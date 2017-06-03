UPDATES: London Bridge Terror Attack – President Trump Sends Message of Support For London and UK…

(Daily Mail) Five jihadi terrorists shouting ‘this is for Allah’ have reportedly killed seven people and left dozens more injured in a horrific rampage around two locations in central London.
The men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, mowed down up to 20 people with a white van at 50mph on London Bridge on Saturday night, then began ‘randomly stabbing’ revellers with 12-inch hunting knives.
One person has been killed at London Bridge – and one of the casualties is reportedly a police officer.
The terrorists also stormed busy pubs and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market, where a man was reportedly stabbed five times in the chest. A ‘dark-skinned’ man in a red tracksuit ‘calmly’ stabbed a man three times, a witness said.
The gang had metal canisters strapped to their chests and two were reportedly shot dead by armed police. A search is underway for the three other men. One man has been arrested on Borough High Street. (read more)
(Via Daily Mail) Seven people are feared dead after three men with 12-inch hunting knives reportedly stabbed revellers after mowing down up to 20 people with a white van on London Bridge.
The men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, reportedly drove the van at 50mp across the bridge, then jumped out began ‘randomly stabbing people’ along Borough High Street in central London at 10pm.
One woman said she saw three people with what appeared to be their throats cut on London Bridge amid reports that at least seven people have been stabbed, leaving bodies ‘strewn’ on the road in central London.
‘Rapid gunfire’ was heard in the London Bridge area as armed police are thought to have shot dead two of the men, with a search underway for the third man.
A witness said an attacker had ‘canisters attached to his abdomen as he stabbed multiple people in nearby Borough Market. Armed police have responded to reports of stabbings there and shots have been fired.
Police have responded to another incident in Vauxhall in south London, telling people ‘you must run, hide and tell’, Scotland Yard said. (read more)
Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of “multiple” casualties in an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.
Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians; others also said they saw a man with a knife.
Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.
Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.
“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.
He added that “it did not look like an accident”, saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident.”
Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.
Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge.” U.S. President Donald Trump has also been briefed on the incident, the White House says. President Trump said on Twitter: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there.”
The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.
Good thing they have strict gun control…heaven forbid somebody could shoot them before they got stabbed.
Folks it is far worse than I earlier reported!
https://www.siasat.com/news/uk-23000-jihadists-identified-amid-terror-fears-1190438/
From the article linked above:
The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.
In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats, The Independent reported.
Security sources have confirmed a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered “subjects of interest” in the past.
https://www.rt.com/uk/389945-thousands-potential-terrorists-britain/
From the article linked above:
Around 23,000 jihadist extremists currently living in the UK have been identified by intelligence services as potential terrorists, the Times reports, citing government officials. About 3,000 of those are under investigation as possible threats.
“The huge scale” of the terrorist threat in Britain has been revealed in the wake of the Manchester bombing, the Timesreported on Saturday, saying the number was disclosed by unnamed Whitehall sources.
Below is my previous post:
I decided to do some research about the U.K. policy around allowing jihadist back into their country after fighting in Syria and Iraq. Here is what I have found:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/06/richard-barrett-mi6-isis-counter-terrorism
From the article linked above:
Britain should encourage jihadis fighting in Syria and Iraq to “come home”, the former global counter-terrorism director of MI6 has said.
However, Richard Barrett, a former counter-terrorism chief at MI5 and MI6, said repentant fighters needed “to know that there is a place for them back at home”.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2730602/The-homegrown-jihadists-fighting-ISIS-How-one-four-foreigners-signed-Islamic-State-British-half-ALREADY-UK.html
From the article linked above:
The homegrown jihadists fighting for ISIS: How one in four foreigners who have signed up for Islamic State is British – and how half of them are ALREADY back in the UK
500 of the 2,000 estimated foreign ISIS fighters are believed to be British
MP believes that figures are ‘nonsense’ and figure closer to 2,000 Britons
Majority are flying to Istanbul then catching a bus over the Syrian border
Government reveals that only 23 passports have been seized this year
More British Muslims fighting for ISIS than serving in the British Army
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/british-former-soldier-fighting-isis-5560200
From the article linked above:
A former soldier who is fighting against the Islamic State today warned more than 2,000 British jihadis have joined the death cult.
