Highlights of President Trump’s Trip Abroad – Strategic Global Security Alliances…

President Donald J. Trump embarked on a historic trip overseas as President on Friday, May 19th, 2017. The President made five stops in four countries during the eight-day trip.

President Trump reaffirmed America’s global leadership, continued building key relationships with world leaders, and delivered a message of unity to America’s friends and allies.

He made stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and Belgium, and attended both the NATO and G7 summits. First Lady Melania Trump also accompanied her husband on the historic trip abroad. Highlights:

