Marco Rubio Questions James Comey – The Curiously Unidirectional Leaks…

Posted on June 8, 2017 by

Senator Marco Rubio questions fired FBI Director James Comey and discovers President Trump doesn’t know the politically correct order of operations when approaching a request to get beyond hyper-partisan politicized investigative nonsense; which led to Comey instructing Trump orbit how the chain of political command works in DC; which led to President Trump agreeing the investigation should be carried out thoroughly and entirely because he wants to get this ridiculous investigative cloud off his back so he can get back to doing the work he was elected to do; and President Trump wants anyone connected to Russia improperly to be discovered so he can get rid of them and move on.

Shocker.  O-M-G bigly scandal.  ie. ‘nothingburger’.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Creepy Critters, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

95 Responses to Marco Rubio Questions James Comey – The Curiously Unidirectional Leaks…

  1. WSB says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Wow, the top of the food chain in The Swamp must be REALLY low.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Luke from NJ says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Marco is trying to redeem himself with our President. Smart move.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • andrewalinxs says:
      June 8, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      President Trump got more votes in Florida last November then Marco Rubio and Rubio no doubt took note of it.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • jmuniz1 says:
        June 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm

        Rubo won with democrat votes Murphy the Democrat who used to be a republican was getting all the republican votes. Murphy did not vote for the TPP, NDAA, and the Patriot act. Rubio is head of the senate foreign intelligence agency he can do more harm from within then Murphy. Murphy is actually more conservative. Rubio is for cap and trade, gun control an amnesty whats the difference between the two? That Murphy is not a globalist and would always vote Trumps way. Just like Manchin in West Virginia.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • jmuniz1 says:
      June 8, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      He is a globalist neo-con who did everything to undermine Our President after Trump slammed him and his last buddy Cruz down. They voted for Hillary Clinton.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Bob says:
      June 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      As usual, he’s carrying water for Mc Muffin and the gang of eight. Just another slick talking RINO and wannabe congressman.

      Like

      Reply
    • laurelmarycecilia says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Marco must think Trump’s status is going to skyrocket after this. Marco wants in on the ride up

      Like

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      He and Senator Tom Cotton had dinner with the President June 6, I believe…

      Like

      Reply
    • Help4newmoms says:
      June 8, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      Good move on his part. Can they get to work now?

      Like

      Reply
    • Dr T says:
      June 8, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      Hmmmm.. just now he made a statement that he agrees with Comey in that President Trump needs to be more careful in the way he addresses different branches of government. Also Ryan just said the same thing but even worse: Trump doesn’t know the protocol , he’s inexperienced etc..

      Like

      Reply
  3. Peter G says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Seriously, this dweeb was in charge of the FBI?
    I would wager folding money that the field agents of the FBI are thrilled he is gone.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • yy4u says:
      June 8, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      Unfortunately, you’d be wrong, Peter G. I was shocked to learn recently from someone who was close to someone who worked for the FBI that Comey was well liked.

      Like

      Reply
      • rosech says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        Strange that many of the FBI workers did not like Comey and didn’t feel comfortable with him. Now, we know why.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Paul Killinger says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        Lots of employees like a “soft” boss. Let’s hope their new one demands more.

        Like

        Reply
      • Peter G says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:36 pm

        Must have been talking to AD McCabe.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • R-C says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        Hmmm…the agents I know are thrilled that Comey is GONE.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • pavetack says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:47 pm

        Let me guess, they read you a memo over the phone that you were not allowed to see? And it said Comey was totally liked by the agents in the field.

        Like

        Reply
      • hillbilly4 says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        The FBI does not NEED a ‘boss who was well liked’….They need a Commander who is feared, whose honesty is above reproach, and who is the enemy of Crime – where ever, when ever, and whom ever it may be. ‘A boss who was well liked’ sounds, IMO, a lot like a popularity contest in High School. I am not picking on you YY4Y….but the FBI needs a saber-tooth tiger in this age of pussy-cats. Again, IMO.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • KBR says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:57 pm

        Someone who was close to someone?

        Some people like a crooked weakling boss. Crooked weaklings accept and reward suckups.

        Like

        Reply
      • redlegleader68 says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        Dis-A-gree! Let’s just say my personal, close friend and x-roommate and recently retired SAC for an unnamed State is beyond thrilled that this poser is gone. Comey was a complete anathema the the true FBI Agents (not to be confused with the desk jockeys, especially in DCA)

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • H.R. says:
        June 8, 2017 at 4:26 pm

        yy4u: “I was shocked to learn recently from someone who was close to someone who worked for the FBI that Comey was well liked.”

        Funny, that. A friend of the nail tech who does my 2nd cousin’s ex-girlfriends nails said she knew someone that used to be married to someone that knew a former FBI agent and they said exactly the same thing!

