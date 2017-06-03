SCOTUS Requests Trump VISA Restriction Challengers File Legal Responses by Monday June 12th….

President Trump has requested the Supreme Court grant an expedited review of lower court rulings that have blocked the temporary travel restrictions and visa bans.
The Supreme Court justices have now asked challengers to the Trump Executive Order to file their responses to the petition for review (the requests for stays of the lower courts’ rulings). Those responses are due on or before 3 p.m. Monday, June 12.
(Via SCOTUS BLOG) […] Arguing that lower courts “openly second-guessed” President Donald Trump’s determination that national security concerns require a freeze on new visas for travelers from six Muslim-majority countries (Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen), last night the federal government asked the Supreme Court to step into the legal dispute over the constitutionality of the executive order that the president signed on March 6.
The government also asked the court to put on hold two lower-court rulings blocking the implementation of the executive order, telling the justices that those rulings undermine “the President’s constitutional and statutory power to protect” the United States. (read more)
Meanwhile liberals are marching around chanting the same ol crapolla. Oy, git a grip!
Old gramps, a Hungarian immigrant, used to call people like that “magpies.”
Ahh… and Rule of Law finally begins to reassert itself.
MAGA!
THIS!!!
It is on. And Gorsuch is in place.
Hm. It appears that the court has a sense of urgency.
The government’s “sense of urgency” in this case indicates it will be fall before the SCOTUS even decides to hear the case. A reasonable man could issue an opinion in the next five minutes.
The SC will allow the ban to move forward while waiting for it to be heard in October. This will allow the 90 days and 120 days to run its course. Making the hearing a formality and a beat down to the lower courts and appeal courts. That means WE win twice!
Hmmm……. I’ll drink to that!
Where are you seeing this – or are you just predicting? I see the application was made and referred to the court, but no disposition.
I am predicting it based on the info and the fact the court wants all info applied by June 13th.
Gotcha…thx
I am 100% sure that those time restrictions will be extended….again & again & again!
I would be willing to bet if your up to it! I am 100% confident in the opposite direction. I guess one of us will be right.
Absolutely, flep. Exactly my view also.
Flep, I may have not understood you. I think the SCOTUS will allow the Trump “ban” to stand pending a later review. That is, overrule the lower courts.
I think the same way.
They are fully aware that hell will break loose against the judicial branch if an attack occurs that could have been stopped by the executive branch and this executive order.
Bingo.
Xlnt!!!!!!!!!
Ginsberg should recuse herself because of her previous statements on President Trump.
“He is a faker,” she said. “He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego.” (http://fortune.com/2016/10/19/presidential-debate-donald-trump-supreme-court-ginsburg/)
She expressed her views, she must recuse!
Won’t happen. Hell would freeze over first.
Remember, the law and rules only apply to liberal thinkers when they “feel it should”.
You know, the “living document” philosophy…
We should start spreading this demand everywhere.
Exactly.
She won’t recuse herself because liberalism won’t allow her to do the right thing.
Then again I think in this instance this actually plays into our hands because if she recused herself the split then becomes 4/4 which means the unconstitutional ban stays in place.
If this is not a 9 – 0 decision than those Justices that voted against our President should be shot and replaced immediately!
You are willing to go on record as supporting the shooting of Supreme Court justices who don’t see things the way you do.
Do you want them shot within the Supreme Court building? Or do you prefer they be shot in front of the White House? Or simply at the doorways of their home as they head home in the evening?
Do you want them to be shot [retroactively, as it were] for their votes on obamacare as well?…and other votes that have damaged our nation?
This called Hyperbole.
I think you have to be fair about it….give them a choice..the door, the home, etc….You simply have to give them the opportunity to vote on their choice…
Just was being sarcastic!
Fle, in this case, I think it is fair to claim the ability to read your mind and thereby know your intent. /s (just in case someone else assumes my intent is otherwise)
Well I knew you were not serious however you are right, it ought to be 9-0 decision. Let’s all pray for SCOTUS to do the right thing and confirm the President’s right and constitutional duty to protect us, the citizens of these United States.
How about we just publish what Obama turned up during his surveillance of the Supreme Court?
No shoooting, you are too valuable to us in the Big Tree.. don’t need you to be visited by the us marshal service. That would be a bad day.
Ditto. As much as I disagree with things I have seen in DC, I don’t wish anything illegal happen to any of them. Just due process in keeping with our Constitution.
LMAO! Thank you for such a good laugh!
I hope the attorneys representing the Trump administration argue precisely that point. It is highly inappropriate that a supreme court judge who has publicly stated and demonstrated prejudice against our president rule on this matter. What’s more, the same can be said for these other judges who did not rule on the orders themselves, but rather on campaign promises.
It seems to me that when there are these (clearly) political decisions, not based on LAW at all… passed up the Judicial chain, then there should be consideration given to SANCTIONING the lower level court shown to be misusing their power.
In this case the SCOTUS should censure the 9th Circuit. 4th Circuit… fire the dopes ideally.
You are a Trillion % correct!
