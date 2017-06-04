Tiananmen – 28 Years Ago Today…

It was 28 years ago tonight when the Chinese government sent the Mongolian Army into Tiananmen Square to crackdown on the mostly student protestors.
It is against the law in China to recognize today, memorialize the dead, or even speak publicly of this bloody anniversary. Few people know the short and long-term political ramifications to this event which extended far beyond the borders of China.
Many people are familiar with this image:
However, not as many people are as familiar with the wide shot.
That’s some serious courage right there.
The June 4th 1989 anniversary holds a great deal of personal significance for those who witnessed the events.
Few people even know how most of the regular Chinese military refused orders to open fire on the protesting crowd. Hundreds of young Chinese military soldiers actually formed lines around the mostly student activists in an effort to protect them. The Chinese government eventually bypassed the regulars and instructed the Mongolian military divisions who carried out the orders.
No-one really knows how many were killed, and even the families of the fallen were too scared to speak publicly.
Those who were lost live-on in whispered memories of lore.
So many.
So young.
We remember.
And we think we have a swamp.
The Clintons would have been right at home with their Chinese paymasters recruiting Central American/Cuban/UN troops for this type of dirty work before 2020.
One of the greatest indicators of how deeply the MSM is under Clintonian control, is the fact that journalistic coverage of the Clinton’s funding by China has completely disappeared since the 1990’s. Not only are the old scandals not mentioned – no new ones are found.
The words of Patrick Henry apply directly to this anonymous young man.
Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!
Beautiful words, more poignant each day.
History repeats itself. This is the globalist vision they see for us
Corrupt, greedy & evil people gain control of the power structure, what do you think is going to happen?
We’re looking at our future if the brainwashed sheep of the West continue down the path of leftism
Yes. I believe Sundance posted this as a reminder of the powerful globalist/collectivist enemy we and PDJT are facing.
The ChiNazis are not just bought into globalism, lock, stock and barrel – they plan to run the show. Globalism’s heavy, sneaky, pitiless hand is THEIR hand, passing through their borders like an invisible cloud.
We will not be fighting the ChiNazis in the future. We are fighting them now.
THANK YOU Sundance.
While we should be smart about understanding the practical and realistic necessities of the political moment – which include dealing with Russian and Chinese leaders in a smart, productive way, without believing for a second the idiotic, false narratives of “collusion” – we should NEVER go the other way, forgetting the incredible horrors inflicted by Mao and the Soviet/Russian leaders on many hundreds of millions of people.
I will take the opportunity to recommend to every single Treeper who wants to find the precise dimensions of (pre-Tiananmen but the point stands) Mao’s ugliness and INCREDIBLE evil this BEST Mao biography, written by a Chinese historian who escaped China and her husband.
If you want to know the real history of those times, this book is indispensable.
Another outstanding book, about the time and experiences of the Cultural Revolution that began in 1966 is the autobiographical book “Life and Death in Shanghai” by Nien Cheng.
Much denser and more academic but fascinating is “Mao’s Last Revolution” about the Cultural Revolution.
In the early ’90s I went to China. A very reputable, business-related ground operator hosted my sightseeing. After the regular stuff, I said I wanted to go to where Mao was on display at Tienanmen Sq. He lied and said he wasn’t there.
My m/m clients had seen him in a see-through glass top coffin on the edge area of Tienanmen Square. They told me the Chinese weren’t to tell foreign visitors of the Mao viewing site. So my guide kept lying and saying Mao wasn’t there. I faced his lie down and he took me to the site (only b/c the company was bringing lots of visitors).
People were queued to pass by for a viewing and pay their respects. The Chinese were expressionless.
He was as coldhearted dead as alive.
“He was as coldhearted dead as alive.”
If anything, it must have brought an improvement.
One image that will stay with me forever, from the Chang / Halliday book – this mass-murderer of Muhammad / Stalin / Castro / Idi Amin / Pol Pot / Hitler proportions (and I mean those proportions in conjunction with the dark opportunities they had, which differed between them) sent Chinese toddlers to murder other toddlers, the sons and daughters of the “class enemy”, to toughen them up.
We MUST remember real history and teach it to our sons and daughters, especially when a corrupt, far left school system refuses to do so.
When soldiers refuse an order, that is a cultural tipping point.
