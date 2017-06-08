Marco Rubio Questions James Comey – The Curiously Unidirectional Leaks…

Senator Marco Rubio questions fired FBI Director James Comey and discovers President Trump doesn’t know the politically correct order of operations when approaching a request to get beyond hyper-partisan politicized investigative nonsense; which led to Comey instructing Trump orbit how the chain of political command works in DC; which led to President Trump agreeing the investigation should be carried out thoroughly and entirely because he wants to get this ridiculous investigative cloud off his back so he can get back to doing the work he was elected to do; and President Trump wants anyone connected to Russia improperly to be discovered so he can get rid of them and move on.
Shocker. O-M-G bigly scandal. ie. ‘nothingburger’.
.
Wow, the top of the food chain in The Swamp must be REALLY low.
Well, WSB, theoretically….
that would be the BOTTOM feeders 🙂
Marco is trying to redeem himself with our President. Smart move.
President Trump got more votes in Florida last November then Marco Rubio and Rubio no doubt took note of it.
Rubo won with democrat votes Murphy the Democrat who used to be a republican was getting all the republican votes. Murphy did not vote for the TPP, NDAA, and the Patriot act. Rubio is head of the senate foreign intelligence agency he can do more harm from within then Murphy. Murphy is actually more conservative. Rubio is for cap and trade, gun control an amnesty whats the difference between the two? That Murphy is not a globalist and would always vote Trumps way. Just like Manchin in West Virginia.
NEVER vote for a Democrat, under any circumstances, not even if they have goods with which to blackmail you. Giving the Dems another seat is anathema.
That said, Rubio is part and parcel of the Uniparty and should always be primaried. It’s up to the good Republican people of Florida to find a great candidate who will do the will of the people.
Alan West, Gov Scott
No, they were not supportive of Donald Trump during the primaries and general election.
I don’t know about Alan West, but Rick Scott certainly was he’s friends with POTUS.
I hope one of those gentlemen run against Bill Nelson who is up for reelection in 2018. I believe Alan West moved to Texas didn’t he? I’d prefer West over Scott, but Scott probably has better name recognition and I think he’ll fully support POTUS’s agenda.
I can’t stand Rubio. He is a snake. Murphy is a lazy, stupid snake. His IQ is below moron.
WAKE. UP.
We Floridians hated both candidayes.
If the Demonrats become Majority, Schumer would be setting the agenda as the Leader. No way.
He is a globalist neo-con who did everything to undermine Our President after Trump slammed him and his last buddy Cruz down. They voted for Hillary Clinton.
As usual, he’s carrying water for Mc Muffin and the gang of eight. Just another slick talking RINO and wannabe congressman.
Marco must think Trump’s status is going to skyrocket after this. Marco wants in on the ride up
He and Senator Tom Cotton had dinner with the President June 6, I believe…
Good move on his part. Can they get to work now?
Hmmmm.. just now he made a statement that he agrees with Comey in that President Trump needs to be more careful in the way he addresses different branches of government. Also Ryan just said the same thing but even worse: Trump doesn’t know the protocol , he’s inexperienced etc..
Screw protocol.
The DC protocol is to steal the wealth of the nation and screw taxpayers!
Seriously, this dweeb was in charge of the FBI?
I would wager folding money that the field agents of the FBI are thrilled he is gone.
Unfortunately, you’d be wrong, Peter G. I was shocked to learn recently from someone who was close to someone who worked for the FBI that Comey was well liked.
Strange that many of the FBI workers did not like Comey and didn’t feel comfortable with him. Now, we know why.
Lots of employees like a “soft” boss. Let’s hope their new one demands more.
Must have been talking to AD McCabe.
Hmmm…the agents I know are thrilled that Comey is GONE.
Yes RC, From what my son tells me most of the agents are more than happy that Comey is gone.
Let me guess, they read you a memo over the phone that you were not allowed to see? And it said Comey was totally liked by the agents in the field.
The FBI does not NEED a ‘boss who was well liked’….They need a Commander who is feared, whose honesty is above reproach, and who is the enemy of Crime – where ever, when ever, and whom ever it may be. ‘A boss who was well liked’ sounds, IMO, a lot like a popularity contest in High School. I am not picking on you YY4Y….but the FBI needs a saber-tooth tiger in this age of pussy-cats. Again, IMO.
Someone who was close to someone?
Some people like a crooked weakling boss. Crooked weaklings accept and reward suckups.
Dis-A-gree! Let’s just say my personal, close friend and x-roommate and recently retired SAC for an unnamed State is beyond thrilled that this poser is gone. Comey was a complete anathema the the true FBI Agents (not to be confused with the desk jockeys, especially in DCA)
yy4u: “I was shocked to learn recently from someone who was close to someone who worked for the FBI that Comey was well liked.”
