but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Have no choice.
This is my great priority because it is my first duty as President to keep our people safe. Defeating ISIS and other terror organizations is something I have emphasized all during my campaign and right up until the present. To do that, stop funding, stop teaching hate, and stop the killing.
For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations. We ask Qatar, and other nations in the region to do more and do it faster.
I want to thank Saudi Arabia, and my friend, King Salman, and all of the countries who participated in that very historic summit. It was truly historic. There has never been anything like it before and perhaps there never will be again.
Hopefully, it will be the beginning of the end of funding terrorism. It will, therefore, be the beginning of the end to terrorism.
No more funding.
More winning?
Yes (and memorise these words):
“To do that, stop funding, stop teaching hate, and stop the killing.”
More winning.
But I’m still full from all the winning on Thursday and Friday… I guess I can manage a few more wins this weekend.
We have to make accommodations. It is difficult, I know, but we must stop “too much winning” at all costs.
What a President!! He is reshaping the world and forging a new Muslim Alliance to fight extremism in their own countries! Honesty is a miraculous thing. President Trump identifies the problem, speaks plainly about it, and gets to work fixing it. Any good leader is naturally drawn in. Comey was afraid to be with PDJT for the same reason. Honesty. Our President could see right through and read his wretched intentions. That sniveling sleazeball.
Never did I foresee in my lifetime what OUR President has accomplished.
Alliance with the ME against the common enemy would Europe slow boils into oblivion.
There is renewed hope for peace in the lives of my children.
God bless you, Mr. Trump, you have earned my support and respect.
*while Europe*
Folks please don’t forget how incredible of a man President al-Sisi is when considering the tragedy that happened two weeks ago! It is so easy to think of all Muslims as monsters but this man and his people aren’t that and will never be that.
President al-Sisi is a hero in my book. He looked Barry from Hawaii and the Muslim Brotherhood in the eye and said get the fu….k out of my country (North Africa) and the ME.
From an article that SD posted:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/
Egypt’s President al-Sisi to President Trump: “You Can Do The Impossible”…
More than any other Arab leader Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led the way in confronting Islamic terrorism.
It was President al-Sisi who exiled the Muslim Brotherhood and formed a coalition of Arab nations to confront the extremist elements promoting violence.
It really breaks my heart that Egypt will continue to see these types of killings because their President is such a fearless leader and will do everything in his power to destroy extremist. They also despise him for the relationship he has with our Lion.
Please don’t forget everything this man has done for his people! He may reside in North Africa and follows the Islamic faith but he and his people aren’t extremist.
From another article SD posted recently:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/
◾Disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood as a political terror entity.
◾Arrested those who burned churches and attacked Coptic Christians.
◾Jailed or banished the extremist forces.
◾Supported Israel’s right to exist and defend it’s borders.
◾Defeated Hamas in the border region.
◾Destroyed the border terror tunnels used by Hamas
◾Pressured Hamas and the PA to negotiate the ceasefire, and forced the PA and Hamas to assemble ONE negotiating group for their interests.
◾Fought extremism in the Sinai region, and fought against ISIS infiltration.
◾Fought the Libyan new al-Qaeda network “Libyan Dawn”.
◾Charged and prosecuted the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Qatar.
◾Followed the MB to Qatar and initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror.
◾Formed a coalition against Qatar including the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region.
◾Won reelection with almost 70% of the vote.
◾Holds an 80%+ job approval rating among ALL Egyptians.
◾Shut down Qatar financed Al Jazerra propaganda machine.
◾Supported the framework for a new constitution which supports minority protections.
◾Won a victory against Qatar as they finally conceded and stopped safeguarding terrorists. Sending the MB leadership to the new safe harbor of Turkey.
◾United the moderate (non violent) Arab coalition, the Gulf Security Council, and constructed a unity principle that supports the safety of Jordan and formed a coalition to defend if needed.
◾Faced down and quietly defeated Turkey’s bid for a security council seat in the United Nations.
◾Negotiated a safe passage coalition for Israel and Greece to form an energy based economic trade agreement.
◾Continues to fight the Islamist extremists inside Libya.
◾Continues to fight ISIS in the Northern Sinai region.
◾Expanded the border safety zone with Gaza to insure greater control and protection from weapons smuggling.
He has every right to walk alongside our Lion and SD was 100% right for putting this picture in the first link above!
Thank you 👍👍
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
There’s this about Qatar. Not good. bushes at it again
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-10/qatar-will-pay-john-ashcroft-25-million-defend-against-terrorism-accusations
You changed your name! Your not goofy, you are free! Love your sweet spirit!
Amazing sweet duchess01 gave it to me for laughs, i just had to roll with it😘💖💕😘💖💕
Awesome post! Thank you for your continued hopeful comments. For the good of myself, I try not to read negative comments. Thank you for your faith and hope in the future. God’s plans are not ours. Dream big and speak blessing over this nation. Yes, what we speak matters. Thank you for your faithfulness and sharing Hope. Your words have great impact!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome post! Thank you for your continued hopeful comments. For the good of myself, I try not to read negative comments. Thank you for your faith and hope in the future. God's plans are not ours. Dream big and speak blessing over this nation. Yes, what we speak matters. Thank you for your faithfulness and sharing Hope. Your words have great impact!
Just hit the button once. Promise!
Its ok we Trust you! 🇺🇸💖💖💕💖💖🇺🇸
Good post, FL.
Thanks FBlog. Great post.
I don’t know if this is reliable, but it seems that caliph Baghdadi was killed:
The source of the report seems to be Syrian state media:
The leader of the self-proclaimed Islamic State has been killed in an air strike in Syria, according Syrian state media. News reports from Syria say the leader of ISIS Abu Bkr al-Baghdadi was killed in an air strike on Saturday.
http://www.geopolmonitor.com/isis-leader-abu-bkr-al-baghdadi-killed-syrian-air-strike/
Winning – and I am not tired of it yet.
