CNN Host Kathy Giffin Advances Modern Liberalism…

Remember the media’s apoplectic outrage when Sarah Palin was accused of using “targets” on congressional districts? Oh, the outrage over optical violence.

Remember the media’s collective angst when the Rodeo clown was driven out of a job for wearing a Barack Obama Halloween mask? Oh, the outrage.

Remember all the media accusations and protestations about Donald Trump supporters being violent? Oh, the outrage… etc.

Well: This is CNN !!

Reminder: Politics might be downstream from Hollywood’s pop culture, but Hollywood’s pop culture is downstream from economics.

