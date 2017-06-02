CNN’s Gloriously, Embarrassingly, Horrible and Terribly Bad Day – Reporting on: “An Extinction Level Event”…

Posted on June 2, 2017 by

Yesterday the news production staff at CNN were having a bad day.  A horribly, terribly, gloriously and embarrassingly bad day.

Many people, myself included, have just stopped watching the train wreck media circle the drain amid their need to oppose anything, everything, Trump.  CNN executives wake up in the morning knowing Trump has done something terrible, they just don’t know what it is yet. Oy, how this ideological perspective is challenging to maintain.

The anti-Trump outlook relies heavily on the desperate production staff who are increasingly verklempt in their desperate efforts to find new ways to present the same tired narrative.

Fraught with the reality of a diminishing quality of Russian trumpet, their collective production anxiety cannot help but show on the faces of the hosts and CNN proletariat.

However, yesterday was an especially challenging day.

The day began with CNN having to find a way, some way, any way, to support candidate H. Pickles Clinton amid her vast international Russian and Macedonian right-wing DNC conspiracy theory.

Here’s a taste:

Oh, but the day just got worser and worser.

The clock ticked ever closer to the 3:00pm hour when President Trump was anticipated to announce withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate ‘Non-Binding’ Treaty.

How was CNN going to convey the impending collapse of the civilized world that was now a certainty?

One quick look at the screen tells you all you need to know…

Yes, CNN actually proclaimed “Mass Extinction In Natural World” was now a certainty as the end of the world is neigh.

As you gather your family together to organize how to place the bathtub into the closet and create your urgent survival shelter, it is worth remembering CNN is actually, and historically, the official media outlet for the projected worldview of a progressive U.S. State Department.

Breathe…

…not from a need to calm any nerves, but rather from realizing your inability to stop yourself from passing out laughing.

Oh – My – God.  My stomach has not hurt this bad since that time we decided to try a marijuana cigarette right before seeing that no-name Sam Kinison.   From that day forward every time I saw a Sally Struthers commercial it was really hard not to pee.

Truism.

Nothing is funnier than when someone points out a “truism” amid the accepted custom.

Candidate Donald Trump has done this.

We saw him do it to Megyn Kelly.  She never recovered.

CNN continued:

… Oh noes, I gotta pee again.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to CNN’s Gloriously, Embarrassingly, Horrible and Terribly Bad Day – Reporting on: “An Extinction Level Event”…

  1. Alison says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Jake the Fake looks Oh-So-Baked.

    Global warming or did he just fly too close to the sun?

  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Makes Alexander feel better.

  3. SpanglishKC says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Getting ready to read this excelent post. I will be back…

  4. MrE says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:21 am

    #CNNPersisted

  5. tax2much says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:22 am

    A bad day for CNN is a good day for me.

  6. Janie M. says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:22 am

    God rest his soul. I loved Sam Kinison. He is missed.

  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Re: climate change…

  8. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:25 am

    And, of course, this works for anything:

  9. realgaryseven says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:25 am

    “6 million.”

  10. Garrison Hall says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:26 am

    The “global warming-climate-change” narrative has a bad case of “The Emperor’s Clothes” . . . and Trump just pointed out that they don’t exist. GO TRUMP!!

  11. chloestenderheart says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Oh my. That was a very funny post. I’m still laughing. I actually watched the Rose Garden speech this afternoon. Had it on MSNBC. When the speech was over I went to get my remote, but didn’t get there fast enough. Brian Williams came on and said We’ll, that was a “Very Dark Speech” wasn’t it?
    He gave a speech about doing what’s right for the American people and they call it dark. Haven’t they used that adjective for several other speeches in the past? It’s getting old…

  12. Bailey02 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Climate Change Hoax – the same as Warren is Faux-Cahontas, LOL and Crooked Hillary won the election – Bill Clinton -I didn’t have sex with that woman. At this point, what difference does it make? Climate Change caused War in Libya that killed 4 Americans, etc. Bulls..hit..

