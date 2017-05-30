CNN Host Kathy Giffin Advances Modern Liberalism…

  • Remember the media’s apoplectic outrage when Sarah Palin was accused of using “targets” on congressional districts?  Oh, the outrage over optical violence.
  • Remember the media’s collective angst when the Rodeo clown was driven out of a job for wearing a Barack Obama Halloween mask?  Oh, the outrage.
  • Remember all the media accusations and protestations about Donald Trump supporters being violent?  Oh, the outrage… etc.

Well:  This is CNN !!

Related:  Hollywood Box Office Has Worst Memorial Day weekend in Two Decades

Reminder: Politics might be downstream from Hollywood’s pop culture, but Hollywood’s pop culture is downstream from economics.

179 Responses to CNN Host Kathy Giffin Advances Modern Liberalism…

  1. ShelbyJ says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    She is a D lister, she even admits it…this is her last chance to impress some libtard in Hollywood. Anything for this circus side show freak.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. TreeperInTraining says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Kathy….stay classy and relevant.

    I hope that “our side” makes no demands. No apologies needed. Kathy, Evergreen Kollege, Maxine and the protestors in Texas are gentle pushes for independents to become card carrying republicans .

    Please permit them to keep speaking, protesting and cracking “jokes”.

    Free speech is a beautiful thing.

    Imho

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Keeper says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    A friend of mine sent me. She’s busy….so she told me to “keep” the Treepers company.

    She let me borrow something..

    📢 Hey Kathy…..how about you join your friend from CNN in his box….because, well you’re both “full of it”……if you catch my drift 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Bob Thoms says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Let the smear begin; Kathy Griffin, CNN and the Democrats……scum. Every GOP/Conservative spokesperson who goes on a cable TV interview or sitdown should demand that Griffin be shunned.

    We need to put an end to this….once and for all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • redtreesquirrel says:
      May 30, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      What I am sick of is that no one on the Republican side of the aisle ever does anything. The only outrage is only from Liberals’ hurt feelings.

      Imagine if one of us had done this to Obama or Hillary? The outcry would be never ending.

      I agree. Law Enforcement should be called in to this one.

      Like

      Reply
  5. dalethorn says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    It looks like a threat to me. Law enforcement should move on this one.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. MVW says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Sad. Truly sad. This is what happens when people live in a echo chamber bubble, loss of reality.

    Beheading really happens in Islam, and women don’t do well there, they are property.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      May 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      MVW,
      I don’t think she gets it. How can she honestly hold that up unless she is okay with what isis is doing? Does she not see how they have enslaved women, girls, and young boys to be sex slaves? Has she not seen accused gays being thrown off of buildings to their death? Has she not seen the sickening pictures of innocents being beheaded? This is what isis does. So now this is what she does?

      At first, I thought well, I hope D listed actresses have bodyguards because if I ever saw her I’d put her in the hospital. Not only for what she has done here, but what it represents to me. I wouldn’t say anything to her, I’d just walk up with a smile and then beat her sorry ass. To me, she has it coming. Now after she was down and hurting all over would I then explain why I did what I did.

      Now that my anger has cooled slightly, she simply isn’t worth it. Why give them ammo that Trump supporters are unhinged? She’s all skin and bones anyway, it wouldn’t be a fair fight. She has no strength in those little arms and legs.

      It did amaze me though that is what I first wanted to do since I’m not a really a violent person. Someone could come up looking to beat me up and I would do is laugh. However, in my younger years, if someone attacked or bullied one far smaller or innocent I would be known to give them their own medicine. I cannot stand bullies, so if I had done that to her, I might be viewed as one, and that’s something I don’t want. There are other ways to let her know what we think that will leave our dignity intact. The pocket book is one even though I’d never would’ve have wasted my money on her shows in the first place. Maybe I will send her a well written letter and enclose pictures of babies who have been beheaded by isis and a wide assortment of other victims. Let her see what we see when she is holding the head of our President in her hand. I promise I won’t call her any names or make threats, I will just write a nice letter explaining where I stand.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. Patriot1783 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Tyler Shields is the director, he, Griffin and his film crew need an up close and personal time with the legal ramifications of what they did. Or how bout save the taxpayer funds and just scoop them up and drop off in an ISIS camp?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. unconqueredone says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    “Politics might be downstream from Hollywood’s pop culture…”
    Sounds like a “which came first” question: the swamp or the cesspool?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Call 530-274-8384, this is her next appearance. She is appearing Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Grass Valley on 6/16( I just did) & call.
    Will be calling the next few.

    Here is where you find her schedule. http://www.kathygriffin.net/tour.php

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      May 30, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Sic em’

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        May 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

        Working my way down the list of her next appearances.
        Did the FBI per friend on FBI & they were really vague.

