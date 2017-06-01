President Trump Rose Garden “Paris Treaty” Announcement – 3:00pm Live stream

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce the decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Treaty during a rose garden speech scheduled for 3:00pm:
WH Live Stream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – RSBN Alternate Live Stream #2
Fingers Crossed!!
Big League. Even the market wants us out of the ugly duckling.
Agree! If they didn’t, we’d be having a big sell-off right about now. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a pullback to scare some folks (which I think will happen) but so far….this market is on the Trump Train
It’s like awaiting the results of an AIDS test you are 99 percent sure it’s going to be negative but but there’s that slim possibility. Fingers crossed , Yes.
I think it more like the President is rounding up the pickpockets at the MAGA train station.
The “tear summit” is about to commence, prepare for predictable liberal crying lol
Paris Accord exposed:
This guy does great work most of the time. He’s intelligent and articulate. But every once and awhile, he seems to get ahead of himself and just can’t quite grasp what President Trump is doing, and that is when he kind of goes out into left field. Other than that, he’s a great show to subscribe to.
Can’t wait.
I running out of nails to chew off.🙇
Our President has 3 options:
1. At any time after three years from the date on which this Agreement has entered into force for a Party, that Party may withdraw from this Agreement by giving written notification to the Depositary.
2. The US could leave the UNFCCC with one year’s notice, which gets it out of the Paris Agreement without having to wait until November 2020.
3. Have the Senate vote to ratify the treaty which would require 67 votes. Which will not happen.
I say he takes step number 2 which in their minds would be considered a nuclear option because it also removes any funding to the UN!
Hello…..forgot one significant point. The Paris Treaty was NEVER voted on in the Senate!!!! RULE OF LAW baby.
The reason to withdraw is if we don’t then the structure is still there waiting for a future time…………. (ps We have several that Slick Willy signed, that may bite us, even though we do not participate due to lack of Senate ratification.)
You are right about that!
Don’t just hate being slapped upside the head, but in a good way? And by a fellow Treeper? 🙂 God Bless her heart!
Nothing but love on the Treehouse!
Amen!
This idiot Knoller misspelled, Bannon’s last night. lol
Oh Yeah!!!
Ugh, there’s Shep Smith. It looks like we’re not colluding with Russia on this one
Oh goody… Shep Smith is up…
He is already wetting his knickers…. LOL
“EVEN RUSSIA agrees with climate change **sob** “
Perfect example of the Peter Principle.
I’m so stoke! Who would imagine 3 years ago that the one to save this country, to be the billionaire name Donald Trump. I didn’t even like the guy back then but I love my president now!
“To protect the American worker, I’ve decided to decline to participate in the ‘treaty’. However,
if you would like to donate your own hard-earned dollars to globalism, go for it.” Please, oh please!
Seen in the chat feed at RSBN: “Save the planet. Plug volcanoes with libtards!”
What a great day this is…one for the history books.
Hahahaha!
EPA Chief Pruitt will be on with Mike Savage 4pm hour. Savage state they called him.
Shep wears environmentally safe diapers.
Mutual Butthurt is ideological sodomy, isn’t it? Fits the two of them.
LOL BullDurham!
Sanders is mad because he won’t be getting his cut – or his beach house – too bad
The US needs to pull out of the Open Government Partnership, the brainchild of the Paris Agreement.
https://www.opengovpartnership.org/countries/united-states
F**K ya Hee haw , (my redneck showing)… We Are going going to kick A-SS Fuc ’em!!! Pass the AMMO Lets RIDE!..
If you watch this feed, you will be able to hear the jazz band in the background.
Ivanka is crying, and playing the “No, daddy, don’t” game.
FBN said he is late because he is making last minute changes to his speech.
For Elon Musk
this is awesome.. the average person doesnt want this.. nothing stops us from pursuin our own domestic energy polcies including clean energy
He should come out, tear up a bunch of papers, say”we’re out” and go back to work.
I like that idea. 🙂
That would be HILARIOUS!!!
