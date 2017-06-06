London Police Question Sketchy Guy With Backpack Full of Machetes – Perhaps He’s an Industrious Gardener…

Posted on June 6, 2017 by

Random video footage surfaces showing heavily-armed London police stopping a sketchy fellow and checking his backpack in east London on Monday – barely a day after the London Bridge attack.

According to video loader – The incident occurred on a side street near East Ham on Monday.  The footage shows six police officers surrounding the man before opening his duffel bag (backpack) to reveal several machetes in a plastic bag.

.

Perhaps he’s just an industrious gardener with a jungle in his apartment. Non pixilated version below via twitter video.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2015 […] The Labour mayoral hopeful said he would do everything within his power to continue the reduction of the policing tool. In London stop and search has fallen by 54 per cent since 2010, but the use of a more intelligence-led, targeted approach has led to thousands more arrests.

Tooting MP Mr Khan, pictured, also pledged to strengthen rules that prevent officers stopping people simply on the basis of their skin colour, by changing the law to make it illegal. He said: “The last few years have shown what can be achieved when there’s a concerted effort to reduce the overuse of stop and search.

“But there’s still much more to be done, and if I’m Mayor I’ll do all in my power to further cut its use. Overuse of stop and search can have a dramatic effect on communities. It undermines public confidence in our police if Londoners are being stopped and searched for no good reason.”  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Legislation, media bias, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Refugees, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

68 Responses to London Police Question Sketchy Guy With Backpack Full of Machetes – Perhaps He’s an Industrious Gardener…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I was going to make a snarky comment about Khan to get the point across, then I scrolled down and read the rest of the article and saw that Sundance already had the situation perfectly addressed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. calbear84 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Ramadan Sale! Get your bladed weapons here now for only $29.95…while supplies last!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. TwoLaine says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    The next sign he’ll be carrying is…

    #BringBackOurGirls

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Paul Killinger says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Looks like the Brits are FINALLY initiating a version of NY’s “Stop and Frisk.”

    Wotks every time it’s tried. All you need is the COURAGE to do it!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      Sandra-VA has criticized my post about 90% of police officers in London not have gun.

      http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/london-parliament-attack/why-london-won-t-arm-all-police-despite-severe-terror-n737551

      Sandra-VA says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:19 pm
      How many times will you post this? This has to be about the 7th time I have seen you post the exact same thing.

      Again, the regular police are not and never will be armed.

      They have specialist police who are heavily armed and respond as needed. Case in point the guy on the bus with 3 machetes – heavily armed cops took him. Response to terror on London Bridge was via heavily armed specialist police.

      Again – THE UK BOBBIES ARE UNARMED, ALWAYS HAVE BEEN, ALWAYS WILL BE.

      Okay?

      Is this policy written in stone? Can they decide to change this ridiculous policy? Who in their right mind would want to be a cop in London.

      Like

      Reply
  5. missmarple2 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Where are all of these machetes coming from? Either they need to arm their police (never mind the citizens, I realize that is a non-starter) of start watching for machete shipments.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. TheHumanCondition says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    What will the bbc say about this one? “Oh, no worries, it’s just Edward Machetehands, kind of a gas, eh? Those bobbies are making way too much out of nothing and violating the man’s rights…”

    I have overheard a couple of people lately expressing their “shock” that a moslem mayor in Londonistan is actively expressing the “refugees welcome” sign. There isn’t much hope for anyone that confused about the obvious… half the world or more is simply ridiculously willfully ignorant through their social manipulations and indoctrination, and a good portion of those who aren’t just ain’t too bright.

    *Sigh…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Hoosier_friend? says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Kahn’s a terrorist

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Deplorable Canuck says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    That’s the Manor Park area of Barking, Eastend of London. Where my parents lived and met each other. I lived my first 2 years in Manor Park, 48 years ago.

    Visited it 2 years ago to see my late mother’s memorial, in the same church yard where they were married.

    Just around the corner now is a mosque. I think we were the only white people I saw when we visited those few streets 2 years ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Sloth1963 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    He double bagged the machetes. Probably does the same to his goat… er, I mean wife. Whatever.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Anne says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Butthole… LOL!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Claygate Pearmain says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      “Hello, can I help you?”
      “Yes, my wife and I are expecting our first child soon, and I was hoping for some advice on how to make sure he grows up crippled by massive emotional issues from constant bullying.”
      “Well, for starters, make sure you name him ‘Hole’…”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. rumpole2 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Once again.. what would Dr Seuss do?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Linus_in_W.PA. says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    That cop who was searching the bag seemed to have no concern for any kind of bomb or booby trap in the bag.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      Not only that, but with all those guys standing around looking on, it seems like no one has a weapon out and pointing even generally in the sketchy-guy’s direction. I’m not even sure he’s been cuffed, although his hands behind him suggests that he probably was, although I’d think that wouldn’t be permitted in their community-friendly policies.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. Plain Jane says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    His excuse: He just got off the banana boat where he was working all night, and those are his tools. Right?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Claygate Pearmain says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    ?! I saw this earlier today but with no context, had no idea it just happened yesterday. Listen to how the guy filming is critical of the police searching the backpack… until they pull out the knives and he changes his tune on a dime.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. rumpole2 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    OBVIOUS QUESTION(S)

    Is this guy now locked up for a LONG time.. with a view to deportation (regardless of whether he was born in UK or not)

    Are his associates also locked up with a view to interrogation.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      If these savages have “British Citizenship” (and a passport).. revoke it!!