If ever there was a case in need of an opinion written by our beloved Justice Scalia, this is it!
In a Constitutional government, that would be the House of Representatives job, but the Uniparty doesn’t like to do anything that might set a precedent that government officials can be held accountable.
#WanderingHillary
Wait! Shouldn’t she be wearing a burgundy dress so she can hide in the curtains so Trump won’t see her? 🙂
No
It’s #WanderingHillary, not #NutJob Comey 🙂
ahahaha…yeah I know it was Comey but I just wanted to connect the two together since Comey was he Clinton’s “cleaner” for decades.
Yeah.
I have done a few with Comey, and with both… but trying to keep the #WanderingHillary meme clear and simple 🙂
If you’ve got any more of your #WanderingHillary memes, PLEASE post them in the future. I think they’re hillarious
I do one most days 😉
Damn! I must be blind then. 😦
I’ve seen them all, so funny. I look forward to seeing them. 😀
That’s Comey between Alito and Sotomayor (behind the curtain).
LikeLiked by 3 people
He may be a Nut Job… but he is a MASTER OF DISGUISE (curtains a specialty) 🙂
Curtains will never be free of the image of Comey hiding with shoes protruding.
Wow, I wonder how many amphetamines it took to get RBG ready for this picture.
No kidding! She’s almost upright 😉
Hillary phoned the president’s office shortly after midnight. “I need to talk to the president, it’s an emergency!” exclaimed Hillary.
After some cajoling, the president’s assistant agreed to wake him up. “So, what is it that’s so important that it can’t wait until morning?” grumbled Trump.
“A Supreme Court Judge just died, and I want to take his place,” begged Hillary.
“Well, it’s OK with me if it’s OK with the mortuary,” replied President Trump.
Man, that had me and Mrs. Stringy howling!
Me too!
Oouchy – That is gonna hurt.
😂😂 I can picture PDJT responding like that. It’s also reminds me of something Reagan might’ve quipped. 😂😂
I hope the Obama Gang hasn’t attempted to threaten Gorsuch yet.
She keeps creeping out of the woods, coughing and missing a shoe.
The Hillary will never settle… until she finds her lost shoe LOL
This one sentence from the link above says it all folks:
Moreover, it added, the challengers conceded in the lower courts that the provision of the executive order putting a temporary hold on visas for travelers from the six countries listed in the order “could be constitutional if issued by some other President.”
How in God’s name can even one of the liberal Justices in the SC vote in favor of the lower courts. If one does, they should be taken out back and shot! The next day a replacement should be sworn in. The lower courts really tried to stick it to our Lion with that sentence. Little did they realize it KILLED their decision when the SC throws this whole thing out!
They will try to justify it with using his early campaign comments of a temporary muslim ban…
which is silly, because UScode still allow any president to restrict ANY class of people from entering our country at ANY time if they are not a citizen.
I loathe progressivism, liberalism, and “living document” thinking more and more every day…
I agree about the campaign comments BUT it was also the big O who deemed these 6 or 7 countries as terrorist countries. So why wouldn’t it be right for President Trump to TEMPORARILY halt travel from these SAME countries? If President Trump wanted to ban ALL Muslims, he would have banned 50 or so countries that are Muslim.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not super well versed in the doings of the court, but I”ll just say after they passed Obamacare I don’t trust Roberts to do the right thing at any damn time. We are under attack, this is war, and you cannot count on the Supreme Court to do the right thing.
I can see 1 or 2 of the liberal justices upholding the ban but how in the world any of the others goes against them makes me lose faith for humanity.
Ron I agree but this would throw the rule of law on its face.
Get ‘Em!, Bulldog!!
I feel Another Win comin’!
I. Love. WINNING!!
Thank You President Trump, and All the American Patriots, Defending Our Nation, and the U.S. Constitution!
Press ON!
The Big Stage is set to welcome Lady Justice back from Sabbatical.
Lady Justice enters, stage left.
“Welcome to you all. Please turn off your phones, enjoy your popcorn and the next eight years of “Make America Lawful Again” starring Donald Trump and his band of Wolverines. It’s going to be a hoot!
If you happen to see wandering Hillary, hit the reset button located on the right side of your chair and we will have her removed as quickly as possible. Feel free to applaud whenever you like however we do discourage REEEEs except during intermission. Thank you!”
Correct me if I’m wrong, but this still only puts us on a September timeframe for SCOTUS to even hear the case.
Chuck I wrote this above but will also share it with you.
The SC will allow the ban to move forward while waiting for it to be heard in October. This will allow the 90 days and 120 days to run its course. Making the hearing a formality and a beat down to the lower courts and appeal courts. That means WE win twice!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question but I do think it goes into effect immediately.
