London Police Question Sketchy Guy With Backpack Full of Machetes – Perhaps He’s an Industrious Gardener…

Random video footage surfaces showing heavily-armed London police stopping a sketchy fellow and checking his backpack in east London on Monday – barely a day after the London Bridge attack.
According to video loader – The incident occurred on a side street near East Ham on Monday. The footage shows six police officers surrounding the man before opening his duffel bag (backpack) to reveal several machetes in a plastic bag.
.
Perhaps he’s just an industrious gardener with a jungle in his apartment. Non pixilated version below via twitter video.
LONDON: Police stop man with multiple machetes in his backpack. pic.twitter.com/UG1th1HAWJ
— Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) June 6, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
2015 – […] The Labour mayoral hopeful said he would do everything within his power to continue the reduction of the policing tool. In London stop and search has fallen by 54 per cent since 2010, but the use of a more intelligence-led, targeted approach has led to thousands more arrests.
Tooting MP Mr Khan, pictured, also pledged to strengthen rules that prevent officers stopping people simply on the basis of their skin colour, by changing the law to make it illegal. He said: “The last few years have shown what can be achieved when there’s a concerted effort to reduce the overuse of stop and search.
“But there’s still much more to be done, and if I’m Mayor I’ll do all in my power to further cut its use. Overuse of stop and search can have a dramatic effect on communities. It undermines public confidence in our police if Londoners are being stopped and searched for no good reason.” (read more)
I was going to make a snarky comment about Khan to get the point across, then I scrolled down and read the rest of the article and saw that Sundance already had the situation perfectly addressed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I literally “Khan’t even.” 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
ha ha ha. Nice!
LikeLike
Ramadan Sale! Get your bladed weapons here now for only $29.95…while supplies last!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It ‘cuts’ the hunger/
LikeLike
OMGosh, 😂😂😂
LikeLike
What happened to the “buy one get one free” sale?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are all ‘lone wolf’ terrorists.
😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if you’re one of the first 100 orders, you’ll also get the ginzhu crock pot…
But wait! There’s more! Order in the next 5 minutes and use the code “infidel” and you will also receive the bakers dozen box cutters ABSOLUTELY free!!!!!
LikeLike
The next sign he’ll be carrying is…
#BringBackOurGirls
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you mean
#BringBackYOURGirls
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like the Brits are FINALLY initiating a version of NY’s “Stop and Frisk.”
Wotks every time it’s tried. All you need is the COURAGE to do it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sandra-VA has criticized my post about 90% of police officers in London not have gun.
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/london-parliament-attack/why-london-won-t-arm-all-police-despite-severe-terror-n737551
Sandra-VA says:
June 6, 2017 at 4:19 pm
How many times will you post this? This has to be about the 7th time I have seen you post the exact same thing.
Again, the regular police are not and never will be armed.
They have specialist police who are heavily armed and respond as needed. Case in point the guy on the bus with 3 machetes – heavily armed cops took him. Response to terror on London Bridge was via heavily armed specialist police.
Again – THE UK BOBBIES ARE UNARMED, ALWAYS HAVE BEEN, ALWAYS WILL BE.
Okay?
Is this policy written in stone? Can they decide to change this ridiculous policy? Who in their right mind would want to be a cop in London.
LikeLike
Where are all of these machetes coming from? Either they need to arm their police (never mind the citizens, I realize that is a non-starter) of start watching for machete shipments.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The cops need automatic machetes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That came far too close to coffee spillage on keyboard and monitor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I made this at home just for you Bert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Well, somebody has all those machetes to hand out to the gardeners in London.’….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hedge Swipers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will the bbc say about this one? “Oh, no worries, it’s just Edward Machetehands, kind of a gas, eh? Those bobbies are making way too much out of nothing and violating the man’s rights…”
I have overheard a couple of people lately expressing their “shock” that a moslem mayor in Londonistan is actively expressing the “refugees welcome” sign. There isn’t much hope for anyone that confused about the obvious… half the world or more is simply ridiculously willfully ignorant through their social manipulations and indoctrination, and a good portion of those who aren’t just ain’t too bright.
*Sigh…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Edward Machetehands, 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kahn’s a terrorist
LikeLiked by 2 people
But…
He’s a nice terrorist 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a Jihadist sort of way…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a clean, articulate, moderate terrorist!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Owns a Machete – 11 store and has a slight English accent…
LikeLike
That’s the Manor Park area of Barking, Eastend of London. Where my parents lived and met each other. I lived my first 2 years in Manor Park, 48 years ago.
Visited it 2 years ago to see my late mother’s memorial, in the same church yard where they were married.
Just around the corner now is a mosque. I think we were the only white people I saw when we visited those few streets 2 years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s sad what is happening to England.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Britain..a fairy tale turned nightmare.
LikeLike
It’s sad what is happening to Europe!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He double bagged the machetes. Probably does the same to his goat… er, I mean wife. Whatever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Butthole… LOL!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Hello, can I help you?”
“Yes, my wife and I are expecting our first child soon, and I was hoping for some advice on how to make sure he grows up crippled by massive emotional issues from constant bullying.”
