Kathy Griffin Press Conference with Attorney Lisa Bloom…

Kathy Griffin holds a press conference in California to claim she has been horribly victimized by President Trump and the first family.  Additionally Griffin is claiming a group of “old white men” are trying to destroy her career and she is enduring bullying.

There are several emotional moments where Ms. Griffin breaks down crying as she recounts the strong possibility that her career is financially ruined, and claims 11-year-old Barron Trump is being used as a weapon against her.

There are also snippets of the press conference below.

(December Article Link)

 

  1. Apfelcobbler says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Act II is “Suing the President”. Otherwise we would have forgotten about her pathetic meaningless bs.

    Notice her slipping in, “Obviously I would never intend to [hurt a child]” at 00:29. No, Kathy, the opposite is what’s obvious.

    SJWs always lie.

  2. Regina says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    just keeps getting better – hope Bloom doesn’t plan on much business this year either

  3. FelineFine says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Is that “He broke me!” line going to end up as another infamous quote, like Sally Fields’ “You like me, you really, really like me”? On another note, dang, she’s a hard looking 56-year old!

  4. FrenchNail says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Critic the President and loose your job…. Really remember the rodeo clown in an Obama mask? How have his job prospects been for years after that!

    Both these women are vile and completely delusional. The morale they promote is rotten. They are depraved.

    Bloom is an idiot. She should refer to John Stuart Mill works on Freedom of Speech from which the Harm Legal Principle comes. In essence one cannot scream fire in a crowed theater and calls on the protection of Freedom of Speech. “One person’s freedom stops where another’s freedom starts” John Stuart Mill. Artistic expression is not a Constitutional Right. Expressing your opinion is a protected Constitutional Right, the manner onto which you express your opinion is not.

    Bloom’s little speech trying to rewrite the “joke” and asking us to believe our lying eyes, has no other purpose than portraying it as an political satire expression and therefore invoke legal protection for it. In smells desperation. My bet is that Griffin is really scared (Good!) and that she is now in real financial and criminal trouble.

  5. TwoLaine says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Actions have consequences.

  6. allhail2 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Hey Kathy,

    GFY. Clearly no one else will.

  7. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Note to Kathy:
    You’re need to get tougher if you insist on being stupid.
    And you will know what broke really is when your own lawyers get done with you.

  8. be says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Typical liberal feminazi dirtbag. Cannot own up to her actions and be responsible. In what life could that possibly be funny. She seems to be mentally ill and her soul damaged to the point of nothingness.
    Great remarks thanks.

  9. stacy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    but open secret service investigations against the ‘peasants’ is ok right….I mean reposting memes and such gains ss attention but that is ok right there kathy??????

  10. saywhat64 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    So predictable where her liberal leftist lawyer is going with all this. Notice the key words. “I’m afraid, He broke me, angry white rich men, misogamy, etc.” No doubt in my mind her attorneys coached her on the key legal trigger words both for propaganda sake and for an upcoming lawsuit. If this was involving a non public,unimportant party, her attorney would have already filed for an ex parte restraining order in order to manipulate an upcoming civil action. Lawyers are expert in turning things upside down and blaming the abused for their client’s abusive behaviour. Text book.

  11. jefcool64 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    She’s like an overgrown child

  12. rumpole2 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS – Muchly!!

    Paranoia
    Trump has mobilized an army of old white me/Twitter bots
    There are NO BOTS … that is just made up. The people outraged are a spontaneos reaction.. not directed by anybody
    This is NUTS. for a kick off I have seen more WOMEN than men outraged.. certainly it is NOT just “old white men”

    Sticking up for MeAgain Kelly LOL
    That is just silly

    And…. Bloom is clearly not even aware/briefed on the PREMEDITATION evidence .. on the hop she said that “Griffin may have said something in her act years ago”… No….. the threat to go after Barron was in print last December … 6 months ago (when I assume Barror was only 10 years old)

  13. ✓Covfefe USA says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    The older I get, the more I am beginning to understand why Countries purge, every so often. It makes me sick to even admit this much, but part of me does feel this way.

  14. Pam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:13 pm

  15. The Boss says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Hopefully neither Griffin nor Bloom have children. The last thing the world needs is continuance of their defective gene pools.

  16. cyn3wulf says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    The disconnect…

    She can’t seem to decide if what she did was comedic or provocative art. I suppose it could be both, but to be comedic, it has to be at least ever so slightly funny. Nobody, even those who think her “art” was great, argues that it was funny. So she’s reduced to saying that it’s provocative art while at the same time saying that she did it because she’s an “in-your-face comedian,” ostensibly because comedians can get away with things even more so than artists.

    She claims to be standing up to bullies for the 12 year old girl who may be watching without any thought to the fact that she actually did bully an 11 year old boy.

    She just needs to sit down, be quiet, and think about what she did.

  17. asawasa says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    did she blame the russians yet?

    https://imgflip.com/i/1gf1kf

  18. TwoLaine says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    WOW! Amazing acting. Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly and Rush Limbaugh should retain Lisa Bloom, so should everyone who has been shamed, run out of town, out of jobs, etc. by the left. She really knows how to spin one. Disgusting display. They must’ve gone to the ILLary Clinton School of Acting, after they went to Clinton Conspiracy Theory Training, and How to Hide Your Tin Foil Hat.

  19. Mike diamond says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Lisa bloom will be glad to take all of Kathy’s money she’s a lawyer! They don’t have a case !

  20. El Torito says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I watched her once and didn’t finish that because she has zero talent. So I won’t watch this vid. All Trump needs to do is counter suit and she’ll drop this quick.

  21. frangelica1 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Kathy Griffin is a piece of trash and I do not like to talk about people this way!

