NSA, ODNI, FBI and DOJ Tell Congress No Investigation Interference by President Trump…

The MSM attempts to construct a narrative about President Trump interfering with intelligence agencies and investigative agencies took a big hit today as Mike Rogers (NSA), Dan Coats (ODNI), Andrew McCabe (FBI) and Rod Rosenstein (DOJ) each took turns telling the Senate Intelligence Committee that President Trump never attempted to interfere with their efforts.
The entire construct of the “impeding with an investigation” narrative, part of the ‘muh vast Russian Conspiracy’, begins to collapse.
Pretty nice to be under fire when you’ve got nothing to hide! MAGA.
Good grief this is all so wasteful. They just began the investigation and already President Trump is being accused of interfering with it. To hell with them and lets get on with getting the job done.
Oh, what a disappointment for the Dems, Never Trumpers and other Swamp Ilk.
What was the meaning of the interchange where the intel chiefs refused to answer King’s questions? I’m confused even as to the nature of what he was asking.
