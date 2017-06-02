Kathy Griffin Press Conference with Attorney Lisa Bloom…

Kathy Griffin holds a press conference in California to claim she has been horribly victimized by President Trump and the first family. Additionally Griffin is claiming a group of “old white men” are trying to destroy her career and she is enduring bullying.

There are several emotional moments where Ms. Griffin breaks down crying as she recounts the strong possibility that her career is financially ruined, and claims 11-year-old Barron Trump is being used as a weapon against her.

There are also snippets of the press conference below.

Waiting for Jon Lovitz & John Lithgow to jump out & yell,

ACTING!

BRILLIANT! Kathy Griffin, Lisa Bloom presser😂 pic.twitter.com/5dNCgZCL7q — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin gets emotional over fallout from photo: “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, he broke me.” pic.twitter.com/upzPbAJHFD — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

#BREAKING Kathy Griffin: Donald Trump is 'messing with the wrong redhead' https://t.co/lXebESNzVN — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin on President Trump photo: "I don't think I will have a career after this … he broke me" https://t.co/3hnDe1LuW2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 2, 2017