Funny, that. A friend of the nail tech who does my 2nd cousin’s ex-girlfriends nails said she knew someone that used to be married to someone that knew a former FBI agent and they said exactly the same thing!
I guess your source is confirmed, yy4u.
i hear there was a cheer in the rank and file…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes there was.
This is the nothingburger of nothingburgers. Talk about very fake news. James Comey has revealed himself to be a political hack and an a&&.
Don’t forget traitor to our country too.
Indeed shadowcole there is the big T word.
I hope there is a big follow up on Comey.
You know the kind of follow up that happens when a traitor is discovered among someone very high up in one of our Federal Government Departments.
When a traitor is discovered very high up who has access to the President and government information that he uses unwisely.
When someone who behaves in a way that anyone of us every day citizen would be jailed and prosecuted for.
Your know shadowcole, that kind of thing we call criminal behaviour.
Actually it was a somethingburger for Trumpers andTreepers.
Comey outed as a leaker is something. Comey stating thatthere is NO investigation ofPOTUS is something.
It is only nothingburgerfor hongry hongry rinos and hongry hongry donkeys and msm.
With these swamp critters in charge, everything Pres. Trump has said, or done since his election, as been an: “OMG, how stupid” , “OMG, how crass”, “OMG this and OMG that” political BS game.
None of that means anything!
It’s all garbage of the swamp critters, who make up stuff, destroy stuff, so they can have a day in the sun, while fixing all the problems they created and rebuilding all that they completely destroyed and we the taxpayers get to pay for it……..
That is not how Donald J. Trump ever operated and they all knew it and still know it today.
Pres. Trump’s only failing, as far as I can see, is that he was and is a ‘straight-shooter’. If he had a question, he asked the question assuming he was going to get a straight answer BUT never, ever believe he fully trusts anyone around him.
And he always takes the necessary precautions.
It completely baffles me why this President, (who has accomplished so much, in such a short time, with everyone imaginable trying to undermine his efforts hourly), continues to be so under-rated.
Didn’t Rubio have dinner with Pres. Trump recently?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he and his wife dined with POTUS and FLOTUS, but that was a couple of months ago.
June 6. Also Tom Cotton.
Donald Trump Eating With Senators Who Will Question Comey | The Daily Caller
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/06/donald-trump-to-dine-with-two-senators-who-will-question-james-comey/
Other congresscritters in attendance, also.
Comey is shockingly incompetent even in his role as a black hat.
I mean his testimony makes himself and Lynch look WAY worse than Trump.
How the heck did he ever get to be FBI director?
kissing butt
Allowing bodies to be buried.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
What we are seeing now is ONLY the very beginning of a swamp so deep it is inconceivable. Deeper than the deepest sea.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trillions of dollars deep!
You trust Rubio in any way. Give it up now…Kabuki often looks like it’s all for you when in reality they are just trying to get close up…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did not care for Sen. Rubio’s after hearing presser take on the “loyalty” aspect of Trump/Comey conversation. Sen. Rubio knows how to sound politically correct for the large viewing audience. I don’t care for how he is driving the narrative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.c-span.org/video/?429731-1/senator-rubio-james-comey-hearing
I felt exactly the same and I’m still reeling from it particularly when his buddy Ryan began pushing the “inexperienced ” narrative of the day referring to President Trump. In other words folks ” yes he did it. He tried to influence honorable Comey but hey guys cut him a break. He’s just inexperienced!! , unlike us of course” Wow!! Very backstabbing. The
Truepundit reported months ago that Comey, Macabee et all were planning to take down Trump in closed meetings. Comey hinted to such in his testimony. It was reported that the plan was to get special prosecutor which Comey also admitted. Rob,Comey and Fuller are all friends. Fuller NEEDS TO BE RESCUED or shut down
Isn’t something like this called treason?
President Trump’s lawyer is ripping Comey a new one right now, Especially on the leaks! #waronleaks
Dang Sundance! Did you write that all in one breath?😉. Breathe, son, breathe.
Just wrote Senator Rubio.
Dear Senator Rubio,
I want to thank you personally for your line of questioning of James Comey earlier today which allowed the public to know that President Trump agreed to the investigation being carried out thoroughly and entirely because he wants to get this ridiculous investigative cloud off his back so he can get back to doing the work he was elected to do; and President Trump wants anyone connected to Russia improperly to be discovered so he can get rid of them and move on.
Your last line of questioning was amazing! It is incredible that NO ONE leaked that our President is not under investigation given everyone that was aware of that in the IC world and in Congress.
I am proud today to have voted for you!
