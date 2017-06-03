UPDATES: London Bridge Terror Attack – President Trump Sends Message of Support For London and UK…

(Daily Mail) Five jihadi terrorists shouting ‘this is for Allah’ have reportedly killed seven people and left dozens more injured in a horrific rampage around two locations in central London.

The men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, mowed down up to 20 people with a white van at 50mph on London Bridge on Saturday night, then began ‘randomly stabbing’ revellers with 12-inch hunting knives.

The terrorists also stormed busy pubs and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market, where a man was reportedly stabbed five times in the chest. A ‘dark-skinned’ man in a red tracksuit ‘calmly’ stabbed a man three times, a witness said.

The gang had metal canisters strapped to their chests and two were reportedly shot dead by armed police. A search is underway for the three other men. One man has been arrested on Borough High Street. (read more)

Traffic camera captures Police response to Borough Market attack

Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of “multiple” casualties in an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

He added that “it did not look like an accident”, saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident.”

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge.” U.S. President Donald Trump has also been briefed on the incident, the White House says. President Trump said on Twitter: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there.”

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

Prime Minister Theresa May says London incident being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."

