June 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #139

Get some real news with OAN:
OAN is now on DirectTV Satellite or on DirectTV Now Streaming for cord cutters.
http://www.oann.com/one-america-news-network-wealth-entertainment-launching-directv-directv-now/
Roku users can download an app for $5 per month. You have to search for it by spelling out the One America News Network. The acronym does not resolve in the search.
Live stream it…
http://tklist.us/vid/oneamericav1us.php
DirectTV is available via the Roku app now. Just came out this week.
Our house switched. Sometimes we just want straight-up news and honest information without any fighting, arguing, and stress. Still record Lou and Hannity but a break from the talking heads is really nice.
Predict that One America News will take over as more Americans just want to be informed, not manipulated.
Yes. Just found OAN. Refreshing to hear just the news without “talking heads” waiting in the wings to analyze it for you.
You’re right, it is much more respectful news. Much healthier and extremely fair to President Trump. His accomplishments are always mentioned, which is rare these days.
I have become so appreciative of his tweets that i wish he never stops. It’s so raw and unfiltered. How can anyone want to interfere with that?
“How can anyone want to interfere with that?”
The people who want to destroy him…that’s who wants to stop him from tweeting.
Trying hard to be patient.
But the end of the tunnel will be so sweet. This may be fake,but it does follow my thoughts on his end game
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/05/trump-set-to-make-first-moves-at-completely-remaking-the-fed.html
It’s another glorious day in Trumpville, Treepers.
ATTENTION TREEPERS!
Everyone read this article! It’s about CTH using crowdsourcing to solve the shooting deaths of Trayvon Martin in 2012 and Ferguson’s Michael Brown in 2014!
https://sentinelksmo.org/time-crowdsource-south-kc-trail-killings/
FUN times indeed. Hey Bernie!
… and with that increased visibility may come an influx of trolls and other monkeywrenching attempts. So be on the lookout and don your suspicious-cat side-eye.
Similar stuff has happened on the newsboards the kids use, like 4chan and reddit. If you get enough smart people looking at a subject, massive amounts of information can be digested and analyzed.
Of course everybody on the treehouse knows that 🙂
Never seen anyone like this POTUS, it is amazing to wat’ particularly the unhinged craziness of the lefties
watch
If they are not already on “Trump Time” then they are OBSTRUCTIONISTS merely disguised as Leaders!
DRAIN THE SWAMP!!
Maybe people are starting to wake up and are learning to fight fight with fire. A Super Pac just released this political ad for the upcoming election in Georgia…..Kathy Griffin will rue the day she decided to take part in such an offensive piece Liberal of “ART”. She wanted to offend people– Mission accomplished on that….
#theygolowwewinelections ; )
Oh my, I wish they would not of shown the whole head again… It is too gruesome…They could have been just as effective stopping at the hair.
No. It absolutely would NOT be as effective. Not even close. This is the mentality that makes us lose, even when we own Congress. Imagine a murder trial where the prosecution didn’t want to show the horribly gory pictures of the crime. Doesn’t happen if you want a conviction.
Well…unless it’s a young woman named ‘Reality Winner’.
She’s a Winner who is a loser.
I think we should call her “Reality Loser”.
Speaking of fake news, CNN is reporting US Intel says the uprise of Qatar is Russian hacking and planting fake news. This is getting to thr stupid level equal to being brain dead. Geez.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-06/stop-presses-us-intelligence-says-russian-hackers-are-blame-qatar-crisis
Not sure that’ll work – horses fart too.
So do vegetarians. 🙂
Exactly right. Retweeted.
The President has designated the following news outlets as Fake News:
CBS
NBC
CNN
ABC
N.Y Times
Washington Post
how about MSNBC with richard mad cow!
How about Fox…. Shep Smith, Juan Williams, Bob Beckel (gone burger), Dana Perino, Christine Wallace… I could go on…….
Has anyone else seen this? http://dennismichaellynch.com/actors-stab-kill-trump-shakespeare-theater-play/?newsletter_uid=2764&newsletter_date=06%2F06%2F17
This was in Central Park.
The article used the phrase…”the Roman dictator, Caesar”…to imply that PDJT is a dictator too.
As though that makes it okay to murder him.
But the Roman people loved Caesar, because he was doing things to help them.
Unemployment was rampant…because the nobles owned slaves, instead of hiring free Roman citizens.
Caesar was pissing off the nobles because he was trying to change that.
Sound familiar ?
NY liberal theater people are trying to rewrite History in order to curry favor with their elitist liberal masters.
Sickening.
Jilted Senators and erstwhile allies betrayed the beloved leader…sounds very familiar. Can’t have the plebs benefit, rather than the Patricians, can we?
