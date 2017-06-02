Kathy Griffin Gets Axed From Every Scheduled Performance Venue…

After appearing with high profile attorney Lisa Bloom to claim her victimhood status the last remaining venue, Uptown Theatre in Napa California, has now cancelled Kathy Griffin’s show.
According to TMZ: Kathy Griffin’s offensive against Donald Trump Friday apparently fell on deaf ears … because the only remaining venue that would allow her to perform has just pulled the plug.
Politics might be downstream from pop culture; but pop culture is downstream from economics. By stating her intention to target the 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump for her attacks, Kathy Griffin has made herself a dangerously toxic financial risk.
Thank you to all the venues for cancelling. I sent a personal note to Uptown Theatre.
That’s a good idea- call these venues back and thank them for doing the right thing.
Amazon carries this repugnant author. Barnes and Nobel has her book listed for sale too.
Uptown funk you up
Don’t believe me just watch!
Happy dance!
Kudos to all of us. 🙂
Treepers we DID it! This is such great news! I absolutely LOVE winning!
Yay ….. Yes, we did it … Treepers are Wonderful …..
fleporeblog, I know you worked hard on this effort. THANK YOU!
TY TY TY
Been twitting this and similar post with list to call Many many have retweeted it too
God Bless President Trump and his family .
1 down…. more to go. Seems like Lindsey Graham has tempered his criticism of PDJT too, sure he’s been hearing from his constituents. Now, North Carolina needs to light a fire under the rear-end of Richard Burr.
That would take a bonfire for that man’s ass.
LOL!
Snort. Giggle.
according to an article on gp, mr. graham says he has reason to believe he was “captured and unmasked”…or so he’s been told by “someone” in the intelligence committee. if true, i imagine that might influence him to rethink his allegiances.
intelligence community* sorry, cat attempting to crawl in lap whilst typing.
Hmm.. for Graham.. that sounds sort of kinky. Did he get drunk in San Francisco lately? 😉
Kathy Griffin Gets Axed
Ironic wording.
Expect that ISIS wannabe Griffin to be back on CNN by next Fall.
She is the poster-boy for the progressive Left.
We will not forget.
Credit to a commenter at BB:
Word of the day – BEHEADED
Griffin beheaded for the unemployment line.
😆😜😆
Well, then, that settles that . . . or should, anyway. The problem is that, as near every credible talking head has noted, Ms. Griffin and her ilk are emotionally and cognitively incapable of owning the consequences of their actions, and likewise incapable of properly understanding the concept of consequences in the first place.
I’ll take $1,000 for medical terminology, Alex:
What is a sociopath.
👍
ROTFLMAO!! Couldn’t happen to a nastier person. Well…maybe Rosie
Hey Kathy! The word of the day is “beheading”. Will you “beheading” to the unemployment office now that you don’t have any jobs? 🙂
Hahaha!! Was that you at BB?
Hahahaha
Not saying a word 🙂
Time to start a Branding Campaign; one to make the Trumpster proud. Time to start connecting/associating everything lib/democrats with Kathy Griffin. It’s time…
Agree. Hang her around the necks of ALL opposed to PDJT.
Hey, Kathy, you did it! You got noticed. WE noticed you, you lousy piece of S**T. WE, the American people, noticed you and WE are going to nail you to the wall. You’re going to take full responsibility for what you did. You are going to pay the price in full.
After she attacked the family, and Prince Barron by name, we need to stay ON HER ASS and declare War against her, forever. Every thing she ever does, from now on, needs to be attacked. She’s declared War on the First Family, we need to make her permanently pay for it.
Ten four. These Dems really need a good a** kicking. They really do.
My guess is many on this site have had a good a** kicking. Hence our respect for people, places and things.
Looks like she hit a red line. Hope she never works again. Horrible person, terrorizing children.
In Portland Oregon just waiting for the riots. Any bets they bring this kind of depravity?
Me too, Donna – did you notice that good ole’ Jesse Jackson has arrived to hold a counter-protest tomorrow? A counter-protest to Free Speech – after the Mayor asked to have the Permit for a Free Speech rally revoked. It’s a special kind of crazy up here –
Tomorrow night is the Starlight Parade – thousands of kids will take part in the actual march, thousands of families will line the streets for the festivities. At the same time, they’ve done a sweep of the “legal” homeless camps on the streets, in hopes of making things look nice. The homeless guy taking the wedding band off of the murdered Veteran last week gives a clue to their mental stability – again today, we had an incident where a “white nationalist” attacked a MAX train operator when asked to take his racist ranting elsewhere. The tension here is palpable.