        I guess your source is confirmed, yy4u.

        Like

        Reply
    • nuthinmuffin says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:09 pm

      i hear there was a cheer in the rank and file…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    This is the nothingburger of nothingburgers. Talk about very fake news. James Comey has revealed himself to be a political hack and an a&&.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • shadowcole says:
      June 8, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      Don’t forget traitor to our country too.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • coloradochloe says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:57 pm

        Indeed shadowcole there is the big T word.

        I hope there is a big follow up on Comey.

        You know the kind of follow up that happens when a traitor is discovered among someone very high up in one of our Federal Government Departments.

        When a traitor is discovered very high up who has access to the President and government information that he uses unwisely.

        When someone who behaves in a way that anyone of us every day citizen would be jailed and prosecuted for.

        Your know shadowcole, that kind of thing we call criminal behaviour.

        Like

        Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 8, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Actually it was a somethingburger for Trumpers andTreepers.

      Comey outed as a leaker is something. Comey stating thatthere is NO investigation ofPOTUS is something.

      It is only nothingburgerfor hongry hongry rinos and hongry hongry donkeys and msm.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. abigailstraight says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    With these swamp critters in charge, everything Pres. Trump has said, or done since his election, as been an: “OMG, how stupid” , “OMG, how crass”, “OMG this and OMG that” political BS game.
    None of that means anything!
    It’s all garbage of the swamp critters, who make up stuff, destroy stuff, so they can have a day in the sun, while fixing all the problems they created and rebuilding all that they completely destroyed and we the taxpayers get to pay for it……..
    That is not how Donald J. Trump ever operated and they all knew it and still know it today.
    Pres. Trump’s only failing, as far as I can see, is that he was and is a ‘straight-shooter’. If he had a question, he asked the question assuming he was going to get a straight answer BUT never, ever believe he fully trusts anyone around him.
    And he always takes the necessary precautions.
    It completely baffles me why this President, (who has accomplished so much, in such a short time, with everyone imaginable trying to undermine his efforts hourly), continues to be so under-rated.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. catmom says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Didn’t Rubio have dinner with Pres. Trump recently?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Comey is shockingly incompetent even in his role as a black hat.

    I mean his testimony makes himself and Lynch look WAY worse than Trump.

    How the heck did he ever get to be FBI director?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. blazingnash says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    What we are seeing now is ONLY the very beginning of a swamp so deep it is inconceivable. Deeper than the deepest sea.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. fred says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    You trust Rubio in any way. Give it up now…Kabuki often looks like it’s all for you when in reality they are just trying to get close up…….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. recoverydotgod says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I did not care for Sen. Rubio’s after hearing presser take on the “loyalty” aspect of Trump/Comey conversation. Sen. Rubio knows how to sound politically correct for the large viewing audience. I don’t care for how he is driving the narrative.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/08/marco-rubio-questions-james-comey-the-curiously-unidirectional-leaks/#comments

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Natasha says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Truepundit reported months ago that Comey, Macabee et all were planning to take down Trump in closed meetings. Comey hinted to such in his testimony. It was reported that the plan was to get special prosecutor which Comey also admitted. Rob,Comey and Fuller are all friends. Fuller NEEDS TO BE RESCUED or shut down

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Xroads says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    President Trump’s lawyer is ripping Comey a new one right now, Especially on the leaks! #waronleaks

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Xroads says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Dang Sundance! Did you write that all in one breath?😉. Breathe, son, breathe.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Just wrote Senator Rubio.

    Dear Senator Rubio,

    I want to thank you personally for your line of questioning of James Comey earlier today which allowed the public to know that President Trump agreed to the investigation being carried out thoroughly and entirely because he wants to get this ridiculous investigative cloud off his back so he can get back to doing the work he was elected to do; and President Trump wants anyone connected to Russia improperly to be discovered so he can get rid of them and move on.

    Your last line of questioning was amazing! It is incredible that NO ONE leaked that our President is not under investigation given everyone that was aware of that in the IC world and in Congress.

    I am proud today to have voted for you!

    Thanks
    Felice

    Senator Marco Rubio

    Thank you for taking the time to contact me. Your correspondence has been received and I welcome the opportunity to address your concerns. Hearing directly from constituents such as yourself is truly an honor, and your input is much appreciated.

    Please look for my response in the near future. In an effort to serve you better, please do not duplicate e-mails into the web-form, as it may serve to delay the response to your concerns. If you need immediate assistance with a federal agency, please call (866) 630-7106, toll-free in Florida.

    Sincerely,

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

    Like

    Reply
    • Margarita Macaria says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Felice, that’s fabulous. God bless you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Sounds like the letter from Rubio’s letter is just a simple repetitive form letter. In other words, it is not personalized. Forms letters from our representatives these days means nothing.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        June 8, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        That is correct! I showed it as proof I sent it. He is good about sending something more personal within a few weeks. In this case I don’t need it because I wanted to thank him.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          June 8, 2017 at 3:53 pm

          But then, where was Rubio support for President Trump’s in all those weeks?