Good. Trump is starting to ban the leftist trolls on twitter, who “somehow” always make it to the top of his comments – even though they get few up votes. Nothing but nasty, stupid, lying comments and I dont have the stomach or the anger management skills to endure reading their puke.
http://theralphretort.com/trump-finally-starts-blocking-verified-leftists-trolls-twitter-mentions-5029017/
The same people who block others who just LOOK at their feeds, and also work constantly to get others banned, will no doubt be having crybully temper tantrums about their “free speech rights,” which are nothing like real, actual “free speech rights ”
No, leftards, you don’t have the “right” to say anything you want, anywhere you want, and people have the right to boot you out of their abode for your verbal puke at their discretion.
Probably thanks to Treeper Katica, who last week tweeted excellent instructions on how to block a list of hundreds of hatebots. I remember seeing that she sent her tweet to Melania.
Macrone is just a pissant. He wants to order Poland, UK and the USA around? People should let him know it. I saw a photo of his wide gape stance wife wearing a black outfit suitable for a bat befitting her knobby legs.
Marcon = “Teacher’s Pet.”
The whole thing with Macrone is, he’ll never be anything important because nobody respects a man in his ‘romantic’ situation. Everybody knows about it, and he looks like a little boy, perpetually. It’s not even the age thing, it’s the teacher thing, and how she dresses compared to how he dresses. He’ll never have anybody’s respect.
Yes. The French Underwear Model is a pissant.
For those of you who do not know what we have to deal with here in California this biatch senator Kamala Harris thinks she represents all of Ca with here vile ugliness. Scroll down to the end of the article to watch the video.
http://rickwells.us/leftist-senator-bullies-dhs-secretary-kelly-near-submission-ice-detainers/
And her comrade in arms, Moonbeam Brown just went to China, begging bowl in hand to sign agreements over climate change. Non-binding of course. 😀
# Leftposeurs.
He needs money for all the illegals he has to pay for. My wish is an audit of California because I believe there is a lot of fraud and misappropriation on the people of CA
Te: Winkie…..Just read article you posted by Rick Wells. IMO, I think someone is jumping to conclusions, concerning Sec Kelly’s answers to the Senator. Saying he will work with them the best he can, means within the law/rules of the Federal Government, not the whims of the Senator. Sanctuary Cities will either play ball or lose their finding, no matter how much they try to resist.
It is not so much about Rick Wells……it is about the vile corrupt Kamala Harris. I believe Kelly is a class act……you do not want to know how I feel about Harris…..there would not be enough room for all the expletives. I hate this vile piece of crap.
Hopefully, you will not let your anger, even if justified, get the better of you. Remember who you are who she is not. Your the head, not the tail, unless you allow her to bring you down. Rest assured consequences are headed her way. In the meantime, take a break from it all.
Thanks for your very wise advice…but I am ok. I just hope we never have to face her running for president. Obama loves her and she will be very well funded by the same cartel who funded Obama. The media pushes her to the forefront every chance they get. She is as radical as it gets and is perfect for the hateful left.
I’m so sorry Winky. I live in a blue state myself and my senators are purely awful, too. The difference is my senators don’t seem to have Presidential ambitions unlike your insufferable Kamala Harris, so she is looking for every opportunity to “showboat.” (TY PDJT for resurrecting a great old term!)
Saw an article fawning over her as leading the CA resistance. Over 50 comments all negative to her, and the top one said “im resisting the resistance”. We’re in the epicenter of liberal madness. Maybe with new gas texes, etc we can get people to throw some of these bums out.
I do understand the major media being upset they are by passed by Trump. However think about it, “Why would anyone not want to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth?” Especially when everyone knows the major media is nothing more than a propaganda machine with an agenda driven narrative.
It gets back to common sense and the fact the media “doesn’t get it” is further proof the media has no common sense. There is no way in all get-out would I know what I know today had the media been my only source. In casual conversation one can tell whether the person only
uses major media as their news source.
The journalists who whine about seem more and more stupid. If you watch the press briefings and watch these people you can’t help but think, “Oh my God, is this what I relied on in the past?” Makes you cringe to think, “This is what people have had to rely on”?
It’s all fake, the news, congress, the globalist, and the bankers fake money. Alas, they overlook one thing in all their coup frothing. They don’t have a military and 500 million blades of grass.
I voted Romney! I LOVED Mitt Romney! I thought he would be a great, great president.
I vote for MCCAIN! I used to tell people about what a great war hero he was.
To be honest, and I’m serious, most of the reason I have solace from that is this song. I’m serious, listen to the lyrics. Good life lesson.
They’re like Welfare Weenies who got the “Benefits Discontinued” notice after 10 years of unemployment. No one wants em.
I think another thing that compounds it is, everybody in Washington is a liberal, and tonnnnns of them lost their job after the election.
Again, look at where Poland and Hungary are in relation to economic well being compared to France’s economic woes in the graph above. Very telling. Macrone trying to bully these two stronger countries around just because he’s a gigolo washing Merkel’s feet makes him in charge of the EU?