The 46-year-old Gulf War veteran is fighting alongside the Peshmerga, the name for the Iraqi Kurdistan forces, and is due to become an official member.
He said he had been “moved to tears” after seeing families broken up and women and children being beheaded during the conflict.
Folks this will be a continuing occurrence in the U.K. for years to come unless they wake up like the man in the 3rd article that has had enough. The U.K. needs thousands more like him!
What Trump could do is tell the British citizens to get a prime minister that represents them not the world.
Get adblockplus
Any ad that barges in on me guarantees I will never purchase.
As a girl with a strong Polish roots, I hope to go and visit one of these days. I want to see Krakow, where my family was from before hopping on the boat for America. And while visiting that beautiful country, I will honestly feel perfectly safe.
It is safe and beautiful.
Katie…over at The_Donald, they have had a map posted that shows terror attacks in all of the Countries surrounding Poland…all Countries that have admitted terrorists. Multiple attacks. Not ONE attack in Poland, which refuses to admit.
Saw a short documentary on Polish civilian patrols who, shall we say, prevent certain “immigrants” from entering at Border checkpoints.
I am not endorsing vigilantes. Just sayin’
Cowardice in facing evil will simply encourage more of the same. Don’t expect any different response from the authorities. More insanity about directly or indirectly blaming Western society and prioritizing the horror of Islamaphobia. And then hollow bravura about carrying on as if nothing is happening.
This is out and out war. But one side is reluctant to even acknowledge reality, let alone fight back. Sadly, untold more will be killed world wide.
It will eventually come to the point that the so-called ‘normal’ Islamic leaders and institutions will have to be given ultimatums to deal with their own encouraging ideology or be treated as enemies of war. A post modern version of the WW2 internment philosophy, grounded on mass deportation will have to be implemented. Civil liberties are a luxury that can’t be maintained in the midst of war.
You are so totally right. This prime minister is a traitor to her own constituents. Can you imagine our leaders saying after Pearl Harbor, we are not scared or hate asians then do nothing. Islam is the problem. They built a mosque in Chattanooga then killed 6 or 7 marines. The libtard response was ” NOOGASTRONG”. People go around with that on bumper stickers t-shirts etc. What the hell good is that going to do? There was no apology nothing. We should have bulldozed down their so called mosque. Now THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN “NOOGASTRONG”.
Memo To:
Mayors of Boston,Chicago, New York City, LA and Pittsburgh
Don’t forget to send your Climate Change and Green Fund checks in to the EU promptly. They are due by the fifth day of each month.
Thank you for saying that! No one is keeping any one giving all they want or have to the cause.
Ghostrider, you forgot Seattle, my local pinko enclave.
Until the 4 Islamic books are rewritten with the call for violence removed, Islam can’t qualify as peaceful. Chance of that happening? Zero. Hence, Islam will remain as it has for 1400 years, an ideology based on horror and violence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It doesn’t qualify as a religion, let alone peaceful.
What is Kathy Griffins comment?
“This just a joke… Old White guys better not start bullying the comics involved”
And law abiding people can’t even carry pepper spray in all Europe. the whole continent is a gun free zone; complete, totalitarian insanity. We all know that these coward goat-dungers look for soft targets. And in that sense Europe is beyond target rich, basically no safety anywhere.
I see an opportunity to manufacture bacon jackets.
… and neck scarves.
Good chuckle over this one.
Only a matter of time…
Photographer of canister man says police shot three men down. BBC reporting now on cable.
ENGLAND, PLEASE REMEMBER
WESTMORLAND. O that we now had here
But one ten thousand of those men in England
That do no work to-day!
KING. What’s he that wishes so?
My cousin, Westmorland? No, my fair cousin;
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmorland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall see this day, and live old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say “To-morrow is Saint Crispian.”