      If they are left with “No State” (no passport).. so-be-it. That is actually fitting.

      They are outside any normal HUMAN society.. they are feral animals…. the best they deserve is to be released back into the wild. Only seen in civilized countries caged in zoos.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:01 pm

      Oh no, no no no no! Of course not.

      The police found his machetes to be extremely dull so they sent him over to the butchers to have them sharpened. Wouldn’t want to have a disgruntled potential terrorist on your hands. /s

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      That’s what I’ve been wondering too, rumpole. What happens when 10 are hauled in or there is a raid and 5 or whatever arrested… how long are they locked up for? Or are they shipped out? Passports or immigration papers revoked? I’ve never seen any info on this.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • seekingthetruth2 says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      No, his dna, fingerprints, retinal scans etc will be entered into a Jihadist database. Then, he will be released and 16 months from now he will arrested after he machete hacks eight kafirs outside a kabob joint. The police will shoot and wound him in the legs….rinse….repeat. Hey, it is part and parcel of living in a great city!

      Like

      Reply
  17. carolinerh says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    The mayor is a big part of the problem as he is a muslim and thinks muslims should be there to obviously murder the English so less resistance in fully taking over the country for the caliphate. Mayor also thinks these terrorist attacks are nothing to worry about, just get used to it. this is what happens when guns (just old hunting guns) are not allowed,and there has even been talk of no more hammers (up to now the #1 murder weapon), and knives, even your kitchen knives and eating knives. Yep, let’s go back to the Middle Ages where the English are slaves (if not all dead) while the muslims and ignorant English leaders?? stand by and wish the muslims love! Unfortunate to say, but they deserve all that is happening to them the same as the French,and it will be spreading even more rapidly now to all the EU open border countries. Meanwhile Soros and family are enjoying this as it worked for Germany during WWII. Ruin their economy, take away weapons, brainwash them that all is hunky dory, and then pounce! Soros has already done it more than once, and now we can watch the whole thing happening to all countries in the EU. No cojones nor brains to stop their being killed and overtaken! A tragedy that even Shakespeare could never have written about. Well, we won’t be submissive here and are ready to do what has to be done!

    Like

    Reply
  18. fleporeblog says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I wish the police would have told everyone to shut their cameras and head back inside for 5 minutes. That way he could have sampled the 3 machetes on this animal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MaineCoon says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    UK law disallows citizens to be armed with a deadly weapon, like a gun, but it’s ok to allow arming Muslims with their deadly-weapon-of-choice, a machete.

    Did I get this straight?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. lastinillinois says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Perhaps it was the night of the week when he helps shave his wife’s armpits?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Fe says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I wish England would vote to send this idiot back to Pakistan or wherever the heck this moron is from. Sheesh….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Sunshine says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Smiling eyes, pretty smile. He wants to kill us, like so many others of his culture.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Jim Rogers says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Circumstantial at best….. Did the detainee know there were machetes in his grip? Does he work at a local banana plantation? Does he have the ability and/or knowledge to package the machetes in such a colorful, efficient way? Was he read his Machete Rights? Those police officers are risking the wrath of Kahn……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Gil says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    He was on his way to a benihana chef tryout. Its all about diversity.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Well, he certainly didn’t buy those in Sainsbury’s.

    Selling, buying and carrying knives:
    The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is 4 years in prison and an unlimited fine. You’ll get a prison sentence if you’re convicted of carrying a knife more than once.
    Basic laws on knives

    It is illegal to:
    sell a knife to anyone under 18 (16 to 18 year olds in Scotland can buy cutlery and kitchen knives) unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62cm) or less

    carry a knife in public without good reason – unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62cm) or less

    carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife
    use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife)

    https://www.gov.uk/buying-carrying-knives

    Like

    Reply
  26. rumpole2 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    LETS GET REAL…

    There is NO REASON to be in possession of a Machete in London (let alone several machetes)
    (There is BARELY a reason to be in possession in some rural situation.)

    There is NO REASON to be selling Machetes in London city.

    This guy is a terrorist. The shop where he bought the weapons is run, and staffed by terrorists.

    The entire network of shops selling machetes and people buying them should be rounded up.

    DRIVE THEM OUT!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. FTWPhil says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    How many shiny new machetes? Where has he been? Where is he going? Who does he know, and who do they know?

    Do you think they will care about all that?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s