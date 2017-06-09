Stunningly Clear and Direct Remarks by President Trump Toward Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood…

Perhaps the least media emphasized -yet most important- statement from President Trump today was the clarity behind the President calling out the government of Qatar for being a state financier of terrorism. Stunningly clear-eyed.
Many people have contemplated whether President Trump would identify The Muslim Brotherhood as an officially recognized Terrorist organization. Because of the political nature of The Brotherhood, and the Machiavellian face they project toward majority Muslim nations, there is a valid argument on both sides of such a consideration.
However, the large and previously unspoken, albeit transparently obvious, truth is that Qatar has always been the primary financier of The Muslim Brotherhood. Today, in the Rose Garden, in front of an international audience, in the clearest possible terms, President Trump said exactly that:
“[…] I have just returned from a historic trip to Europe and the Middle East, where I worked to strengthen our alliances, forge new friendships, and unite all civilized peoples in the fight against terrorism. No civilized nation can tolerate this violence, or allow this wicked ideology to spread on its shores.
I addressed a summit of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders — a unique meeting in the history of nations — where key players in the region agreed to stop supporting terrorism, whether it be financial, military or even moral support.
The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level, and in the wake of that conference, nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior. So we had a decision to make: Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action? We have to stop the funding of terrorism.
I decided, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, our great generals and military people, the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding — they have to end that funding — and its extremist ideology in terms of funding.
I want to call on all other nations to stop immediately supporting terrorism. Stop teaching people to kill other people. Stop filling their minds with hate and intolerance. I won’t name other countries, but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Have no choice.
This is my great priority because it is my first duty as President to keep our people safe. Defeating ISIS and other terror organizations is something I have emphasized all during my campaign and right up until the present. To do that, stop funding, stop teaching hate, and stop the killing.
For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations. We ask Qatar, and other nations in the region to do more and do it faster.
I want to thank Saudi Arabia, and my friend, King Salman, and all of the countries who participated in that very historic summit. It was truly historic. There has never been anything like it before and perhaps there never will be again. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of the end of funding terrorism. It will, therefore, be the beginning of the end to terrorism.
No more funding.
He’s absolutely right. We have to stop funding nations that hate us and are bent on killing us.
two thirds of the 9/11 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia not Qatar. Mecca is in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is grand central station of Islam.
Don’t see anything about the muslim brotherhood either.
The US government needs to stop funding. These Refugee Resettlement groups. Read the Refugee Resettlement blog for this day as in two weeks we will have allowed over 50,000 Muslims since Trump became president. We pay for people to change our laws to sharia, hajibs and other things.with no vetting. Do they contribute to our society?
Glad this is a separate thread. I hung on every word and agree, this was important…and of course, underreported.
Share the Sundance article over and over, it is not nor has ever been Russia.
Thanks Sundance. You need a bigger stage!
Well, litlbit2, I have noticed that SD has picked up an additional 1,000 followers to his twitter account in just a few days (and some of his tweets link to articles he’s posted here). I’m very happy to see that .. couldn’t think of a better way to get the word out.
Forgot to add, he now has over 34,000 followers. 😉
“I won’t name other countries…”
A place like Turkey comes to mind, and something tells me that very easily may be one the President is referring to. #MoreWinning 😀
And just like the Uniparty, these “other countries” swallow nervously, shifting from one foot to the other… as the Sheriff draws his eyes a little tighter and spits.
In.
The.
Dust.
And once again, I am a little teary eyed and thanking God for sending us this man to lead us.
Sylvia, “… those to whom much is given… of them much is expected…” so, how… how can we EVER live up to this? Maybe You understand what’s been given to us and I SORTA understand… maybe you and me and a bunch of others here have been called out because we RECOGNIZE the enormity of this! Ya think?
So is it our mission at the Treehouse (and as emissaries FROM TCTH) to try to learn and to articulate the ways that we can honor this incredible gift? I think you’re already doing that. I think I need to step up my game – a BUNCH! Sundance is showing the way. I’m still lost in the fog – LOL!
Is THAT part of what we’re to do here? Not just give thanks and celebrate (and YES to plenty of that!) but also to help each other (and the uninitiated) know how to LIVE INTO THIS GIFT and to honor it every day – with everything we think, do and say?
NEVER in my life have I had so much for which to give thanks! Never in my life have I experienced such a joyful burden to help others to see how INCREDIBLY blessed we are. I just needed the help of Sundance and the Treepers to have my eyes opened… and my mind blown.
THANKS, Sylvia! THANKS, TREEPERS! THANKS, SUNDANCE! THANK YOU, Mr. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP! THANK YOU, AMERICA! Thank you God!!
Wow, lucky one. This is an incredible post.
Many of us in the treehouse have asked what we can all do to help, to support our President. Many have offered up ideas and suggestions. We have not come together on that “one big thing” but there are things we can all do individually, and you have highlighted that perfectly.
“Many people have contemplated whether President Trump would identify The Muslim Brotherhood as an officially recognized Terrorist organization. Because of the political nature of The Brotherhood, and the Machiavellian face they project toward majority Muslim nations, there is a valid argument on both sides of such a consideration.”