Oh, but…but…but…Hillary has the answer which she absolutely knows is superior to anything OUR President says…
“Hillary: End terrorism by ‘getting to know one another’ and ‘learning about the cultures, the religions, the food’.”
June 6, 2017 by Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/06/hillary-end-terrorism-by-getting-to-know-one-another-and-learning-about-the-cultures-the-religions-the-food
I’m Hungarian. We’re a bunch of strong-willed psychos. If there ever was a bunch to buck the trend and back it up, we’re it. ❤ my people 😀
I am getting concerned and upset and I am getting ready just to start spending the summer praying for PDJT but I am getting concerned about what is going on.
1) Before PDJT went to Saudi Arabia, we were told that the new FBI Director would be announced when he got back. What happened?
2) Before he came back, we would told that 3 people had been identified as leakers and that they would be let go when he got back. What happened?
3) Someone PLEASE ask PDJT to CAREFULLY vet all potential appointees a little more carefully. Arent there people in this country that can be appointed that HAVE NEVER HAD ANY DEALINGS WITH ANY ONE in Russia? Lets start appointing people who have been patriots but haven’t had any dealings with other countries.
4) We would told before he left the country that they were establishing a war room in DC but now that is being scrapped. What is going on?
5) Sessions had some much to handle when he finally got appointed. I don’t care if he recused himself over Russia. There are 5 MILLION OTHER THINGS they need his attention. Especially immigration. If he isn’t do anything at all, then get rid of him. But, if he decided to just stay out the Russia bs so he could focus on the immigration and draining the swamp or investigating the Clinton Foundation, while I DONT CARE IF HE RECUSED HIMSELF FROM THE RUSSIA ISSUE.
6) We have SO MANY issues that need to be addressed.
I LOVE PDJT but we need to start seeing him stick with his decisions and go to war, if necessary. I want us to support him and do everything we can to help him. Can we PLEASE be given something worthwhile to do to help him besides dealing with twitter. Twitter an million times, don’t twitter at all. WHO CARES? But can we just figure out HOW the rest of us can help him and we get something done?
It is only this week that I am starting to believe that we are in serious trouble. For the love of God, can we PLEASE get something done like DRAIN the swamp, build the wall, repeal and replace Obamacare, repeal taxes, ANYTHING. Please.
1. Fake News
2. Fake News
3. Fake News
4. Fake News
5. Fake News to say that Sessions “isn’t doing anything at all”. Come on.
6. Most of these are Fake News
one of the ways you can help President Trump is to STOP WATCHING THE FAKE NEWS. They are LYING to you. You just told us you’re upset about several things that are FAKE and never happened!
I hope you are right. I am sorry. Anyway, don’t understand why Sean Spicer didn’t defend Sessions today. Secondly, if they don’t repeal and replace Obamacare before October, there is NO WAY they will be able to pass a good budget but will instead have to pass another continuing resolution. The GOP will lose the House. The Senate will stay GOP simply because of the number of seats that the Dems are facing next year. However, if the GOP loses the House, while it wont hurt the President, it will still kill any chance of getting much done.
The GOP is in no danger of losing the house. Have you met the 2017 Democratic Party?
The reason Sean Spicer didn’t defend Sessions because he says what Trump tells to or not. IDK if defend is the right word. Comment is more like it. I bet the ranch that Trump has given specific instructions not to comment on none of his folks unless Trump specifically instructs you to .
Yup, and remember what happened with Comey! Sean was saying, matter of factly, as you or I probably would… That the President has full confidence in his FBI director. He said it over and over again, because that would be a good answer to any question about anybody.
So when they tried the exact same thing, Sean said “I haven’t asked him about that”, which is an even BETTER answer.
Albertus, perhaps what you need to do is turn off the TV and the Internet for a minimum of two weeks. Take no negative information in, meditate on only positive and good things, pray if that is your way, get some exercise, eat nutritious food, see friends. If you’re married tend your marriage carefully and lovingly.
You are worn out with worry. Take a break. Get some rest.
Remember, if you are reading the fake news if they reference anonymous sources, any sources who aren’t named, just don’t believe it. That is easiest. Almost anything I read any more is relying on sources that are not named in the articles. FAKE. These stories get picked up and they report on each other and on the news and on cable TV and it is like an echo chamber, but the fact is it all comes down to unnamed sources. They are almost always wrong.
One of the goals of sophisticated disinformation campaigns is to make us doubt and feel bad and discouraged. Don’t let it.
Whole lot of fakery going on. Chasing squirrels should become an Olympic sport. You tell them Ron, lying keeps those Wankerati wankering.
I think the squirrels are having fun…
Brown Squirrels Matter
Might be a fake squirrel. Not sure.
Yup. All fake news since the Kushner thing hit wall.
