President Trump Meets With Key House and Senate Lobbying Recipients…

President Trump meets with leading recipients of the DC lobbying business: Ryan, McCarthy, McConnell and Cornyn, a modern LLC (Limited Legislative Consortium), to discuss whether it’s feasible or not for the DC swamp to consider doing any work this year.
.
Apparently the resulting response was…
The boss. Taking command.
Apparently he called the meeting, as well.
With Comey/Russia about to significantly fade, and the first leaker ensnared, time to get serious on the legislative agenda and put the spurs to the Congressional toadies.
Recess is over.
As predicted the will use their Art of the Dither to make it through the summer and in to The Season of the Loot when the real fun will start.
If that happens
Look for the President to allow a government shutdown come Fall.
One can only hope….lets put it this way I hope that is what happens, believe me.
I think MANY Treepers are hoping this as well. Even Mulvaney said it would “good”
Do you mean more than they already are?
“The wall will be a great help. It will happen, believe me.”
TRANSLATION —> You Congressional clowns WILL get the wall funded. Believe me.
Darn skippy. We are getting the wall Paul.
Can’t wait, Fe!
They are meeting with Biden who will relay their orders from Obama.
“They are meeting with Biden who will relay their orders from Obama.”
_____________
Who takes his orders from Soros.
.
Who takes his orders from soros, who takes his orders from the rothschilds, rockefellers, et al.
I would mention the club of rome, but people freak out when I do. Oops. Never mind…
Not everyone, Human. The machinations of these self anointed overlords are becoming more and more uncloaked by the hour. Remember the days when Agenda 21, CFR, Bilderberg, (et al) were nothing but conspiracy theories? I never got fitted for a tin foil hat. I prefer Stetsons myself. The cleansing light of truth has a way of separating shadow theories from cold hard reality. The dark places these evil ones operate in are becoming increasingly illuminated. Take heart in the irony in the “Illuminati” being exposed for what they are by the light cast by our Lion.
TRUMP 2020 – They are lost and the battle has yet to be engaged.
Who takes his orders from Satan.
This!
My stomach is in a constant knot over just how evil the people of DC are, who are there to work for US.
Easy Katie. You seem to be taking all this a little heavy today. We are the Last Refuge and we will be fine. We will stick together in OUR movement, not their games….
I know. Today has just made me feel so depressed and I have NO idea why.
Katie: The Sessions-Trump rift? I dont know if that is a fake story but i understand our president is not happy, as we are, withSession’s recusal.
“our president is not happy . . . with Session’s recusal.” — Do we know this to be true?
another story put put by “unnamed sources” the same unnamed sources who claimed Bannon was being fired every week its someone new they target to claim this admin is having chaos, unless PDJT makes and announcement its all just rumor.
President Trump is business 24/7 at warp speed. Slow moving DOJ must frustrate the h3ll out of him hence the fury towards Sessions. Earning a paycheck, hustling for business you work fast and hard. Government employee, not so fast. They get bonuses just because they do their job.
It’s ok to feel this way, we’re here to lift each other up. It will all work out. I know it with every fiber of my being. Our President has got this. 😀
Mom feels the same way today.
^^THIS^^
Dear Katie, even in DC about 95 % of all people are good. most people are just doing their jobs the way they are written. Most civil servants are downright weepy about wanting to help Americans. Their ideas are sometimes wrong and there’s an annoying hyperpartisan subset but although important they are not many.
It’s a time that has come. They have no place to run when the new budget comes up in 42 days. It’s make or break for the Republican Party as it existed and this is what I voted for.
President Trump was the only reason I voted for a republican this time. I think most of us were already done, so the ball is in their court, not ours…
MAGA
They will leave us no choice.
I should have said 42 congressional ‘working days’ ….What a bunch of losers…
Amen
That just gave me a momentary flash back to when Sundance put up the Hollywood Squares with all of the contestants in the boxes and little by little they all fell away….and then there was ONE.
Sorry, they don’t care what we think, unfortunately. They have their donor money and uniparty apparatus at their disposal. Most will win reelection (especially the leadership). Just like Ryan & McCain won their last elections. Ryan beat Nehlen in the primary by like 84%-15%. Good grief. A few of the back-benchers might lose but not enough to matter. Some might even flip to dem – that certainly won’t help. If Ryan were to lose, so what?
They’ll just replace his speaker’s chair with another cockroach. Then, Ryan will go to k street, with that shit eating grin on his ugly face, and make a bundle of money while lobbying his buddies against us.