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say “These wounds I had on Crispin’s day.”
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words—
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester—
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be rememberèd-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
What happened to you England?
You stood up against Hitler.
But now you invite an even greater evil into your home to destroy you?
And the man who stood tallest, Churchill, warned the world of Islamic savagery and threat to humanity.
England did not stand up to Hitler. Neville Chamberlin appeased him.
Churchill’s England did.
This isn’t Churchill’s England.
DRIVE THEM OUT… towards France, not towards USA
France…perfect. Macron is waiting with open arms.
How about into the atlantic that way they can hold hands and see how many of them it takes to give a bicoastal hug to the u.s.?
Great, God forgive me as long as it kills them.
I am thinking that President Trump needs to add tye UK to his teavel ban. Or at least London.
And France.
The real fear is that citizens no longer have a government interested in protecting them, that candles and prayers are all that is in the rules for handling Mohammed’s 1400 year war on non muslims.
Yes more platitudes and hashtags. I’m sure the jihadies are beginning to feel the trending strain.
Do not Virtue signal on Twitter with Islamophobia-phobia.
I am tired of being called an “Islamophobe”
I’m not motivated by FEAR of them . It’s pure HATRED that compels me to trash those murdering goat-molesters .
Islamoaverse
Well.. it will if the West continues to seek solace in the humanistic state that believes it can shape man into the great collective utopia.
@paulryan They will with marshmallows like you leading the fight.
I bet that scared them Paul.
Oh paul, tell that to the dead. I believe they have triumphed.
Theresa May receiving updates:
“They were muslims, Prime Minister May.”
“Ok thank you, keep me updated.”
“That was the update.”
“But that was last week’s update.”
“I know, it’s the same update every time. What do you expect us to say?”
Mayor of London: “Welcome to our world….”
BBC is using the total 20 patients at hospitals. That 20 number sure gets used. 20 hit by van, 20 stabbed. Then nothing for hours and now 20 again.
They can’t use higher than 20 without calling out the military.
Kind of like our 12 million illegals. That number has been used for 2 decades.
Gun, knife and pepper spray free zone, the whole of it.
I still think stand, fight, and kill all the bastards is what it should read.
I have yet to seen a military unit or men from SAS.
This is a controlled event. Conditioning the public.
SAS is deployed…
Yes. Just “part and parcel” of living in a cosmopolitan city. Get used to it.
Teresa May needs to learn from a great leader how to handle this stuff. If you want to run with the big dogs PM May:
“There are hunters and there are victims. By your discipline, cunning, obedience and alertness, you will decide if you are a hunter or a victim.”
General James Mattis
Suggested Bullet point 4:
Pee/soil your pants
Let’s be fair now… THAT is part of the French hierarchy for “DefCons”. I think it bridges the gap between “Surrender”and “Collaborate”
Even the police were running and hiding.
Yeah, apparently so. Can you imagine what Churchill’s famous speech would sound like in these sad days?
FIXED…..
Mostly at his house.
This is how it’s done…….
Create “no-go” zones in the country you have successful invaded. Those are are now conquered territory.
Begin to change the cultural mores – i.e. have the Mayor of London ban any advertisements that display women in swimsuits.
Rape and beat women. Make then afraid to go out in public alone without a burka on.
Execute terrorist incidents in the largely populated areas – i.e. Beirut, London, Paris. At some point the natives of the country will be too scared to come into those areas at night. Continue incidents around the country until all natives are afraid to come out at night.
Continue to work on exterminating the culture. Destroy places of significance, from restaurants to bakery’s to legendary buildings to what newspapers can print to places of worship to art museums. This leaves the frightened populace with nothing in their country to hold on to.
Begin to implement Shria law.
Make cnn the national network.
Exactly.
The worst part about this is that we have been warned over and over for a great many years exactly what they were going to do…. and here they are doing it and we light candles.
SICK OF IT! This is a war and the sooner people wake up and realize that they are being conquered, maybe the sooner we can reverse the tide.
