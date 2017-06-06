London Police Question Sketchy Guy With Backpack Full of Machetes – Perhaps He’s an Industrious Gardener…

Random video footage surfaces showing heavily-armed London police stopping a sketchy fellow and checking his backpack in east London on Monday – barely a day after the London Bridge attack.

According to video loader – The incident occurred on a side street near East Ham on Monday. The footage shows six police officers surrounding the man before opening his duffel bag (backpack) to reveal several machetes in a plastic bag.

.

Perhaps he’s just an industrious gardener with a jungle in his apartment. Non pixilated version below via twitter video.

LONDON: Police stop man with multiple machetes in his backpack. pic.twitter.com/UG1th1HAWJ — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) June 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2015 – […] The Labour mayoral hopeful said he would do everything within his power to continue the reduction of the policing tool. In London stop and search has fallen by 54 per cent since 2010, but the use of a more intelligence-led, targeted approach has led to thousands more arrests. Tooting MP Mr Khan, pictured, also pledged to strengthen rules that prevent officers stopping people simply on the basis of their skin colour, by changing the law to make it illegal. He said: “The last few years have shown what can be achieved when there’s a concerted effort to reduce the overuse of stop and search. “But there’s still much more to be done, and if I’m Mayor I’ll do all in my power to further cut its use. Overuse of stop and search can have a dramatic effect on communities. It undermines public confidence in our police if Londoners are being stopped and searched for no good reason.” (read more)

LONDON: Police stop man with multiple machetes in his backpack. pic.twitter.com/UG1th1HAWJ — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) June 6, 2017

Advertisements