        Like

        Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      May 30, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Do Veterans own this building or has just been named in their honor? Not a smart question, but it would help my argument when I call them. Either way, it doesn’t look good to me.

      I cannot imagine how she would be okay to have her show with the name, Veterans in the name of the building.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Howie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    That is my head and your head, our heads. That is the message this vile little leftist CNN reptile is sending. Leftists r The American ISIS. I don’t think so leftists. They shall be crushed. No Quarter.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Minnie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Info please (I’m avoiding links as my phone is wonky)

    Is that a version of a shrunken head?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Minnie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Missing Joan Rivers ❤️

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Neural says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Inaction on the part of the judicial system clearly indicates that the next time we have a Democrat for a president, that such things are completely legal.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      May 30, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      At the downhill rate the left is going, there will be no next time.

      Like

      Reply
      • Neural says:
        May 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

        I disagree. If things get too bad, they will simply put up a big facade of failure, then silently regroup, restructure, and re-brand themselves. Half of the human beings residing inside the borders of this country are dead set on the global agenda of destroying the United States and putting a global government in place.
        The last thing we need to do is allow ourselves to be fooled into believing that if they are defeated that they will just go away.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  14. rsmith1776 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Please guys, don’t post that deranged pic over and over and over. My heart stops a little every single time.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. NYGuy54 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    202-406 5708! Call the Secret Service and complain. Insist she be prosecuted!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Landslide says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Talk about evil…..THIS is evil. I’m counting on justice being done here. Come on, Secret Service! Let’s go Sessions! Bring Sheriff Clarke with you. Arrest her live on air! I’m serious. 😡

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Yes, of course people like Griffin are dense & utterly low class, but it goes beyond that. People who feel the need to bring about shock & outrage are nothing more than simple minded followers who cannot articulate any actual opinions based on facts

    In Griffins case, she desperately wants to be accepted by the “hip leftist” crowd & she’ll do anything to up her leftist “cred”

    Being a vulgar, vile, low class nitwit is her way of trying to be accepted. Vulgarity & profanity is used in lieu of critical thought, because these people can’t defend their politics against factual realities & common sense

    Those on the left see themselves as rebels against “the man”. What kind of rebels instantly follow the pack? What kind of rebels are they when they all think alike? What kind of rebels allow themselves to blindly follow the establishment?

    They’re all like kids trying to be accepted into the cool crowd in high school. Too bad they don’t understand the globalists are the real establishment these days & they’re too stupid to understand how they’re being used to destroy what they supposedly hold dear

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MfM says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    And former FL Michelle Obama said about Republicans “When they go low, we go high”.

    I didn’t realize at the time she was talking about ‘high’ like a drug high where you did crazy stuff and think it was cool.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. G3 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    If Kathy Griffin is holding a severed head— anything she says is considered HATE SPEECH.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Howie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    There is a Camping trip in their future….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Regina says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    she says in the video that the cameraman uses lighting that “makes her look 15” FAIL
    (and why would you want to look 15 anyway? ewww let’s not go there)

    This just shows how far they have to go to try and change the conversation from Seth – Not Working

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. porkchopsandwiches says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    i’ve never heard her say anything funny. ever.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. snaggletooths says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Gees and here I thought just Rosie was a Pig

    Like

    Reply
  26. georgiafl says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    One. Very. Sick. Woman.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. gary says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    The Secret Service should investigate this. This seems like an ISIS recruitment video to me. Advocating chopping the head off President Trump. Her backdrop the video is to protect her, but, the still image and video ‘s message is same as ISIS methods of recruitment.

    Lock her up!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. kathyca says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    omg, I’m not one to be easily offended. Not at all. I mean, almost nothing offends me. But that is just horrible! beyond horrible! I don’t care whose head it is. What in the absolute *uck was she thinking!?!?!?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. Anne says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. lizzieintexas says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    What a vile, ugly, despicable witch (with a b).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. georgiafl says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    The Payback on this will come back and hit her in the face so hard she will be two dimensional for the rest of her life.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Heard on FB her show in New Mexico for July canceled

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. sunnydaze says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Pretty interesting vid here. Most of the people in the comments are Dems and disgusted by this, as is the presenter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. laurelmarycecilia says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    we don’t need this….it’s merely click bait…

    Like

    Reply
  35. nkmommy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    That was so offensive, needed a warning on top of a warning! ugh

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. wheatietoo says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Does anyone else remember that movie ‘Carrie’?

    The mean kids in that movie thought it was ‘funny’ to dump a bucket of blood on poor, innocent Carrie.
    It didn’t turn out well for them.

    Same juvenile mindset, though, that Kathy Griffin is displaying.

    Like

    Reply
