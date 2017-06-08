Top Five Facts and Examples Showcasing Comey’s Political Motives…

After watching James Comey and crew (Brennan, Yates, Clapper, etc.) testify for more than 11 months (July ’16 through June ’17), hopefully we don’t have to see any of their faces broadcasting false narratives on TV again. That said, here’s the top five facts that showcase how badly James Comey politicized the FBI:

Number FIVE – James Comey stated under oath, and included in his written statement, that it was his decision to speak alone, one-on-one to President-Elect Trump on January 6th in Trump Tower as Comey asked everyone else to leave the briefing. Comey held no issues with a private conversation with the incoming President.

However, a month later on February 14th, in the oval office, when President Trump asked everyone to leave the room for a one-on-one, James Comey testifies it was “inappropriate” for a private conversation.

Number FOUR – James Comey stated to congress on March 20th, he intentionally did not brief congressional intelligence oversight/leadership of the counterintelligence investigation, that began in July 2016, until March 2017. He intentionally kept congress in the dark.

There was no reason to keep congress in the dark, unless Comey held a political motivation to do so such that he could operate his agenda without any oversight.

Number THREE – James Comey told President Trump he was not under investigation three different times from January 6th through May 2017. Comey also notified the congressional oversight Gang-of-Eight in March and April that President Trump was not under investigation. However, Comey intentionally refused to tell the public the same thing he was telling President Trump and congress.

However, worse yet, James Comey was telling President Trump there was no factual or substantive foundation behind the ‘Russian Pee Dossier’; yet simultaneously Comey was using the ‘Russian Pee Dossier‘ as evidence to gain FISA warrants against Trump Administration officials.

Number TWO – James Comey admitted to congress than he personally leaked information to a friend with instructions to deliver to the media (New York Times), despite his own prior assertions to congress and to the American electorate, that leaks to the media by officials was toxic and damaging to the integrity of the FBI.

There were several avenues available to Comey to deliver the content of his memos to congress including directly delivering them to oversight; or holding a press conference. There was no reason to manufacture media leaks, to accomplish a political goal, unless James Comey held a political motivation to do so.

Number ONE – James Comey justified in his statements that on February 14th he did not inform his recently confirmed boss Attorney General Jeff Sessions, of the content of the oval office meeting with President Trump – or his suddenly overwhelming feelings of impropriety, because he anticipated Jeff Sessions would be forced to recuse himself from anything to do with the Russian investigation..

There was nothing known on February 14th which would establish a need for Sessions recusal. There’s no reasonable basis for such an assumption on February 14th, unless it was Comey’s intention to leak FISA-granted surveillance of Russian Ambassador Kislyak, having an innocuous meeting with Senator Jeff Sessions, to the Washington Post. A disingenuous, albeit politically framed, leak did factually surface on March 1st.