Seems to me like #1 and #3 cancel each other out. #1 concern is that Trump isn’t appointing a new FBI Director quickly enough. #3 concern is about wishing that Trump would slow down and be more thorough in vetting his picks.
We are getting some frustration especially from congress and senate. Nothing on table but Paul Ryan hanging with mitt Romney.
FBI director will be after Comey’s drama this week. I am hoping next week. I am expecting some changes in administration means transfer or firing. PTrump knows which person is good for how many days- that we seen in primary and general election.
The biggest story that nobody talking circa breaks story about 20 million people record were tapped and unmasking without any court order.
Concern noted but misguided. On all your points above ask yourself if President Trump specifically stated or tweeted the message. If he did not then no worries.
Item 1: This deadline was set by the MSM not Trump. Remember Lieberman was the “leading candidate”?
Item 2: Who told you this?
Item 4: The MSM said they were establishing a “War Room” to deal with the “Russian Narrative”
Jeff Sessions appears to be focusing on deporting illegal aliens and defending the border. That is what he spoke about at recent press conferences. Deportation results appear excellent.
That’s been his ‘thing’ for years and years and years. The illegal immigration is key to this whole thing, the entire mess. Look @ the problems we’re talking about everywhere, they all go back to illegal immigration.
1. Security concerns
2. Voter fraud
3. Welfare reform
4. Job issues
5. The economy
6. Drug trade
7. Health Care reform
8. Education reform
The best thing Jeff Sessions could do, for his country he loves so much, is settle this Immigration problem once and for all. He’s a great, great man who will never know how great he is, but thankfully he’ll keep working and trying to be even better.
I personally wish he would take care of Hillary and her gang. The investigation was completed by the FBI (we heard Comey convict her in his speech). Comey never turned the evidence or investigation over to the DOJ. I don’t quite know why Sessions did not request the FBI to turn over all of their investigation to the DOJ for review or presentation to a Grand Jury.
PS: I believe charging Hillary and gang would be the quickest way to put fear in the Dems and GOPe.
Take a break and come back and you’ll find Trump is still president and making gains. Meanwhile the same stale talking points will echo and lose strength because nothing of substance is behind them.
“Lets start appointing people who have been patriots but haven’t had any dealings with other countries.”
What? Patriots who have dealing with other countries, including Russia, are assets, not liabilities. Because of their valuable experience? Hello?
Yeah I agree… as if any of the big league people President Trump has appointed aren’t patriots, crazy talk!
Your concern has been noted as usual!! I remember your other concerns all through the election!😛😛😛
LOL. I am the last person who is a concern troll. stop trolling me.
Alex Jones hitting on Megyn Kelly, LOL Hilarious stuff
Alex Jones is an f-ing idiot. SHUT UP.
Excuse me? who are you?
Correct for he went from “I am going to pray all summer and I am so concerned and upset” TO “f-ing idiot” in one post! Haaaaaa.
Haaaaaaaaaa…I can’t stop laughing.
Albertus is a troll!!
LOVE ME SOME ALEX TOO,RON! Country red-neck,alpha male patriot. Alex’s radio show was first show that Trump appeared on after he announced he was running for president. He knew where to go to begin to build his base ,he wanted to grab that Patriot vote right off!
If you don’t like something, don’t read or watch it. It’s not brain surgery,
Yes, AJ might be an idiot sometimes, but he’s our idiot! At least he’s on the right side. By the way, he reported months ago about the massive trove of documents turned in by the whistleblower that Hannity and Circa news just reported on tonight (20 million Americans unmasked, etc.). Hannity was shocked at the number, so I guess he never tunes into Infowars.
AJ’s schtick is to shock with wild conspiracy theories, but the truth keeps outpacing him. It’s forcing him to go farther and farther out there. The thing is that it’s actually hard to make up anything that’s crazier than what has happened to this country and the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s fighting for President Trump hard, every day. His show yesterday, for instance, was called “DONALD TRUMP IS DEVASTATING THE NEW WORLD ORDER”.
Besides, the video above is hilarious, Alex has been talking about what a snake Megyn is for two weeks, did a whole show about how Vladimir Putin destroyed her in his interview, and earlier in the show today was mocking her… but as soon as she walks in the door he starts hitting on her. Hilarious stuff.
Definitely, we’re on the same page… I can’t listen to him non stop but I absolutely love the guy. True patriot, he at least THINKS he’s doing the right thing, all the time, I’ve never seen somebody so honest and passionate.
My favorite thing I ever heard him do was, he was talking about he went to a city council meeting when he was younger and was complaining that they were trying to kill the people in the city with the fluoride in the water.
One of his friends was messing with him and said “You know Alex, that’s really dangerous going against the city council, don’t you know they could have you killed???”
And Alex replied “YEAH! I know! They’re trying to kill me with the fluoride in the water!!!!!”
