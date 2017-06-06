President Trump Meets With Key House and Senate Lobbying Recipients…

President Trump meets with leading recipients of the DC lobbying business: Ryan, McCarthy, McConnell and Cornyn, a modern LLC (Limited Legislative Consortium), to discuss whether it’s feasible or not for the DC swamp to consider doing any work this year.

Apparently the resulting response was…

68 Responses to President Trump Meets With Key House and Senate Lobbying Recipients…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    The boss. Taking command.

    Apparently he called the meeting, as well.

    With Comey/Russia about to significantly fade, and the first leaker ensnared, time to get serious on the legislative agenda and put the spurs to the Congressional toadies.

    Recess is over.

  2. Howie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    They are meeting with Biden who will relay their orders from Obama.

    • scott467 says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      “They are meeting with Biden who will relay their orders from Obama.”

      _____________

      Who takes his orders from Soros.

      .

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 6, 2017 at 9:31 pm

        Who takes his orders from soros, who takes his orders from the rothschilds, rockefellers, et al.

        I would mention the club of rome, but people freak out when I do. Oops. Never mind…

        • davincisghostofscotland says:
          June 6, 2017 at 10:01 pm

          Not everyone, Human. The machinations of these self anointed overlords are becoming more and more uncloaked by the hour. Remember the days when Agenda 21, CFR, Bilderberg, (et al) were nothing but conspiracy theories? I never got fitted for a tin foil hat. I prefer Stetsons myself. The cleansing light of truth has a way of separating shadow theories from cold hard reality. The dark places these evil ones operate in are becoming increasingly illuminated. Take heart in the irony in the “Illuminati” being exposed for what they are by the light cast by our Lion.

          TRUMP 2020 – They are lost and the battle has yet to be engaged.

      • whoseyore says:
        June 6, 2017 at 9:33 pm

        Who takes his orders from Satan.

  3. Katie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    My stomach is in a constant knot over just how evil the people of DC are, who are there to work for US.

  4. ALEX says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    It’s a time that has come. They have no place to run when the new budget comes up in 42 days. It’s make or break for the Republican Party as it existed and this is what I voted for.

    President Trump was the only reason I voted for a republican this time. I think most of us were already done, so the ball is in their court, not ours…

    MAGA

    • Howie says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      They will leave us no choice.

    • ALEX says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      I should have said 42 congressional ‘working days’ ….What a bunch of losers…

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      Amen

    • whoseyore says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

      That just gave me a momentary flash back to when Sundance put up the Hollywood Squares with all of the contestants in the boxes and little by little they all fell away….and then there was ONE.

    • Bubba says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

      Sorry, they don’t care what we think, unfortunately. They have their donor money and uniparty apparatus at their disposal. Most will win reelection (especially the leadership). Just like Ryan & McCain won their last elections. Ryan beat Nehlen in the primary by like 84%-15%. Good grief. A few of the back-benchers might lose but not enough to matter. Some might even flip to dem – that certainly won’t help. If Ryan were to lose, so what?
      They’ll just replace his speaker’s chair with another cockroach. Then, Ryan will go to k street, with that shit eating grin on his ugly face, and make a bundle of money while lobbying his buddies against us.

      It’s going to take a lot more than elections to clean this mess up. Not enough people awake yet. Going to take a shocking event of some kind to get the slumbering’s attention.

    • Stringy theory says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:04 pm

      Alex, you speak for me too. Exactly how nb I feel.

  5. dayallaxeded says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I’m for “break it!” Then, PDJT can “make it” right! But first & foremost, he’s our weapon!

    https://www.google.com/search?q=trump+as+samson&client=ms-opera-mini-android&channel=new&gws_rd=ssl#gws_rd=ssl&imgrc=Kkff0X4ZrFEm3M:

  6. wheatietoo says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Grab them by their pussy-hats, Mr. President….and knock some heads!

  7. NJF says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Lou was apoplectic about their upcoming break. SCOTUS too.

  8. fangdog says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    I don’t think Trump has wasted or lost much time on what the press thinks are major distractions. Big deal to them, but not compared to what is really important. Small things affect small Libtard minds.

    MAGA and running the Country is a far greater endeavor than anything a Libtard journalist would have the faintest clue how to go about. Judging by the kind of questions they ask, you know they couldn’t pour piss out of a boot with the directions on the heel.

  9. redtreesquirrel says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    You can sign up to receive regular emails of PDJT’s daily agenda at WhiteHouse.Gov. I find myself anxiously awaiting things to pass now, rather than dreading things that were happening under Obama’s presidency. I am especially excited about the repeal of Obamacare and of course, the Tax Reform Bill. I have emailed my senators to let them know how frustrating it has become to be given promises by Republicans only to have them turn their backs on us once elected. Feel free to do the same. :-l I’m sure they “love” to hear from us.

  10. woohoowee says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Outlook Not So Good

    Well, I guess it may be mutually assured destruction then. We elected the best fighter, evah!

  11. calbear84 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Love how our magnificent leader TELLS his underlings what he’s going to do FOR US. Lead, fight, or get out of the way!

  12. hellinahandbasket says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    “Democrat inflicted catastrophe”; a calamity”.
    #MAGA

  13. Paul Killinger says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    This is fine by me. The GOP (esp the Senate) is deadset on not supporting our President.

    Now we know where we stand. Vote accordingly next year!

    • littleflower481 says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      The problem is no choice…Senator Burr is almost unbeatable, no serious Republican will primary him, so the other choice is a Dem, and that is no choice. I don’t know what can be done in this type of situation. Other Senator is Tillis, and he is even worse than Burr, but he is in the one-term Senate seat here in NC; no one lasts more than one term, but that’s a few years off…(this was John Edward’s one term seat followed by Kay Hagan’s one term seat..both dems….no one lasts in this seat,,,,all crooks).

  14. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    How can you not love this guy?

    “Jared’s actually become a lot more famous than me…I’m a little bit upset about that”

    He’s so smooth. He is the man!

  15. HonorDefendBuckeye says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Only difference between the two wings of the Uniparty is that one tells you upfront that they hate you and want to stab you in the chest, and the other pretends to share your thoughts only waiting to stab you in the back.

  16. greenvalleygal says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Love that he named names for the record! Positive outcome ahead, we pray.

  17. calbear84 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    BTW thanks Sundance for re-defining the meaning of “LLC”. Now I’ve got to call my CPA 🙂

  18. greenvalleygal says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Meanwhile in Tucson AZ, city and county officials held a press conference today to threaten businesses if they participate in building a border wall, they are shut out from government contracts or employment by government thereby denying people employment because they disagree with the law. Wake up, TUCSON and Pima County. Organize for the August recess.

  19. Pam says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm

  20. littleflower481 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Does that show The Five get any viewership at all? I can’t imagine anyone watching it…

  21. jstanley01 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    The 2018 House and Senate races will be gearing up in no time. Time to primary their do-nothing rear ends. All of them.

  22. snaggletooths says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    I am not worried about the wall if Congress pulls something which they could, the people who voted for PDJT will ask him to put up a link for wall donations, it will get done.

  23. bessie2003 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    When the Congress is in recess, can President Trump go ahead and fill the Ambassador vacancies?

  24. psadie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I remember Hannity had Paul Ryan on his show and Ryan absolutely said “things will get done in the first 200 days of the Trump administration…we are almost there!

  25. greenvalleygal says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Ryan is still a Never Trumper to this day.