          I sense Rubio is just doing that just to stay in the relevant spotlight, when things weren’t going well for Comey today. I wouldn’t be surprised if all these Committee Members have Plan A and Plan B questions in front of them, in case it goes the oppostion direction. Expect DeepState to have written those questions. Notice most of them don’t follow the answers with more, many more, questions.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Somebody says:
          June 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm

          Good about sending something personal in a few weeks? Hell I’ve been waiting years for the little turd to answer my letters and emails to him regarding H1B visas. He never met an H1B visa he didn’t like. I’ve never gotten anything beyond an auto-reply and fund raising requests.

          Bill Nelson’s office is even worse. I wrote and called his office back in 2006 and 2007 regarding insurance/hospital loopholes and massive over billing with my daughter’s cancer treatment. I asked Nelson to consider introducing medical price gouging measures to protect consumers. I never heard from him regarding that, but somehow I’m on his mailing list for everything Medicare. How many parents of 7 years olds are on Medicare??? Still ticks me off!

          Like

          Reply
        • Dekester says:
          June 8, 2017 at 4:27 pm

          Thank you Fblog,

          You are an inspiration. I just followed a lead to the Justice Dept. on another thread, and left a comment for the AG. I likely would not have done so. If not for the lead shown by you and others on this site.

          Cheers.

          Like

          Reply
  15. aredtailblog says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Do these people even realize how damning it is in the public’s eyes when they say Trump just straight up asked to be investigated to clear himself?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. weneedmorerules says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Pompous Tools otherwise know as Senators (and Congressmen). Eight plus years of these kabuki dances called “Hearings”. Not one indictment. (someone please correct me if wrong). Purpose of hearings is to grind it into a fine powder, give it a puff and it all disappears. Maybe Hearings means “hear what you want to hear”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tegan says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      Committees cannot indict, but if you mean that the results of the hearings did not lead to indictment then you are probably correct (without researching it.)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      These committees are the front line needed to take down pro-American agenda, as ordered by Deep State. Deep State run these committee puppets.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. weneedmorerules says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Hearings: def: frenzy of activity to make proletariat believe something was done.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Joan says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Didn’t the FBI clear Flynn in January? Why would Trump say anything in February? http://www.fireandreamitchell.com/2017/05/16/fbi-clear-flynn-jan-24/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tejas Rob says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      Flynn was still under investigation at that time for not revealing he was paid by the government of Turkey.

      However, that had nothing to do with the Russian involvement in the election. It had nothing to do with President Trump.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. OP says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Weak, cowardly and easily stunned Comey…rolled over for Lynch and Hillary…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. bertdilbert says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Comey in a coal mine, sing or die.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. youme says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • stopislaminusa says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      I actually got that the first time I heard him say it. Why hillery off why not Trump off? It was funny half and hour later seeing the twitter blew up. First time Mcstain got it right but he still should have followed up.

      Like

      Reply
    • John Thompson says:
      June 8, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      So McLame is going to beat a dead horse and pressure Comey to lie and say Pres. Trump obstructed justice. Huh? There is nothing to obstruct.

      Like

      Reply
  23. georgiafl says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Comey’s connections to the Clintons and his actions/behavior as FBI Director are his own doing.

    Anybody who associates or deals with the Clintons or Obama gets used and damaged – with a serious and frequently fatal infection.

    Steer clear of Clintons, Obamas and Democrats in general. The Bushes are about as bad.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. youme says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    http://nypost.com/2017/06/08/comey-suspects-loretta-lynch-was-working-with-clintons/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. youme says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. youme says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. youme says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. youme says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. rumpole2 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    OMG! OMG! OMG!….

    Russians! Russians! Russians! RUSS-I-ANS!!!!

    Ummmm… it happened while OBAMA was in charge 😎

    It happened while Hillary intentionally exposed State secrets on a DIY server in her toilet

    It happened while Podesta was incapable of maintaining his own email password

    It happened while DNC had no regard for computer security..
    (Too busy colluding with FakeNews to pervert the electoral process).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. youme says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. weneedmorerules says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Onward to the closed door hearings. Leaking will commence shortly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. rumpole2 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    James Comey Hearing Shocker! President Trump Not Under Investigation!
    Stefan Molyneux

    Like

    Reply
  33. Chris says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Comey Pic at top RT of this article needs a split screen with suspicious cat..they’re twins..
    .. my cat gets that look when the litter box needs refreshed
    Comey looked pretty rough today.. he’s hanging with the wrong crowd ..or his litter box refreshed

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s