That’s a special, beautiful mind. He’s not always right, he’s often wrong, but the guy is going to fight for the rest of his life for what he sees as freedom for Americans.
What I don’t get about Alex Jones is that the whole world knows Megan Kelly works consistently against Trump but once she invites AJ to be interviewed he does a 180.
Everything with that guy becomes centered on him. If a liberal criticizes Trump, Jones reports that the liberal attacked Trump and him. I LOVE Circa News because they just report the facts and never try to make it about them. When you watch Jones, you can spend 3-4 hours watching him to get about 10 minutes of actual news or information. the rest is just hyperbole.
Alex Jones helped get Pres Trump elected.
His “Hillary For Prison” campaign was brilliant.
His “Bill Clinton is a Rapist” promotion…was also brilliant and helped to drive a stake into the HRC events.
He can act a little looney…and tin foil hattish…as much as he wants to.
We will need fighters like Alex Jones going forward, too.
Alex has been targeted by the Left…and is fighting off lawsuits they have filed against him.
He said the other day a liberal came up to him while he was pumping gas and said “ha ha, you lost your kids!!!”.
That is bigger story than Fake Russia. I hope this story will pick leg after Comey drama.
There are five million bigger stories than Russia. WHAT is being done about it?
One thing that’s being done is LOTS OF PEOPLE ARE WORRYING!!!! LETS WORRY MORE!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just like Trump promised, coal has staged quite a comeback.
If the nonsensical, counterproductive subsidies for wind and solar are eliminated and the EPA defanged, as Trump has promised, coal should be in for quite a 21st century renaissance.
That is great cause for joy, for real!
Not sure if this was posted yet!
That was a perfect essay in response to the “Run, Hide, Tell” nonsense.
Mike Rowe is fantastic. Always sticking up for the little man.
He also does the voice overs for shows like “Deadliest Catch”, so you may have heard him there.
James Comey sued by Intelligence Contractor Dennis Montgomery Over Spying On Americans
http://circa.com/politics/accountability/james-comey-sued-by-intelligence-contractor-dennis-montgomery-over-spying-on-americans
Excerpt:
— Montgomery alleges that more than 20 million American identities were illegally unmasked – credit reports, emails, phone conversations and Internet traffic, were some of the items the NSA and CIA collected.
— Montgomery says the evidence he gave to the FBI chronicle the warrantless collection of phone, financial and personal data and the unmasking of identities in spy data about millions of Americans,.
— Montgomery divulged to the FBI a ”pattern and practice of conducting illegal, unconstitutional surveillance against millions of Americans, including prominent Americans such as the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen, and others such as Donald J. Trump, as well as Plaintiffs themselves,”
John Solomon and Sarah Carter (Circa) interviewed by Hannity about their article.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5462165728001
Rumpole’s Forcast… The ou look for Thursday
Scattered showers (of Liberal tears). Heavy triggering in several major cities.
The “Comey Papers” are NOT going to assist the “Muh Russian” “Impeach Trump” “Obstruction of Justice” Hysteria!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts on Comey’s appearance on Thursday.
If you were to believe the hype, he’s going to show and make some comments that are critical of Trump.
But I have another theory.
I think Jim Comey has flipped. I also think he’s going to take down Obama & Clinton as part of a deal he’s struck for immunity & protection. His testimony on Thursday is part of that deal.
No one is expecting it, which is exactly what Trump and Bannon have planned.
Why do I say that?
Hear me out. Would appreciate your comments.
1. Comey desperately needs an immunity & protection deal from Trump. He is badly exposed and unprotected. He knows all of Obama’s secrets. All of Clinton’s secrets. He’s been a key Praetorian for them. As FBI Director, he was an ally. However now he is fired, he’s a potential danger. Clinton, Obama, Clapper & Brennan have also dumped him. They would definitely want him silenced.
He also knows Trump has all the dirt on him and that Trump will use it if he needs to. In Comey’s case. that means serious jail time.
2. He has therefkre decided to flip and cut a deal. Think about it. It makes ZERO sense for Comey to testify and make some lame criticism of Trump, esp when he knows Trump will budy him. It’s a suicide mission for.no obvious return. He knows how much dirt Trump & Sessions have on him. He knows the memo story is BS. He also knows he has lied before. Every attorney out there would specifically advise him not to turn up. So – Comey’s testifying because he’s agreed to.
3. It’s classic Comey to flip. He’s an untrustworthy snake. If he thinks he can survive by turning on Obama & Clinton, he will do it for sure.
4. It’s a classic Trump/Bannon play. They get the swamp rats tonturn on each other publicly, in front of the MSM and entire nation. BTW – have you noticed that Trump is doing everything he can to make sure as many people watch this as possible? Now ask yourself – why would he want to do that? Why doesn’t he just use exec privilege to shut the guy down?
Because he already knows what Comey’s going to do. And he wants the entire nation & MSM to watch.
