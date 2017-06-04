Sunday June 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

13 Responses to Sunday June 4th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot celebrates pregnancy: I am thankful for all the ‘wonders’ in my life

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:39 am

    For our Treeper friends in the UK . . . America stands with you, friends.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:49 am

  5. smiley says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:13 am

    “This is for Allah…”

    “The Car Jihad has now become the default method of terrorism in Europe.”

    June 4, 2017 ~ Daniel Greenfield

    http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/266885/allah-i-saw-these-3-muslim-guys-run-and-started-daniel-greenfield

    and….another MUST READ…

    “Europe’s Next Big War ”

    June 2, 2017 ~ Daniel Greenfield

    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266852/europes-next-big-war-daniel-greenfield

  6. Lucille says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Ramadan in Kabul: Triple jihad suicide bombing at funeral, 12 murdered, 90 wounded
    June 3, 2017 5:54 pm by Robert Spencer

    “A Taliban spokesman recently explained: ‘Our fight is Jihad and an obligatory worship. And every obligatory act of worship has 70 times more reward in Ramadan’.”

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/06/ramadan-in-kabul-triple-jihad-suicide-bombing-at-funeral-12-murdered-90-wounded

    Note: Self-motivated jihadis make a run for more rewards as they murder their way to the afterlife. May they get their just reward this day via a MOAB.

  7. smiley says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:43 am

    meanwhile..

    Seizing Of Philippines City By Islamist Militants A Wake-Up Call For Southeast Asia

    June 4, 2017

    http://www.oann.com/seizing-of-philippines-city-by-islamist-militants-a-wake-up-call-for-southeast-asia/

    for the past 12 days, Marawi City on the southern island of Mindanao, has been under siege and overwhelmed by the Maute group, alligned with ISIS…

    according to the article, this siege “is the biggest warning yet that the Islamic State is building a base in Southeast Asia and bringing…brutal tactics to the region.”

    “For some time, the governments of Southeast Asia have been worried about what happens when battle-hardened Islamic State fighters…return home as the group loses ground in the Middle East, and now they have added concerns about the region becoming a magnet for foreign jihadis.”

    ” ‘If we do nothing, they get a foothold in this region’, said…the defense minister of Malaysia.”

    indeed…if we do nothing.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      June 4, 2017 at 3:00 am

      The Philippines have a history of communist and Islamic insurgencies. Duterte has that to deal with as well as the truly ghastly drug situation…

    • smiley says:
      June 4, 2017 at 3:01 am

      …and thousands upon thousands of “refugees” swarming into OUR COUNTRY PER WEEK is another way for them to get a FOOTHOLD here…if they haven’t already.

      June 12 can’t come soon enough and I hope SCOTUS is paying attention.

