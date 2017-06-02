CNN’s Gloriously, Embarrassingly, Horrible and Terribly Bad Day – Reporting on: “An Extinction Level Event”…

Yesterday the news production staff at CNN were having a bad day. A horribly, terribly, gloriously and embarrassingly bad day.

Many people, myself included, have just stopped watching the train wreck media circle the drain amid their need to oppose anything, everything, Trump. CNN executives wake up in the morning knowing Trump has done something terrible, they just don’t know what it is yet. Oy, how this ideological perspective is challenging to maintain.

The anti-Trump outlook relies heavily on the desperate production staff who are increasingly verklempt in their desperate efforts to find new ways to present the same tired narrative.

Fraught with the reality of a diminishing quality of Russian trumpet, their collective production anxiety cannot help but show on the faces of the hosts and CNN proletariat.

However, yesterday was an especially challenging day.

The day began with CNN having to find a way, some way, any way, to support candidate H. Pickles Clinton amid her vast international Russian and Macedonian right-wing DNC conspiracy theory.

Here’s a taste:

.

Oh, but the day just got worser and worser.

The clock ticked ever closer to the 3:00pm hour when President Trump was anticipated to announce withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate ‘Non-Binding’ Treaty.

How was CNN going to convey the impending collapse of the civilized world that was now a certainty?

One quick look at the screen tells you all you need to know…

Yes, CNN actually proclaimed “Mass Extinction In Natural World” was now a certainty as the end of the world is neigh.

As you gather your family together to organize how to place the bathtub into the closet and create your urgent survival shelter, it is worth remembering CNN is actually, and historically, the official media outlet for the projected worldview of a progressive U.S. State Department.

Breathe…

…not from a need to calm any nerves, but rather from realizing your inability to stop yourself from passing out laughing.

Oh – My – God. My stomach has not hurt this bad since that time we decided to try a marijuana cigarette right before seeing that no-name Sam Kinison. From that day forward every time I saw a Sally Struthers commercial it was really hard not to pee.

Truism.

Nothing is funnier than when someone points out a “truism” amid the accepted custom.

Candidate Donald Trump has done this.

We saw him do it to Megyn Kelly. She never recovered.

CNN continued:

.

.

… Oh noes, I gotta pee again.

Advertisements