So, in summary – I think Comey’s flipped and cut a deal with Trump & Sessions. In return for immunity & protection, Trump has demanded that Comey (i) reveals all to the DoJ (ii) agrees to be a witness in front of the Grand Jury and – most important – (iii) he must publicly bring Obama & Clinton down in front of the ‘muh Russia’ investigation.
Remember, Trump loves Sun Tzu, who said ‘Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.’ This could be his greatest masterstroke yet.
Excellent analysis/ I give you an A+ Jim.
I hope you’re right! It depends on if he actually believes he may be prosecuted. He seems fairly stupid; he may not realize they could actually come after him.
I hope you’re right, but I think what may happen is that he just shows up and tries to get through it without saying anything about anything important, then tries to go home and figure out what his new ‘normal’ is.
Then again, like I said, he appears to be fairly stupid so who knows what he’ll do.
First he does not want any hearing then agree in public. Today there is circa news about 20 million Americans record are illegally tapped and Comey name is there.
I didn’t think about that… plus that lawsuit. Maybe there is something going on after all…
It’s completely possible…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be all that or….. just Comey is a Nut Job
I think he will simply not give straight answers..obfuscate and/or tell lies.. as they all do… It’s a waste of time having these hearings.
Yes, Comey might be a bit crazy. But even so, he’s not dumb and he’s rat cunning, too.
Especially when he knows, or suspects, Trump can immediately prove him wrong and arrest him for perjury.
These people are corrupt.. no doubt about that. Comey as well as the Senators asking the questions.. all of them. The questioners WILL NOT be asking questions to seek truth.. They will be making speeches themselves and asking “gotcha” questions. Comey will try to NOT answer the questions asked.. but rather answer what he wanted asked. He will simply avoid answering in a way he thinks actually supplies information (the truth) The whole thing is a game.. a farce.
So who knows. I think in general you’re right though, Comey will just try to not say much. It IS interesting though that he wasn’t going to talk, but now is all of a sudden. What changed?
Yeah, it’s one of the reasons I can’t stand Trey Gowdy, or Ted Cruz. Lots of showboating but nothing to sink your teeth into.
Maybe…
“What changed” was ALL of that treasure trove of “secret information” Comey had in his office that was confiscated when Trump fired him!!! Maybe Comey had an “Insurance” File like Huma Abedin. Uh-oh!
Is that why PTrump is wishing Comey “luck?” I want to see what PTrump tweets during the hearing.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/06/06/watch-trump-wishes-former-fbi-director-james-comey-luck-senate-testimony/
Just imagine this.
How long does it take to get a date for a Trial? Ok, add that to length of a very high profile case. Now go to your 2018 calendar and count back from October. My guesstimate is that’s (18 months) July or August 2017. So the Thermonuclear swamp draining, launch starts real soon.
An October surprise they’re going to be talking about for Centuries. My guess is Trump got the evidence or told exactly where to look hours after election results. Not from Moscow but 3,500 miles south.
Now I suspect Trump knew before election but not how HUGE the truth is.
I wish he would. If he pulls a stunt on them, like they keep trying to pull on him, it will work because he’s better at anything he tries and has the support of the people. If he tries an October surprise nobody will live through it (but him)…
The new Elizabeth Warren action figure:
pbs.twimg.com/media/DBr0uomUQAAJTdn.jpg
It makes screetching noises, but doesn’t do anything else. Faux American Indian Accessories sold separately. ,
Oh no, the graphic didn’t go. Me in heap big trouble if I don’t get it right:
Translation from the German:
Child (5) stabbed to death
Bloody deed in refugee accommodation: Stabber should have been deported in 2012
After the bloody deed in Arnschwang in Upper Palatinate, in which a child (5) died and its mother was severely injured, more details about the perpetrator surface: the man was to be deported for a felony years ago.
https://vladtepesblog.com/2017/06/06/child-5-stabbed-to-death/
Oversight Committee to Revisit Operation Fast and Furious
On Wednesday the House Oversight Committee, chaired by outgoing Congressman Jason Chaffetz, will hold a hearing re-examining Operation Fast and Furious and the Obama administration’s handling of the scandal.
Eventually, one of these committees is going to have to actually ACCOMPLISH something, perhaps they’ll finally make an example out of this one?
This is my completely my point from earlier.
LikeLike
LOVE ME SOME ALEX TOO,RON! Country red-neck,alpha male patriot. Alex’s radio show was first show that Trump appeared on after he announced he was running for president. He knew where to go to begin to build his base ,he wanted to grab that Patriot vote right off!
The PEA Party: Pissed Enough Already!
Watching the video of CNN staging the pro-muslim propaganda, I don’t know how the hell CNN can deny it. What is that wooden platform in the middle of the street that CNN producers are positioning the subjects (actors??) on? Yes, I think it would appropriately be called a STAGE. The same stage was used for another propaganda shot the same day.