I’m praying for everyone’s safety this weekend – it’ll be a miracle if we get through summer without calling in the National Guard.
I honestly think they are played out, for now. And who really wants to go to the defense of such a horrible person?
I am sure, they will. She gave those terrorists idea…
They’re well financed, elena – my biggest hope is that Clanton’s arrest acts as a deterrent, but I’m not holding out much hope.
So much for Lisa Bloom., Gloria Allred’s mini-me. Wait till Giffin gets the bill for that fiasco.
But but but….she’s broke! (sarc)
“Broken”
There goes Kathy Hollywood House
Have a feeling old ISIS Griffin was well paid ahead of said fiasco. Call me a cynic.
@calbesr84 – I hope she received a Huge pay out, cause she’s gonna need it. Because @ 56 & after this, she’s toast!
And she looks 66!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What, no parachutes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stellar 👍👍👍
…and today She’s wearing the pussy bow. So Predictable
Agreed…Give no quarter with Liberals. Over time. They will destroy everything in their path.
Have we seen any compassion for the Trump family, any genuine outrage from the Dems?
Prior to PDJT I used to debate with liberals. Now I simply ignore them, or mock them and move on.
God bless PDJT
Very kind of you not to take advantage of the mentally challenged among us!
The Democrat party died this week with KG and HRC! If they could get both of them in a plane, they would shoot it down! These women are the face and voice that will forever haunt them and their party for years to come.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ya know….. IF ISIS Kathy had been held accountable for clear threats against Barron back in December 2016 (When Barron was only 10 years old) she would NOT have escalated to actually causing Barron mental anguish now.
It is PAST time that these loony left savages were HELD ACCOUNTABLE.. to prevent them doing even more.. and maybe deter others.
LOCK HER UP
It is a great name for her “ISIS Kathy”…She earned it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
COVFEFE! 😁😁😁
This response has hit them like a tidal wave – all through the election, they ignored the “shy Trump supporter” and pretended we didn’t exist. Even after the election, they still didn’t believe it – No Way is the support for Trump’s policies so strong…and there’s No Way that support has become even stronger since the election.
The economic impact is certainly a powerful aspect in Hollywood – but in DC, the sheer impact of our political will is something they can no longer ignore. THEY know Trump didn’t do anything aside from sending another one of his crazy tweets – They finally see that we are an Army coming out of the foxhole for hand-to-hand combat. We don’t need violence to hit them where it hurts.
Can you hear the people sing? Oh yeahhhh….they hear us now.
That was beautiful! They got slapped today by the Monster Vote. This I said going to send shockwaves amongst their community of demons!
All the RATs need to hear from us next ……… Everyone of them up in the House …… We need TRUMP supporters to run against everyone of them in 2018 ……..
Like I said in my tweets since the Press conference–It was/is Proud Upright American Patriots that brought Kathy down
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget the Hannity/USAA victory – that happened This Week too!
As Weeper/Keeper says – Loud and Proud =)
Thank you kinthenorthwest, for everything you did along with info and hard work posts sites and #s to all us treepers …..
Regina. They left are really scared, RINOS too.
CTH supporters are a perceptive bunch. It is likely few of us believe anything we hear from the MSM.
However we judge folks but their actions,and observe body language. I was at the gym today, and CNN was on with the sound muted.
The faces on the MSM muppets was a thing to behold. Ashen grey faces, heavy eyes, nervous facial ticks and furrowed brows.
The odd pro PDJT supporter featured was all smiles and relaxed looking.
You folks have gotten to these muppets..well done to you all.
Remember the Go Fund Me contributions we gave to Memories Pizza? Or the way we rallied to Chick-fil-A? Hobby Lobby, Little Sisters of the Poor…so many more.