Besides praying of course, the only thing I can see the Brits doing now to save themselves is arming themselves and providing training in arms for just the legitimateBritish citizens.
Governments want all the authority without any responsibility over citizens lives. For the last 40 years, Britain systematically removed citizens rights to lawful self defense, removed capital punishment and wonder why Islamist don’t mind murdering people.
May has to go.
We need more people speaking out like this guy…
Mainstream Media has blood on their hands in thought and deed. I think MSM feeds this carnage.
Baghdad Boobs
The lot of them.
Good to see you again, NHVoter.
Reza Aslan CNN host just called our president a “piece of sh$t”. On National TV. Because if his tweet telling the truth about islam ban.
Ok folks I will say it again. Its time to bring down the media/tv propaganda machine. National boycott if cable/satellite. Dont pay your bill this month. Stop being sheep. Stop giving them money. Take back your country. Bankrupt them all.
Start now, every Trump voter needs to stop giving them money.
No cable no satellite
No amazon prime
No hulu
Stop buying stuff from amazon
Demand
Stop the witch hunt against our president
Find the leakers
Travel ban
Build the wall
Balance our budget
No foreign aid
Clean up our corrupt FBI
Lower taxes.
No more cable bundles, we demand to only pay for the channels we watch!!!!
We conservatives buy over 60% of the crap sold in this country. We do have power. Overwhelm Facebook, Twitter, any social media with the call to boycott the media.
Find alternative internet source if bundled into your cable. Form groups now.
This is war against our president and its not going to stop. What are you going to do when Comey testifies that our president pressured him? Complain? A national media boycott is the least violent action we can take right now. A show of non violent action. Because they are not taking our anger serious and if they keep pushing us im agraid its going to get violent.
This is so sad. Wish there were enough of them to fight back.
There’s enough of them.
The question is when will they have had enough to do something about it.
Any reports on the canisters they were wearing? No explosions with 2 terrorists shot dead and no word of bomb squads from what I have seen but nothing on a bio/chemical response either. The canisters are new in their MO and it’s bothering me 😕
We could have had a meeting between Putin and Trump in November, another in December, another in January, and on January 21st, the war to end ISIS, AQ and al Nusra would have been launched.
Instead, the Deep State and IC, the Globalists and NeverTrumpers and NeoCons all prevented this cooperative military action from taking place. And, in fact, tactics to delay the Syrian war, to prevent the destruction of all the terrorists, to make impossible the annihilation of all the Wahhabis is ongoing.
Talk is cheap, but you cannot hide battlefield tactics and geopolitical maneuverings.
More sanctions on Russia? More legislation from the Senate warmongers to handcuff Trump’s options with Russia. And a constant barrage of propaganda.
Trump was right in 2015 and 2016 and won because we were going to team up and destroy all of radical Islamic terror. But we see the MIC and CIA, Mi6 and Mossad working to build up the al Nusra forces again, to create a new proxy, the New Syrian Army (like the Free Syrian Army) made up of terrorists. This time, at al Tanf, the US is using US personnel as body shields to keep these proxies from being wiped out.
And so, the black banner still flies, the attraction of ISIS still lives, the war will be long, and we will see terror in the streets and stores and restaurants of Europe and USA from these migrant hordes and embedded “citizens” who are trained and inspired to hate and murder.
Here we go again…more flowers, candles, vigils, hand holding, and nice little Teddy bears to show them terrorists we mean business.
The focus of terror is on UK right now. Purpose is to convince Brits that they need to stay in EU to collectively learn and practice coexistence with the peaceful religion. Then terrorism will stop.
Somehow cannot stop the little ditty from running through my head: “London bridge is falling down, falling down…”
Courage is Contagious.
The globalist elite are afraid of an outbreak of Defiance…because it could spread like wildfire among all the people who have been Oppressed by Political Correctness.
That is why the MQM desperately tries to keep pushing the “Islamophobia” narrative.
[MQM = MewlingQuimMedia ]
