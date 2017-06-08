Marco Rubio Questions James Comey – The Curiously Unidirectional Leaks…

Senator Marco Rubio questions fired FBI Director James Comey and discovers President Trump doesn’t know the politically correct order of operations when approaching a request to get beyond hyper-partisan politicized investigative nonsense; which led to Comey instructing Trump orbit how the chain of political command works in DC; which led to President Trump agreeing the investigation should be carried out thoroughly and entirely because he wants to get this ridiculous investigative cloud off his back so he can get back to doing the work he was elected to do; and President Trump wants anyone connected to Russia improperly to be discovered so he can get rid of them and move on.

Shocker. O-M-G bigly scandal. ie. ‘nothingburger’.

.

Because if it was leaked that @realDonaldTrump was personally not under investigation- it would have crushed the entire narrative. pic.twitter.com/drFcCxin5M — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) June 8, 2017