We have our leader and an incredible cabinet, the sky is the limit!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This griffin chick did us all a favor, gave the Monster Vote another opportunity to publicly and loudly demonstrate just how much we support OUR President and the First Family 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
According to the internet she is worth 20 million dollars. Remind me to check back in a year.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
10.5 million home in bel air. Must be making money somehow, for now.
https://www.google.com/amp/variety.com/2016/dirt/real-estalker/kathy-griffin-mansion-bel-air-1201817666/amp/
@motownpatriot – That blinking red light at the corner of her eye, is her “your career, life has been terminated”.
But I do agree with the person on Hanity that she should be allowed to spew the Liberal lefts Hate & Intolerance , to everyone. She’s the best PR to disclose the liberal left for what they are. That’s why the liberal left is deserting her, she exposed their agenda.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
But not before she asked for it.
Right. If she apologized publicly for real he would probably publicly accept her apology. But then she would never be able to attack him again, and that would eat her up from the inside. So she won’t ask.
Sentient I respect the gesture but it will never happen.
What this woman did and continues to do, our precious FLOTUS will want hell rained on earth for it. Luckily for her and us, her husband sits in a position to let the bombs roll every single day for the next 7 years and 8 months.
I will never forget the words of our Lion about the number of red lines that were crossed by Assad in Syria after seeing with his own eyes the carnage. Do you think for one minute that his wife and he both agree the red line was crossed when it comes to their 11 year old son. And now the article that states her intentions of going after him months in advance. If our President was going to let bygones be bygones, that all went out the window. Whenever Melania and Barron share what it was like witnessing the image and the thought that his day was killed and his head paraded on tv, the blood level will reach a boiling point.
KG, HRC, John Podesta, Barry from Hawaii, John Brennan, Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, Valarie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, James Clapper, Jim Comey etc. will see what it is like in the very near future to cross Melania and our Lion. Folks, all they ask of us is to be patient but hell will be paid here on earth.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
The liberal left, the liberal propaganda news media, the lgbt’s, the atheist are INSANE.
They need to be thrown into padded cells & force fed meds.
CNN after the November election was interviewing ppl who wanted to commit assignations. No one did anything!
And the Secret Service is so bad at their protection of Trump! In Saudi Arabia, they allowed Trump to dance in some “Sword dance”; the real, sharp, sword, touched PDJTs neck. And the protection detail wasn’t even around him.
Barry from Hawaii. LOL
fleporeblog, EXACTLY.
That would be so puke-inducing….the combined sound of millions of us retching and gagging at once, would be deafening.
a beer summit?
Sentient, I am sure that it will never happens…She attacked his 11-year old child…And that child will always remember that photo he saw on TV…Things like that stay with child for the rest of his life. I know it from experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this sets the tone for the rest of libetal Hollywood & Liberal Left that there is a line they can’t cross.
I hope these insane Liberal lefter’s get the message that you can’t claim victim status when your the one perpetrating the violence.
She is so toast.
yes, April, the best way we can fight them is to hit them where is hurts: money! And maybe it will stop some of them from saying and doing evil to our president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Starring Hillary Clinton and Kathy Griffin.
Coming to a town near you… no… wait… nobody wants them. What a pity.
Opening act is The Old White Man Chorus!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I were going to give her a compliment, I would acknowledge that she has a good work ethic (she does all kinds of stuff)… but her entire career has nothing to do with talent. She’s never been funny, she’s not attractive, and she’s not intelligent.
She has NOTHING to fall back on. Also, apparently, she’s so damn stupid she doesn’t know when to shut up and pull her foot out of her mouth. Holding a press conference today to make sure people remember the stupid shit you did 3 days ago is mindblowingly dumb.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even today’s performance.
She is 56…that is pushing 60.
She knew that her career was fading, even with these shows lined up.
Ticket sales have probably been minimal.
She did this to make her name a ‘household word’.
Her schtick has always been Gross-Out Comedy…so she knew she had to do something so gross and disgusting, that it would explode across the internet.
Making a Threat to Pres Trump was the ‘perfect thing’ in her diabolical mind.
She’s been a spokesperson for the DNC before.
I think she wanted to become the poster girl for the ‘Resistance’.
She’ll have plenty of free time to put an act together for Lucifer’s Winter Solstice Sacrifice Shindig down here. Talent in these Circles is getting pretty stale. Last year, Truman played piano and Eleanor had a duet with Peg Sanger. 👿
Since she’s such an ardent supporter of libschitz, I think she should lead antifa in Portland this coming Sunday–and we should have the based stickman waiting for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks to all the great Treepers for keeping the faith, God and goodness in our minds and hearts.