Sundance. I don’t see an argument for not declaring the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. They are; just ask Egypt. Could someone explain why they should not be singled out here, in America? I thought that it was something that the President would do right after January 20th. Confused.
I think this is probably on their ‘To Do List’.
We are not privy to all that Pres Trump knows.
Perhaps there are prerequisites that must be accomplished before this can be done.
THIS is one of the many things I love about our President Donald Trump – he’s stunningly clear.
President Trump means what he says and says what he means.
Whereas, leftists say the opposite of what they mean and the opposite of what they intend to do.
President Trump tells it like it is. Trump speaks Common sense, factual reality and he is pro-America and pro-American workers.
The left deny reality, truth and evidence and seem to hate America and Americans (whether they are Americans or not).
What a relief to have a President who really does care about ordinary people.
We don’t have to wait, we have already a great great president.
Thank you Sundance for giving this topic it’s own page. The Treehouse has been tremendous.
I see this as a work in progress from his ME visit and a good start, nothing we want to see will happen fast there.
We have to have at times go slowly to make real change.
Mr. President, if you are reading:
We support you!
We respect you!
We love you!!
Patriotic pride, what a comeback ❤️
MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Have to name the enemy. Smart. Honest dialogue. Smarter President Trump. Smartest.
One day a libral friend remarked, “I don’t like the way he talks….blah, blah, he’s too harsh , and mean!”
Me? He makes declarative statements, and I love it.
I will always remember watching fox one afternoon and they cut away to Obozzo in a joint presser setting like this,
He literally spoke for 8 minutes on the only question he allowed to be asked. When they came back to the show, the panel joked about the time. They timed it.
Love it! I live in the Houston area where Qatar funded the Arabic Immersion program for the Houston Independent school district. They interfered similarly in the Tuscon area. The idea is to nudge. In another area of the district, Syrian refugees have been settled around schools that are now serving halal food and areas are being sought out within the schools for PRAYER time for Muslim students. This is outrageous. We are acting like dhimmis in our own country.
As long as our President continues to show deference to Christian nations we ‘get it’.
Thank you President Trump.
Very much.
Awhile back at a street festival here in Chicago, while watching a band, a drunken idiot was harassing women, many with their boyfriends or husbands in tow. I watched as these “men” would just say “hey, come on now” & “please stop”
Of course the drunk kept it up, being highly amused with himself
After about ten minutes of watching him paw at the women & make crude remarks, I walked over to him, put my hand on his shoulder, leaned in & said “if I see you harass one more female, I’m going to hit you so hard it’ll take you until tomorrow to find all your teeth I’m going to knock out”
Instantly sobered up, he said he’d leave & won’t be bothering anyone anymore
Bullies & creeps, like terrorists, don’t respond to appeasement or plea’s to stop. They only understand & react to a threat that will be backed up
The days of the Obama bows are over. Meet President “I’m Going To Hit You So Hard” Trump
Well done sir.
Well done sir.
As a Cold War warrior the enemy was both China and Russia. While in Engineering training I ran across a book written in 1968 concerning the raise of Islamist and that the future battles will not be not against communism but against Islam. Keep in mind this was just before heavy envolvement in Vietnam.
I wish I could recall the title.
I sat up and took notice at that part of his speech, and all I could think was thank you, thank you, thank you, Mr. President. Every word was like a clarion bell of truth.
I believe he made those stunning remarks right before he opened the floor to questions… with a clear indictment of the unfair press. It was audacious and precisely the right thing to do.
President al-Sisi and King Salman will go along with the plan because at the end of the day, they will get what they want and probably even more.
Qatar will expeditiously remove any folks belonging to the MB and will cut all financing to terrorist organizations like Hamas. They have been provided a glimpse of what life would be like if the GCC members were to move forward again. Plus the fact that the World Cup will be taking place in their country in 2022 is a major reason to clean up their act and do so immediately. Many FIFA representatives lost their job because of the kick backs they got for giving Qatar the World Cup.
I watch a lot of soccer and know for a fact that if FIFA has to pull out of Qatar, they will ask the US to host the games in 2022. The last time the World Cup was played in the US was 1994. It was a major success. Our country has the stadiums and hotels needed without having to build. Would not shock me if this is also discussed behind closed doors!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1994_FIFA_World_Cup
The US did bid for the 2022 World Cup and were surprised by the decision. Goes to show that money through bribes gets you what you want!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_2022_FIFA_World_Cup_bid
I am amazed at how many people there are who do not understand the huge significance of what Pres Trump accomplished in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is the location of Mecca and Medina, the two ‘holiest’ mosques in Islam.
King Salman is referred to as “The Defender of the Two Holy Mosques”.
So Saudi Arabia is like the ‘capital’ of Islam.
This makes King Salman and the royal family, the titular heads of Islam.
This is why HusseinO bowed to the King of Saudi Arabia.
And this was a huge mistake.
By showing submission…they lost all respect for him.
Our President went there as an equal.
The staging of his visit there was a show of power…and it was brilliant.
He extended his hand in friendship and respectfulness.
It did not go without notice, that he chose KSA as the “first country he visited as President”.
And they were honored by it.
So in return…they honored him for it, in ways we’ve never seen happen before.
If you haven’t seen this, it is worth a look.
The Saudis made this video to memorialize Our President’s historic visit.
