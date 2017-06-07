NSA, ODNI, FBI and DOJ Tell Congress No Investigation Interference by President Trump…

The MSM attempts to construct a narrative about President Trump interfering with intelligence agencies and investigative agencies took a big hit today as Mike Rogers (NSA), Dan Coats (ODNI), Andrew McCabe (FBI) and Rod Rosenstein (DOJ) each took turns telling the Senate Intelligence Committee that President Trump never attempted to interfere with their efforts.

The entire construct of the “impeding with an investigation” narrative, part of the ‘muh vast Russian Conspiracy’, begins to collapse.