“Well, for starters, make sure you name him ‘Hole’…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sadjerk Khan
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Once again.. what would Dr Seuss do?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Drive them out!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A Who prayer cap! 🤣
LikeLike
That cop who was searching the bag seemed to have no concern for any kind of bomb or booby trap in the bag.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not only that, but with all those guys standing around looking on, it seems like no one has a weapon out and pointing even generally in the sketchy-guy’s direction. I’m not even sure he’s been cuffed, although his hands behind him suggests that he probably was, although I’d think that wouldn’t be permitted in their community-friendly policies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His excuse: He just got off the banana boat where he was working all night, and those are his tools. Right?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Treepers be like on a roll tonight 😂👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
“daylight come an he wan’ go home….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
So stupid it should be, considering the machetes were new-in-box.
LikeLiked by 1 person
?! I saw this earlier today but with no context, had no idea it just happened yesterday. Listen to how the guy filming is critical of the police searching the backpack… until they pull out the knives and he changes his tune on a dime.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I flipped by it earlier somewhere else and misread machetes as matches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OBVIOUS QUESTION(S)
Is this guy now locked up for a LONG time.. with a view to deportation (regardless of whether he was born in UK or not)
Are his associates also locked up with a view to interrogation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If these savages have “British Citizenship” (and a passport).. revoke it!!
If they are left with “No State” (no passport).. so-be-it. That is actually fitting.
They are outside any normal HUMAN society.. they are feral animals…. the best they deserve is to be released back into the wild. Only seen in civilized countries caged in zoos.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh no, no no no no! Of course not.
The police found his machetes to be extremely dull so they sent him over to the butchers to have them sharpened. Wouldn’t want to have a disgruntled potential terrorist on your hands. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what I’ve been wondering too, rumpole. What happens when 10 are hauled in or there is a raid and 5 or whatever arrested… how long are they locked up for? Or are they shipped out? Passports or immigration papers revoked? I’ve never seen any info on this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Invariably they let them go.
LikeLike
Many many likes!!!!!
LikeLike
No, his dna, fingerprints, retinal scans etc will be entered into a Jihadist database. Then, he will be released and 16 months from now he will arrested after he machete hacks eight kafirs outside a kabob joint. The police will shoot and wound him in the legs….rinse….repeat. Hey, it is part and parcel of living in a great city!
LikeLike
The mayor is a big part of the problem as he is a muslim and thinks muslims should be there to obviously murder the English so less resistance in fully taking over the country for the caliphate. Mayor also thinks these terrorist attacks are nothing to worry about, just get used to it. this is what happens when guns (just old hunting guns) are not allowed,and there has even been talk of no more hammers (up to now the #1 murder weapon), and knives, even your kitchen knives and eating knives. Yep, let’s go back to the Middle Ages where the English are slaves (if not all dead) while the muslims and ignorant English leaders?? stand by and wish the muslims love! Unfortunate to say, but they deserve all that is happening to them the same as the French,and it will be spreading even more rapidly now to all the EU open border countries. Meanwhile Soros and family are enjoying this as it worked for Germany during WWII. Ruin their economy, take away weapons, brainwash them that all is hunky dory, and then pounce! Soros has already done it more than once, and now we can watch the whole thing happening to all countries in the EU. No cojones nor brains to stop their being killed and overtaken! A tragedy that even Shakespeare could never have written about. Well, we won’t be submissive here and are ready to do what has to be done!
LikeLike
I wish the police would have told everyone to shut their cameras and head back inside for 5 minutes. That way he could have sampled the 3 machetes on this animal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UK law disallows citizens to be armed with a deadly weapon, like a gun, but it’s ok to allow arming Muslims with their deadly-weapon-of-choice, a machete.
Did I get this straight?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps it was the night of the week when he helps shave his wife’s armpits?
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s pretty funny
LikeLike
😳
LikeLike
Hey aren’t those guys entitled to have 6 wives or more?
Too bad the video doesn’t indicate whether the duffle bag also contained several cans of shaving cream that’d be required along with the 10 machetes for shaving all his wives legs too.
LikeLike
I wish England would vote to send this idiot back to Pakistan or wherever the heck this moron is from. Sheesh….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Smiling eyes, pretty smile. He wants to kill us, like so many others of his culture.
LikeLike
Circumstantial at best….. Did the detainee know there were machetes in his grip? Does he work at a local banana plantation? Does he have the ability and/or knowledge to package the machetes in such a colorful, efficient way? Was he read his Machete Rights? Those police officers are risking the wrath of Kahn……
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was on his way to a benihana chef tryout. Its all about diversity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, he certainly didn’t buy those in Sainsbury’s.
Selling, buying and carrying knives:
The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is 4 years in prison and an unlimited fine. You’ll get a prison sentence if you’re convicted of carrying a knife more than once.
Basic laws on knives
It is illegal to:
sell a knife to anyone under 18 (16 to 18 year olds in Scotland can buy cutlery and kitchen knives) unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62cm) or less
carry a knife in public without good reason – unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62cm) or less
carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife
use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife)
https://www.gov.uk/buying-carrying-knives
LikeLike
LETS GET REAL…
There is NO REASON to be in possession of a Machete in London (let alone several machetes)
(There is BARELY a reason to be in possession in some rural situation.)
There is NO REASON to be selling Machetes in London city.
This guy is a terrorist. The shop where he bought the weapons is run, and staffed by terrorists.
The entire network of shops selling machetes and people buying them should be rounded up.
DRIVE THEM OUT!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many shiny new machetes? Where has he been? Where is he going? Who does he know, and who do they know?
Do you think they will care about all that?
LikeLiked by 1 person