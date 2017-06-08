Top Five Facts and Examples Showcasing Comey’s Political Motives…

After watching James Comey and crew (Brennan, Yates, Clapper, etc.) testify for more than 11 months (July ’16 through June ’17), hopefully we don’t have to see any of their faces broadcasting false narratives on TV again. That said, here’s the top five facts that showcase how badly James Comey politicized the FBI:
Number FIVE – James Comey stated under oath, and included in his written statement, that it was his decision to speak alone, one-on-one to President-Elect Trump on January 6th in Trump Tower as Comey asked everyone else to leave the briefing. Comey held no issues with a private conversation with the incoming President.
However, a month later on February 14th, in the oval office, when President Trump asked everyone to leave the room for a one-on-one, James Comey testifies it was “inappropriate” for a private conversation.
Number FOUR – James Comey stated to congress on March 20th, he intentionally did not brief congressional intelligence oversight/leadership of the counterintelligence investigation, that began in July 2016, until March 2017. He intentionally kept congress in the dark.
There was no reason to keep congress in the dark, unless Comey held a political motivation to do so such that he could operate his agenda without any oversight.
Number THREE – James Comey told President Trump he was not under investigation three different times from January 6th through May 2017. Comey also notified the congressional oversight Gang-of-Eight in March and April that President Trump was not under investigation. However, Comey intentionally refused to tell the public the same thing he was telling President Trump and congress.
However, worse yet, James Comey was telling President Trump there was no factual or substantive foundation behind the ‘Russian Pee Dossier’; yet simultaneously Comey was using the ‘Russian Pee Dossier‘ as evidence to gain FISA warrants against Trump Administration officials.
Number TWO – James Comey admitted to congress than he personally leaked information to a friend with instructions to deliver to the media (New York Times), despite his own prior assertions to congress and to the American electorate, that leaks to the media by officials was toxic and damaging to the integrity of the FBI.
There were several avenues available to Comey to deliver the content of his memos to congress including directly delivering them to oversight; or holding a press conference. There was no reason to manufacture media leaks, to accomplish a political goal, unless James Comey held a political motivation to do so.
Number ONE – James Comey justified in his statements that on February 14th he did not inform his recently confirmed boss Attorney General Jeff Sessions, of the content of the oval office meeting with President Trump – or his suddenly overwhelming feelings of impropriety, because he anticipated Jeff Sessions would be forced to recuse himself from anything to do with the Russian investigation..
There was nothing known on February 14th which would establish a need for Sessions recusal. There’s no reasonable basis for such an assumption on February 14th, unless it was Comey’s intention to leak FISA-granted surveillance of Russian Ambassador Kislyak, having an innocuous meeting with Senator Jeff Sessions, to the Washington Post. A disingenuous, albeit politically framed, leak did factually surface on March 1st.
Over-under on how long till we see Comey in handcuffs?
By the way, Don Jr’s Twitter feed was fantastic today. The media were all worrying about what Trump would tweet about Comey, they were just worrying about the other Donald Trump. Ha!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent! Great catch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems James, ( my idol is J.E. Hoover ), Comey’s empire construction project just hit a regulatory roadblock ! Not only did he figuratively drop his drawers in public, he revealed names and acts that will earn him undying enmity among Congressional elites. Worse, the President added a dollop of salt into Comey’s self-inflicted wounds as the President’s legal counsel is reported as announcing the filing of multiple charges covering both ethical and possible criminal violations with appropriate agencies . Seems Mr. Comey only managed to build his own dungeon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To Sundance’s list, I would simply expand to add a 2A, the political motive being partly admitted by Comey today: To take certain cases away from the duly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and instead turn them over to a special counsel. Pure politics, doing the bidding of Shumer and the rest of the Trump-haters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rats are not happy today and their goddess Hillary may be in trouble soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears you were there.. The pinnacle era of pure unadulterated wholesome American culture..
LikeLike
Hope this is true since Mark S is a friend of Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best news. Yet odd as it sounds like Trump personal lawyer not AG defending him.
He should have to do that, but I am glad he is if that is what this Tweet means. Itrusta high-powered lawyer to handle it better than DoJ. They watered down the USSC brief per PDJT. Best to stick with personal attorney.
Comey is mincemeat.
LikeLike
EDIT: He “shouldn”t” have….ggrrrr
LikeLike
Sessions recused himself from anything to do with the election so I think Trump was right once again to have his own attorney.
LikeLike
Exit Stage Left…(James Comey)
LikeLike
I am seeing Comey will be getting soon immunity and he will flood the Hillary and Lynch basement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breakdown #2.
More to come.
Where’s the lion licking his paw picture?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really had had enough, Jim. All the clinger and deplorable and market crashes…and IRS investigations…and…and…and….
The Russians didn’t do it.
Time to make America great again.
I’m sorry you could not work for a real leader. You are not my problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLZ, THAT IS AWESOMELY FUNNY VID.
Frankly, even without the dubbing, Comey has a cray cray look. His eyes roll about in their sockets a lot when he testifies – a sign he’s searching around for ways to get out of being caught in lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now I KNOW nothing ever comes from these hearings. I know that.
However, Donald Trump is different. He’s been harping on and on about how we have to stop the leaks, we have to go after the leakers.
I think President Trump is gonna push this until Comey’s in deep trouble. do I think he’ll go to jail? No… but I think President Trump will push the issue until there are some repercussions. An example has to be made, and that widdle girl they’re prosecuting doesn’t count.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, because we know, without a doubt, that Comey will do ANYTHING to save his own behind. He’s going to be singing like a bird soon.
LikeLike
What I find interesting is that Comey said the reason he leaked the memos: Because Trump said their may be recordings so I needed to get that info out into the public. What was he worried about then? If what he said about the meeting with Trump was true, wouldn’t recordings prove that?
LikeLike
Indeed you are onto something.
LikeLike
He was trying to get ahead of the truth with “his own truth,” because he had no idea whether the President was bluffing or not.
LikeLike
He also stated that he knew the leak would ensure a special counsel would be appointed. He desperately wanted that to happen so all of his misdeeds would disappear into the abyss with the investigation.
LikeLike
If you watch at about the 2 hour mark, they ask him if his private notes can be retrieved from special counsel. He says “I hope so” or something like that, and then the Senator says he’d like to turn that into a specific request… and you start seeing Comey squirm a little bit.
Mueller’s his buddy, and he knows he probably won’t prosecute him… but if other people get ahold of certain things, things can spiral out of control and he knows he may end up in some real problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Comey is already in some real problems. Comey has spent his life dealing with plutocrats. He has never had to deal with a lion before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t get it????
There seems to be something deeper here. Why would Comey throw Lynch under the bus now? Why would Comey commit public suicide with divulging he was a leaker of information? Why did Coney want a Special Council? Why was Mueller, his best buddy chosen for that job? Did he cut a deal with the new DOJ?
Could it be that Comey is trying to save himself from the Dennis Montgomery data dump that would implicate him in gross violations of the 4th Amendment as part of Obama grand plan to either influence the election for a Hillary win to continue his legacy or cover his tracks on the plan to destroy Trump after the election assuming he would lose to Hillary? Was this his plan to him get immunity to testify against Obama, Hilary, Lynch, Clapper and Brennan to save his butt?
LikeLike