Even if we are going to be charitable and assume they meant well by trying to bring people together with an uplifting video, it’s still wrong because it was presented as news. If they want to do a public service announcement to make people feel good, then they should just do that and cut the BS.
Alex Jones (sorry to keep bring him up) had the guy that shot the video on his show yesterday if you didn’t see it. Cnn’s defense is that they said they took a ‘nearby’ demonstration, and put them over where the shot was better.
The guy that shot the video said they brought the people in, handed them signs, and then they all left as soon as it was over. When the woman says “a poignant scene here” he laughed and said something like ‘yeah, because you just made it” and he said the lady from the BBC turned around and laughed with him.
There’s no excuse for it, they just absolutely created the entire thing. The people they choose to put in a positive light are the very same people that are murdering innocents.
The world has gone mad! Thank God for President Trump! Imagine how SCREWED the entire world would be without him!
“Davis-Oliver Act would make Trump’s immigration agenda law of the land”
By Bob Dane – 06/01/17
http://THEHILL.COM/BLOGS/PUNDITS-BLOG/IMMIGRATION/335933-DAVIS-OLIVER-ACT-WOULD-MAKE-TRUMPS-IMMIGRATION-AGENDA-LAW-OF
It amazes me that some commenters still listen and get upset with what the media reports when it’s been documented over and over that they LIE! They have been lying at least for over 70 years about everything to support whatever cause they push. For instance:
1. The New York Slimes lied about Stalin’s genocide helping to cover it up.
2. The US lost the Tet offensive soberly proclaimed by Walter Cronkite. Truth: The Viet Cong and NVA were decimated and ready to give up but Cronkite’s lie aided and abetted them causing them to hang on. Cronkite bragged years later about how he screwed the USA over Viet Nam with his high profile lies.
3. 60 Mins with the exploding gas tank report which they rigged with an explosive device to make it explode for the camera.
4. The fake National Guard memos by Dan Rather in the 2004 election.
5. Smearing the Swift Boat vets, all 208 decorated and distinguished veterans in the 2004 election. This was after they tried to spindle their message with no coverage. The Swift Boat vets raised their own money for ads. After they got the word out, the media started their smear campaign. Even today the media still lies about these brave veterans who knew Traitor Kerry should not be president. And they were right, look for a moron he was as secretary of state.
6. Hiding Os questionable history and his lack of eligibility to serve as president.
7. Covering up the numerous scandals of the O administration going to far as to proclaim there were no scandals.
8. Providing O cover for every illegal act he took in office.
These are just a handful of examples. I could give many more but the bottom line is you can’t believe a word the media says about President Trump or his administration because they don’t like him and are liars.
The main point to keep in mind is that President Trump was illegally spied on for at least two years if not longer. If any actual dirt had been turned up, it would have been used before the election because they were sharing this illegal information with everyone. So, the fact that they had nothing after at least two years of spying means they have nothing now. Except for a documented lie about Russia that in my opinion was put together to attack citizen Trump after the election because the D-Rats believed their unprecedented level of FRAUD made HilLIARy a sure winner. They miscalculated and HilLIARy lost. Yet, since the aggregate IQ of the D-Rats is in the single digits, they have continued with their plan even thought they don’t have the infrastructure, e.g. HilLIARy and her band of crooks in charge, to fabricate evidence and buy or coerce false testimony.
As President Trump said months ago, unless you hear it from him, don’t believe it. And also, he does not tell what he is doing until it’s done. I believe Sessions is the same way. There have been tons of things done to make the USA a safer place that we don’t know about. We just get bits and pieces like the 35 moslems in St. Louis being arrested for cigarette bootlegging and money laundering. I’m confident it was to fund terrorism and that particular money source was just cut off. We didn’t hear a word about that Fed Grand Jury did we. How many other Fed Grand Juries are we also not hearing about?
Thank you, especially about Sessions. It amazes me that people keep claiming he isn’t doing anything. We have no CLUE what he’s doing! The DOJ doesn’t announce everything they’re investigating, they could be days away from arresting Hillary for all we know.
Even if all he’s doing is the M-13 stuff we know about, that’s still immensely important.
Did Comey rush to John Ashcroft’s bedside in the hospital over the Patriot Act? There are different takes on this. Some say it is a fake news ploy, Comey was all in for surveillance. I can’t say for sure because they all lie. But it would be nice if this is the Special Counsel Mueller take on unmasking and the Russia/Trump investigation takes a turn into surveillance by the Obama admin.
According to this article. Comey and Mueller may be the perfect combination for the unmasking of the unmaskers. I hope so. I want the Obama admin. punished for spying on Pres. Trump.
The infamous showdown took place in March 2004.
Ashcroft was recovering from illness in a hospital bed.
