Stunningly Clear and Direct Remarks by President Trump Toward Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood…

Perhaps the least media emphasized -yet most important- statement from President Trump today was the clarity behind the President calling out the government of Qatar for being a state financier of terrorism. Stunningly clear-eyed.

Many people have contemplated whether President Trump would identify The Muslim Brotherhood as an officially recognized Terrorist organization. Because of the political nature of The Brotherhood, and the Machiavellian face they project toward majority Muslim nations, there is a valid argument on both sides of such a consideration.

However, the large and previously unspoken, albeit transparently obvious, truth is that Qatar has always been the primary financier of The Muslim Brotherhood. Today, in the Rose Garden, in front of an international audience, in the clearest possible terms, President Trump said exactly that:

“[…] I have just returned from a historic trip to Europe and the Middle East, where I worked to strengthen our alliances, forge new friendships, and unite all civilized peoples in the fight against terrorism. No civilized nation can tolerate this violence, or allow this wicked ideology to spread on its shores. I addressed a summit of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders — a unique meeting in the history of nations — where key players in the region agreed to stop supporting terrorism, whether it be financial, military or even moral support.

The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level, and in the wake of that conference, nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior. So we had a decision to make: Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action? We have to stop the funding of terrorism. I decided, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, our great generals and military people, the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding — they have to end that funding — and its extremist ideology in terms of funding. I want to call on all other nations to stop immediately supporting terrorism. Stop teaching people to kill other people. Stop filling their minds with hate and intolerance. I won’t name other countries, but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Have no choice. This is my great priority because it is my first duty as President to keep our people safe. Defeating ISIS and other terror organizations is something I have emphasized all during my campaign and right up until the present. To do that, stop funding, stop teaching hate, and stop the killing. For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations. We ask Qatar, and other nations in the region to do more and do it faster. I want to thank Saudi Arabia, and my friend, King Salman, and all of the countries who participated in that very historic summit. It was truly historic. There has never been anything like it before and perhaps there never will be again. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of the end of funding terrorism. It will, therefore, be the beginning of the end to terrorism. No more funding. (link)