I remember the tank rolling right over that man. I stood in horror as I watched.
I thank God that I live in a land, that while flawed & corrupted by others, who want to destroy the freedom of ppl, its still the “Land of the Free & the Home of the Brave”.
Thank you Father God, for electing Trump & Pence. We deserved much worse than even Obama, but You O Lord, in Your mercy remembered us, & gave us hope once again. Thank you …
No, your memory is deceiving you.
He wore a white shirt and black trousers, and he held two shopping bags. As the tanks came to a stop, the man gestured towards the tanks with one of the bags. In response, the lead tank attempted to drive around the man, but the man repeatedly stepped into the path of the tank in a show of nonviolent action. After repeatedly attempting to go around rather than crush the man, the lead tank stopped its engines, and the armored vehicles behind it seemed to follow suit. There was a short pause with the man and the tanks having reached a quiet, still impasse.
Having successfully brought the column to a halt, the man climbed onto the hull of the buttoned-up lead tank and, after briefly stopping at the driver’s hatch, appeared in video footage of the incident to call into various ports in the tank’s turret. He then climbed atop the turret and seemed to have a short conversation with a crew member at the gunner’s hatch. After ending the conversation, the man descended from the tank. The tank commander briefly emerged from his hatch, and the tanks restarted their engines, ready to continue on. At that point, the man, who was still standing within a meter or two from the side of the lead tank, leaped in front of the vehicle once again and quickly re-established the man–tank standoff.
Video footage shows two figures in blue pulling the man away and disappearing with him into a nearby crowd; the tanks continued on their way. Eyewitnesses are unsure who pulled him aside.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tank_Man
Video was from CNN. Back when they were worthwhile. Now, CNN sucks!
I watched the tank roll over that man !!
Sorry I saw it with my own 2 eyes.
Everything you said about the tank was true “Execpt” the part about not rolling over the man.
I remember, the tank rolling over the man & gasping because of the horror of it. The news even anounced this was an up setting video.
That tank rolled over the guy ….
God Bless the Tank Man, without someone experiencing this moment in time there might not be a Conservative Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s a great rendition of Patrick Henry’s speech, from an old patriotic movie:
Makes your hair stand on end.
I still can remember seeing the student get in front of the tank and when the driver tried to go around him the student moved to block the path again.
True courage.
The hearts of those who love freedom, must ache for the thwarted dreams of the Chinese of Tiananmen Square.
I was a teenager then and already a news and political buff. I happened to be watching and could not believe what I saw. These people were standing up for freedom, using my veloved country as their inspiration for a patriotic revolution in their country. These brave good people lost their lives and I will never forget this.
This is why my blood boiled seeing obama ignore iran, ignore egypt, and apologize for my country.
My head will not hang in shame and we will be the freedom beacon again with our new leadership.
My son will learn about these points in history and truly know why we are the very best country in the world.
Great quote. These guys were the pinnacle of enlightenment, IMO. They were onto something that won’t be as well understood until most of us are gone.
Press Statement
Rex W. Tillerson
Secretary of State
Washington, DC
June 4, 2017
This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Chinese government’s violent suppression of a peaceful protest that took place in and around Tiananmen Square.
We call again on China to make a full accounting of those killed, detained, or missing due to the events of June 4, 1989. We urge China to cease harassment of family members seeking redress and to release from prison those who have been jailed for striving to keep the memory of Tiananmen Square alive.
The United States views the protection of human rights as a fundamental duty of all countries, and we urge the Chinese government to respect the universal rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens.
I doubt there are very many alive in prison.
As every one of their organs gives out in an aging Party member, I think the angels cheer just a bit.
Friends from Mainland China (among the first group of students from the PRC allowed to come to the US for school) were part of a wide network of Chinese nationals in the US at the time who were calling the “Rat on your Neighbor who Participated in the Protest” Gov’t phone line back home in China.
They were successful in shutting it down by jamming it with calls. So proud of the Chinese students who were in the States at that time.
And yes, I remember quite well that the Chinese military refused to fight against them. It was wonderful.
My experience in China in the 80’s and 90’s was that the regular military guys were nice regular folks. Seemed like most of them joined just to keep from starving in their home villages, tho I could be wrong about that.
Were Bibles hidden in their garments? One wonders.