Acting attorney general James Comey was refusing to reauthorize one component of the secret surveillance program.
Comey concluded that it was illegal.
Ashcroft supported Comey formally on the legal substance.
Bush reauthorized the program despite the Justice Department’s conclusion that it was unlawful. Comey then threatened to resign—with Ashcroft, FBI director Robert Mueller, and other top officials reportedly ready to join him.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2013/07/what-the-ashcroft-hospital-showdown-on-nsa-spying-was-all-about/
The interesting thing about Comey though was he was around for 8 years of Obama. It’s hard for me to believe he wasn’t a ‘black hat’ through all that, how could you be a cowboy and standby while Obama completely made a mockery of the justice department?
Also after he let Hillary walk, after concluding she broke a dozen laws, there’s just no coming back from that. There is absolutely no valid excuse for it, he HAS to be corrupt to have done that.
LikeLike
In case you’re like me and wondered who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee for the Comey hearing, here is the list. This is not at all reassuring.
Richard Burr North Carolina – Chairman
Mark Warner Virginia – Vice Chairman
Republicans
James Risch Idaho
Marco Rubio Florida
Susan Collins Maine
Roy Blunt Missouri
James Lankford Oklahoma
Tom Cotton Arkansas
John Cornyn Texas
Democrats
Dianne Feinstein California
Ron Wyden Oregon
Martin Heinrich New Mexico
Angus King Maine
Joe Manchin West Virginia
Kamala Harris California
I must have gone into the bin again. Will try again. PDJT had dinner Tuesday night or will have dinner Wednesday night with Senators Rubio and Cotton. Interesting, no?
I don’t know a thing about Risch from Idaho or Lanford of Oklahoma. It would sure be nice if they, or someone, would ask Comey some worthwhile questions. Like did you bring all your memos your wrote to the file after Obama conversations??? Or your memo to file after Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton????
Finding all kinds of great stuff, sorry if any of this has already been posted. It’s the first i’m seeing of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Title is a little vague. Woman goes up to Chelsea and asks her to sign her book for Juanita Broaddrick!
That was awesome!
The lying media in London have been talking up Mayor Khan’s spat with Trump to distract from the real issues. The result, and one you’ll not find in the lying press, is Londoners chanting Trump’s name. So much for Londoner’s not being angry at Khan and others.
Pointman
I don’t know if you have been following the lawsuit against the DNC in Florida, for fraud, by partisans of Bernie Sanders. It is not covered by the media. They have a Twitter account: DNC Fraud Lawsuit @dncfraudlawsuit
They posted this article:
Despite the apparent lack of big-time media interest, a lot is at stake in the DNC fraud lawsuit, for a lot of powerful people, in terms of the future of the Democratic Party, and the DNC. And then there is the money. As I reported in Part 2 of the DNC Fraud Lawsuit series, whole economies could be run on the money that was raised in 2015-2016 Presidential election cycle through joint fundraising agreements between Hillary Clinton, state parties, and the DNC.
https://thefloridasqueeze.com/2017/06/04/dnc-fraud-lawsuit-examining-the-bizarre-phone-call-with-debbie-wasserman-schultz-district-office-on-caller-id/
Huffington Post Journalist HA Goodman: “The DNC is a money-laundering organization. It is not a political party”. He also talks about Seth Rich:
He says to progressives: “Trump is not your biggest political adversary. It’s the DNC”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple shootings in Iran
Oh, I hope they were all the top mullahs. Or maybe all the top nuclear scientists… Or both.
(Almost) ANYBODY shot in Iran is good news… the more the better.
I posted earlier on another thread Germany’s official and smug condemnation of the President over the Qater crisis.
Well, follow the money.
“Qatar’s diplomatic isolation could have ramifications for the EU’s economic motor, Germany. The tiny Gulf state is a major shareholder in German giants like Deutsche Bank, Siemens and Volkswagen.”
Another interesting development is the Australian carrier Qantas is refusing to board Qataris flying to Dubai.
“Qatari nationals won’t be allowed to board Qantas flights to Dubai because the United Arab Emirates has banned them from passing through its airports after Arab powers cut ties with Qatar.”
The human dross of Antifa. Spikey shouldn’t be to hard to ID.
LikeLike
Does anyone here know why in the world Congress gets so many days off? I understand the excuse is ALWAYS oh, we’re still working we’re just back in our districts. Um, yeah. Sure. I wasn’t concerned with Congress not doing anything before because, in all honesty, we have enough darned laws. Government is big enough. But now, when we need them to pass PDJTs agenda, they are on a permanent vacation.
If they’d fix Obamacare, give us tax reform, and do what PDJT wants them to do on infrastructure, they could go home and vacate for the next 3 years and I would be FINE with that.
Is it just me or do they have more time off now than ever before? Who decides this stuff?
At Senate Hearing….He will almost certainly be wearing a disguise….