OUCH! THAT has GOT to hurt! Ohhhhhh poor, poor, libtards. Their heads will all “splodey”
Manchester attack would have been prevented with Trump’s travel ban
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the Manchester Attack just proves PDJT POINT…the SC cannot overlook this one fact. The lower court as someone pointed out above will be overruled BECAUSE IT WAS NOT BASED UPON THE RULE OF LAW…but ON WHAT WAS SAID IN A POLITICAL RALLYE…NOT grounds to have a ruling such as this…PDJT and US DEPLORABLES WIN…
“but on what was said in a political rallye”
Father God, please let MILLIONS of supporters of the US Constitution live AT LEAST long enough to see the 9th circuit court “judges” embarrassed, split up and dismissed into poverty and homelessness. Lord, anything after that – under your Divine Sovereignty – we’ll give thanks for as pure gravy. Actually, Lord, we just pray that Justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Let it begin in our hearts. Thank you, Precious Sovereign God! AMEN!
Amos…. one of my favorite verses. Agatha Christie actually used it and one of her mysteries. It always stuck with me.
Well worded. Amen.
Quick question since I’m ignorant of law proceedings
What would happen if the challengers FAIL to file before the deadline? Would President Trump’s EO then kick into action and be considered law?
thanks for any response.
Mark T.I am not a lawyer but if they do not file ,I think by default the POTUS wins,hopefully someone else will chime in.
Okay, that was my understanding but I wasn’t sure if there was some kind of legal step which the Trump Administration had to take. thank you.
That would never happen.
Ruth, the Truth is awaiting you in the Charnel House
The Petition for a Writ of Certiorari (WTH?) is just a brief 356 pages long. Damn shame someone had to crank that thing out because a couple of activist judges think they rule the world. spit
It’s mostly exhibits — the applicable law, copies of the opinions and orders in the court below, etc.
Thanks for clarifying. I didn’t look past the number 356!!
You’re welcome. The brief itself is only about 45 pages, and that includes the title page and a bunch of pages of indices. Plus, there’s not a lot of text on each page.
LikeLiked by 3 people
kathycovfefe…thank you for taking the time…if you are not a lawyer or paralegal then you have more intestinal fortitude that some of us on this here giant tree…Tango Yankee!!!
Unfortunately, I’m a lawyer 😀
I heard a rumor not ALL Lawyer’s are bad……..
Well thank heavens we have ONE on our side! TY Kathy! Can’t be easy.
Yes, Kathy and Zurich Mike are on our side for sure.
There are lots of us who are patriotic – but it does feel like we are out numbered a lot of the time.
I suspect the “Sessions Sucks” crowd will have egg on their face when the final curtain falls on Trump’s first four years. Sessions was a tiger of a U.S. Attorney for many years, and then the ONLY Congressional figure to actually fight against ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION and FOR AMERICAN Sovereignty in Trade deals. Silly to clamor for IMMEDIATE Jail time for some of the most powerful folks in the world. This stuff takes time. Remember, WE GOT CLINTON IMPEACHED, and that ended his Presidency and landed him in jail……oh wait………
ABSOLUTELY. Preach it sister. Jeff Sessions is a warrior, anybody that underestimates him or thinks he’s napping has another think coming.
Amen! So grateful for my daily fix of IM’s clearly stated and well reasoned thoughts!
In case anyone wants to bookmark it for a direct link to documents filed in the case and the docket, here are all the Trump cases pending before the SCOTUS right now.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docket.aspx
Obama Takes Aim at Supreme Court, Calls Them ‘Unelected Group of People’
“There is not only an economic element to this, a legal element to this, but there is a human element to this. And I hope that’s not forgotten in this political debate.
Human element as in Americans being killed by foreign/religious nut cases?
Ultimately, I’m confident that the Supreme Court will not take what would be an unprecedented extraordinary step of overturning a law that was passed by a strong majority of a democratically elected congress.
the law that says the president has authority over immigration?
And I would like to remind conservative commentators that for years what we have heard is that the biggest problem is judicial activism and that an unelected group of people would somehow overturn a duly constituted and passed law.
as in activist judges deciding the law is not the law because they don’t like the campaign rhetoric of the guy implementing it?
In light of the London terrorist attacks that are happening right now….I absolutely DEFY the SC to fail to protect American Citizens by negating the constitution and the executive order that limits the entry of selected folks from COMING INTO OUR COUNTRY LEGALLY for RIGHT NOW.
Let’s see if the SC actually is AMERICAN, or is just a bunch of stupid lawyers wearing long black robes.
Bit of a discussion over at LI concerning Justice Ginsburg. Seems she really should recuse herself, but probably won’t. http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/how-can-ginsburg-participate-in-travel-order-case-after-her-campaign-statements-about-trump/ personally I wonder how she stays awake.
She doesn’t; nor is she awake for much of the oral argument on the cases being presented.
Every legal spokesperson knowledgeable about this say that Trump will win this. Some of them also think that SCOTUS may also lift the Stay this month(June) after they hear from the lower courts on June 12. Then, they said SCOTUS will hear the full case in the fall and make a final decision. They say that the vote in June will be an indication of how it will go in the fall.
Thank Goodness, expedite this puppy.
Let’s let Griffin host the “people” sneaking in during this fiasco.
How willing is the Supreme Court to take responsibility for possible future terrorist attacks in this country?
The law is clear here. It’s just more fake assumptions by the leftwingbats. I will enjoy watching them lose again.