It’s going to take a lot more than elections to clean this mess up. Not enough people awake yet. Going to take a shocking event of some kind to get the slumbering’s attention.
Alex, you speak for me too. Exactly how nb I feel.
I’m for “break it!” Then, PDJT can “make it” right! But first & foremost, he’s our weapon!
https://www.google.com/search?q=trump+as+samson&client=ms-opera-mini-android&channel=new&gws_rd=ssl#gws_rd=ssl&imgrc=Kkff0X4ZrFEm3M:
Grab them by their pussy-hats, Mr. President….and knock some heads!
And keep their damn hats while you’re at it!
Lou was apoplectic about their upcoming break. SCOTUS too.
I don’t think Trump has wasted or lost much time on what the press thinks are major distractions. Big deal to them, but not compared to what is really important. Small things affect small Libtard minds.
MAGA and running the Country is a far greater endeavor than anything a Libtard journalist would have the faintest clue how to go about. Judging by the kind of questions they ask, you know they couldn’t pour piss out of a boot with the directions on the heel.
You can sign up to receive regular emails of PDJT’s daily agenda at WhiteHouse.Gov. I find myself anxiously awaiting things to pass now, rather than dreading things that were happening under Obama’s presidency. I am especially excited about the repeal of Obamacare and of course, the Tax Reform Bill. I have emailed my senators to let them know how frustrating it has become to be given promises by Republicans only to have them turn their backs on us once elected. Feel free to do the same. :-l I’m sure they “love” to hear from us.
Outlook Not So Good
Well, I guess it may be mutually assured destruction then. We elected the best fighter, evah!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, he’s the best President evah – and it’s wickid pissah!
And he’s got a great sense of humor! Loved that little aside about Jared being more famous!
Love how our magnificent leader TELLS his underlings what he’s going to do FOR US. Lead, fight, or get out of the way!
“Democrat inflicted catastrophe”; a calamity”.
#MAGA
This is fine by me. The GOP (esp the Senate) is deadset on not supporting our President.
Now we know where we stand. Vote accordingly next year!
The problem is no choice…Senator Burr is almost unbeatable, no serious Republican will primary him, so the other choice is a Dem, and that is no choice. I don’t know what can be done in this type of situation. Other Senator is Tillis, and he is even worse than Burr, but he is in the one-term Senate seat here in NC; no one lasts more than one term, but that’s a few years off…(this was John Edward’s one term seat followed by Kay Hagan’s one term seat..both dems….no one lasts in this seat,,,,all crooks).
How can you not love this guy?
“Jared’s actually become a lot more famous than me…I’m a little bit upset about that”
He’s so smooth. He is the man!
I know right? He misses not a beat and turns crapola into MAGA. 😀😎
He is so funny. So easy to like.
Only difference between the two wings of the Uniparty is that one tells you upfront that they hate you and want to stab you in the chest, and the other pretends to share your thoughts only waiting to stab you in the back.
Truer words have never been spoken. Thankfully, we have real hope now.
Love that he named names for the record! Positive outcome ahead, we pray.
Literally… I do pray for President Trump each morning now. Not only his safety but that his agenda is helped along… because ~ Congress!
Me, too, redtreesquirrel. I started out praying daily for his safety, but I have expanded to include success with his agenda…..”because–Congress!”
BTW thanks Sundance for re-defining the meaning of “LLC”. Now I’ve got to call my CPA 🙂
Meanwhile in Tucson AZ, city and county officials held a press conference today to threaten businesses if they participate in building a border wall, they are shut out from government contracts or employment by government thereby denying people employment because they disagree with the law. Wake up, TUCSON and Pima County. Organize for the August recess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This stuff is maddening.
OMGosh, that is ridiculous. I hope PDJT gets wind of this and rips out one of his killer tweets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it is also illegal to discriminate against people like that.
Does that show The Five get any viewership at all? I can’t imagine anyone watching it…
I’m okay with Gutfeld, Watters and Guilfoyle. Unfortunately, I so thoroughly dislike Perino and despise Williams that the show spends most of its time on mute in this house.
Seniors.
The 2018 House and Senate races will be gearing up in no time. Time to primary their do-nothing rear ends. All of them.
I am not worried about the wall if Congress pulls something which they could, the people who voted for PDJT will ask him to put up a link for wall donations, it will get done.
When the Congress is in recess, can President Trump go ahead and fill the Ambassador vacancies?
I remember Hannity had Paul Ryan on his show and Ryan absolutely said “things will get done in the first 200 days of the Trump administration…we are almost there!
Ryan is still a Never Trumper to this day.