MAYBE THERE IS STILL HOPE!
I guess Kathy Griffin wont be getting ahead in life now
Do Believe that shows that the voice of true American Patriots can be and will be heard
Americans Spoke out and got results.
the real victory here though is not Kathy Griffin its the fear we just sent straight through hollywood… going to be some serious second guessing about attacking our president now… free speech is everyones right but not consequence free speech
She deserves that and more civil and criminal fallout. She is the unmasked face of hollywood and we cannot forget this, especially since hollywood is marching tommorow and has started this lame antigun orange campaign.
Well I’m patting myself on the back today because I was one of many who took the time to tweet and call all of those scheduled gigs and her sponsors and politely asked them to cancel her appearance. Go me! Go us! One thing Trump has taught us is that our voices are louder than theirs 😉
Today Kathy said she loves to make people laugh. Well…we’re laughing our a$$es off now!!
This vile woman announced in 2011 her NY resolution was to target Sarah Palin’s then 16 yo daughter. IOW, this wasn’t her first rodeo targeting the children of political figures she didn’t admire.
Think about it for just a minute about what happened to some of the folks who have dared to take our president down. Bad choices like this do have consequences. This choice was hers and hers alone. No one put a gun to her head and forced her to do this. She needs to own up and take responsibility for her actions.
well the article from december enraged me even more because she went after a kid.. thats sick… i dont understand how that article wasnt even picked up before?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many people are ignorant regarding the law regarding threats to government officials. As an example, it is highly illegal to use any likeness, including photographs or illustrations of any government official for target practice with a firearm. As much as many people would enjoy trying
their aim at a picture of Obama or Hillary Clinton, it would be a very serious offense. Ms. Griffin could theoretically go to prison for her incredibly stupid, attention seeking decapitation act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of them teenagers.
Now is there anyone to dispute, LIBERALISM IS A MENTAL DISEASE?
Not after this week’s displays by Hellory and K Griffin.
When you get so far out there, you just can’t get back…………..for all the world to see, no less!
When “Mr Resistance”, Keith Olbermann gets all over your butt .. LMAO! 😛
Hes right but dont tell Kathy… tell her to keep it up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Yesterday your career was on life support, today you pulled the plug”
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=863697750446006&id=407279909421128
I’m taking it personal, she called us all………….Bots. That doesn’t sit well with this boy.
btw the breakdown of this woman is going to be epic to watch.. i dont know about you guys but kathy seems like the kind of girl that wont go down without taking others with her.. she sure has some dirt on some high profile folks so will be interesting to see what she does with them not that they are avoiding her… im thinking Glenn Close style in Fatal Attraction
Oh I hope so!
That would just be the icing on the cake, wouldn’t it.
anderson cooper especially
You can tell that this is a tremendously important moment in the ongoing Trump Derangement Syndrome cultural war. Acknowledged or not, this was a major turning point.
Up till now the personal insults, threats and vulgarities from the entertainment and media figures have had no consequences in terms of hurting the perpetrator. Nor any trigger of disgust from the low information public. But now everyone except the radically indoctrinated leftists and echo chamber idiots feel that a line has been crossed.
The absolute dumbest thing was having that nauseating excuse making, lawyer filtered press conference. It only magnified the duplicity of her ‘apology’ and how pathetic she really is as a person. At best it evokes pity. More realistically, disgust.
The usual PR playbook will have her keep a low profile and slowly try and rehabilitate her image. But all signs point to her being too clueless and brainwashed to even understand what her actions represent.
I hope her peers get the message that their are consequences to their public actions.
I agree! the magnitude of what this represents in the wider culture war cant be overstated… i dont expect complete silence but I do expect subdued opinions or as Kevin Hart just said ” i wont piss off half my audience by wading into talking about Trump”.
Personally I dont really like attacking people for things they say but because of the left and their MO we have no choice.. Sometimes in war you get dirty… thats just the way it is… Kathy gave us the opening we needed.. now that we have broken past the gates its go time!
I hope you are right.
But I think there will be copycats.
There are so many craven and depraved attention-seekers on the left…that I think they will now be trying to outdo each other.
#WanderingHillary
Kathy Griffin’s been fired?