Thanks
Felice
Senator Marco Rubio
Thank you for taking the time to contact me. Your correspondence has been received and I welcome the opportunity to address your concerns. Hearing directly from constituents such as yourself is truly an honor, and your input is much appreciated.
Please look for my response in the near future. In an effort to serve you better, please do not duplicate e-mails into the web-form, as it may serve to delay the response to your concerns. If you need immediate assistance with a federal agency, please call (866) 630-7106, toll-free in Florida.
Sincerely,
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio
Felice, that’s fabulous. God bless you.
Sounds like the letter from Rubio’s letter is just a simple repetitive form letter. In other words, it is not personalized. Forms letters from our representatives these days means nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sense Rubio is just doing that just to stay in the relevant spotlight, when things weren’t going well for Comey today. I wouldn’t be surprised if all these Committee Members have Plan A and Plan B questions in front of them, in case it goes the oppostion direction. Expect DeepState to have written those questions. Notice most of them don’t follow the answers with more, many more, questions.
We have to congratulate them when they work in favor of our President and smack them around when they don’t.
Good about sending something personal in a few weeks? Hell I’ve been waiting years for the little turd to answer my letters and emails to him regarding H1B visas. He never met an H1B visa he didn’t like. I’ve never gotten anything beyond an auto-reply and fund raising requests.
Bill Nelson’s office is even worse. I wrote and called his office back in 2006 and 2007 regarding insurance/hospital loopholes and massive over billing with my daughter’s cancer treatment. I asked Nelson to consider introducing medical price gouging measures to protect consumers. I never heard from him regarding that, but somehow I’m on his mailing list for everything Medicare. How many parents of 7 years olds are on Medicare??? Still ticks me off!
Thank you Fblog,
You are an inspiration. I just followed a lead to the Justice Dept. on another thread, and left a comment for the AG. I likely would not have done so. If not for the lead shown by you and others on this site.
Cheers.
Do these people even realize how damning it is in the public’s eyes when they say Trump just straight up asked to be investigated to clear himself?
Pompous Tools otherwise know as Senators (and Congressmen). Eight plus years of these kabuki dances called “Hearings”. Not one indictment. (someone please correct me if wrong). Purpose of hearings is to grind it into a fine powder, give it a puff and it all disappears. Maybe Hearings means “hear what you want to hear”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
These committees are the front line needed to take down pro-American agenda, as ordered by Deep State. Deep State run these committee puppets.
Hearings: def: frenzy of activity to make proletariat believe something was done.
Didn’t the FBI clear Flynn in January? Why would Trump say anything in February? http://www.fireandreamitchell.com/2017/05/16/fbi-clear-flynn-jan-24/
LikeLiked by 2 people
However, that had nothing to do with the Russian involvement in the election. It had nothing to do with President Trump.
Proof Comey lied today.
Weak, cowardly and easily stunned Comey…rolled over for Lynch and Hillary…
Comey in a coal mine, sing or die.
I actually got that the first time I heard him say it. Why hillery off why not Trump off? It was funny half and hour later seeing the twitter blew up. First time Mcstain got it right but he still should have followed up.
So McLame is going to beat a dead horse and pressure Comey to lie and say Pres. Trump obstructed justice. Huh? There is nothing to obstruct.
Comey’s connections to the Clintons and his actions/behavior as FBI Director are his own doing.
Anybody who associates or deals with the Clintons or Obama gets used and damaged – with a serious and frequently fatal infection.
Steer clear of Clintons, Obamas and Democrats in general. The Bushes are about as bad.
http://nypost.com/2017/06/08/comey-suspects-loretta-lynch-was-working-with-clintons/
Well there ya go. All the proof you need to confirm that Homey Comey is truly a mental giant /s
Like Duh!
Wanna see my shocked face.
Exactly what I told Hubbie!!
Pardoning would have ended any investigation DJT could have
How the hell that many working age people spending the day in a bar?
Looks like The Hillary campaign HQ on election night. hahah
OMG! OMG! OMG!….
Russians! Russians! Russians! RUSS-I-ANS!!!!
Ummmm… it happened while OBAMA was in charge 😎
It happened while Hillary intentionally exposed State secrets on a DIY server in her toilet
It happened while Podesta was incapable of maintaining his own email password
It happened while DNC had no regard for computer security..
(Too busy colluding with FakeNews to pervert the electoral process).
Onward to the closed door hearings. Leaking will commence shortly.
James Comey Hearing Shocker! President Trump Not Under Investigation!
Stefan Molyneux
Comey Pic at top RT of this article needs a split screen with suspicious cat..they’re twins..
.. my cat gets that look when the litter box needs refreshed
Comey looked pretty rough today.. he’s hanging with the wrong crowd ..or his litter box refreshed
