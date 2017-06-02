Kathy Griffin Gets Axed From Every Scheduled Performance Venue…

After appearing with high profile attorney Lisa Bloom to claim her victimhood status the last remaining venue, Uptown Theatre in Napa California, has now cancelled Kathy Griffin’s show.

According to TMZ: Kathy Griffin’s offensive against Donald Trump Friday apparently fell on deaf ears … because the only remaining venue that would allow her to perform has just pulled the plug.

(FULL STORY HERE)

Politics might be downstream from pop culture; but pop culture is downstream from economics. By stating her intention to target the 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump for her attacks, Kathy Griffin has made herself a dangerously toxic financial risk.

