President Trump Rose Garden “Paris Treaty” Announcement – 3:00pm Live stream

Posted on June 1, 2017 by

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce the decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Treaty during a rose garden speech scheduled for 3:00pm:

WH Live Stream LinkAlternate Livestream #1RSBN Alternate Live Stream #2

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Economy, energy, Environmentalism, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to President Trump Rose Garden “Paris Treaty” Announcement – 3:00pm Live stream

  1. progpoker says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Fingers Crossed!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. georgiafl says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. curri says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Paris Accord exposed:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      This guy does great work most of the time. He’s intelligent and articulate. But every once and awhile, he seems to get ahead of himself and just can’t quite grasp what President Trump is doing, and that is when he kind of goes out into left field. Other than that, he’s a great show to subscribe to.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Summer says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Can’t wait.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Our President has 3 options:

    1. At any time after three years from the date on which this Agreement has entered into force for a Party, that Party may withdraw from this Agreement by giving written notification to the Depositary.

    2. The US could leave the UNFCCC with one year’s notice, which gets it out of the Paris Agreement without having to wait until November 2020.

    3. Have the Senate vote to ratify the treaty which would require 67 votes. Which will not happen.

    I say he takes step number 2 which in their minds would be considered a nuclear option because it also removes any funding to the UN!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. M33 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Oh Yeah!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. dbcaldave says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Ugh, there’s Shep Smith. It looks like we’re not colluding with Russia on this one

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. rumpole2 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Oh goody… Shep Smith is up…

    He is already wetting his knickers…. LOL

    “EVEN RUSSIA agrees with climate change **sob** “

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Sam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I’m so stoke! Who would imagine 3 years ago that the one to save this country, to be the billionaire name Donald Trump. I didn’t even like the guy back then but I love my president now!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. ElGato says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    “To protect the American worker, I’ve decided to decline to participate in the ‘treaty’. However,
    if you would like to donate your own hard-earned dollars to globalism, go for it.” Please, oh please!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Lucille says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Seen in the chat feed at RSBN: “Save the planet. Plug volcanoes with libtards!”

    What a great day this is…one for the history books.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. youme says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    EPA Chief Pruitt will be on with Mike Savage 4pm hour. Savage state they called him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. kimosaabe says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. kimosaabe says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. kimosaabe says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. maggiemoowho says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The US needs to pull out of the Open Government Partnership, the brainchild of the Paris Agreement.

    https://www.opengovpartnership.org/countries/united-states

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. crossthread42 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    F**K ya Hee haw , (my redneck showing)… We Are going going to kick A-SS Fuc ’em!!! Pass the AMMO Lets RIDE!..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. kimosaabe says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    If you watch this feed, you will be able to hear the jazz band in the background.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. BigMamaTEA says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Dora says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    FBN said he is late because he is making last minute changes to his speech.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    For Elon Musk

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Doug says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    this is awesome.. the average person doesnt want this.. nothing stops us from pursuin our own domestic energy polcies including clean energy

    Like

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Like

    Reply
  35. Bull Durham says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    He should come out, tear up a bunch of papers, say”we’re out” and go back to work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s